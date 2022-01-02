Up next, recap and links
RECAP: JANUARY 2
Host: Jane Pauley
WATCH THE FULL JANUARY 2 EPISODE!
COVER STORY: January 6, the "Big Lie," and the fate of democracy | Watch Video
Baseless allegations of election fraud amplified by President Donald Trump fueled the violent siege on the Capitol last January 6, intended to stop the Electoral College certification of Joe Biden's victory. Fallout from conspiracy theories has included death threats and harassment directed toward election officials. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett talks with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (whom Trump tried to pressure to "find" enough votes that would win him the state), and with other officials who fear denying the results of elections is chipping away at the integrity of our democracy.
For more info:
- "Integrity Counts" by Brad Raffensperger (Forefront Books), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon and Indiebound
- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
- Helen Butler, executive director, The People's Agenda
- Board of Elections, Bucks County, Pennsylvania
- Wisconsin State Senator Kathleen Burnier
ART: Artist Judy Chicago on making a name for herself | Watch Video
She's been an artistic chameleon for more than six decades. Now, at 82, Judy Chicago is being celebrated with her first career retrospective, at San Francisco's de Young Museum. Correspondent Martha Teichner talked with Chicago about how she gave up being like "one of the boys" in a male-dominated art world, to forge her own identity; her landmark piece, "The Dinner Party"; and the subsequent work that has defined her as an artist of unusual breadth.
For more info:
- judychicago.com
- "Judy Chicago: A Retrospective," at the De Young Museum, San Francisco (through January 9)
- Catalogue: "Judy Chicago: In the Making" (Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco)
- "The Flowering: The Autobiography of Judy Chicago" (Thames & Hudson), in Hardcover format, available via Amazon and Indiebound
- "The Dinner Party" by Judy Chicago, at the Brooklyn Museum
IN MEMORIAM: Betty White: A look back in laughter | Watch Video
Actress Betty White, star of such classic sitcoms as "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and The Golden Girls," and winner of five primetime Emmy Awards, has died at the young age of 99. Correspondent Mo Rocca has a remembrance.
HARTMAN: Good deeds from a mother's love (Video)
After experiencing the loss of a child, Liam, a preemie who died at just five weeks, Mattie Mitchell has been the unseen hand behind an untold number of joyful surprises in Nashville, Tennessee. In the 10 years since she formed the nonprofit Liam Changed the World, Mitchell has performed hundreds of good deeds, each time reuniting in spirit with her son. Steve Hartman reports.
For more info:
JUSTICE: Jan. 6 investigator Jamie Raskin: "I'm not gonna see American democracy go down the tubes" | Watch Video
The Maryland Democrat witnessed the attack on Congress by insurrectionists on January 6, 2021, but he'd already experienced an even darker day, when his 25-year-old son, Thomas, took his own life. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Jamie Raskin about the pain of that loss; his new book, "Unthinkable"; and his determination to hold accountable those responsible for an attempted coup.
For more info:
- Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland
- "Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy" by Jamie Raskin (HarperCollins), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available January 4 via Amazon and Indiebound
- Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol
- Tommy's Pantry, Church of the Ascension, Silver Spring, Md.
- Tommy Raskin Memorial Fund for People and Animals
- National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
PASSAGE: In memoriam (Video)
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week, including NFL Hall of Fame coach and veteran sportscaster John Madden.
U.S.: Oysters: The pearls of Cape Cod (Video)
In the chill of winter, when most tourists have migrated, you'll find professional and amateur shellfishers alike uncovering oysters from the waters of Cape Cod Bay. Correspondent Seth Doane returns home to Massachusetts, where his father, Paul, an 11th-generation Cape Codder, harvests oysters by the bucket in the town of Wellfleet, to be shared with friends and family during the holiday season.
For more info:
COMMENTARY: Gen. Steve Anderson on January 6 and the "domestic cancer" threatening American democracy | Watch Video
The retired brigadier general reflects on defending our nation from all enemies, foreign and domestic, including those who attacked Congress and support Trump's "Big Lie," many of whom have ties to the U.S. military.
ON BROADWAY: Hugh Jackman: The return of "The Music Man" | Watch Video
For Tony Award-winner Hugh Jackman, who has returned to Broadway in the revival of "The Music Man," being a chronically nice guy is more than just an act (even though he does have a little Professor Harold Hill in him). He talks with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley about his youthful drive to appear on stage; and about making connections – whether it's with an audience, a dance partner, or a father struggling with Alzheimer's.
For more info:
- "The Music Man," now in previews at the Winter Garden Theatre, New York | Ticket info
- Follow Hugh Jackman on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
MUSIC: The transformation of Lil Nas X | Watch Video
He had a hit with his breakout single "Old Town Road," about a horse-loving hip hop cowboy. But for his debut album, Lil Nas X wrote songs about his real life as a gay man, and called the album by his real first name, "Montero." The multiple-Grammy-nominee talked with correspondent Tracy Smith about reinventing himself, as his true self.
WEB EXTRA: Lil Nas X dresses up (YouTube Video)
WEB EXTRA: Lil Nas X on nudity: "Our bodies are art" (YouTube Video)
You can stream the Lil Nas X album "Montero" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
For more info:
- welcometomontero.com (Official site)
- Follow Lil Nas X on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube
COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on 2022: The future is here! | Watch Video
The comedian's oldest child is almost a high school graduate – which means time is playing tricks on us.
NATURE: Monarchs (Extended Video)
We leave you this Sunday morning with Monarch Butterflies in Pacific Grove, California. Videographer: Lance Millbrand.
WEB EXCLUSIVE:
MOVIES: The 10 best films of 2021
Extraordinarily ambitious dramas and spellbinding documentaries are among the year's most memorable movies, featuring peerless performances, timeless music, touching humanity and apocalyptic satire. CBSNews.com's David Morgan offers his picks.
for more features.