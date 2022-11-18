Recipe: Ube Halaya

From Ginger Dimapasok, co-owner of Café 86 in Chino, Calif., comes this Filipino jam perfect for spreads or as a base for pastries.

The instructions allow for using frozen or powdered ube, which is usually easier to find in stores than the raw vegetable.

Ube Halaya, a jam derived from the Filipino ube. Alamy



Ube Halaya

by Ginger Dimapasok

Ingredients:

1 pound, grated & frozen ube or 225 grams dried ube powder

1 ½ cups evaporated milk

1 cup condensed milk

2 tbsp. butter

Instructions:

Combine all items together in a pot (non-stick preferred) and stir on medium flame with a whisk until combined and lumps are gone. Once the mixture comes to a slow boil, turn the flame down to LOW and switch to a wooden spoon or spatula. Continue stirring the mixture constantly until it is thick. This process takes about 30 minutes. Once cooked, add the butter and mix it in 'til smooth and glossy. Completely cool down the jam with a piece of parchment or plastic wrap on the top to prevent a skin from forming. Once completely cool, transfer to a container and you can store this in the fridge for a week. Ube halaya may now be eaten as-is, added to toast, or added to your baked goods! Note: When using powdered ube, you may find that you will need to add a little more water to get to the right consistency. Have about ½-1 cup water on hand to loosen up the halaya if it is too thick.



For more info:

