Recipe: Mashama Bailey's Chicken Country Captain

Mashama Bailey, the James Beard Award-winning chef from The Grey, in Savannah, Ga., offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her slowly braised chicken in a rich broth flavored with curried spices.

Check out the recipe below, and don't miss Martha Teichner's interview with Bailey on "CBS Sunday Morning" February 27!

Chicken Country Captain by chef Mashama Bailey. Cedric Smith

Chicken Country Captain by Mashama Bailey

Serves 8-10 people

Ingredients:

2 whole fryer chickens cut into 8 pieces

2 cups diced onions

2 cups diced green Peppers

4 each Serranno peppers diced, with seeds

2 cups chopped garlic

2 Tbsp. curry powder

4 cups stewed tomatoes without the liquid

3 cups white wine

2 qt. rich double stock

Currants/raisins

Chopped parsley

Butter

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Instructions:

In a Rondeau pan add 2-3 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

At medium heat, brown off all of the chicken in batches without crowding the pan. Depending on the size of your pan, this may take 2-3 batches.

Set the chicken aside to make the sauce.

Discard the fat and in that same Rondeau add 3 tablespoons of butter and 1 tablespoon of olive oil.

Sweat the onions, peppers and garlic on low heat until fragrant and translucent. Lightly season with salt and pepper.

Add curry powder. Stir together until the curry coats the vegetables.

Add chopped tomatoes and continue to cook down slowly until the vegetables begin to caramelize and become really soft, with its fond developing on the bottom of the pan. Once you have good, golden brown coloring and the vegetables no longer smell raw, deglaze with the wine and reduce. When the wine has cooked off, add stock and 3 more tablespoons of olive oil.

Add chicken, bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and cook at a low heat until chicken is tender. Check for salt and remove from heat.

Before serving, add 1 teaspoon of currants or raisins per person; double the amount if you want it sweeter. Add chicken stock if needed. Finish with chopped parsley.



For more info: