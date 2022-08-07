Watch CBS News

Experts call for more public urgency on climate change

In a state where every drop of water counts, ornamental grass – which accounts for a large percentage of outdoor water use – has been banned in Southern Nevada. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with climate and water experts about the steps being taken (or not) to address rising temperatures; and with astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson about the lack of urgency he says is hampering humanity's ability to counter this existential threat to our planet.
