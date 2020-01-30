CBS News Live
The incident happened at 3785 Excelsior Road in North Whitehall Township.
The briefing will take place at approximately 11:30 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.
Consumer prices rose 8.5% over the past 12 months, marking a slowdown but still painfully high for millions of Americans.
The building on East Berks Street has been slowly falling apart since the Archdiocese closed it in 2014 due to safety concerns.
High pressure will build later in the week and lead to a refreshing airmass on Friday and the weekend.
The hiring fair is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grover Washington Middle School.
Trump's testimony comes amid a flurry of legal activity surrounding him, taking place just days after FBI agents searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Investigators say they are working to find out where the shooting happened.
The deposition is part of a wide-ranging probe into Trump's business practices by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
The ordinance aims to support children who are being bullied beyond school hours and creates a task force and a joint advisory board of adults and students.
Kristian Hamilton-Arthur's mother holds on to hope someone will speak up and lead the police to her son's killer.
"He was an organ donor. That was the decision he made, and he was actually able to save seven people's lives," Niam Johnson-Tate's mother said.
The family of Stanley Brown is hopeful the phone call that there's been a break in the case won't be too far off.
James Walke was shot a number of times and killed in February 2016 in Germantown.
Robert's brother Louis and daughter Kristina sat down with CBS3 Mysteries more than 20 years after he was shot and killed.
This is unfolding quickly as there are now almost 9,000 cases of monkeypox in less than three months.
New research recently released could help scientists better understand human sleep.
Each school district sets its own COVID-19 safety policies and restrictions based on recommendations from federal and state health officials and many have removed more requirements, like mandatory masking.
The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%.
Ending his most recent COVID-19 isolation, President Joe Biden has left the White House for the first time since becoming infected last month.
Harper had been periodically doing a throwing program with the hopes of returning to the outfield this season.
After sitting out of training camp practice on Tuesday, the Birds announced Kelce will undergo a "cleanout" of his elbow.
Eagles fans have sky-high expectations for the Birds this season, but we have bad news for fans' wallets.
As the mercury rises, so do the Phillies in the standings.
If you missed out on Sunday night's action, don't worry. The Birds are back at the Linc Friday night for their first preseason game against the Jets.
It was a family affair at Eagles Training Camp on Thursday morning.
They distributed hundreds of backpacks full of school supplies to those in need.
"If we don't act quickly enough, I think it's going to only get worse," Superintendent Daniel McGarry said.
New Jersey State Police say the bus overturned on the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area.
No injuries have been reported.
Renee's Rescues, a local nonprofit volunteer group, was called in to help get the dogs immediate medical attention.
If conditions worsen, a drought warning or emergency could be declared, enacting mandatory water restrictions.
Across the country, charities say there is a rise in the number of people needing help.
Shaheed's car was eventually towed and after 30 days, scrapped, even though her appeal was still pending.
The team is hoping to lend a helping hand as wildfires scorch California.
A malfunctioning E-ZPass transponder sporadically overcharged some drivers between February and early June.
The facilities there get high marks for their natural cedar wood and floor-to-ceiling windows.
This new legislation aims to allow doctors to get help for mental health conditions, without being stigmatized or putting their job in jeopardy.
In the past three years, Black and Mobile say they've gotten some pushback from bigger food delivery services.
The modernized regulations update how employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried employees with fluctuating schedules are appropriately compensated for overtime.
The post sparked strong reactions from its followers, with many complaining that Cracker Barrel should not be offering the meat alternative.
JetBlue Airways on Thursday announced it would purchase Spirit Airlines, a combination that would create America's fifth-largest airline.
The nation's gross domestic product, a measure of total spending on goods and services across the economy, fell at an annual rate of 0.9%, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
You only need to have a valid driver's license and vehicle to be eligible.
About 60 to 70 feet in the air, the lift became disabled and would not go back down.
Police tell CBS3 two vehicles were going the wrong way on an access ramp near Frankford Avenue and Academy Road when they crashed into another car that was going in the correct direction.
PennDOT says the southbound phase of the project will last another two weeks, but then, they have to do the northbound lanes.
With steamy conditions expected through the weekend, safety is going to be a top priority.
The Dell cites concerns for the health and safety of concertgoers.
If you watched "Hustle" on Netflix, you noticed Adam Sandler is wearing a Federal Donuts sweatshirt during the movie. Here's how you can get it.
"Hustle" debuts Wednesday on Netflix.
Liotta was 67.
