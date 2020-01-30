Randy Bates, the owner of Arasapha Farms in Delaware County, was an active member of the community.
Sunday looks largely dry with plenty of sunshine and slightly lower humidity across the Philadelphia area.
A 36-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people in Egg Harbor Township Sunday morning, police said.
Two people were shot Sunday near Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia, police say.
An emergency curfew will go into effect in the city of Trenton Friday night after multiple violent crimes happened in recent months, city officials said.
One man was killed and another was wounded in a North Philadelphia shooting Sunday morning, police say.
Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, said his father's cancer has spread to his bones and is "very debilitating" and "painful."
Nathan Lukes pushes Blue Jays passed the Phillies with a two-run home run in the 11th inning Saturday night.
Six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion Lane Johnson has spent his entire pro career with the Birds.
Runners and walkers at the Head for the Cure at Philadelphia's Navy Yard on Sunday morning raised money for brain cancer research.
The community in Collingswood, New Jersey, came together this weekend to write letters of support for the owner of Zena's American Mediterranean Cuisine & Catering, Iemad Saifo, who has been detained by ICE.
The Philadelphia area can expect a hot Sunday, but we'll likely get a break from the afternoon storms. Meteorologist Grant Gilmore has the NEXT Weather forecast.
Does your dog seem to have a sixth sense about who to trust? Here's what experts say is really going on.
There were no jackpot winners for Saturday's Powerball draw for an estimated $863.8 million.
The Philadelphia area can expect a hot Sunday, but we'll likely get a break from the afternoon storms. Meteorologist Grant Gilmore has the NEXT Weather forecast.
NEXT Weather is about preparation and accuracy. It means No Surprises. So once it's on our radar - it's on yours.
An incredible story of luck, bravery and medical expertise after a Glassboro dad gets impaled with a tree branch.
Temple University alum Dr. David Hartman was the first blind person to graduate from an American medical school.
Measles cases have spread to the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania, as a big jump in outbreaks is happening in other parts of the state.
The Chick Mission, a nonprofit, rolled into Montgomery County on Monday. It aims to save fertility for young women who have cancer by providing grants.
Two Michigan residents who had "significant underlying health conditions" have died after contracting cyclosporiasis, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.
Delaware County health officials hope a mobile clinic will help get more residents vaccinated against measles.
Since May, more than 11,000 cases of illness caused by the parasite cyclospora have been reported in 41 states. This comes after the Trump administration drastically cut FDA and CDC staff, prompting one expert to call this summer's outbreaks "a national wake-up call."
The camp, hosted by Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, is designed for children with differences affecting their hands, arms or legs.
People who buy their healthcare coverage in Pennsylvania through the Affordable Care Act are expected to see their premiums skyrocket.
Nathan Lukes pushes Blue Jays passed the Phillies with a two-run home run in the 11th inning Saturday night.
Six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion Lane Johnson has spent his entire pro career with the Birds.
Toronto reliever Tyler Rogers allowed two runs in the ninth inning after he twice loaded the bases and retired All-Star outfielder Brandon Marsh on a groundout to end the game and preserve the Blue Jays' 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Former Phillies second baseman and 2008 World Series champion Chase Utley was honored Friday night.
Cristopher Sánchez became the first 15-game winner in the majors this season, and the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Thursday night for their fifth victory in six games.
Cybersecurity experts warn scammers are using fake CAPTCHA prompts to trick people into installing malware on their devices.
Marisa Penate bought a brand-new Toyota Sienna to transport her four young grandchildren. A recall left her terrified of driving it.
City Councilmember Rue Landau wants to curb junk fees in Philadelphia by requiring businesses to disclose fees up front and prove "cost justification" for fees they wish to keep.
Back-to-school shopping season is already underway, and many retailers are offering deals for families this year.
Can travelers get their money back if the destination of a cruise changes unexpectedly? Here's what to know before booking.
Do you have a money question, consumer issue, or a scam story you want to share?
For many, the damage is a reminder that having insurance and understanding your coverage are not always the same thing.
While the No Surprises Act protects patients from unexpected medical bills, it doesn't apply to ground ambulance transports.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike is hitting the brakes on a plan to text drivers about unpaid tolls after experts and residents raised concerns.
The Philadelphia theater program created for Black girls returns with an original production exploring identity, immigration and the stories often left untold.
What began with one father and his children has since grown into Full Force Nation, an 18-team basketball league serving more than 200 young people throughout the year.
The Wicked Gluten Free Expo in Oaks, Pennsylvania, has grown into one of the largest gluten-free festivals in the country.
The annual "She's My Sister" 8K Walk and Run brings attention to human trafficking and reminds people that the crime can happen close to home.
After many rejections, Dr. David Hartman, who's now 76, says he's eternally grateful to Temple University for accepting him in 1976. He went on to become a psychiatrist who's helped thousands of people.
Since opening in 1874, the Philadelphia Zoo has become an oasis of conservation, education, and, of course, Philly pride.
Before any of the Founding Fathers were born, the plot of land now known as Bartram's Garden became part of U.S. history.
Randy Bates, the owner of Arasapha Farms in Delaware County, was an active member of the community.
Sunday looks largely dry with plenty of sunshine and slightly lower humidity across the Philadelphia area.
A 36-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people in Egg Harbor Township Sunday morning, police said.
Two people were shot Sunday near Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia, police say.
An emergency curfew will go into effect in the city of Trenton Friday night after multiple violent crimes happened in recent months, city officials said.
Two people were shot Sunday near Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia, police say.
Randy Bates, the owner of Arasapha Farms in Delaware County, was an active member of the community.
One man was killed and another was wounded in a North Philadelphia shooting Sunday morning, police say.
Hunter Biden, son of former President Joe Biden, said his father's cancer has spread to his bones and is "very debilitating" and "painful."
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office has identified the officer and the man involved in a fatal police-involved shooting in Millville.
A 36-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people in Egg Harbor Township Sunday morning, police said.
An emergency curfew will go into effect in the city of Trenton Friday night after multiple violent crimes happened in recent months, city officials said.
A massive 8-foot python was found in a New Jersey backyard. The 40-pound snake is now safely back in a cage, but not before it gave residents in Freehold a scare.
Joel Deanley Jr. was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a Timber Creek Regional High School student.
Hope Community Charter School in Camden is scrambling to move into a new space after flooding earlier this summer.
William Simpler Jr. is charged with fatally shooting Jason Paoletti in a road rage shooting in Delaware.
Electronic speed cameras are now in place along a busy residential road in Delaware.
Two crews from the Delaware Forest Service traveled to assist fire crews in Minnesota working to contain wildfires sparked by lightning.
A 13-year-old boy accused of assaulting two people with fireworks earlier this month in Wilmington faces attempted murder charges, police say.
The Wilmington Blue Rocks officially has a new owner, and with it comes new hope for the future of the ballpark.
An incredible story of luck, bravery and medical expertise after a Glassboro dad gets impaled with a tree branch.
Temple University alum Dr. David Hartman was the first blind person to graduate from an American medical school.
Measles cases have spread to the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania, as a big jump in outbreaks is happening in other parts of the state.
The Chick Mission, a nonprofit, rolled into Montgomery County on Monday. It aims to save fertility for young women who have cancer by providing grants.
Two Michigan residents who had "significant underlying health conditions" have died after contracting cyclosporiasis, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.
Thieves are smashing windows and targeting trading card stores looking for valuable Pokémon cards, police in South Jersey say.
Customers lined up to support Somerdale Cold Cuts as it reopened after a copper theft.
While some assume landlords are required to provide air conditioning, the law is not nearly as clear-cut as it is for heat in the winter
New Jersey is set to charge companies whose workers have Medicaid health coverage.
Target is voluntarily recalling two types of baby wipes due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with bacteria that may cause "serious and life-threatening infections," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday.
A deadly crash in Warminster is under investigation Sunday, police said.
PennDOT is advising drivers about an overnight closure on the Schuylkill Expressway westbound in West Philadelphia between 30th Street and the interchange with I-676 East.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating two crashes, one of which was fatal, that happened hours apart on I-95 and I-76 in Philadelphia.
An overturned tractor trailer blocked traffic on the southbound lanes of Route 55 after a crash early Monday morning in Gloucester County, New Jersey.
A major rail injection saw service suspensions and delays after a SEPTA Regional Rail train derailed Wednesday in Philadelphia.
Nathan Lukes pushes Blue Jays passed the Phillies with a two-run home run in the 11th inning Saturday night.
Six-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion Lane Johnson has spent his entire pro career with the Birds.
Toronto reliever Tyler Rogers allowed two runs in the ninth inning after he twice loaded the bases and retired All-Star outfielder Brandon Marsh on a groundout to end the game and preserve the Blue Jays' 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Former Phillies second baseman and 2008 World Series champion Chase Utley was honored Friday night.
Cristopher Sánchez became the first 15-game winner in the majors this season, and the Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Thursday night for their fifth victory in six games.
The Philadelphia theater program created for Black girls returns with an original production exploring identity, immigration and the stories often left untold.
Vincent Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007.
The Regal movie theater in King of Prussia said its IMAX 70mm projector is working again after an outage that affected screenings of "The Odyssey."
A warmup jacket worn by Wilt Chamberlain during the 1972 NBA finals that was found in an Oregon thrift store could fetch more than $150,000 in an auction closing Monday.
The actor's agent said he was providing more information following news reports "which contain inaccuracies and outright falsehoods."
Ukee Washington reports.
Natasha Brown reports.
Natasha Brown reports.
Natasha Brown reports.
Ukee Washington reports.
Middle school students in Philadelphia got the opportunity to do hands-on learning during the school district's five-day career and technical camp.
With her Girl Talk mentoring program, one Philadelphia teen turned her camp days into a safe space to discuss social issues young girls face every day.
Recent high school graduate Sylvain Farrell says his temporary position at a local clinic is the pathway to a full-time career.
A Philadelphia student won an award from NFL Films for his documentary on bringing back sports teams at his Kensington school.
A group of East Norriton eighth graders took what started as an Earth Day project and made a whole initiative.
Runners and walkers at the Head for the Cure at Philadelphia's Navy Yard on Sunday morning raised money for brain cancer research.
The community in Collingswood, New Jersey, came together this weekend to write letters of support for the owner of Zena's American Mediterranean Cuisine & Catering, Iemad Saifo, who has been detained by ICE.
The Philadelphia area can expect a hot Sunday, but we'll likely get a break from the afternoon storms. Meteorologist Grant Gilmore has the NEXT Weather forecast.
Does your dog seem to have a sixth sense about who to trust? Here's what experts say is really going on.
There were no jackpot winners for Saturday's Powerball draw for an estimated $863.8 million.