Here Comes The Sun: Sandra Bullock on her most cherished role, and pianist Jeremy Denk Sandra Bullock’s sunny disposition always seems to shine through in her blockbuster movies and despite past tabloid trouble. She talks about all of it with correspondent Tracy Smith. Then, we hear from award-winning pianist Jeremy Denk. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”