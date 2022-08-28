Watch CBS News

Thrift shopping: Fashion that’s more sustainable

Secondhand shopping, also known as upcycling, is one of fashion's fastest-growing trends. Correspondent Serena Altschul looks at how getting new use from unwanted clothes is becoming a $35 billion market. (Originally broadcast May 22, 2022.)
