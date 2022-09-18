Britain prepares for Queen Elizabeth's funeral Great Britain has not buried a monarch since the death of King George VI in 1952. So, royal watchers anticipate Monday's funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be a blend of grand spectacle and personal grief not seen in generations. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with former BBC anchor Jon Sopel and professor Pauline Maclaren about what to expect from Monday's service at Westminster Abbey, which has been decades in the planning. (Watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II live on CBS Monday, September 19 beginning at 5:30 a.m. ET, or online at cbsnews.com, and on the CBS News mobile app. You may also stream live via Paramount+.)