Up next, recap & links

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" is also rebroadcast Sundays at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on the Pop TV cable channel.

WE'LL SEE YOU ON THE RADIO: "Sunday Morning" is available to CBS News Radio listeners.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" podcast at iTunes. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

RECAP: JANUARY 5

WATCH THE FULL JANUARY 5 EPISODE!

HEADLINES: General Soleimani's body flown home to Iran (Video)

The body of the leader of Iran's Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was returned following his assassination by an American aistrike in Baghdad, an act one Middle East expert calls a declaration of war by the Trump administration against Iran. Holly Williams reports from Northern Iraq.



HEADLINES: What's next: The showdown between Iran and the U.S. | Watch Video

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike seems only to have increased the likelihood of attacks, as both Iran and the militias it supports vow revenge. David Martin and Seth Doane report.



COVER STORY: DNA and family matters | Watch Video

Taking a DNA test might yield some surprises about your heritage; a recent survey shows that more than a quarter of those who use mail-in DNA tests end up learning about close relatives they didn't know about. But it's not always happy news. Rita Braver talks with people who have met siblings for the first time, and with members of a support group for those who discover they have different biological parents. She also finds out how employees at 23&Me get special training to counsel people who've made shocking discoveries about their families.

For more info:



ALMANAC: The inventor of Reddi-Wip | Watch Video

On January 5, 1914, dairy salesman Aaron Lapin, who first put whipped cream into an aerosol can, was born. Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:



HOSPITALITY: Hotel designer Bill Bensley, delighting in the art of surprise | Watch Video

Bill Bensley, who grew up in the shadow of Disneyland, is one of the most famous hotel designers in Asia, having designed more than 200 hotels in 30 countries. His "maximalist" projects reflect his personality: playful, colorful, and sometimes way over-the-top. Ben Tracy visits some of Bensley's work, from a luxury tented camp inside the largest rainforest in Cambodia, to the Siam Hotel in Bangkok, a black-and-white temple to Thai history.

For more info:

David Byrne in "American Utopia," currently on Broadway. CBS News

ON BROADWAY: David Byrne on "American Utopia," and living an optimistic life | Watch Video

David Byrne is burning down the house on Broadway. His show "American Utopia" is a smash hit, but that isn't the only reason the former frontman for the Talking Heads is so happy. Serena Altschul talks with Byrne about his love of performing, his growing affinity for collaboration, and his optimism, apparent in his "Reasons to Be Cheerful," a platform that spotlights ways in which the world is getting better.

You can stream the original cast recording of "American Utopia on Broadway" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:

The Tablescaping competition, at the Los Angeles County Fair. CBS News

DESIGN: Competitive tablescaping (Video)

At the Los Angeles County Fair, Conor Knighton introduces us to the world of competitive tablescaping – a contest that is equal parts creativity and cutlery, as contestants try to design artful, decorative table settings in a variety of categories.

For more info:



BOOKS: New York Times Bestsellers - Fiction

CBS News



HARTMAN: Cat Grandpa (Video)

The Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay, Wis., has been blessed with one of America's most helpful volunteers: a brother at the St. Norbert Abbey named Terry Lauerman, a 76-year-old retired teacher who started coming in to brush the shelter's special needs cats. But his mission quickly turns to slumber, and soon photos of Lauerman's cat naps with the felines started going viral. Steve Hartman reports.

For more info:

Singer Tanya Tucker, whose latest album, "While I'm Livin'," is nominated for four Grammy Awards. CBS News

MUSIC: A new dawn for Tanya Tucker | Watch Video

Since the ripe old age of 13, Tanya Tucker has had nearly two dozen Top-40 albums. And after more than 50 years on stage, with a new album that's getting the best reviews of her career, she's up this month for not just one but four Grammy nominations, more than any other country singer. CBS News' Bob Schieffer sits down with the singer who was once country music's wild child, and whose voice has never had more to offer than it does today.

PREVIEW: Tanya Tucker: "I don't think you could be successful unless you've had a lot of failures – and I've had some"

You can stream Tanya Tucker's "While I'm Livin'" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:

"Kit Kat," a San Joaquin kit fox, Vulpes macrotis mutica, at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo in Big Bear Lake, CA. This species is on the federal Endangered Species List. Joel Sartore

OPINION: Joel Sartore on saving endangered species – and ourselves | Watch Video

In order to help stabilize our planet's life support systems, National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore says we must step up and find a problem to solve in our communities, and actually do something about it.

For more info:



BOOKS: New York Times Bestsellers - Non-Fiction

CBS News



NATURE: Bison in snow (Extended Video)

"Sunday Morning" takes us among bison riding out a snowstorm at Yellowstone National Park. Videographer: Alex Goetz.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

CBS News

CALENDAR: Week of January 6 | Watch Video

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.

A 1958 photo of bandleader Lawrence Welk, the longtime TV host known for "champagne music." AP

"MOBITUARIES": The Lawrence Welk you didn't know

Mo Rocca and Fred Armisen on the longtime bandleader and TV host known for "champagne music," and how the man who seemed like the ultimate square was anything but.



TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 3)

Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of events this coming week.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

Follow the program on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com. "Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!

For links to features broadcast in 2019, click here.



For links to features broadcast in 2018, click here.

For links to features broadcast in 2017, click here.

For links to features broadcast in 2016, click here.

For links to features broadcast in 2015, click here.

For links to features broadcast in 2014, click here.