A glass orb treasure hunt on Block Island Since 2012, visitors have scoured Block Island, off the coast of Rhode Island, in search of hidden treasure: hand-blown glass orbs. Correspondent Martha Teichner talks to glass artists Eben Horton and Jennifer Nauck, who create the delicate prizes, and joins other "orbivores" (orb hunters) on the prowl. (Originally broadcast on February 6, 2022.)