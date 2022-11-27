Helping a wounded Ukrainian soldier walk again Earlier this year, while fighting to protect his country, Alexander Chaika lost his right leg to a Russian artillery shell. Last month he arrived in the U.S. to be fitted for a high-tech prosthetic leg, thanks to the charitable organization Future for Ukraine. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Chaika about recovering his mobility; with medical teams about the state-of-the-art prosthetics; and with Senator Tammy Duckworth, an American veteran who knows the hard truths of losing a limb in combat.