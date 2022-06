Mikhail Baryshnikov on "The Orchard" At the Baryshnikov Arts Center in New York City, dancer and actor Mikhail Baryshnikov stars in an adaptation of Chekhov's "The Cherry Orchard," a story whose themes of loss and freedom echo with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. He talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about the production, and how the dancer, who has remained largely non-political since his 1974 defection from the Soviet Union, says he can no longer stay silent over what he calls Putin's war.