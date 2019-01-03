<body><p><em>Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV\/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET. \u00a0"Sunday Morning"\u00a0 is also rebroadcast Sundays at 12:30 p.m. ET\/9:30 a.m. PT on the\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/poptv.com\/" target="_blank">Pop TV<\/a>\u00a0cable channel.\u00a0<\/em><\/p><p><em><strong>WE\u0027LL SEE YOU ON THE RADIO:<\/strong>\u00a0"Sunday Morning" is available to CBS News Radio listeners.\u00a0<br\/><\/em> <\/p><p><em>You can also download the free\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/cbs-sunday-morning-with-jane-pauley\/id1010738108?mt=2" target="_blank">"Sunday Morning" podcast at iTunes<\/a>. Yet in the United States, there isn\u0027t an airport within the Top 30 of the World\u0027s Best Airports, and the average airport is 40 years old. Kris Van Cleave looks at efforts to overhaul existing airports in such cities as Orlando, New Orleans, Chicago, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, and talks with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about his ambitious, multi-billion-dollar effort to modernize New York City\u0027s notoriously antiquated LaGuardia Airport.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.changiairport.com\/" target="_blank">Singapore Changi Airport<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ind.com\/" target="_blank">Indianapolis International Airport<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/aci.aero\/" target="_blank">Airports Council International<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ustravel.org\/" target="_blank">U.S. Travel Association<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.laguardiaairport.com\/" target="_blank">LaGuardia International Airport<\/a>, New York City<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>THE DECADE IN REVIEW:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3a07c266-051a-4688-bd9c-2219b8d34947" data-slug="2010s-the-decade-in-review-the-top-stories-year-to-year" data-link-text="The top stories year-to-year" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/2010s-the-decade-in-review-the-top-stories-year-to-year\/" data-edition="us">The top stories year-to-year<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-2010s-top-stories-year-to-year\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>What were some of the biggest news items from each year of the past decade? Lee Cowan reports.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>BEVERAGES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f55108a7-2933-4a02-b584-f44e76694827" data-slug="in-denmark-a-quest-for-new-spirits" data-link-text="In Denmark, a quest for new spirits" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/in-denmark-a-quest-for-new-spirits\/" data-edition="us">In Denmark, a quest for new spirits<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-spirited-search-for-new-flavors-of-alcohol\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Seth Doane goes in search of new liquors you didn\u0027t know you wanted, including beverages distilled from wild fennel, pansies or pine cones. These new flavors of alcohol are being created by a former chef of Denmark\u0027s famed Noma restaurant, at his company Empirical Spirits.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/shop.empiricalspirits.co\/" target="_blank">Empirical Spirits<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/asparges.com\/" target="_blank">S\u00c3\u00b8ren Wiuff\u0027s farm<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>THE DECADE IN REVIEW:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0e9a6ac2-2bc7-409d-a181-32e2ce76e1a2" data-slug="the-decade-in-review-europe-and-the-reawakening-of-the-russian-bear" data-link-text="Europe, and the reawakening of the Russian bear" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-decade-in-review-europe-and-the-reawakening-of-the-russian-bear\/" data-edition="us">Europe, and the reawakening of the Russian bear<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-2010s-the-news-from-europe\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>During the past 10 years Vladimir Putin was re-elected twice, and will be in office until 2024, at least - and the world outside the Kremlin walls is a different place because of him. Mark Phillips reports.<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="1c07cfc4-1f39-4cba-90f0-a6ba6f303d5b" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Eddie Murphy.&nbsp;<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="eddie-murphy-interview-620.jpg" data-image-filename="eddie-murphy-interview-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/12\/27" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>SUNDAY PROFILE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3e078e4e-0f0c-42ce-8549-c74afebca9ef" data-slug="eddie-murphy-dolemite-is-my-name" data-link-text="Eddie Murphy: "There\u0027s nothing like making people laugh"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/eddie-murphy-dolemite-is-my-name\/" data-edition="us">Eddie Murphy: "There\u0027s nothing like making people laugh"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-profile-eddie-murphy\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s yet another comeback for the former star of "Saturday Night Live," but it may be his biggest, as he gets acclaim for his starring role in the Netflix comedy "Dolemite Is My Name." Tracy Smith reports.<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "Dolemite Is My Name" click on the video player below:<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Netflix","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/NewOnNetflix","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/Ws1YIKsuTjQ?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/Ws1YIKsuTjQ\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Dolemite Is My Name | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/Ws1YIKsuTjQ" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.netflix.com\/title\/80182014" target="_blank">"Dolemite Is My Name"<\/a>\u00a0(Netflix)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>THE DECADE IN REVIEW:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="cf5e4e8f-ba89-4642-996b-b6d646e81733" data-slug="the-decade-in-review-washington-city-of-confrontation-and-disruption" data-link-text="The news from Washington, city of confrontation and disruption" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-decade-in-review-washington-city-of-confrontation-and-disruption\/" data-edition="us">The news from Washington, city of confrontation and disruption<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-2010s-the-news-from-washington\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The capital was Ground Zero for a decade of political turbulence. Major Garrett reports.<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="6709713f-5360-43f3-8350-49c7b40b4bc0" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p><\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="hail-and-farewell-2019-montage-620.jpg" data-image-filename="hail-and-farewell-2019-montage-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/12\/26" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>IN MEMORIAM:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4015faca-a131-4b13-befa-6bdb9dd3855a" data-slug="hail-and-farewell-to-those-we-lost-in-2019" data-link-text=" Hail and farewell to those we lost in 2019" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/hail-and-farewell-to-those-we-lost-in-2019\/" data-edition="us"> Hail and farewell to those we lost in 2019<\/span>\u00a0}\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/hail-and-farewell-to-those-who-passed-in-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s a "Sunday Morning" tradition, when we pay tribute to the creative, inspiring and newsworthy men and women who passed away this year, who\u0027d touched our lives in unforgettable ways. Lee Cowan reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>THE DECADE IN REVIEW:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="997d3cc9-1271-4d1a-9de6-462f9ba10083" data-slug="the-decade-in-review-the-biggest-movies-and-music" data-link-text="Movies" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-decade-in-review-the-biggest-movies-and-music\/" data-edition="us">Movies<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-2010s-the-biggest-movies-and-music\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" looks back at some of the biggest pop culture hits.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>THE DECADE IN REVIEW:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="79890892-2de5-4dc5-b5f3-5c1f1fc5d932" data-slug="the-decade-in-review-asia-and-the-challenge-of-the-strongmen" data-link-text="Asia, and the challenge of the strongmen" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-decade-in-review-asia-and-the-challenge-of-the-strongmen\/" data-edition="us">Asia, and the challenge of the strongmen<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-2010s-the-news-from-asia\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In the Far East, the story of this decade is the story of two men who define not just Asia, but a growing threat to the United States. Barry Petersen reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>THE DECADE IN REVIEW:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="997d3cc9-1271-4d1a-9de6-462f9ba10083" data-slug="the-decade-in-review-the-biggest-movies-and-music" data-link-text="Music" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-decade-in-review-the-biggest-movies-and-music\/" data-edition="us">Music<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-2010s-the-biggest-movies-and-music\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" looks back at some of the biggest pop culture hits.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e91fcd93-4f8d-4d58-9a79-6dfcf64176ec" data-slug="jim-gaffigan-on-whats-wrong-with-2020" data-link-text="Jim Gaffigan on what\u0027s wrong with 2020" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jim-gaffigan-on-whats-wrong-with-2020\/" data-edition="us">Jim Gaffigan on what\u0027s wrong with 2020<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jim-gaffigan-is-not-ready-for-2020\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-swans-at-cayuga-lake\/" target="_blank">Swans at Cayuga Lake (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us among swans a-swimming in one of central New York\u0027s Finger Lakes. Videographer: Carl Mrozek<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="cf157866-fed0-43cd-8b80-e724404fa913" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Two bighorn males butt heads during the winter rut.<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="two-bighorn-males-butt-heads-during-winter-rut-photo-deby-dixon-620.jpg" data-image-filename="two-bighorn-males-butt-heads-during-winter-rut-photo-deby-dixon-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-12-27 14:07:02.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="eae38611-6642-4766-8002-45c8167f56bc" data-slug="nature-up-close-the-bighorn-sheep-of-yellowstone" data-link-text="The bighorn sheep of Yellowstone" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-the-bighorn-sheep-of-yellowstone\/" data-edition="us">The bighorn sheep of Yellowstone<\/span><br\/>Domestic sheep-borne disease, reduction of habitat and ranching have all contributed to their decline nationwide, but they continue their fights in the steep canyons of Montana and Wyoming.<\/p><h2>RECAP: DECEMBER 22<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-12-22-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL DECEMBER 22 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c904cc70-7262-417e-92f2-a3bf8d4d1d73" data-slug="gofundme-how-the-crowdsourcing-website-is-changing-charity" data-link-text=" How the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe is changing charity" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/gofundme-how-the-crowdsourcing-website-is-changing-charity\/" data-edition="us"> How the crowdsourcing website GoFundMe is changing charity<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/gofundme-crowdsourcing-charity\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In the old days people might have turned to the government or to charities such as churches for help; today the first place many people seem to turn to is GoFundMe, a crowdsourcing website, now almost 10 years old, where anyone can appeal to the public to contribute money for pretty much anything \u00e2\u0080\u0093 medical bills, disaster relief, funeral expenses, acts of kindness. "Sunday Morning" Contributor David Pogue examines the acts of good will, and occasional fraud, on crowdsourcing sites, and looks at the economics and transparency of charity via social media.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gofundme.com\/" target="_blank">GoFundMe.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gofundme.com\/f\/morgan-stickney-backonmyfeet" target="_blank">Morgan Stickney #backonmyfeet on GoFundMe<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.brighamandwomens.org\/" target="_blank">Brigham and Women\u0027s Hospital<\/a>, Boston<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/philanthropy.iupui.edu\/people-directory\/osili-una.html" target="_blank">Una Osili, Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, Indiana University<\/a><\/li><li>Thanks to TFA Group\/acowsay<br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e47cfb1c-de36-417e-bb1a-d449ff4840bb" data-slug="almanac-baldness" data-link-text="Baldness" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-baldness\/" data-edition="us">Baldness<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-baldness\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On December 22, 1997, the FDA approved Propecia, a once-a-day pill for combating the genetic condition known as male pattern baldness. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="cc48cba3-a43d-4f17-92c5-5651db778dda" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>During the Jewish holiday, eating crispy, fried, slightly oniony potato pancakes represents perseverance, and a little bit of magic.<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="latkes-dig-in-620.jpg" data-image-filename="latkes-dig-in-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-12-21 15:41:35.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>FOOD:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d7d1acdc-43b1-4dca-a6d2-c14e22720056" data-slug="behind-the-hanukkah-tradition-of-latkes" data-link-text=" Behind the Hanukkah tradition of latkes" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/behind-the-hanukkah-tradition-of-latkes\/" data-edition="us"> Behind the Hanukkah tradition of latkes<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/latkes-a-hanukkah-tradition\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Why are latkes \u00e2\u0080\u0093 crispy, fried, slightly oniony potato pancakes \u00e2\u0080\u0093 associated with the Jewish celebration of Hanukkah? The story of the miracle of the oil is anything but simple, as correspondent Martha Teichner notes. She talks with Jewish food historian and cookbook writer Jayne Cohen, and with Niki Russ Federman, a fourth-generation owner of Russ & Daughters, a New York City institution of Jewish food for 105 years.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="be3d354a-381d-44d6-a4d5-97f8967e09ca" data-slug="classic-latke-recipes-from-jayne-cohen-from-the-cookbook-from-jewish-holiday-cooking" data-link-text="Classic latke recipes from Jayne Cohen" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/classic-latke-recipes-from-jayne-cohen-from-the-cookbook-from-jewish-holiday-cooking\/" data-edition="us">Classic latke recipes from Jayne Cohen<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.russanddaughters.com\/" target="_blank">Russ & Daughters<\/a>, New York City<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.jewishholidaycooking.com\/" target="_blank">"Jewish Holiday Cooking: A Food Lover\u0027s Treasury of Classics and Improvisations"<\/a>\u00a0by Jayne Cohen, (Wiley), available online on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/app.ckbk.com\/book\/047176387x\/jewish-holiday-cooking" target="_blank">ckbk.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.latkefestival.com\/" target="_blank">11th Annual Latke Festival<\/a>, Brooklyn Museum<\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="088f455b-c43b-45a4-9f27-22e86e4232c9" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>The composer for more than 1,500 songs, including "White Christmas," "Puttin\u0027 on the Ritz" and "God Bless America," was a Jewish immigrant from Russia who lived the quintessential American Dream.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="irving-berlin-portrait-620.jpg" data-image-filename="irving-berlin-portrait-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-12-22 12:30:22.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="00998d94-5583-4a2e-862c-5a0f9605a6b0" data-slug="irving-berlin-the-composer-of-white-christmas-and-god-bless-america" data-link-text=" Irving Berlin, the quintessential American songwriter" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/irving-berlin-the-composer-of-white-christmas-and-god-bless-america\/" data-edition="us"> Irving Berlin, the quintessential American songwriter<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/american-songsmith-irving-berlin\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Some of our most cherished holiday songs, including "White Christmas" and "Easter Parade," as well as "God Bless America," were written by the prolific composer-lyricist Irving Berlin (1888-1989), a Jewish immigrant from Russia. Mo Rocca talks about the remarkable life of Berlin, who wrote hundreds of standards, with granddaughter Katherine Swett; Broadway musical director and conductor Andy Einhorn; Josh Perelman, Chief Curator at the National Museum of American Jewish History in Philadelphia, and ultra-Orthodox singer Shulem Lemmer.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/shulem-lemmer-sings-god-bless-america\/" target="_blank">Shulem Lemmer sings "God Bless America"<\/a><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/irving-berlins-oh-how-i-hate-to-get-up-in-the-morning\/" target="_blank">Irving Berlin\u0027s "Oh! How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning"<\/a><br\/>In 1918 songwriter Irving Berlin, then a U.S. Army draftee, composed a song about one of the most difficult aspects of Army life: the bugler\u0027s Reveille. "Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca sings "Oh! How I Hate to Get Up in the Morning" with Broadway musical director Andy Einhorn.<\/p><p><strong>BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e3275776-2c38-4922-b857-6e5824413d61" data-slug="book-excerpt-irving-berlin-new-york-genius-by-james-kaplan" data-link-text=""Irving Berlin: New York Genius" by James Kaplan" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-irving-berlin-new-york-genius-by-james-kaplan\/" data-edition="us">"Irving Berlin: New York Genius" by James Kaplan<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.irvingberlin.com\/" target="_blank">irvingberlin.com<\/a>\u00a0(Irving Berlin Music Company)<\/li><li>Follow @Irving_Berlin on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/irving_berlin" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/irving_berlin\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nmajh.org\/" target="_blank">National Museum of American Jewish History<\/a>, Philadelphia<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.iamshulem.com\/" target="_blank">Shulem<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/yalebooks.yale.edu\/book\/9780300180480\/irving-berlin" target="_blank">"Irving Berlin: New York Genius"<\/a>\u00a0by James Kaplan (Yale University Press\/Jewish Lives), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Irving-Berlin-Genius-Jewish-Lives\/dp\/0300180489\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/foster-father-many-times-over\/" target="_blank">Foster father, many times over (Video)<\/a><br\/>Back in 2001, divorced dad-of-two Lamont Thomas took on a foster kid named Michael Perez. Thomas eventually adopted Perez, who now works as a nurse. Turns out, that was just the beginning. Over the next 15 years Thomas fostered more than 30 kids in Buffalo, New York, adopting five of them. Recently, when a family of five siblings was in danger of being split up, Thomas knew what he had to do. Steve Hartman reports.\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="9fe4a124-e08e-43b2-bd53-5d4afcc418ff" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Jennifer Lopez with CBS News\u0027 Tony Dokoupil.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="jennifer-lopez-and-tony-dokoupil-interview-620.jpg" data-image-filename="jennifer-lopez-and-tony-dokoupil-interview-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/12\/20" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>SUNDAY PROFILE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="11c72377-7b35-4f0b-9807-0de6a547f4f6" data-slug="jennifer-lopez-on-happiness-celebrity-and-oscar-buzz" data-link-text=" Jennifer Lopez on happiness, celebrity, and Oscar buzz" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jennifer-lopez-on-happiness-celebrity-and-oscar-buzz\/" data-edition="us"> Jennifer Lopez on happiness, celebrity, and Oscar buzz<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-profile-jennifer-lopez\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Jennifer Lopez, the celebrated singer-dancer-actress-businesswoman and mom, speaks with "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil about her work in the film "Hustlers"; her upcoming movie, "Marry Me"; her future marriage to baseball great Alex Rodriguez; and what it meant to turn 50 this past year.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jennifer-lopez-on-relationships-and-tabloids-in-the-bennifer-era\/" target="_blank">Jennifer Lopez on relationships and tabloids in the "Bennifer Era"<\/a><br\/>Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez talks with CBS News\u0027 Tony Dokoupil about the media frenzy over her relationships, in the 1990s, with rapper Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs, and with actor Ben Affleck (to whom she was engaged in 2002), both of which became grist for the gossip mill.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jenniferlopez.com\/" target="_blank">jenniferlopez.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow @jlo on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/JLo" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/jlo\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="fae40d65-53b6-45c9-93a0-a263743d1514" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Comedian Jim Gaffigan.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="jim-gaffigan-december-sucks-620.jpg" data-image-filename="jim-gaffigan-december-sucks-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-12-21 15:05:52.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3a522788-5663-4167-9456-b6a0d1cc07aa" data-slug="jim-gaffigan-december-sucks" data-link-text="December sucks" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jim-gaffigan-december-sucks\/" data-edition="us">December sucks<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jim-gaffigan-no-december-is-not-a-most-wonderful-time\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Commentator Jim Gaffigan has some thoughts about "the most wonderful time of the year." Spoiler Alert: There are no visions of sugar plums dancing in his head.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.jimgaffigan.com\/" target="_blank">jimgaffigan.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/JimGaffigan" target="_blank">@JimGaffigan<\/a>\u00a0on Twitter<\/li><li>Jim Gaffigan\u0027s special,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Jim-Gaffigan-Quality-Official-Trailer\/dp\/B07VFS1R2N\/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=Jim+Gaffigan&qid=1565445140&s=instant-video&sr=1-2" target="_blank">"Quality Time,"<\/a>\u00a0is available on Amazon Prime<\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="9802e58e-b3ab-49a8-8061-f3c7a45247f0" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Nativity scenes were created by St. Francis of Assisi in 1223, and today spread their message of faith around the world.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="nativity-scene-b-620.jpg" data-image-filename="nativity-scene-b-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-12-22 13:18:58.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5e5f4438-2441-4fe5-9609-d4985b42310a" data-slug="nativity-scenes-from-the-artistic-to-the-living" data-link-text=" Nativity scenes, from the artistic to the living" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nativity-scenes-from-the-artistic-to-the-living\/" data-edition="us"> Nativity scenes, from the artistic to the living<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nativity-scenes-miniatures-of-the-very-first-christmas\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In 1223, in Italy, St. Francis of Assisi created the very first nativity scene as we know it, to inspire the local townspeople. Meant to mark the birth of Jesus, each nativity is an artistic expression of personal faith. Correspondent Nikki Battiste talks with Professor Eric Barreto of the Princeton Theological Seminary about the history of nativities, and visits the University of Dayton\u0027s Marian Library collection of nativities from around the world. She also checks out a living nativity scene in Mount Laurel, N.J.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ptsem.edu\/people\/eric-d-barreto" target="_blank">Eric Barreto, Princeton Theological Seminary<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/udayton.edu\/marianlibrary\/art-exhibits\/at-the-manger.php" target="_blank">Manger Exhibition: "A Labor of Love,"<\/a>\u00a0at the Marian Library, University of Dayton, Dayton, Ohio<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.livingnativity.org\/" target="_blank">The Living Nativity<\/a>, Mount Laurel N.J.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.friendsofthecreche.org\/" target="_blank">Friends of the Creche<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.metmuseum.org\/exhibitions\/listings\/2019\/christmas-tree" target="_blank">Christmas Tree and Neapolitan Baroque Cr\u00c3\u00a8che<\/a>, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City (through January 7, 2020)<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="7add168c-26db-432e-af18-9ee4bf9ff94d" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>The Young People\u0027s Chorus of New York City performs at Lincoln Center.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="young-peoples-chorus-performs-at-lincoln-center-620.jpg" data-image-filename="young-peoples-chorus-performs-at-lincoln-center-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-12-22 12:56:01.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d399a821-e1e6-476c-bb4e-e481859d5e78" data-slug="the-young-peoples-chorus-of-new-york-city-hitting-all-the-right-notes" data-link-text="The Young People\u0027s Chorus of New York City: Hitting all the right notes" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-young-peoples-chorus-of-new-york-city-hitting-all-the-right-notes\/" data-edition="us">The Young People\u0027s Chorus of New York City: Hitting all the right notes<\/span><br\/>More than 1,700 students participate each year in the program, which extends far beyond just music<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/ypc.org\/" target="_blank">Young People\u0027s Chorus of New York City<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0Holiday music performance<br\/>"Sunday Morning" welcomes the Young People\u0027s Chorus of New York City, and Jon Batiste, musical director from "The Late Show Starring Stephen Colbert."\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f4ca2cf5-2fe7-4cd0-a397-8d5c2b36395a" data-slug="calendar-week-of-december-23-2019" data-link-text="Week of December 23" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-december-23-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of December 23<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-december-23-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-reindeer\/" target="_blank">Reindeer (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us among the reindeer of Lapland, in northern Finland. Videographer: David Cohen.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="f1f4d4ff-e8c0-4d2c-a71e-12f9ffdcdfad" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>From 1854 to 1929, 250,000 abandoned or orphaned children were put on trains and taken from East Coast cities to the Midwest and beyond.<\/p>" data-image-credit="National Orphan Train Complex Museum and Research Center" data-image-alt-text="national-orphan-train-complex-and-museum-620.jpg" data-image-filename="national-orphan-train-complex-and-museum-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-12-19 20:46:38.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>"MOBITUARIES":\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8d66180f-813f-41a2-90bf-b4a2d4394ce8" data-slug="mobituaries-with-mo-rocca-the-legacy-of-the-orphan-train" data-link-text="The legacy of the Orphan Train" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca-the-legacy-of-the-orphan-train\/" data-edition="us">The legacy of the Orphan Train<\/span><br\/>Mo Rocca shares the story of a largely-forgotten social experiment, begun in the 1850s, in which children were transported from the cities to live in the heartland.<strong>\u00a0 \u00a0<\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="7a256115-ea0c-4a3f-8521-8c64dd884543" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Journalist Waad al-Kateab filming in Aleppo, under siege from Syrian government forces, in "For Sama." The film is one of 15 shortlisted for an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Feature.&nbsp;<\/p>" data-image-credit="Frontline" data-image-alt-text="waad-al-kateab-filming-for-sama-frontline-620.jpg" data-image-filename="waad-al-kateab-filming-for-sama-frontline-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-12-22 18:36:53.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>MOVIES: <\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="95ea90fe-5821-4bca-9da1-f683ede05187" data-slug="how-to-watch-oscar-shortlisted-documentary-features-via-streaming-or-on-demand-2019" data-link-text="How to watch Oscar shortlisted documentary features" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/how-to-watch-oscar-shortlisted-documentary-features-via-streaming-or-on-demand-2019\/" data-edition="us">How to watch Oscar shortlisted documentary features<\/span><br\/>15 non-fiction films chronicling such subjects as the horrors of war-torn Syria, an epic spaceflight, social justice fights, sustainable farming, and the indefatigable forces of nature, are up for an Academy Award nomination; check out options to stream or watch on demand.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: DECEMBER 15<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-12-15-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL DECEMBER 15 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d78be78c-ae78-4a31-9eac-f752066a0422" data-slug="delivering-the-goods-drones-and-robots-are-making-their-way-to-your-door" data-link-text="Delivering the goods: Drones and robots are making their way to your door" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/delivering-the-goods-drones-and-robots-are-making-their-way-to-your-door\/" data-edition="us">Delivering the goods: Drones and robots are making their way to your door<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/can-delivery-drones-and-robots-make-it-in-the-last-mile\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Today, delivery is a bigger business than ever. With online shopping it\u0027s estimated the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS will process, sort and deliver more than two billion packages between Thanksgiving and New Year\u0027s Eve. Amazon\u0027s own fleet of delivery trucks is expected to handle 275 million holiday season shipments. John Blackstone got access to the testing of delivery drones that may replace many of those truck deliveries. And then there are the Kiwibots \u00e2\u0080\u0093 four-wheeled robots that navigate sidewalks to bring food to hungry college students in Berkeley, Calif. Blackstone also witnessed something somewhat anachronistic in these times: organic dairy products delivered by a milkman.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/depts.washington.edu\/sctlctr\/" target="_blank">Anne Goodchild, director, Supply Chain Transport & Logistics at the University of Washington<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.flirtey.com\/" target="_blank">Flirtey<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.kiwibot.com\/" target="_blank">Kiwibot<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.bayareamilkman.com\/home-dairy-milk-organic-delivery.html" target="_blank">Bay Area milkman Eric McElligott (bayareamilkman.com)<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9076e9ea-b38b-4247-9912-203f3821185d" data-slug="almanac-saving-the-leaning-tower-of-pisa" data-link-text="Saving the Leaning Tower of Pisa" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-saving-the-leaning-tower-of-pisa\/" data-edition="us">Saving the Leaning Tower of Pisa<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-saving-the-leaning-tower-of-pisa\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On December 15, 2001, one of the world\u0027s most recognizable and beloved landmarks reopened to the public after an 11-year renovation aimed at preventing a catastrophe. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.opapisa.it\/en\/" target="_blank">Tower of Pisa<\/a>\u00a0(Official Site, in English)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.towerofpisa.org\/" target="_blank">towerofpisa.org<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7d74abfc-80ff-4fcc-aa0e-a068cfc9b805" data-slug="for-mouth-and-foot-painting-artists-anything-really-is-possible" data-link-text="For Mouth &amp; Foot Painting Artists, anything really is possible" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/for-mouth-and-foot-painting-artists-anything-really-is-possible\/" data-edition="us">For Mouth & Foot Painting Artists, anything really is possible<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mouth-foot-painting-artists\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Lee Cowan introduces us to two amazing artists who paint without hands. They are members of Mouth & Foot Painting Artists, an association of about 800 artists who are empowered through their artistry despite disabilities.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/mfpausa.com\/" target="_blank">Mouth & Foot Painting Artists<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/artxcursion\/?hl=en" target="_blank">Alana Tillman\u0027s ArtXcursion<\/a>\u00a0(Instagram)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.bromwikstrom.com\/" target="_blank">Brom Wikstrom (bromwikstrom.com)<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d456c410-90b4-4ea5-8cae-03fed522e1e6" data-slug="louisa-may-alcott-classic-novel-little-women-now-a-film-by-greta-gerwig" data-link-text="Our fascination with Louisa May Alcott\u0027s enduring classic "Little Women"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/louisa-may-alcott-classic-novel-little-women-now-a-film-by-greta-gerwig\/" data-edition="us">Our fascination with Louisa May Alcott\u0027s enduring classic "Little Women"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-enduring-classic-little-women\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Correspondent Rita Braver visits the Concord, Mass., home of Louisa May Alcott to explore the story behind her classic novel "Little Women," about the progressive and artistic March sisters. She also talks with director Greta Gerwig and actress Saoirse Ronan about the latest movie version of the beloved tale, and why we\u0027re still talking about "Little Women" after 150 years.<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "Little Women" click on the video player below:<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Sony Pictures Entertainment","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/SonyPictures","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/AST2-4db4ic?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/AST2-4db4ic\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"LITTLE WOMEN - Official Trailer (HD)","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/AST2-4db4ic" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.littlewomen.movie\/" target="_blank">"Little Women"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site), opens in theatres December 25<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/louisamayalcott.org\/" target="_blank">Louisa May Alcott\u0027s Orchard House<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/concordlibrary.org\/" target="_blank">Concord Free Public Library<\/a>, Concord, Mass.<\/li><li>"Little Women" by Louisa May Alcott, available in editions by\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/dp\/0486828069?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Dover<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Little-Women-Louisa-May-Alcott\/dp\/0143135562\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Penguin<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Little-Women-Louisa-May-Alcott\/dp\/0593198026\/" target="_blank">Signet<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.uno.edu\/profile\/faculty\/anne_rioux" target="_blank">Anne Boyd Rioux, University of New Orleans<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/wwnorton.com\/books\/9780393357271" target="_blank">"Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy: The Story of \u0027Little Women\u0027 and Why It Still Matters"<\/a>\u00a0by Anne Boyd Rioux (W.W. Norton), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Meg-Jo-Beth-Amy-Matters\/dp\/0393254739\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-danny-aiello-pete-frates-and-paul-volcker\/" target="_blank">Danny Aiello, Pete Frates and Paul Volcker (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" remembers three notable individuals who left us this week: Pete Frates, who battled Lou Gehrig\u0027s Disease, and who helped inspire the viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge that raised hundreds of millions for research; Paul Volcker, who fought inflation as chairman of the Federal Reserve during the 1970s and \u002780s; and actor Danny Aiello, who earned an Oscar nomination for the Spike Lee film "Do the Right Thing."\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>RETAIL:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="01c92430-ff04-4d08-b683-639b596bb047" data-slug="as-department-stories-struggle-nordstrom-makes-a-play-in-new-york-city" data-link-text="As department stories struggle, Nordstrom makes a play in New York City" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/as-department-stories-struggle-nordstrom-makes-a-play-in-new-york-city\/" data-edition="us">As department stories struggle, Nordstrom makes a play in New York City<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nordstrom-opens-a-nyc-flagship-store\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>At a time when department stories are struggling, Nordstrom has just opened its first-ever New York City flagship store. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks about Nordstrom\u0027s history and longevity with some of the fourth-generation family members who have been minding the store.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/shop.nordstrom.com\/" target="_blank">Nordstrom.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www8.gsb.columbia.edu\/cbs-directory\/detail\/mac2218" target="_blank">Mark Cohen, Columbia University Business School<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>"MOBITUARIES":<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mo-roccas-book-tour-diary\/" target="_blank">Mo Rocca\u0027s book tour diary (Video)<\/a><br\/>One way to see the country is to write a book, so you can take a book tour. "Sunday Morning" correspondent Mo Rocca reports on the promotional tour he recently took for his new book, "Mobituaries," based on his popular podcast.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>"MOBITUARIES:"<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="99b3afe0-544a-4cac-ad12-9bf8c83faad6" data-slug="mobituaries-with-mo-rocca-how-the-laura-branigan-song-gloria-brought-glory-to-the-st-louis-blues" data-link-text="How "Gloria" brought glory to a St. Louis hockey team" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca-how-the-laura-branigan-song-gloria-brought-glory-to-the-st-louis-blues\/" data-edition="us">How "Gloria" brought glory to a St. Louis hockey team<\/span><br\/>Fifteen years after the death of singer Laura Branigan, her \u002780s pop hit became an unlikely sports anthem for the Stanley Cup-winning Blues. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong><em>You can stream or download the "Mobituaries" podcast "Laura Branigan: Death of a Singer, Life of a Song" free at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/art19.com\/shows\/mobituaries\/episodes\/ac026586-f266-4278-bfb2-784b5f1ba336" target="_blank">art19.com<\/a>.<\/em><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"<a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Mobituaries\/Mo-Rocca\/9781501197628" target="_blank">Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving<\/a>" by Mo Rocca, published by Simon & Schuster (a division of ViacomCBS), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Mobituaries-Great-Lives-Worth-Reliving\/dp\/1501197622\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mobituaries.com\/" target="_blank">"Mobituaries"<\/a>\u00a0(Simon & Schuster)<\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/MoRocca" target="_blank">@MoRocca on Twitter<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.laurabraniganonline.com\/default.php" target="_blank">laurabraniganonline.com<\/a>\u00a0(Official Laura Branigan website)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nhl.com\/blues" target="_blank">St. Louis Blues<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2eb1b8f1-af9a-4daa-9c04-b5254f62e2d7" data-slug="harvey-keitel-on-his-uneasy-relationship-with-hollywood" data-link-text=" Harvey Keitel on his uneasy relationship with Hollywood" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/harvey-keitel-on-his-uneasy-relationship-with-hollywood\/" data-edition="us"> Harvey Keitel on his uneasy relationship with Hollywood<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/harvey-keitel-a-most-durable-and-really-lucky-actor\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Hollywood hasn\u0027t always considered Harvey Keitel, as he puts it, "bankable." But he\u0027s always memorable, in such films as Martin Scorsese\u0027s "Mean Streets," "Taxi Driver" and "The Last Temptation of Christ," "Thelma & Louise," "Bugsy" (for which he earned an Academy Award nomination), "Pulp Fiction," and his latest, a reunion with Scorsese in "The Irishman." Keitel talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about his journey from Brooklyn and the Marines to being a "really lucky" actor who is not, he contends, a star.<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "The Irishman" click on the video player below:<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Netflix","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/NewOnNetflix","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/RS3aHkkfuEI?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/RS3aHkkfuEI\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Irishman | Final Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/RS3aHkkfuEI" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>See also:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6a8bc269-e81b-44b8-949b-f9de3465ef1a" data-slug="the-irishman-director-martin-scorsese-al-pacino-and-robert-de-niro-on-their-new-mob-epic-movie-for-release-november-1" data-link-text="Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on "The Irishman"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-irishman-director-martin-scorsese-al-pacino-and-robert-de-niro-on-their-new-mob-epic-movie-for-release-november-1\/" data-edition="us">Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on "The Irishman"<\/span>\u00a0("Sunday Morning, 10\/30\/19)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/review-martin-scorsese-the-irishman\/" target="_blank">Review: "The Irishman"<\/a>\u00a0(CBS News)<\/li><li><strong>GALLERY:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/the-films-of-martin-scorsese\/" target="_blank">The films of Martin Scorsese<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/irwin-winkler-on-a-life-in-movies\/" target="_blank">"Irishman" producer Irwin Winkler on a life in movies<\/a>\u00a0("Sunday Morning," 9\/15\/19)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u0027TIS THE SEASON:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="848ebbec-999b-48d2-bb17-699ad04b6698" data-slug="holiday-gift-ideas-from-techno-claus-2019" data-link-text="Holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/holiday-gift-ideas-from-techno-claus-2019\/" data-edition="us">Holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/holiday-gift-ideas-from-techno-claus-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Techno Claus, who looks suspiciously like "Sunday Morning" contributor David Pogue but sounds like no one else, delivers some gift suggestions for those on your holiday list who love gadgets.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e86ef6ba-8244-46de-a13f-0fb66ac860d6" data-slug="point-counterpoint-thomas-friedman-and-eliana-johnson-on-impeaching-the-president" data-link-text=" Point-Counterpoint: Two views on impeaching the president" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/point-counterpoint-thomas-friedman-and-eliana-johnson-on-impeaching-the-president\/" data-edition="us"> Point-Counterpoint: Two views on impeaching the president<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/thomas-friedman-and-eliana-johnson-on-impeachment\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" presents two opinions on the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, from New York Times opinion columnist Thomas L. Friedman, and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of the political website Washington Free Beacon.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nytimes.com\/column\/thomas-l-friedman" target="_blank">Thomas L. Friedman, The New York Times<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/freebeacon.com\/author\/eliana-johnson\/" target="_blank">Eliana Johnson, Washington Free Beacon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c4393ece-2867-4c97-af12-a6289d32bc40" data-slug="calendar-week-of-december-16-2019" data-link-text="Week of December 16" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-december-16-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of December 16<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-december-16-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-big-horn-sheep-in-montana\/" target="_blank">Big horn sheep in Montana (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us near Gardiner, Montana, where for big horn sheep it\u0027s a sometimes challenging mating season. Videographer: Alex Goetz.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>TAKE FIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e4d6beb7-2511-40f2-8240-72cff275ad7c" data-slug="take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-december-13-2019" data-link-text="Arts and events around the U.S. (December 13)" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-december-13-2019\/" data-edition="us">Arts and events around the U.S. (December 13)<\/span><br\/>Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of events this coming week.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: DECEMBER 8<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-12-8-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL DECEMBER 8 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>HEADLINES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/in-prisoner-swap-iran-and-u-s-release-detained-student-scientist\/" target="_blank">In prisoner swap, Iran and U.S. release detained student, scientist (Video)<\/a><br\/>After three years in a Tehran prison, Princeton graduate student Xiyue Wang is on his way home, in exchange for Iranian scientist Masoud Soleimani, who\u0027d been arrested in the U.S. last year \u00e2\u0080\u0093 part of a prisoner swap arranged between the United States and Iran. Roxana Saberi reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6ab00a9f-98a8-4b8f-9c44-01809b18f99b" data-slug="dollar-stores-and-food-deserts-the-latest-struggle-between-main-street-and-corporate-america" data-link-text="Dollar Stores and food deserts" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/dollar-stores-and-food-deserts-the-latest-struggle-between-main-street-and-corporate-america\/" data-edition="us">Dollar Stores and food deserts<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/deal-or-no-deal-the-expansion-of-dollar-stores\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s the latest struggle between Main Street and corporate America: Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have opened tens of thousands of retail outlets across the U.S., and in many rural areas they are the only game in town. Grocers say these stores have effectively forced them out of business, thereby reducing options for fresh food and produce for miles around. Experts say it is having negative effects on public health, but according to Dollar General it is up to consumers to decide where to shop and what to eat. Special Contributor Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.familydollar.com\/" target="_blank">Dollar Stores<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/sph.unc.edu\/adv_profile\/barry-m-popkin-phd\/" target="_blank">Barry Popkin, Gillings School of Global Public Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.dekalbcountyga.gov\/board-commissioners\/super-district-7-lorraine-cochran-johnson" target="_blank">Dekalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/ilsr.org\/rule\/dollar-store-dispersal-restrictions\/" target="_blank">Dollar Store Restrictions (Institute for Local Self-Reliance)<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d8f1b249-cdc2-436a-b84d-389138cd5880" data-slug="almanac-jeannette-rankin-and-her-vote-against-declaration-of-war-on-december-8-1941" data-link-text="A vote against war" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-jeannette-rankin-and-her-vote-against-declaration-of-war-on-december-8-1941\/" data-edition="us">A vote against war<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-a-nay-vote-following-pearl-harbor\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On December 8, 1941, the day after Japan\u0027s attack on Pearl Harbor, members of the United States Congress voted unanimously to authorize a declaration of war, with one exception. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="55249686-8af0-11e2-9400-029118418759" data-slug="pearl-harbor-day-of-infamy" data-link-text="Pearl Harbor, Day of Infamy" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/pearl-harbor-day-of-infamy\/" data-edition="us">Pearl Harbor, Day of Infamy<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/history.house.gov\/Historical-Highlights\/1851-1900\/Representative-Jeannette-Rankin-of-Montana\/" target="_blank">Rep. Jeannette Rankin<\/a>, R-Mont. (house.gov)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="64a4ca13-619b-43b1-8e4c-2d3088893c9f" data-slug="doris-duke-shangri-la-museum-of-islamic-art-culture-and-design" data-link-text="Doris Duke\u0027s Shangri La" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/doris-duke-shangri-la-museum-of-islamic-art-culture-and-design\/" data-edition="us">Doris Duke\u0027s Shangri La<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/doris-dukes-home-now-a-museum-of-islamic-art\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The heiress built a home in Honolulu that was a testament to the cultures she discovered in her \u0027round-the-world travels. And now it\u0027s a museum, the Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design. Conor Knighton reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.shangrilahawaii.org\/" target="_blank">Shangri La Museum of Islamic Art, Culture & Design<\/a>, Honolulu, Hawai\u0027i<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.ddfia.org\/" target="_blank">Doris Duke Foundation for Islamic Art<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ddcf.org\/" target="_blank">Doris Duke Charitable Foundation<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>SPORTS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="666aa39f-8c26-4ae8-aff8-13901e8b6204" data-slug="new-england-patriot-rob-gronkowski-on-his-physical-and-mental-recovery-from-football" data-link-text=" Rob Gronkowski on his physical and mental recovery from football" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/new-england-patriot-rob-gronkowski-on-his-physical-and-mental-recovery-from-football\/" data-edition="us"> Rob Gronkowski on his physical and mental recovery from football<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/rob-gronkowski-on-life-after-the-patriots\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Reena Ninan profiles the former New England Patriot tight end and sports broadcaster.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/rob-gronkowski-on-slowing-down\/" target="_blank">Rob Gronkowski on slowing down<\/a><br\/>Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski talks with correspondent Reena Ninan about when he began feeling that he might not be able to physically maintain an NFL career.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/rob-gronkowski-on-the-patriots-prospects\/" target="_blank">Rob Gronkowski on the Patriots\u0027 prospects<\/a><br\/>After nine seasons and three Super Bowl wins, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retired from the field earlier this year. Correspondent Reena Ninan asked Gronkowski about the prospects of the Patriots as the regular season winds down and they head toward the playoffs.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/gronknation.com\/" target="_blank">gronknation.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow @RobGronkowski on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/RobGronkowski" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/gronknation\/" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/gronknation\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-the-merger-of-cbs-and-viacom\/" target="_blank">The merger of CBS and Viacom (Video)<\/a><br\/>It happened this past week: the merger of CBS with fellow media company Viacom to form a new corporation, ViacomCBS. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b34e1b01-4693-47d5-8c76-ebb88146f986" data-slug="eugenia-zukerman-on-keeping-her-sense-of-humor-and-dignity-in-the-face-of-alzheimers" data-link-text="Eugenia Zukerman on keeping her sense of humor and dignity in the face of Alzheimer\u0027s" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/eugenia-zukerman-on-keeping-her-sense-of-humor-and-dignity-in-the-face-of-alzheimers\/" data-edition="us">Eugenia Zukerman on keeping her sense of humor and dignity in the face of Alzheimer\u0027s<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/eugenia-zukerman-on-living-with-alzheimers\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Longtime viewers will recognize Eugenia Zukerman, the internationally-acclaimed flutist, who for more than 20 years covered the arts for "Sunday Morning." But now, Zukerman is opening up to Rita Braver about her battle with Alzheimer\u0027s, and how music, writing and humor are helping her cope, as she describes in her book, "Like Falling Through a Cloud: A Lyrical Memoir of Coping With Forgetfulness, Confusion, and a Dreaded Diagnosis."<\/p><p><strong>READ AN EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2818cb47-712e-44f5-9aab-01dc2de37cca" data-slug="book-excerpt-eugenia-zukerman-like-falling-through-a-cloud" data-link-text="Eugenia Zukerman\u0027s "Like Falling Through a Cloud"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-eugenia-zuckerman-like-falling-through-a-cloud\/" data-edition="us">Eugenia Zukerman\u0027s "Like Falling Through a Cloud"<\/span><\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-1984-conductor-michael-tilson-thomas\/" target="_blank">Conductor Michael Tilson Thomas<\/a><br\/>Michael Tilson Thomas, music director of the San Francisco Symphony and a recipient of a 2019 Kennedy Center Honor, made his reputation young, stepping in for an ailing conductor mid-concert at age 25. It launched a career that included leading orchestras in Boston, Buffalo, Los Angeles, Vienna and London. In this profile originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" on December 2, 1984, Thomas talked with correspondent Eugenia Zukerman about his enthusiasm both for the contemporary (like Steve Reich\u0027s "Desert Music") and the classics of Beethoven and Gershwin.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.eastendpress.co\/our-books.html#book-LikeFallingThroughACloud" target="_blank">"Like Falling Through a Cloud: A Lyrical Memoir of Coping With Forgetfulness, Confusion, and a Dreaded Diagnosis"<\/a>\u00a0by Eugenia Zukerman (East End Press), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Like-Falling-Through-Cloud-Lyrical\/dp\/1732491224\/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=Eugenia+Zukerman&qid=1575562469&s=books&sr=1-1" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.eugeniazukerman.com\/" target="_blank">eugeniazukerman.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.alz.org\/" target="_blank">Alzheimer\u0027s Association<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/secret-santas-helpers\/" target="_blank">Secret Santa\u0027s helpers (Video)<\/a><br\/>\u0027Tis the season for Steve Hartman to catch up with his old friend "Secret Santa," an anonymous, wealthy businessman who every year travels the country giving out as much as $300 to random strangers. This year he\u0027s recruited a few helpers, from the Milwaukee County Transit System, to spread some Yuletide cheer.<\/p><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d7fb99a6-f0e8-4082-bd5f-43260ac1e1c2" data-slug="mel-brooks-on-the-love-of-his-life-anne-bancroft-and-comedy-thats-not-pc" data-link-text=" Mel Brooks on the love of his life, Anne Bancroft, and comedy that\u0027s not PC" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mel-brooks-on-the-love-of-his-life-anne-bancroft-and-comedy-thats-not-pc\/" data-edition="us"> Mel Brooks on the love of his life, Anne Bancroft, and comedy that\u0027s not PC<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mel-brooks-on-comedy-and-love\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz sits down with the director and comedy writer, now 93, who opens up about his politically-incorrect films like "Blazing Saddles" and "The Producers," and whether they could be made today; and about his relationship with his soulmate, actress Anne Bancoft, with whom he was married for 41 years until her death in 2005.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.melbrooks.com\/" target="_blank">melbrooks.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow @MelBrooks on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/MelBrooks" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/user\/melbrooksofficial" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><\/li><li><p><a href="https:\/\/www.shoutfactory.com\/product\/the-anne-bancroft-collection?product_id=7256" target="_blank">The Anne Bancroft Collection<\/a>\u00a0(Shout Factory) on Blu-ray, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Anne-Bancroft-Collection-Blu-ray\/dp\/B07XN4BMDG" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5b90ac8a-9f53-4127-8867-75697df583ef" data-slug="billie-eilish-nobody-that-knows-me-thinks-im-a-dark-person" data-link-text=" Billie Eilish: "Nobody that knows me thinks I\u0027m a dark person"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/billie-eilish-nobody-that-knows-me-thinks-im-a-dark-person\/" data-edition="us"> Billie Eilish: "Nobody that knows me thinks I\u0027m a dark person"<\/span><br\/>The 17-year-old singer-songwriter talks with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about happiness, clinical depression, and the shock of worldwide fame in the wake of her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?," created with her brother, Finneas O\u0027Connell. Recorded in their home studio, it became the best-selling album of the year. She\u0027s also nominated for six Grammy Awards, including for Album of the Year and Best New Artist.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/billie-eilish-on-creating-a-song\/" target="_blank">Billie Eilish on creating a song<\/a><br\/>Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish ("Bad Guy") demonstrates for CBS News\u0027 Gayle King how she and her brother, Finneas O\u0027Connell, improvise and conjure up songs at their home studio.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/billie-eilish-and-finneas-oconnell-on-writing-bad-guy\/" target="_blank">Billie Eilish and Finneas O\u0027Connell on writing "Bad Guy"<\/a><br\/>Singer Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O\u0027Connell, talk with CBS News\u0027 Gayle King about creating their hit song "Bad Guy," which they composed and recorded in the studio they created in his former bedroom.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/billie-eilish-on-overcoming-her-toxic-relationship-with-her-body\/" target="_blank">Billie Eilish on overcoming her "toxic" relationship with her body<\/a><br\/>Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish talks with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King about the kind of comfort she feels from covering up.<\/p><p><strong><em>You can stream Billie Eilish\u0027s album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="codesnippet" data-code="PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9hbGJ1bS8wUzBLR1puZkJHU0lzc2ZGNTRXU0poIiB3aWR0aD0iMzAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjM4MCIgZnJhbWVib3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93dHJhbnNwYXJlbmN5PSJ0cnVlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4=" data-encoding="base64"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.billieeilish.com\/" target="_blank">billieeilish.com<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><li>Follow @billieeilish on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/billieeilish" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/billieeilish" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/billieeilish\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/billieeilish" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><\/li><li>Follow @Finneas on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/finneas" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ae772ead-0df9-4358-9cf7-1376cfb9f649" data-slug="bill-flanagan-on-the-ok-boomer-controversy" data-link-text="Bill Flanagan on the "OK, Boomer" putdown" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/bill-flanagan-on-the-ok-boomer-controversy\/" data-edition="us">Bill Flanagan on the "OK, Boomer" putdown<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/bill-flanagan-responds-to-ok-boomer\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="83023372-797f-4cf7-a52b-a170f170dbf9" data-slug="ok-boomer-faith-salie-on-the-cheeky-putdown" data-link-text="Last week\u0027s commentary by Faith Salie" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/ok-boomer-faith-salie-on-the-cheeky-putdown\/" data-edition="us">Last week\u0027s commentary by Faith Salie<\/span>\u00a0about the millennial generation\u0027s way of waving away the opinions, instructions and interference of older people gets a response from an older person.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>"MOBITUARIES":<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="26f12940-6d01-4dda-aeff-4f5e31a4b17d" data-slug="mobituaries-with-mo-rocca-when-tv-sitcoms-died-in-the-rural-purge" data-link-text="When TV sitcoms died in the "rural purge"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca-when-tv-sitcoms-died-in-the-rural-purge\/" data-edition="us">When TV sitcoms died in the "rural purge"<\/span><br\/>In his podcast Mo Rocca explores how the quest for more urban viewers led to the untimely cancellation of hit shows featuring characters from the sticks.<\/p><p><em><strong>Download or stream "Mobituaries with Mo Rocca" free at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/art19.com\/shows\/mobituaries\/episodes\/46e3313f-03e5-4376-ab8a-6074dceedc97" target="_blank">art19.com<\/a>.<\/strong><\/em><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"<a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Mobituaries\/Mo-Rocca\/9781501197628">Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving<\/a>" by Mo Rocca, published by Simon & Schuster (a division of CBS), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Mobituaries-Great-Lives-Worth-Reliving\/dp\/1501197622\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mobituaries.com\/" target="_blank">"Mobituaries"<\/a>\u00a0(Simon & Schuster)<\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/MoRocca" target="_blank">@MoRocca on Twitter<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/upress.missouri.edu\/9780826221650\/rube-tube\/" target="_blank">"Rube Tube: CBS and Rural Comedy in the Sixties"<\/a>\u00a0by Sara K. Eskridge (University of Missouri Press), in Hardcover and eBook format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Rube-Tube-Rural-Comedy-Sixties\/dp\/0826221653\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-snow-in-new-hampshire\/" target="_blank">Snow in New Hampshire (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to a late autumnal scene near the northern New Hampshire town of Pittsburg. Videographer: Scot Miller.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e2cf3ff0-dcbc-4fa7-9824-c0ebe6023bd3" data-slug="calendar-week-of-december-9-2019" data-link-text="Week of December 9" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-december-9-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of December 9<\/span>\u00a0| Watch Video<br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>TAKE FIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="fa2929b5-e03d-4944-950d-87587e654f31" data-slug="take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-december-6-2019" data-link-text="Arts &amp; events around the U.S. (December 6)" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-december-6-2019\/" data-edition="us">Arts & events around the U.S. (December 6)<\/span><br\/>Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of art openings and events this coming week.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b1940d6b-97bb-4e33-aee1-c64598c17503" data-slug="nature-up-close-whooping-cranes-are-finally-making-a-comeback" data-link-text="Whooping cranes are finally making a comeback" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-whooping-cranes-are-finally-making-a-comeback\/" data-edition="us">Whooping cranes are finally making a comeback<\/span><br\/>Despite habitat loss and low reproductive rates, the bird\u0027s population in North America has increased in recent years, thanks to captive breeding programs and the establishment of a second migratory flock.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: DECEMBER 1<\/h2><p><strong>Guest host: Lee Cowan<\/strong><\/p><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-12-1-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL DECEMBER 1 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9bd71faf-4903-451e-85e1-0612c16e81c7" data-slug="global-positioning-system-preparing-the-next-generation-of-gps" data-link-text="Preparing the next generation of GPS" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/global-positioning-system-preparing-the-next-generation-of-gps\/" data-edition="us">Preparing the next generation of GPS<\/span>\u00a0| Watch Video<br\/>Originally developed by the U.S. military, the Global Positioning System (GPS) as we now know it became operational in 1995, and has since become vital to nearly every facet of modern life, from our smartphones to the internet and the electrical grid. David Pogue was invited into the Air Force\u0027s GPS Master Control Station at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo, and visits Lockheed Martin, where a new generation of GPS III satellites is being built.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gps.gov\/" target="_blank">GPS: The Global Positioning System<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/rntfnd.org\/" target="_blank">Resilient Navigation Timing Foundation<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.usno.navy.mil\/" target="_blank">U.S. Naval Observatory<\/a>, Washington, D.C.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.lockheedmartin.com\/en-us\/products\/gps.html" target="_blank">GPS III at Lockheed Martin<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2d062a3b-a388-4758-b44d-2d69f9ce9285" data-slug="almanac-the-1969-draft-lottery-vietnam-war" data-link-text="The 1969 draft lottery" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-the-1969-draft-lottery-vietnam-war\/" data-edition="us">The 1969 draft lottery<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-the-1969-draft-lottery\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>As the war in Vietnam raged on and anger about U.S. involvement burned in protests across the country, a lottery was held on December 1, 1969 in order to address perceived inequities in military conscription. Lee Cowan reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.sss.gov\/About\/History-And-Records\/lotter1" target="_blank">The Vietnam Lotteries<\/a>\u00a0(Selective Service)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CHARITY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ebb16178-ea63-48af-a842-5e8cf087850d" data-slug="alec-cabacungan-spokesperson-for-shriners-hospitals-for-children" data-link-text=" Alec\u0027s mission" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/alec-cabacungan-spokesperson-for-shriners-hospitals-for-children\/" data-edition="us"> Alec\u0027s mission<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/alecs-mission\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>You may know Shriners Hospitals for Children because of one very special patient: 17-year-old Alec Cabacungan, who was brought to Shriners because of a rare genetic disorder called Osteogenesis Imperfecta (or brittle bone disease), and who for the past five years has helped spread their mission as the charitable organization\u0027s leading spokes-kid. Lee Cowan talked with Cabacungan, who describes his challenges and aspirations, and who makes it all look so easy, while none of it really is.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org\/shc" target="_blank">Shriners Hospitals for Children<\/a><\/li><li>Follow Alec Cabacungan on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/aleccabacungan4?lang=en" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/aleccco\/?hl=en" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/channel\/UCDgeTYToChs1A54Cw-U9qcQ" target="_blank">Smart Alec on Sports<\/a>\u00a0(YouTube)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>PHOTOGRAPHY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="249e8e88-64ad-401f-91f5-6b325d2e14b7" data-slug="a-model-family-catalog-stars-bart-and-jessica-baldwin-and-their-five-children" data-link-text="A model family" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-model-family-catalog-stars-bart-and-jessica-baldwin-and-their-five-children\/" data-edition="us">A model family<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-model-family\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Bart Baldwin, his wife, Jessica, and their five kids are an uncommon sight in advertisements and fashion shoots: a family of models. Correspondent Serena Altschul visited with the "Baldwin Circus" at a resort near Lake Tahoe, where it was \u00e2\u0080\u0093 as it always is \u00e2\u0080\u0093 "Take Your Child to Work Day."<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Follow the Baldwin family on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/baldwinfamilyadventures\/?igshid=uevaupw29vup" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-sunday-morning-remembers-7\/" target="_blank">William Ruckelshaus, John Simon and Donald "Nick" Clifford (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" looks back at three notable figures who passed this week, including William Ruckelshaus (remembered from the Watergate era "Saturday Night Massacre"), acerbic theatre and film critic John Simon; and Donald "Nick" Clifford, believed to be the last surviving member of the team that carved Mount Rushmore. Lee Cowan reports.<\/p><p><strong>COMMUNITY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2e34ccf5-b671-4306-ab3c-c006dac7a73a" data-slug="ruth-coker-burks-the-cemetery-angel" data-link-text="The Cemetery Angel" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/ruth-coker-burks-the-cemetery-angel\/" data-edition="us">The Cemetery Angel<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/all-her-sons-the-cemetery-angel\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>When the AIDS crisis hit in the 1980s, Ruth Coker Burks \u00e2\u0080\u0093 who\u0027d inherited 262 plots in a family cemetery in Hot Springs, Arkansas \u00e2\u0080\u0093 became a mother of sorts to countless sons, many abandoned by families and churches because they were suffering from what was called "the gay cancer." Coker Burks became a one-woman AIDS help center: driving patients to appointments, trying to find doctors, drugs, or filling-out death certificates. And in many cases she gave them a final resting place. Seth Doane reports on the woman who has been called "The Cemetery Angel," who gave \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and received \u00e2\u0080\u0093 so many precious gifts.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/pages\/category\/Community\/Historic-Files-Cemetery-Hot-Springs-Arkansas-1701486153484624\/" target="_blank">Historic Files Cemetery<\/a>, Hot Springs, Ark.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="83023372-797f-4cf7-a52b-a170f170dbf9" data-slug="ok-boomer-faith-salie-on-the-cheeky-putdown" data-link-text=" Faith Salie on the cheeky putdown "OK, Boomer"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/ok-boomer-faith-salie-on-the-cheeky-putdown\/" data-edition="us"> Faith Salie on the cheeky putdown "OK, Boomer"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/faith-salie-on-the-gen-z-putdown-ok-boomer\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For young people who have inherited a world full of rising waters, disappearing species, crippling debt and crumbling democracies, a cheeky retaliatory phrase is more than warranted<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/faithsalie.com\/" target="_blank">faithsalie.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="56ac7a8b-ca06-4d7c-a106-35f335d8b24b" data-slug="anthony-hopkins-and-jonathan-pryce-on-playing-the-two-popes" data-link-text="Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce on playing "The Two Popes"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/anthony-hopkins-and-jonathan-pryce-on-playing-the-two-popes\/" data-edition="us">Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce on playing "The Two Popes"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/anthony-hopkins-and-jonathan-pryce-on-the-two-popes\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In 2013 the unthinkable happened: a pope resigned, and another became head of the Vatican. For the first time in six centuries, the Catholic Church had two popes. The new film "The Two Popes" imagines what conversations between 85-year-old Pope Benedict (played by Sir Anthony Hopkins) and Pope Francis (played by Jonathan Pryce) would have sounded like \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and since both pontiffs disagreed on most everything, not all of that conversation is polite. Correspondent Tracy Smith talked with Hopkins and Pryce about their star-making movies, faith, and friendship.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.netflix.com\/title\/80174451" target="_blank">"The Two Popes"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site), in theatres now; available to stream on Netflix beginning December 20<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.metmuseum.org\/visit\/plan-your-visit\/met-cloisters" target="_blank">The Met Cloisters<\/a>, New York City<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ON BROADWAY:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6b8cfc6a-476a-4614-b579-ed25da62ec69" data-slug="alanis-morissette-jagged-little-pill-broadway-musical" data-link-text="Alanis Morissette\u0027s "Jagged Little Pill" inspires a Broadway musical" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/alanis-morissette-jagged-little-pill-broadway-musical\/" data-edition="us">Alanis Morissette\u0027s "Jagged Little Pill" inspires a Broadway musical<\/span> |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/on-broadway-alanis-morissettes-jagged-little-pill\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Alanis Morissette\u0027s 1995 album, "Jagged Little Pill," became the unexpected soundtrack of a generation of young women who\u0027d realized they didn\u0027t really fit into the box society was trying to put them in. It won five Grammys and sold more than 33 million copies worldwide, making it one of the most successful albums of all time. And now, 25 years later, "Jagged Little Pill" has been turned into a Broadway musical, with an original story by Oscar-winner Diablo Cody ("Juno"). Correspondent Luke Burbank talked with Cody, and with Morissette, who explains the joys of growing older, and of never shying away from confronting the big issues of life.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/alanis-morissette-on-you-oughta-know\/" target="_blank">Alanis Morissette on "You Oughta Know"<\/a><br\/>Singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette\u0027s landmark 1995 album "Jagged Little Pill" contained an explosive feminist anthem, "You Oughta Know." In this web exclusive Morissette talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about the song, which is now featured in a new Broadway musical inspired by her music.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/diablo-cody-on-writing-the-musical-jagged-little-pill\/" target="_blank">Diablo Cody on writing the musical "Jagged Little Pill"<\/a><br\/>Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody ("Juno") was tasked with crafting a story for the new musical "Jagged Little Pill," which was inspired by the songs of Alanis Morissette. In this web exclusive Cody talked with correspondent Luke Burbank about her experience working in the "foreign" world of Broadway.<\/p><p><strong><em>You can stream the original Broadway cast album of "Jagged Little Pill" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="codesnippet" data-code="PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9hbGJ1bS8zSlV2aDNDaDZRRnhndUxBQnRUT0UzIiB3aWR0aD0iMzAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjM4MCIgZnJhbWVib3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93dHJhbnNwYXJlbmN5PSJ0cnVlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4=" data-encoding="base64"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/jaggedlittlepill.com\/" target="_blank">"Jagged Little Pill"<\/a>\u00a0at the Broadhurst Theatre, New York City |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/jaggedlittlepill.com\/tickets\/" target="_blank">Ticket info<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/jaggedlittlepill.lnk.to\/OriginalCastRecording" target="_blank">"Jagged Little Pill"<\/a>\u00a0Original Cast Album<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/alanis.com\/" target="_blank">alanis.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><strong>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bcd7ba61-9fbe-4e8a-8d89-9220b4602762" data-slug="calendar-week-of-december-2-2019" data-link-text="Week of December 2" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-december-2-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of December 2<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-december-2-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-bear-vs-fish\/" target="_blank">Bear vs. fish (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes you to Taylor Creek in the Lake Tahoe Basin, where bears are fishing. Videographer: Derek Reich.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7fdd102b-33a8-4f07-9af2-aabca489f071" data-slug="nature-up-close-arizona-sonora-desert-museum-in-tucson-a-living-museum" data-link-text="A living museum in the Sonora Desert" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-arizona-sonora-desert-museum-in-tucson-a-living-museum\/" data-edition="us">A living museum in the Sonora Desert<\/span><br\/>The Arizona Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson highlights hundreds of native species, from flowering cactus to larcenous birds.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: NOVEMBER 24<\/h2><p>Jane Pauley hosts our annual holiday broadcast devoted to all things epicurean. Check out our show\u0027s menu!<\/p><ul><li>Furniture provided by\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.mgbwhome.com" target="_blank">Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p>(And don\u0027t forget to check out\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="194ad463-9214-4910-a1d1-ebaaf949954d" data-slug="2019-food-issue-recipe-index-cbs-sunday-morning" data-link-text="our index of recipes and delicious menu suggestions" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/2019-food-issue-recipe-index-cbs-sunday-morning\/" data-edition="us">our index of recipes and delicious menu suggestions<\/span>\u00a0from top chefs, cookbook authors, food bloggers, celebrity cooks, the editors of\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.bonappetit.com\/" target="_blank">Bon Appetit<\/a>\u00a0magazine, and "Sunday Morning" staffers, including dishes featured on the show.)<\/p><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-1124\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL NOVEMBER 24 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="546cafd0-01ef-462c-a920-95e10c6c9f86" data-slug="you-are-what-you-eat-how-nutrition-may-affect-brain-health" data-link-text=" You are what you eat? How nutrition may affect brain health" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/you-are-what-you-eat-how-nutrition-may-affect-brain-health\/" data-edition="us"> You are what you eat? How nutrition may affect brain health<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/diet-and-brain-health-you-are-what-you-eat\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>A key element in brain health is nutrition, say researchers who believe the number one factor that you have control over in terms of your mental health is at the end of your fork. Susan Spencer talks with Dr. Drew Ramsey, a psychiatrist who "prescribes" a healthier diet in order to combat depression; Samantha Elkrief, a trained chef and wellness coach; and neuroscientist Lisa Mosconi, for whom brain scans reveal the differences in brain structure between those who eat a Mediterranean diet and those who consume standard Western fare.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="667fc3c3-54a9-48ed-abb1-fae55f2e750c" data-slug="excerpt-from-brain-food-by-lisa-mosconi-comparing-brains-on-different-diets" data-link-text=""Brain Food": Comparing brains on different diets" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/excerpt-from-brain-food-by-lisa-mosconi-comparing-brains-on-different-diets\/" data-edition="us">"Brain Food": Comparing brains on different diets<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.harpercollins.com\/9780062413437\/eat-complete\/" target="_blank">"Eat Complete: The 21 Nutrients That Fuel Brainpower, Boost Weight Loss, and Transform Your Health"<\/a>\u00a0by Drew Ramsey M.D. (Harper Wave), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Eat-Complete-Nutrients-Brainpower-Transform\/dp\/0062413430\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/drewramseymd.com\/" target="_blank">drewramseymd.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/samanthaelkrief.com\/" target="_blank">Chef Samantha Elkrief<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/535594\/brain-food-by-lisa-mosconi-phd\/" target="_blank">"Brain Food: The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power"<\/a>\u00a0by Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D. (Avery), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Brain-Food-Surprising-Science-Cognitive\/dp\/0399573992\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.lisamosconi.com\/" target="_blank">lisamosconi.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/dave.krugman\/?hl=en" target="_blank">photographer Dave Krugman on Instagram<\/a><\/li><li><p><a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/livelaughyum\/?hl=en" target="_blank">@livelaughyum<\/a>\u00a0via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/thefeedfeed.com\/" target="_blank">thefeedfeed.com<\/a><\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>DINING OUT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3a4fc5fc-67a4-421a-bde7-7f1418a2f99d" data-slug="food-halls-redesigning-the-dining-experience" data-link-text="Food halls: Redesigning the dining experience" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/food-halls-redesigning-the-dining-experience\/" data-edition="us">Food halls: Redesigning the dining experience<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/food-halls-a-world-of-flavors-under-one-roof\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>When Americans actually left their houses to shop, food courts would sate their appetites at shopping malls. But now, with brick-and-mortar retail stores closing, food halls, offering a wide variety of ethnic cuisines and non-corporate dining choices, have become destinations in themselves, with hundreds opening up around the country. Faith Salie looks at the changing face of dining, as former industrial spaces, a shuttered race track, and even shipping containers are being refitted into food stalls. A world of flavors under one roof.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.innerrailfoodhall.com\/" target="_blank">Inner Rail Food Hall<\/a>, Omaha, Neb.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.anaheimpackingdistrict.com\/" target="_blank">Anaheim Packing District<\/a>, Anaheim, Calif.<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/optimisthall.com\/" target="_blank">Optimist Hall<\/a>, Charlotte, N.C.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.akhtarnawab.com\/" target="_blank">Chef Akhtar Nawab<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/thebanhmis.com\/" target="_blank">The B\u00c3\u00a1nh M\u00c3\u00ac Shop<\/a>, Bellevue, Neb.<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.asterhallchicago.com\/" target="_blank">Aster Hall<\/a>, Chicago<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.revivalfoodhall.com\/" target="_blank">Revival Food Hall<\/a>, Chicago<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.urbanspacenyc.com\/chicago" target="_blank">Urbanspace Food Hall<\/a>, Chicago<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.detroitshippingcompany.com\/" target="_blank">Detroit Shipping Company Food Hall<\/a>, Detroit<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.urbanspacenyc.com\/urbanspace-vanderbilt" target="_blank">Urbanspace Vanderbilt Food Hall<\/a>, New York City<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/adyaoc.com\/" target="_blank">Adya<\/a>\u00a0(California)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.hanshomemade.com\/" target="_blank">Han\u0027s Homemade Ice Cream<\/a>\u00a0(California)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.theironpress.com\/" target="_blank">The Iron Press<\/a>, Anaheim Packing House, Anaheim, Calif.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/kathmandumomostation\/" target="_blank">Kathmandu Momo Station<\/a>, Omaha, Neb.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/korillabbq.com\/" target="_blank">Korilla BBQ<\/a>, New York City<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.cushmanwakefield.com\/en\/people\/philip-colicchio" target="_blank">Phil Colicchio, Cushman & Wakefield<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.cushmanwakefield.us\/en\/research-and-insight\/2019\/food-halls-3" target="_blank">Report: "Food Halls 2019: The Evolution Continues"<\/a>\u00a0(Cushman & Wakefield)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>FRUITS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="006ad356-7a6f-4213-ab2c-d1bd58106a99" data-slug="breadfruit-rediscovering-the-tropical-fruit" data-link-text=" Breadfruit: Rediscovering the tropical fruit" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/breadfruit-rediscovering-the-tropical-fruit\/" data-edition="us"> Breadfruit: Rediscovering the tropical fruit<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/breadfruit-a-staple-food-of-the-tropics\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Typically green and scaly on the outside, white and smooth like squash on the inside, breadfruit is a starchy member of the fig family that\u0027s similar in taste to a potato, and smells like fresh baked bread when cooked. But you\u0027re not likely to come across it in most American grocery stores. Conor Knighton explores the history of breadfruit, a "canoe plant" first brought to Hawaii centuries ago by Polynesian explorers, and which today is used in everything from tacos and stews, to pizza, bagels, and even vodka.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hawaiihomegrown.net\/breadfruit-publications\/breadfruit-cookbook" target="_blank">"Ho\u0027oulu ka \u0027Ulu Cookbook: Breadfruit Tips, Techniques, and Hawai\u0027i\u0027s Favorite Home Recipes"<\/a>\u00a0(CreateSpace) in Trade Paperback format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Hooulu-Ulu-Cookbook-Breadfruit-techniques\/dp\/1479307491\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><p><a href="https:\/\/ntbg.org\/breadfruit" target="_blank">Breadfruit Institute, National Tropical Botanical Garden<\/a>, Hana, Hawai\u0027i<\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>KITCHENWARE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="da9bbbde-2bb1-484a-9033-c551d3bb745c" data-slug="tupperware-a-blast-from-the-past" data-link-text="Tupperware: A blast from the past" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/tupperware-a-blast-from-the-past\/" data-edition="us">Tupperware: A blast from the past<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/tupperware-put-a-lid-on-it\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Successfully marketed at parties by armies of entrepreneurial women, the "burping" plastic bowls popularized after World War II are being forced to redefine themselves in a new era - even via pop-up stores. Martha Teichner reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.tupperware.com\/recipes.html" target="_blank">Recipes from Tupperware.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ENTR\u00c3\u0089E:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="763514b4-5fe9-4b2e-b7f2-287f645c3a4c" data-slug="danny-trejo-a-tough-actor-with-a-soft-spot-for-food" data-link-text=" Danny Trejo: A tough actor with a soft spot for food" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/danny-trejo-a-tough-actor-with-a-soft-spot-for-food\/" data-edition="us"> Danny Trejo: A tough actor with a soft spot for food<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/tough-guy-danny-trejos-food-empires\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Known as a tough actor, Danny Trejo has a soft spot for food, as a restaurateur. Luke Burbank reports on Trejo\u0027s taco empire.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"Trejo\u0027s Tacos: Recipes and Stories from L.A.: A Cookbook" by Danny Trejo with Hugh Garvey (Clarkson Potter), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available April 2020; preorder via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Trejos-Tacos-Recipes-L-Cookbook-ebook\/dp\/B07VD1RZG9" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.trejostacos.com\/" target="_blank">trejostacos.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9a0594ec-5791-40bb-a77e-fc19a9341b56" data-slug="mukbang-watch-what-they-eat" data-link-text="Mukbang: Watch what they eat!" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mukbang-watch-what-they-eat\/" data-edition="us">Mukbang: Watch what they eat!<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mukbang-watch-what-they-eat\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In the hallowed hall of food fads, what in the world could be weirder than mukbang? A Korean term, mukbang refers to YouTube videos of people eating, and talking about their meal. And millions of people are hungrily watching. David Pogue reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/channel\/UCG_Nlvx1EoxkeZkuLjelWdA\/videos" target="_blank">Bethany Gaskin (B-Love) on YouTube<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.binghamton.edu\/aaas\/faculty\/profile.html?id=jku" target="_blank">Robert Ku, Asian and Asian American Studies, Binghamton University<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/uhpress.hawaii.edu\/product\/dubious-gastronomy-the-cultural-politics-of-eating-asian-in-the-usa\/" target="_blank">"Dubious Gastronomy: The Cultural Politics of Eating Asian in the U.S.A."<\/a>\u00a0by Robert Ji-Song Ku (University of Hawai\u0027i Press), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Dubious-Gastronomy-Cultural-Politics-Pacific\/dp\/0824839218\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/nyupress.org\/9781479869251\/eating-asian-america\/" target="_blank">"Eating Asian America: A Food Studies Reader,"<\/a>\u00a0edited by Robert Ji-Song Ku, Martin F. Manalansan and Anita Mannur (New York University Press), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Eating-Asian-America-Studies-Reader\/dp\/1479869252\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/uhpress.hawaii.edu\/product\/pop-empires-transnational-and-diasporic-flows-of-india-and-korea\/" target="_blank">"Pop Empires: Transnational and Diasporic Flows of India and Korea,"<\/a>\u00a0edited by S. Heijin Lee, Monika Mehta, and Robert Ji-Song Ku (University of Hawai\u0027i Press), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Pop-Empires-Transnational-Diasporic-Flows\/dp\/0824878019\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>DINE OUT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c3adbddc-1984-4e87-afa8-02529a8fb101" data-slug="a-taste-of-india-on-the-interstate" data-link-text="A taste of India on the interstate" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-taste-of-india-on-the-interstate\/" data-edition="us">A taste of India on the interstate<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-taste-of-indian-on-the-interstate\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>At the Akal truck stop in Laramie, Wyoming, the Indian food that Mintu Pandher and his staff are cooking up in a small kitchen attracts truckers and locals from miles around, with food they can\u0027t find anywhere else along Interstate 80. Turns out there\u0027s money in all those smells of turmeric, coriander, and other spices rarely used in truck stop cuisine: his cafe is a hit, especially with the changing face of trucking, since nearly 19% of long-haul truck drivers in America are now immigrants. Jim Axelrod reports. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.yelp.com\/biz\/akal-travel-center-laramie" target="_blank">Akal Travel Center<\/a>, I-80. Laramie, Wyo.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>BEVERAGES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="000cb3fc-a9ed-4cdb-addf-3f0dd8e6610b" data-slug="aging-well-the-allure-of-vintage-spirits" data-link-text=" Aging well: The allure of vintage spirits" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/aging-well-the-allure-of-vintage-spirits\/" data-edition="us"> Aging well: The allure of vintage spirits<\/span>\u00a0| <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/aging-well-the-allure-of-vintage-spirits\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>While renovating his Keyport, New Jersey house this past September, Ron Lewert found a stash of Gilbey\u0027s Dry Gin \u00e2\u0080\u0093 12 bottles \u00e2\u0080\u0093 hidden in a crawlspace in the roof. The gin was almost as old as the house, built more than 90 years ago, and as correspondent Lee Cowan found out, old spirits are, indeed, rising from the dead, becoming a popular ingredient at auctions and "speakeasies" catering to pre-Prohibition Era tastes.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.oldspiritscompany.com\/" target="_blank">Old Spirits Company<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mandarinoriental.com\/new-york\/fine-dining\/lounges\/the-office-nyc" target="_blank">The Office, Mandarin Oriental Hotel<\/a>, New York City<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.smugglerscovesf.com\/rumbustion-society" target="_blank">The Rumbustion Society, Smuggler\u0027s Cove<\/a>, San Francisco<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.sothebyswine.com\/landing" target="_blank">Sotheby\u0027s Wine<\/a>, New York<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>DINING OUT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9c8a0357-2a24-4985-a62f-4bd15cf5cb98" data-slug="jon-bon-jovi-jbj-soul-kitchen-find-your-good-and-do-it" data-link-text="The lesson from Jon Bon Jovi\u0027s JBJ Soul Kitchens: "Find your good, and do it."" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jon-bon-jovi-jbj-soul-kitchen-find-your-good-and-do-it\/" data-edition="us">The lesson from Jon Bon Jovi\u0027s JBJ Soul Kitchens: "Find your good, and do it."<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jon-bon-jovi-on-feeding-the-community\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Rocker Jon Bon Jovi made a career out of filling stadiums with cheering fans, and now he\u0027s using that appeal \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and his own financial resources \u00e2\u0080\u0093 to help feed the homeless and needy through his JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants. Tracy Smith reports.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jonbonjovisoulfoundation.org\/jbj-soul-kitchen-red-bank\/" target="_blank">JBJ Soul Kitchen<\/a>, Red Bank, N.J.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>CHEF:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="31d74d99-7b48-4a86-8885-c0fd26c88087" data-slug="jacques-pepin-the-chefs-chef" data-link-text="Jacques PÃ©pin, the chefs\u0027 chef" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jacques-pepin-the-chefs-chef\/" data-edition="us">Jacques P\u00c3\u00a9pin, the chefs\u0027 chef<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jacques-pepin-the-chefs-chef\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>With four decades on television and two dozen cookbooks, chef Jacques P\u00c3\u00a9pin has been influencing American tastes and techniques for generations. Jane Pauley talks with P\u00c3\u00a9pin about his culinary education, which began in Lyon, France at age 13. Seventy years later, he still loves giving cooking demonstrations, with an emphasis on the basics being the foundation good, great or masterful cooking.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/ChefJacquesPepin\/" target="_blank">@ChefJacquesPepin on Facebook<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.blackdogandleventhal.com\/titles\/jacques-pepin\/jacques-p%c3%a9pin-new-complete-techniques\/9781579129118\/" target="_blank">"Jacques P\u00c3\u00a9pin New Complete Techniques (Revised Edition)"<\/a>\u00a0by Jacques P\u00c3\u00a9pin (Black Dog & Leventhal), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Jacques-PÃ©pin-New-Complete-Techniques\/dp\/1579129110\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.kqed.org\/jpepinheart\/" target="_blank">"Jacques P\u00c3\u00a9pin Heart & Soul"<\/a>\u00a0(PBS)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/jp.foundation\/" target="_blank">Jacques P\u00c3\u00a9pin Foundation<\/a><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>GASTROPODS:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ca10739c-96b7-436d-89dd-70bb922ea37a" data-slug="snails-the-original-slow-food" data-link-text=" Snails, the original slow food" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/snails-the-original-slow-food\/" data-edition="us"> Snails, the original slow food<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/snails-the-original-slow-food\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On the North Shore of Long Island is the largest snail farm in the country. Taylor Knapp, who calls himself a snail wrangler, delivers his fresh snails to some of New York City\u0027s finest restaurants, like Frenchette, where chef Lee Hanson uses them to make brouillade escargots. Mo Rocca reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.peconicescargot.com\/" target="_blank">Peconic Escargot<\/a>, Cutchogue, New York<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.frenchettenyc.com\/" target="_blank">Frenchette<\/a>, New York City<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>"MOBITUARIES":\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b122d08b-3ffb-49ff-a104-c435e0072a03" data-slug="mobituaries-reconstruction-and-the-death-of-representation" data-link-text="Reconstruction and the death of representation" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-reconstruction-and-the-death-of-representation\/" data-edition="us">Reconstruction and the death of representation<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mobituaries-the-black-congressmen-of-reconstruction\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The years following Emancipation, in which freed slaves were finally allowed to participate in our democracy, was a time of unparalleled hope that later generations depicted as a failure. Mo Rocca looks at the misunderstood years of Reconstruction in his latest episode of his podcast "Mobituaries." To hear this and other episodes, go to\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/art19.com" target="_blank">art19.com<\/a>.\u00a0<\/p><p><br\/><strong>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-turkeys-in-the-great-smoky-mountains\/" target="_blank">Turkeys in the Great Smoky Mountains (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us this Thanksgiving week among wild turkeys keeping a low profile in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Videographer: Scott Miller.<\/p><p><strong><em>Our sign-off music today: "Come on-a My House" performed by Della Reese:<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"micmic1431968","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/micmic1431968","height":344,"html":"<iframe width=\\"459\\" height=\\"344\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/X3A8bGCqpQQ?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/X3A8bGCqpQQ\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Della Reese - Come-On-A-My House (USA)","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":459}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/X3A8bGCqpQQ" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="675a1759-81bb-4e43-886e-387ca78333ec" data-slug="calendar-week-of-november-25-2019" data-link-text="Week of November 25" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-november-25-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of November 25<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-november-25-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>From a monumental birthday for Tina Turner to Thanksgiving, "Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="e2557d7c-a3e7-4f38-af51-87feb4a89f20" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>A fish species that spends most all of its life in the ocean has a vital role in a forest ecosystem.<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="brown-bear-with-chum-salmon-sherri-obrien-620.jpg" data-image-filename="brown-bear-with-chum-salmon-sherri-obrien-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-11-18 18:00:26.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="cfba9cb3-8106-40a9-b596-c9d2f4944cfd" data-slug="nature-up-close-salmon-a-keystone-species-in-the-pacific-northwest-judy-lehmberg" data-link-text="Salmon, a keystone species in the Pacific Northwest" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-salmon-a-keystone-species-in-the-pacific-northwest-judy-lehmberg\/" data-edition="us">Salmon, a keystone species in the Pacific Northwest<\/span><br\/>How a species of fish that spends most all of its life in the ocean has a vital role in a forest ecosystem<strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>TAKE FIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="35b849e1-5ccf-4192-bb53-05ed2e18985e" data-slug="take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-november-15-2019" data-link-text="Arts &amp; events around the U.S. (November 15)" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-november-15-2019\/" data-edition="us">Arts & events around the U.S. (November 15)<\/span><br\/>Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of art openings and events this week.<\/p><p><br\/><strong>TAKE FIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="467ab5a6-61eb-4b5f-83d5-b7ae7e255071" data-slug="take-five-food-events-around-the-u-s-november-22-2019" data-link-text="Food events around the U.S. (November 22)" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/take-five-food-events-around-the-u-s-november-22-2019\/" data-edition="us">Food events around the U.S. (November 22)<\/span><br\/>Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of food events this holiday week.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: NOVEMBER 17<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-11-17-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL NOVEMBER 17 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="49136355-0d22-420a-a95c-7fcd0a49c473" data-slug="rescuing-art-the-creativity-and-science-of-restoration" data-link-text=" Rescuing art: The creativity and science of restoration" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/rescuing-art-the-creativity-and-science-of-restoration\/" data-edition="us"> Rescuing art: The creativity and science of restoration<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/art-restorers-making-the-old-new\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The painstaking work of art restoration is often done in a studio or a lab, removing decades of dulling dirt and dust, or repairing works that has been damaged, always with the aim of helping art \u00e2\u0080\u0093 meant to stand the test of time \u00e2\u0080\u0093 keep time at bay. Lee Cowan reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.moca.org\/" target="_blank">Museum of Contemporary Art<\/a>, Los Angeles<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.getty.edu\/conservation\/" target="_blank">Getty Conservation Institute<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mfa.org\/" target="_blank">Museum of Fine Arts<\/a>, Boston<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.artic.edu\/" target="_blank">Art Institute of Chicago<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/cool.conservation-us.org\/" target="_blank">CoOL (Conservation OnLine)<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.artconservatorsalliance.com\/" target="_blank">Art Conservators Alliance<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>SPORTS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="752dad8b-3bf0-45ac-8161-26c0f404c66f" data-slug="women-in-the-ring-female-boxers-heather-hardy-amanda-serrano" data-link-text="Women in the ring: Female boxers" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/women-in-the-ring-female-boxers-heather-hardy-amanda-serrano\/" data-edition="us">Women in the ring: Female boxers<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/ringside-the-women-of-boxing\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Heather Hardy and Amanda Serrano, two of the biggest names in women\u0027s boxing, have known each other for years. But recently, when they climbed into the ring at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, they weren\u0027t thinking about their friendship. They were thinking about combat. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talked with exemplars of a sport that still receives much less recognition than men\u0027s boxing, and where prizefighting comes without much of a prize.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.heather-hardy.com\/#heather-hardy" target="_blank">heather-hardy.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/realamandaserrano\/" target="_blank">Amanda Serrano<\/a>\u00a0(Facebook)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f93819e7-7904-4a5b-9f99-d1f1fd765aa6" data-slug="for-the-birds-illustrator-david-sibley" data-link-text=" For the birds: Illustrator David Sibley" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/for-the-birds-illustrator-david-sibley\/" data-edition="us"> For the birds: Illustrator David Sibley<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/artist-david-sibley-for-the-birds\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>David Sibley has been called the most important illustrator of birds since John James Audubon or Roger Torey Petersen, and his "Sibley Guides to Birds" have sold more than two million copies. Rita Braver finds out how the bird fancier became one of the most respected and successful chroniclers of bird life.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/david-sibley-growing-up-as-a-birder\/" target="_blank">David Sibley: Growing up as a birder<\/a><br\/>Illustrator David Sibley, famed for the bestselling "Sibley Guide to Birds," talks with correspondent Rita Braver about his youthful interest in bird-watching, and how being the son of a noted ornithologist, Yale professor Fred Sibley, led to his career.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.sibleyguides.com\/" target="_blank">sibleyguides.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/215719\/the-sibley-guide-to-birds-second-edition-by-written-and-illustrated-by-david-allen-sibley\/" target="_blank">"The Sibley Guide to Birds (Second Edition)"<\/a>\u00a0by David Sibley (Knopf), in Hardcover format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/gp\/product\/030795790X\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li>Download App:\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.sibleyguides.com\/product\/sibley-birds-v2-app\/" target="_blank">Sibley Birds (2nd Edition)<\/a>, based on "Sibley Guide to Birds" (<a href="https:\/\/apps.apple.com\/us\/app\/sibley-birds-2nd-edition\/id1236011411" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/apps\/details?id=com.mydigitalearth.sibleybirds&hl=en_US" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-the-jane-pauley-community-health-center\/" target="_blank">The Jane Pauley Community Health Center (Video)<\/a><br\/>It happened this past Friday: a 10th anniversary celebration for an Indianapolis-area health center . . . named for a graduate of local Warren Central High School. Today, the Jane Pauley Community Health Center operates 22 clinics in five counties, with nearly 94,000 patient visits last year.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/janepauleychc.org\/" target="_blank">Jane Pauley Community Health Center<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1286f7ce-81a2-40bc-8b42-f9020bf824ea" data-slug="master-of-intrigue-john-le-carre-on-his-latest-villain-brexit-agent-running-in-the-field" data-link-text=" Master of intrigue John le CarrÃ© on his latest villain: Brexit" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/master-of-intrigue-john-le-carre-on-his-latest-villain-brexit-agent-running-in-the-field\/" data-edition="us"> Master of intrigue John le Carr\u00c3\u00a9 on his latest villain: Brexit<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/in-conversation-with-john-le-carre\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>John le Carr\u00c3\u00a9 is 88 now, and 25 novels, 10 films and 6 TV adaptations later, he has new villains: The people trying to take Britain out of the European Union. The author talks with Mark Phillips about his latest novel of intrigue, "Agent Running in the Field," which examines how the British public is being "bamboozled by people with private interests" in the push for Brexit.<\/p><p><strong>BOOK AND AUDIO EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="500b583a-ea19-4acc-a8b0-1e30e2d6884c" data-slug="excerpt-agent-running-in-the-field-by-john-le-carre" data-link-text=""Agent Running in the Field" by John le CarrÃ©" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/excerpt-agent-running-in-the-field-by-john-le-carre\/" data-edition="us">"Agent Running in the Field" by John le Carr\u00c3\u00a9<\/span><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/john-le-carre-reads-from-agent-running-in-the-field\/" target="_blank">John le Carr\u00c3\u00a9 reads from "Agent Running in the Field"<\/a><br\/>What lies within the heart of a secret agent, and how would he convince others to betray their countries for the benefit of his own? In this web exclusive, author John le Carr\u00c3\u00a9 reads a passage from his latest novel, "Agent Running in the Field," to elucidate the motives and morals of secretive figures in the intelligence world.<\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-1996-the-secret-world-of-john-le-carre\/" target="_blank">The secret world of John le Carr\u00c3\u00a9 (Video)<\/a><br\/>The putative end of the Cold War didn\u0027t mark the end for master spy storyteller John le Carr\u00c3\u00a9, who continued to write thrilling bestsellers of international intrigue and duplicity. Mark Phillips talked with the writer about how his "secret world" hadn\u0027t changed all that much, and with London tailor Douglas Hayward, who served as a source of inspiration for the British expat who finds himself in the middle of a plot in crime-and drug-ridden Panama City, in le Carr\u00c3\u00a9\u0027s novel, "The Tailor of Panama." Originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 17, 1996.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/610991\/agent-running-in-the-field-by-john-le-carre\/" target="_blank">"Agent Running in the Field"<\/a>\u00a0by John le Carr\u00c3\u00a9 (Viking), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Agent-Running-Field-John-Carr%C3%A9\/dp\/1984878875\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/johnlecarre.com\/" target="_blank">johnlecarre.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>FOOD:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1a8782e1-6eb7-40e5-898f-00dcd688becf" data-slug="ikarian-honey-the-secret-ingredient-to-long-life" data-link-text="Ikarian honey: The secret ingredient to long life?" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/ikarian-honey-the-secret-ingredient-to-long-life\/" data-edition="us">Ikarian honey: The secret ingredient to long life?<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/ikarian-honey-the-nectar-of-longevity\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On this Greek island, where life expectancy is among the highest in the world, residents credit the local honey. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ikariahoney.com\/" target="_blank">ikariahoney.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="5086e687-c506-483d-9644-ff4829757d6f" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>"MOBITUARIES":<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="837aa329-3b77-4869-a1b3-af1ef43cd0b0" data-slug="mobituaries-mo-rocca-thomas-paine-and-the-death-of-a-forgotten-founding-father" data-link-text="Thomas Paine and the death of a forgotten founding father" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-mo-rocca-thomas-paine-and-the-death-of-a-forgotten-founding-father\/" data-edition="us">Thomas Paine and the death of a forgotten founding father<\/span><br\/>Mo Rocca pulls out all the stops to honor the Revolutionary author whose pamphlets lit the fuse for American independence but who remains little-remembered today.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"<a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Mobituaries\/Mo-Rocca\/9781501197628">Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving<\/a>" by Mo Rocca, published by Simon & Schuster (a division of CBS), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Mobituaries-Great-Lives-Worth-Reliving\/dp\/1501197622\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mobituaries.com\/" target="_blank">"Mobituaries"<\/a>\u00a0(Simon & Schuster)<\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/MoRocca" target="_blank">@MoRocca on Twitter<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/292198\/thomas-paine-by-craig-nelson\/" target="_blank">"Thomas Paine: Enlightenment, Revolution, and the Birth of Modern Nations"<\/a>\u00a0by Craig Nelson (Penguin), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Thomas-Paine-Enlightenment-Revolution-Nations-ebook\/dp\/B000UCUX3W\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/global.oup.com\/academic\/product\/tom-paine-and-revolutionary-america-9780195174854?cc=us&lang=en&" target="_blank">"Tom Paine and Revolutionary America"<\/a>\u00a0by Eric Foner (Oxford University Press) in Trade paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Paine-Revolutionary-America-Eric-Foner\/dp\/0195174852\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.thomaspaineuk.com\/The-Rise-of-Thomas-Paine.html" target="_blank">"The Rise of Thomas Paine, and the Case of the Officers of Excise"<\/a>\u00a0by Paul Myles (Thomas Paine Society UK) in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Rise-Thomas-Paine-Officers-Excise\/dp\/199932630X\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Rest-in-Pieces\/Bess-Lovejoy\/9781451655001" target="_blank">"Rest in Pieces: The Curious Fates of Famous Corpses"<\/a>\u00a0by Bess Lovejoy (Simon & Schuster) in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Rest-Pieces-Curious-Famous-Corpses\/dp\/1451655002\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/mariescrisis.us\/" target="_blank">Marie\u0027s Crisis<\/a>, 59 Grove St, New York City<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>JOURNALISM:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="64b0ac83-38ca-48f9-bf10-cac3f5be4f3d" data-slug="tom-brokaw-yesterday-today-and-tomorrow" data-link-text=" Tom Brokaw: Yesterday, "Today" and tomorrow" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/tom-brokaw-yesterday-today-and-tomorrow\/" data-edition="us"> Tom Brokaw: Yesterday, "Today" and tomorrow<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/tom-brokaw-yesterday-today-and-tomorrow\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For five decades journalist and storyteller Tom Brokaw served as a pillar of NBC News, reporting from such hotspots as Tiananmen Square and the Berlin Wall. His 1998 book, "The Greatest Generation," became a bestselling testimonial to the men and women who selflessly fought, and won, World War II. Then, six years ago he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. Brokaw talks about his fight to overcome bone marrow cancer with "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley, his former colleague from the "Today" show.<\/p><p><strong>PODCAST:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/podcasts.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/extra-tom-brokaw\/id1010738108?i=1000457048045" target="_blank">Listen to an extended interview between Jane Pauley and Tom Brokaw<\/a><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/209219\/the-fall-of-richard-nixon-by-tom-brokaw\/" target="_blank">"The Fall of Richard Nixon: A Reporter Remembers Watergate"<\/a>\u00a0by Tom Brokaw (Random House), in Hardcover, eBook, and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Fall-Richard-Nixon-Remembers-Watergate\/dp\/140006970X\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/18729\/the-greatest-generation-by-tom-brokaw\/" target="_blank">"The Greatest Generation"<\/a>\u00a0by Tom Brokaw (Random House), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Greatest-Generation-Tom-Brokaw\/dp\/0812975294\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/tombrokaw" target="_blank">@tombrokaw on Twitter<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>SUNDAY JOURNAL:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3b0e3f19-1a2c-460d-b842-e87a236bf739" data-slug="a-warning-by-anonymous-reince-priebus-calls-the-author-dishonorable" data-link-text="Reince Priebus: "A Warning" author Anonymous is "dishonorable"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-warning-by-anonymous-reince-priebus-calls-the-author-dishonorable\/" data-edition="us">Reince Priebus: "A Warning" author Anonymous is "dishonorable"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/reince-priebus-says-a-warning-by-anonymous-is-out-of-touch\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>President Trump\u0027s first chief of staff calls the secretive "senior Trump administration official" behind a new tell-all book a "coward." Major Garrett reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.twelvebooks.com\/titles\/anonymous\/a-warning\/9781538718469\/" target="_blank">"A Warning"<\/a>\u00a0by Anonymous (Twelve), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Warning\/dp\/1538718464\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>SPORTS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6101f7fd-0bcd-497b-8538-2172c65c1787" data-slug="renee-powell-a-driving-force-in-golf" data-link-text="Renee Powell: A driving force in golf" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/renee-powell-a-driving-force-in-golf\/" data-edition="us">Renee Powell: A driving force in golf<\/span> |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-driving-force-in-womens-golf\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>At the Clearview Golf Course in East Canton, Ohio \u00e2\u0080\u0093 the first golf course in the U.S. designed, built, owned and operated by an African-American \u00e2\u0080\u0093 women are taking part in Clearview Hope, the first golf program for female military veterans in America. It was begun by Renee Powell<em>,\u00a0<\/em>the second African-American to play on the LPGA Tour. She and her brother, groundskeeper Larry Powell, talked with CBS News special correspondent James Brown about how their father, a World War II veteran, turned a former dairy farm into an 18-hole public course, and how her family did not let roadblocks stand in the way of their love for the sport.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.clearviewgolfclub.com\/" target="_blank">Clearview Golf Course<\/a>, East Canton, Ohio<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.lpga.com\/players\/renee-powell\/81613\/bio" target="_blank">Renee Powell<\/a>\u00a0(LPGA bio)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.pgareach.org\/" target="_blank">PGA Reach<\/a>, a charitable foundation of the PGA of America<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.lpga.com\/" target="_blank">Ladies Professional Golf Association<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.randa.org\/Heritage\/The-Royal-Ancient\/The-Royal-Ancient-Golf-Club" target="_blank">The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="198b91d6-f872-45ba-a2a1-1d059f14e6ef" data-slug="calendar-week-of-november-18-2019" data-link-text="Week of November 18" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-november-18-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of November 18<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-november-17-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-bison-in-south-dakota\/" target="_blank">Bison in South Dakota (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to Custer State Park, in Custer, South Dakota, where the buffalo roam. Videographer: Charles Schultz.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/gfp.sd.gov\/parks\/detail\/custer-state-park\/" target="_blank">Custer State Park<\/a>, Custer, S.D.\u00a0<\/li><\/ul><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7f5c10a0-3be3-4499-9fae-63a736f74ded" data-slug="almanac-the-u-s-capitol-building-opens-november-17-1800" data-link-text="The U.S. Capitol building opens" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-the-u-s-capitol-building-opens-november-17-1800\/" data-edition="us">The U.S. Capitol building opens<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-the-u-s-capitol-building-opens\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On November 17, 1800, the United States Congress met for the very first time in the as-yet-unfinished Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>GALLERY:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="1d8881c6-83cf-4f4f-a90d-71c61a33eefd" data-slug="the-fall-of-the-berlin-wall-and-end-of-a-divided-germany" data-link-text="The fall of the Berlin Wall" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/the-fall-of-the-berlin-wall-and-end-of-a-divided-germany\/" data-edition="us">The fall of the Berlin Wall<\/span><br\/>Looking back at the wall that once divided Germany during the Cold War, and its collapse in November 1989.<strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>TAKE FIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="35b849e1-5ccf-4192-bb53-05ed2e18985e" data-slug="take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-november-15-2019" data-link-text="Arts &amp; events around the U.S. (November 15)" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-november-15-2019\/" data-edition="us">Arts & events around the U.S. (November 15)<\/span><br\/>Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of art openings and events this week.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: NOVEMBER 10:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-11-10-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL NOVEMBER 10 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3174d3d6-890d-4135-92ef-5ddaf823940b" data-slug="with-deepest-sympathy-modern-loss-the-complications-of-coping-with-grief" data-link-text=" With deepest sympathy: The complications of coping with grief" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/with-deepest-sympathy-modern-loss-the-complications-of-coping-with-grief\/" data-edition="us"> With deepest sympathy: The complications of coping with grief<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/with-deepest-sympathy-addressing-grief\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Dealing with death is simply part of living life, as every person who dies leaves behind loved ones who must face a grieving process. And while most of us eventually adapt to a "new normal," one in 10 endures what researchers calls "complicated grief." For them the acute phase of grief never lets up. Susan Spencer investigates the study of grief, and how a website, Modern Loss, is sharing personal stories of grief, loss and coping from around the world, sometimes with unexpected twists.<\/p><p><strong>BOOK EXCERPT:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-modern-loss-candid-conversation-about-grief-beginners-welcome\/" target="_blank">"Modern Loss: Candid Conversation About Grief. Beginners Welcome."<\/a><br\/>Rebecca Soffer writes that, when communing about grief in a social media era, no "like" can replace a conversation, or a hug, or shared double martinis.<\/p><p><strong>BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8195fbd2-3280-495b-9529-660ec600aa80" data-slug="book-excerpt-black-widow-by-leslie-gray-streeter" data-link-text=""Black Widow" by Leslie Gray Streeter" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-black-widow-by-leslie-gray-streeter\/" data-edition="us">"Black Widow" by Leslie Gray Streeter<\/span><br\/>The Palm Beach Post columnist recounts the terrible night when her life was turned upside-down, and her unplanned, forced accommodation to the newly-dominant emotion of grief.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/complicatedgrief.columbia.edu\/about-us\/our-team\/" target="_blank">The Center for Complicated Grief, Columbia School of Social Work<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/socialwork.columbia.edu\/faculty-research\/faculty\/full-time\/m-katherine-shear\/" target="_blank">M. Katherine Shear, Columbia School of Social Work<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.harperwave.com\/book\/9780062499189\/Modern-Loss-Rebecca-Soffer-and-Gabrielle-Birkner\/" target="_blank">"Modern Loss: Candid Conversation About Grief. Beginners Welcome."<\/a>\u00a0by Rebecca Soffer and Gabrielle Birkner (Harper Wave), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/gp\/product\/0062499181\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20\/" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/modernloss.com\/" target="_blank">Modern Loss<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.littlebrown.com\/titles\/leslie-gray-streeter\/black-widow\/9780316490719\/" target="_blank">"Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like \u0027Journey\u0027 in the Title"<\/a>\u00a0by Leslie Gray Streeter (Little, Brown), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Black-Widow-Sad-Funny-Journey-Normally\/dp\/0316490717" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/lesliegraystreeter.com\/" target="_blank">lesliegraystreeter.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.americangreetings.com\/cards\/paper-cards\/sympathy\/_\/N-1pc9txtZ12gn38a" target="_blank">Sympathy cards from American Greetings<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="28b5a2eb-e7e7-4f03-9086-568efb89deb4" data-slug="almanac-dr-livingstone-i-presume" data-link-text=""Dr. Livingstone, I presume?"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-dr-livingstone-i-presume\/" data-edition="us">"Dr. Livingstone, I presume?"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-dr-livingstone-i-presume\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On November 10, 1871 the Scottish explorer who\u0027d disappeared in Africa while searching for the source of the Nile was found by a reporter for the New York Herald. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d5bda384-b351-4a04-be57-71e13a5ca688" data-slug="how-two-forrest-gump-actors-served-their-country" data-link-text=" How two "Forrest Gump" actors served their country" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/how-two-forrest-gump-actors-served-their-country\/" data-edition="us"> How two "Forrest Gump" actors served their country<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/forrest-gump-stars-and-their-service-1\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Two actors who appeared in the 1994 film "Forrest Gump," which featured harrowing scenes of combat in Vietnam and the anguish of veterans upon their return home, would themselves serve the military after the movie wrapped. Gary Sinise, who played Lt. Dan, formed the Gary Sinise Foundation to aid returning servicemembers, while Michael Humphreys, who played Tom Hanks\u0027 character as a child, signed up for the Army and was deployed for 18 months in Anbar Province, Iraq. Twenty-five years after the film\u0027s release, Mark Strassmann talked with Sinise and Humphreys about the film\u0027s impact on their lives.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"Forrest Gump" (Paramount Home Video), on Blu-ray\/DVD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Forrest-Gump-Blu-ray-Bruce-Moriarty\/dp\/B07P5P7W82\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>), and via VOD and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/gp\/video\/detail\/B0035JRVBO\/ref=atv_dl_rdr" target="_blank">Amazon Prime<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/movies\/details?id=EtYNngO7eq4" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/movie\/forrest-gump\/id314029341" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.vudu.com\/content\/movies\/details\/Forrest-Gump\/22436" target="_blank">Vudu<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=EtYNngO7eq4" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a>)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.garysinisefoundation.org\/" target="_blank">Gary Sinise Foundation<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ltdanband.com\/" target="_blank">Lt. Dan Band<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/michaelconnerhumphreys\/?hl=en" target="_blank">Michael Conner Humphreys on Instagram<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>"MOBITUARIES":<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5a412e82-9b35-4001-8327-2f185bc5d0b8" data-slug="mobituaries-marlene-dietrich-goes-to-war" data-link-text="Marlene Dietrich goes to war" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-marlene-dietrich-goes-to-war\/" data-edition="us">Marlene Dietrich goes to war<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mobituaries-marlene-dietrich-goes-to-war\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>During World War II the German-born Hollywood film star fought for her adopted country.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong><em>To hear the full "Mobituaries" audiobook excerpt "Marlene Dietrich Goes to War,"\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/art19.com\/shows\/mobituaries\/episodes\/ab65f5ee-fc5f-4f82-a53a-a545d513448e?fbclid=IwAR2_XCjW-eOwDXwrYk_sWCvoauYzSPBdE-Q-1LFnmh8BIsugB53fQHATq_o" target="_blank">click here<\/a>.\u00a0<\/em><\/strong>\u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Listen to this week\u0027s episode of "Mobituaries with Mo Rocca."<em>\u00a0\u00a0<\/em>You can download the episode for free on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca\/id1449045549?mt=2#episodeGuid=0f3d01d4-24c4-11e9-beab-d7bf13ea6e7a" target="_blank">Apple Podcasts<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/music\/listen?u=0#\/ps\/Ih3hcma5agvqohhngwfmo7jhmry" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.iheart.com\/podcast\/274-mobituaries-with-mo-rocca-30398541\/" target="_blank">iHeartRadio<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/cms.megaphone.fm\/channel\/mobituaries?selected=DGT9015883567" target="_blank">Megaphone<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/show\/0FNP1P6wmw6jr5gGiA4QOE" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.stitcher.com\/podcast\/cadence13\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca" target="_blank">Stitcher<\/a>\u00a0or\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/tunein.com\/radio\/Mobituaries-with-Mo-Rocca-p1184740\/" target="_blank">Tunein<\/a>. New episodes will be available weekly. For RSS feed\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/rss.art19.com\/mobituaries" target="_blank">click here<\/a>.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Mobituaries\/Mo-Rocca\/9781501197628" target="_blank">"Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving,"<\/a>\u00a0by Mo Rocca (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Mobituaries-Great-Lives-Worth-Reliving\/dp\/1501197622\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>TELEVISION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e68c6aa9-f163-4e29-bb05-f9be86982bcd" data-slug="the-crown-returns-with-a-new-queen-olivia-colman" data-link-text=""The Crown"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-crown-returns-with-a-new-queen-olivia-colman\/" data-edition="us">"The Crown"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-crown-a-new-cast-takes-the-throne\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Time marches on, even for royalty. As the hit Netflix series "The Crown" returns for its third season, the young and glamorous Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, played to critical acclaim by Claire Foy and Matt Smith, are out; the more mature Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies are in. Mark Phillips spent time on the set with Colman and Helena Bonham Carter (who co-stars as Princess Margaret), and with series creator and writer Peter Morgan, to discuss the show about a family in extraordinary circumstances.<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for Season 3 of "The Crown" click on the video player below:\u00a0<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Netflix","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/NewOnNetflix","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/vLXYfgpqb8A?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/vLXYfgpqb8A\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Crown Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/vLXYfgpqb8A" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.netflix.com\/title\/80025678" target="_blank">"The Crown"<\/a>\u00a0(Netflix) \u00e2\u0080\u0093 Season 3 debuts November 17<strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>FOOD:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="10e76dac-93bc-47fc-a1ed-ce74a82eb1fd" data-slug="the-joy-of-cooking-updated-edition" data-link-text=" "The Joy of Cooking" and its recipe for success" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-joy-of-cooking-updated-edition\/" data-edition="us"> "The Joy of Cooking" and its recipe for success<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/joy-of-cooking-and-its-recipe-for-success\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Irma Rombauer wrote and published the first "Joy of Cooking" in 1931. Updating "Joy" has been a family tradition, passed down through the generations. Serena Altschul talks with Irma\u0027s great-grandson, John Becker, who is co-author, along with wife Megan Scott, of the latest edition of one of the most successful cookbooks ever published.<\/p><p><strong>Recipe from "Joy of Cooking":<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="566b66fb-2258-46bd-b9c7-d4cbb3548b30" data-slug="recipe-from-joy-of-cooking-mushroom-confit" data-link-text="Mushroom Confit" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/recipe-from-joy-of-cooking-mushroom-confit\/" data-edition="us">Mushroom Confit<\/span><br\/>The latest edition of the bestselling cookbook offers the perfect spread or addition to pasta.<\/p><p><strong>Recipe from "Joy of Cooking":\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8d962c3a-65d0-4d28-9888-06d719465040" data-slug="recipe-from-joy-of-cooking-roasted-mushroom-lasagne" data-link-text="Roasted Mushroom Lasagne" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/recipe-from-joy-of-cooking-roasted-mushroom-lasagne\/" data-edition="us">Roasted Mushroom Lasagne<\/span><br\/>From the latest edition of the bestselling cookbook.<\/p><p><strong>Recipes from "Joy of Cooking":\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="069012d3-85b1-4925-8e96-b8f8ff1138f7" data-slug="brownie-recipes-from-joy-of-cooking" data-link-text="Brownies" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/brownie-recipes-from-joy-of-cooking\/" data-edition="us">Brownies<\/span><br\/>Classic Brownies Cockaigne, and more modern Fudgy Brownies, from the latest edition of the bestselling cookbook.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/joyofcooking" target="_blank">"Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated"<\/a>\u00a0by Irma S. Rombauer, Marion Rombauer Becker, Ethan Becker, John Becker and Megan Scott (Scribner), in Hardcover, Spiral-Bound and eBook formats, available November 12 via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Joy-Cooking-Fully-Revised-Updated\/dp\/1501169718\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-in-memoriam-1\/" target="_blank">In memoriam (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" remembers Beatles photographer Robert Freeman, Maria Perego, creator of the puppet character Topo Gigio, and Robert Norris, who became famous in advertising as "The Marlboro Man," even though he never smoked.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/heaven-sent\/" target="_blank">Heaven sent (Video)<\/a><br\/>During her 35 years as a nurse, Lori Wood has been a hero many times over. At the time Jonathan Pinkard, a 27-year-old autistic man, met Wood, doctors in Newnan, Ga., told him he had heart failure and needed a heart transplant. Being homeless, there was no way he could get on a transplant list \u00e2\u0080\u0093 until Wood took matters in hand. Steve Hartman reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c3465d1e-d4ee-4802-a5c4-05711229f831" data-slug="ford-v-ferrari-matt-damon-and-christian-bale-on-a-story-of-competition-and-friendship" data-link-text=""Ford v. Ferrari": Matt Damon and Christian Bale on a story of competition and friendship" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/ford-v-ferrari-matt-damon-and-christian-bale-on-a-story-of-competition-and-friendship\/" data-edition="us">"Ford v. Ferrari": Matt Damon and Christian Bale on a story of competition and friendship<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/damon-and-bale-in-ford-v-ferrari\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In the 1960s, Ford Motor Company embarked on building a supercar that could beat the Italian automaker Ferrari at one of the world\u0027s most prestigious car races, the 24 Hours of Le Mans. That effort, and the stories of the car designer and driver behind it, is now told in the new movie "Ford v. Ferrari." Tracy Smith talks with stars Matt Damon (who plays Carroll Shelby, the automotive artist hired to defeat Ferrari) and Christian Bale (who plays legendary driver Ken Miles) about the quest to create a finely-tuned weapon of speed.<\/p><p><strong>AUDIO EXTRA:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/podcasts.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/extra-ford-v-ferrari\/id1010738108?i=1000456395935" target="_blank">Download or stream our podcast featuring Tracy Smith\u0027s extended interview with Matt Damon and Christian Bale!<\/a><\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "Ford v. Ferrari" click on the video player below:\u00a0<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"20th Century Fox","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/FoxMovies","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/I3h9Z89U9ZA?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/I3h9Z89U9ZA\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"FORD v FERRARI | Official Trailer 2 [HD] | 20th Century FOX","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/I3h9Z89U9ZA" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.foxmovies.com\/movies\/ford-v-ferrari" target="_blank">"Ford v. Ferrari"<\/a>\u00a0(20th Century Fox) \u00e2\u0080\u0093 Opens November 15<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.shelby.com\/" target="_blank">Shelby American<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.petersen.org\/" target="_blank">Petersen Automotive Museum<\/a>, Los Angeles<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="15bb621d-9e64-48c5-909a-d82675089630" data-slug="we-the-people-mary-whyte-watercolor-portraits-of-50-veterans-from-50-states" data-link-text=" "We, the People": Mary Whyte\u0027s portraits of 50 veterans from 50 states" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/we-the-people-mary-whyte-watercolor-portraits-of-50-veterans-from-50-states\/" data-edition="us"> "We, the People": Mary Whyte\u0027s portraits of 50 veterans from 50 states<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/veterans-in-watercolor\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For her project titled "We the People," artist Mary Whyte set out to paint 50 veterans from 50 states. The men and women included in the exhibition, now at the City Gallery in Charleston, S.C., are as diverse as the nation they served. Martha Teichner reports.<\/p><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="dcdc5c26-5294-43ab-89f1-20a1d0792312" data-slug="mary-whyte-we-the-people-portraits-of-veterans" data-link-text="Mary Whyte\u0027s portraits of veterans" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/mary-whyte-we-the-people-portraits-of-veterans\/" data-edition="us">Mary Whyte\u0027s portraits of veterans<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Exhibition:\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.marywhyte.com\/exhibition.php" target="_blank">"We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America"<\/a>\u00a0by Mary Whyte, at the City Gallery in Charleston, S.C. (through December 22)<\/li><li>Catalogue:\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.sc.edu\/uscpress\/books\/2019\/6011.html" target="_blank">"We the People: Portraits of Veterans in America"<\/a>\u00a0by Mary Whyte (University of South Carolina Press), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/We-People-Portraits-Veterans-America\/dp\/1643360116\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.marywhyte.com\/" target="_blank">marywhyte.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.patriotartfoundation.org\/exhibition.php" target="_blank">Patriot Art Foundation<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>POLITICS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bf6b0f3c-609f-451a-993b-5d7b8594083a" data-slug="nikki-haley-i-was-asked-by-cabinet-members-to-take-sides-against-the-president" data-link-text="Nikki Haley: I was asked by Cabinet members to take sides against the president" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nikki-haley-i-was-asked-by-cabinet-members-to-take-sides-against-the-president\/" data-edition="us">Nikki Haley: I was asked by Cabinet members to take sides against the president<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nikki-haley-on-trump-impeachment-and-siding-with-the-president\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Norah O\u0027Donnell talks with the former South Carolina governor and Trump administration Ambassador to the United Nations.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nikki-haley-trump-isnt-the-only-one-guilty-of-inflammatory-rhetoric\/" target="_blank">Nikki Haley: Trump isn\u0027t the only one guilty of inflammatory rhetoric<\/a><br\/>The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, addresses President Donald Trump\u0027s use of the term "invasion" when speaking of immigrants.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nikki-haley-we-should-have-the-backs-of-the-kurds\/" target="_blank">Nikki Haley: We should have the backs of the Kurds<\/a><br\/>The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, addresses President Donald Trump\u0027s abandonment of the Kurds in Syria who have been key in America\u0027s fight against ISIS, and the purpose of deploying U.S. troops overseas.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/us.macmillan.com\/books\/9781250266552" target="_blank">"With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace"<\/a>\u00a0by Nikki R. Haley (St. Martin\u0027s Press), in hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/All-Due-Respect-Defending-America\/dp\/1250266556\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-salmon\/" target="_blank">Salmon (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to the North Fork of the Clearwater River in north-central Idaho, where Kokanee Salmon are running. Videographer: Hank Heusinkveld.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a737a096-f877-427c-aaa9-132685d934bc" data-slug="calendar-week-of-november-11-2019" data-link-text="Week of November 11" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-november-11-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of November 11<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-november-11-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>GALLERY:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="1d8881c6-83cf-4f4f-a90d-71c61a33eefd" data-slug="the-fall-of-the-berlin-wall-and-end-of-a-divided-germany" data-link-text="The fall of the Berlin Wall" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/the-fall-of-the-berlin-wall-and-end-of-a-divided-germany\/" data-edition="us">The fall of the Berlin Wall<\/span><br\/>Looking back at the wall that once divided Germany during the Cold War, and its collapse in November 1989.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>TAKE FIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bf2c348a-cecc-4e4a-a9aa-a539cdcff6ee" data-slug="take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-november-8-2019" data-link-text="Arts &amp; events around the U.S. (November 8)" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-november-8-2019\/" data-edition="us">Arts & events around the U.S. (November 8)<\/span><br\/>Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of art openings and events this week.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: NOVEMBER 3<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-11-03-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL NOVEMBER 3 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="55c1cd5f-040c-4266-8630-19c4a1da582c" data-slug="the-armless-archer-matt-stutzman" data-link-text="The armless archer" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-armless-archer-matt-stutzman\/" data-edition="us">The armless archer<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-armless-archer\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>One of the top-ranked archers in the country is 36-year-old Matt Stutzman of Fairfield, Iowa, who has medaled in a sport that many would have thought beyond his reach: he was born without arms. Lee Cowan finds out how, with a simple bow and arrow, a man who just wanted to provide for his family became an inspiration.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.teamusa.org\/usa-archery\/athletes\/Matt-Stutzman" target="_blank">Matt Stutzman, Team USA<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/worldarchery.org\/athlete\/12033\/matt-stutzman" target="_blank">Matt Stutzman, worldarchiery.org<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/armlessarcher?lang=en" target="_blank">@ArmlessArcher on Twitter<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/The-Armless-Archer-411435410168\/" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ccf448bf-9ceb-49b7-b996-a72c3efcb4e8" data-slug="enter-the-immersive-world-of-santa-fe-art-collective-meow-wolf" data-link-text=" Enter the immersive art world of Meow Wolf" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/enter-the-immersive-world-of-santa-fe-art-collective-meow-wolf\/" data-edition="us"> Enter the immersive art world of Meow Wolf<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/art-collective-meow-wolf\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>What is Meow Wolf? An art collective founded in Santa Fe, N.M., whose name came from words picked out of a hat, and which puts on immersive exhibitions that tantalize audiences with vivid visuals and storytelling that is magical, mysterious, or just downright weird. Their latest exhibit, called "The House of Eternal Return," is contained in a former bowling alley purchased by one of the group\u0027s benefactors, "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin. Conor Knighton reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/meowwolf.com\/" target="_blank">Meow Wolf<\/a>, Santa Fe, N.M.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-a-therapy-for-cystic-fibrosis\/" target="_blank">Cystic fibrosis drug therapy (Video)<\/a><br\/>It happened this past week: word of a new drug therapy that offers hope to the roughly 30,000 Americans who suffer from cystic fibrosis. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f86722cf-5682-4d26-9bc6-393cf30a78ae" data-slug="mitch-albom-finding-chika" data-link-text="How Mitch Albom found Chika" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mitch-albom-finding-chika\/" data-edition="us">How Mitch Albom found Chika<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/when-mitch-albom-found-chika\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Ten years ago, when a terrible earthquake devastated Haiti, killing hundreds of thousands and leaving millions more injured and homeless, author Mitch Albom ("Tuesdays With Morrie") traveled to Port-au-Prince to try to help, and found children huddling in an orphanage. And while many people say they will come back to a disaster site and never do, Albom did, time and again, bringing volunteers from Detroit who rebuilt the orphanage and built a new school. But Albom also brought back home something precious: a little girl, Chika, who helped create a family with Albom and his wife, Janine Sabino. She would also inspire his latest book, "Finding Chika." Nancy Giles reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/havefaithhaiti.org\/" target="_blank">Have Faith Haiti Mission & Orphanage<\/a>, c\/o A Hole in the Roof Foundation |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/havefaithhaiti.org\/donate" target="_blank">How to donate<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.harpercollins.com\/9780062952394\/finding-chika\/" target="_blank">"Finding Chika: A Little Girl, an Earthquake, and the Making of a Family"<\/a>\u00a0by Mitch Albom (HarperCollins), in Hardcover, eBook, Large Print and Audio formats, available via Amazon<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mitchalbom.com\/" target="_blank">mitchalbom.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/mitchalbom" target="_blank">@MitchAlbom on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/MitchAlbom\/" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/mitchalbom\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/officialmitchalbom" target="_blank">Youtube<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>DEATH:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5c34791c-3713-4a77-bdeb-2e0389b7ded4" data-slug="obit-writers-deadly-serious-about-their-craft" data-link-text="Obit writers: Deadly serious about their craft" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/obit-writers-deadly-serious-about-their-craft\/" data-edition="us">Obit writers: Deadly serious about their craft<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/obit-writers-deadly-serious-about-their-craft\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>At ObitCon, members of the Society of Professional Obituary Writers talk about the privilege of honoring lives well-lived. Mo Rocca reports on the annual gathering of obit writers, and their awards ceremony, where they hand out the Grimmys.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>MOBITUARIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="38b94e7a-43bb-4abb-8c04-0159cce97a30" data-slug="mobituaries-mo-rocca-remembering-first-brother-billy-carter" data-link-text="Remembering first brother Billy Carter" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-mo-rocca-remembering-first-brother-billy-carter\/" data-edition="us">Remembering first brother Billy Carter<\/span><br\/>In Mo Rocca\u0027s latest podcast, President Jimmy Carter shares candid memories of his brother, who gained notoriety in the 1970s and became "the most famous person in our family"<\/p><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="6fad5c3e-9405-4e30-a7df-bfcfdb830efb" data-slug="notable-deaths-in-2019" data-link-text="Notable Deaths in 2019" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/notable-deaths-in-2019\/" data-edition="us">Notable Deaths in 2019<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.societyofprofessionalobituarywriters.org\/" target="_blank">The Society of Professional Obituary Writers<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.societyofprofessionalobituarywriters.org\/obitcon.html" target="_blank">ObitCon 2019, Washington, D.C.<\/a><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/no-deeper-love\/" target="_blank">No deeper love (Video)<\/a><br\/>Deep in New York\u0027s Adirondack Mountains, family and friends gathered to help 59-year-old Kris Scharoun-DeForge pay tribute to her remarkable husband, Paul. They\u0027d met in 1993, and after dating five years, became one of the first couples in the world with Down syndrome to get married. Steve Hartman reports on a remarkable marriage.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>JUSTICE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="351c450b-3139-4182-bb7c-1943fc818863" data-slug="oberlin-college-and-gibsons-bakery-a-protest-against-racism-and-a-31-5-million-dollar-defamation-award" data-link-text="A protest against racism, and a $31.5M defamation award" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/oberlin-college-and-gibsons-bakery-a-protest-against-racism-and-a-31-5-million-dollar-defamation-award\/" data-edition="us">A protest against racism, and a $31.5M defamation award<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/free-speech-and-the-price-of-defamation\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In 2016 a student from Oberlin College in Ohio, trying to use a fake ID to buy wine, was taken into custody by police. The arrest prompted demonstrations that accused the store\u0027s owners of being racist. And while the student was found guilty, the store owners sued Oberlin, claiming the college\u0027s support for the student demonstrators caused reputational damage. Senior contributor Ted Koppel examines how the jury\u0027s award in the case may undermine freedom of speech on college campuses, and the perhaps unanswerable question:\u00a0 What is the fair price for a family\u0027s good name?\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.oberlin.edu\/" target="_blank">Oberlin College<\/a>, Oberlin, Ohio<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.oberlin.edu\/news-and-events\/bakery-litigation" target="_blank">Oberlin College: Gibson\u0027s Bakery Lawsuit and Litigation<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gibsonsbakeryandcandy.com\/" target="_blank">Gibson\u0027s Bakery and Candy<\/a>, Oberlin, Ohio<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.lawlion.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2019\/08\/UPDATED-FAQs-re-Gibsons-Bakery-v.-Oberlin-College.pdf" target="_blank">Gibsons\u0027 Attorneys: FAQ with Evidence Presented at Trial, Additional Supplemental Information<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1cf55760-294f-460b-9e31-5d3c6275b46d" data-slug="jeff-lynne-the-reluctant-rock-star-returns-with-jeff-lynnes-elo" data-link-text="Jeff Lynne, the reluctant rock star" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jeff-lynne-the-reluctant-rock-star-returns-with-jeff-lynnes-elo\/" data-edition="us">Jeff Lynne, the reluctant rock star<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/elos-jeff-lynne-is-back\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The co-founder of the \u002770s rock band Electric Light Orchestra, which had such hits as "Livin\u0027 Thing," "Showdown," "Mr. Blue Sky" and "Evil Woman," is back, with Jeff Lynne\u0027s ELO. David Pogue sits down with Lynne, the singer, songwriter and producer who\u0027s also brought his touch to such artists as George Harrison, Tom Petty and Aerosmith.<\/p><p><strong><em>You can stream the Jeff Lynne\u0027s ELO album "From Out of Nowhere" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="codesnippet" data-code="PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9hbGJ1bS80SmpMbGR4djRjSlZoWnBreUpJcTRDIiB3aWR0aD0iMzAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjM4MCIgZnJhbWVib3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93dHJhbnNwYXJlbmN5PSJ0cnVlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4=" data-encoding="base64"\/><p><strong>REPORTER\u0027S NOTEBOOK:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="32f9c377-df2d-46f2-9de5-c48d329ff630" data-slug="reporters-notebook-david-pogue-on-interviewing-a-musical-idol-jeff-lynn-elo" data-link-text="David Pogue on interviewing a musical idol" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/reporters-notebook-david-pogue-on-interviewing-a-musical-idol-jeff-lynn-elo\/" data-edition="us">David Pogue on interviewing a musical idol<\/span><br\/>A privilege of being a "Sunday Morning" correspondent is getting to meet songwriter\/singer\/producer Jeff Lynne, co-founder of the rock band Electric Light Orchestra.<strong>\u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"From Out of Nowhere," by Jeff Lynne\u0027s ELO (Columbia), available on CD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Out-Nowhere-Jeff-Lynnes-ELO\/dp\/B07Y9BH6HL\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/from-out-of-nowhere-jeff-lynnes-elo\/34271237" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Vinyl (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Out-Nowhere-Jeff-Lynnes-ELO\/dp\/B07Y9BWCM2\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>), Digital Download (<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/music\/artist\/Electric_Light_Orchestra?id=Ast364wv3rufz6bupcms7cbaaem&hl=en_US" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/music.apple.com\/us\/album\/jeff-lynnes-elo-from-out-of-nowhere\/1479921625" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>), and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/album\/4JjLldxv4cJVhZpkyJIq4C" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jefflynneselo.com" target="_blank">Jeff Lynne\u0027s ELO<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="67ee09b4-1b24-43cd-a87e-d3df6ceb628e" data-slug="joe-ricketts-on-free-enterprise-the-engine-that-drives-america" data-link-text="Joseph Ricketts on free enterprise, the engine that drives America" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/joe-ricketts-on-free-enterprise-the-engine-that-drives-america\/" data-edition="us">Joseph Ricketts on free enterprise, the engine that drives America<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/joseph-ricketts-on-the-power-of-free-enterprise\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Despite a pending recession, the founder of Ameritrade says the country\u0027s strength continues to come from job opportunities created by new businesses.<\/p><p><strong>BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d41651af-35d5-4653-b1ee-ebd29689eed3" data-slug="book-excerpt-the-harder-you-work-the-luckier-you-get-by-joe-ricketts" data-link-text=""The Harder You Work, the Luckier You Get" by Joe Ricketts" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-the-harder-you-work-the-luckier-you-get-by-joe-ricketts\/" data-edition="us">"The Harder You Work, the Luckier You Get" by Joe Ricketts<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/The-Harder-You-Work-the-Luckier-You-Get\/Joe-Ricketts\/9781501164781" target="_blank">"The Harder You Work, the Luckier You Get: An Entrepreneur\u0027s Memoir"<\/a>\u00a0by Joe Ricketts (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available November 5 via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Harder-You-Work-Luckier-Entrepreneurs\/dp\/1501164783\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-bat-swarm\/" target="_blank">Bat swarm (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to the Bracken Cave Preserve outside San Antonio, Texas, home to more than 15 million Mexican free-tailed bats. Videographer: Ken Kerbs. \u00a0<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4e528eb8-e508-462a-ad38-97b2c31efefd" data-slug="almanac-s-o-s" data-link-text="S.O.S." data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-s-o-s\/" data-edition="us">S.O.S.<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-s-o-s\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On November 3, 1906, an international conference approved the three-letter message as the radio telegraph distress call for ships at sea. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="eb512278-ff5d-4938-b81c-bcb112ae68c1" data-slug="calendar-week-of-november-4-2019" data-link-text="Week of November 4" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-november-4-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of November 4<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-november-4-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>SUNSPOTS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6ea474fa-50a1-4b42-9711-ed63c9ec5430" data-slug="hunting-ghosts-at-morris-jumel-mansion-paranormal-investigator-vincent-carbone" data-link-text="Hunting ghosts at New York City\u0027s Morris-Jumel Mansion" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/hunting-ghosts-at-morris-jumel-mansion-paranormal-investigator-vincent-carbone\/" data-edition="us">Hunting ghosts at New York City\u0027s Morris-Jumel Mansion<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/hunting-ghosts-at-new-york-citys-morris-jumel-mansion\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Built in 1765, the Morris-Jumel Mansion in Manhattan served as a war room for Gen. George Washington and a home for Aaron Burr \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and something may still live there. On this Halloween, "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel visited, and talked with paranormal investigator Vincent Carbone, who explains the eerie "electronic voice phenomenon" that made itself known in a recording made in Burr\u0027s bedroom.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.morrisjumel.org\/" target="_blank">Morris-Jumel Mansion<\/a>, 65 Jumel Terrace, New York, N.Y.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.eventbrite.com\/e\/paranormal-historical-investigation-tickets-53609619816" target="_blank">Paranormal Historical Investigations at Morris-Jumel Mansion<\/a>\u00a0("Manhattan\u0027s Oldest Haunt") \u00e2\u0080\u0093 Twice monthly<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.vincentcarbone.net\/paranormal-investigator.html" target="_blank">Paranormal investigator Vincent Carbone<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/paranormalpaisan\/?hl=en" target="_blank">Vincent\u00a0 Carbone on Instagram (Paranormalpaisan)<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gothamprs.com\/" target="_blank">Gotham Paranormal Research Society<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>TAKE FIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a747994f-492d-4b62-9945-ffee735220ac" data-slug="take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-november-1-2019" data-link-text="Arts &amp; events around the U.S. (November 1)" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-november-1-2019\/" data-edition="us">Arts & events around the U.S. (November 1)<\/span><br\/>Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of art openings and events this week.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: OCTOBER 27<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-10-27-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL OCTOBER 27 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ec4b73a5-e37c-468d-a84c-f02282bbb5ca" data-slug="our-fascination-with-tyrannosaurus-rex" data-link-text=" Our fascination with Tyrannosaurus Rex" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/our-fascination-with-tyrannosaurus-rex\/" data-edition="us"> Our fascination with Tyrannosaurus Rex<\/span>\u00a0| <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/tyrannosaurus-rex-king-of-the-dinosaurs\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Why are we captivated with a creature that hasn\u0027t existed on Earth for about 66 million years? Martha Teichner visits the American Museum of Natural History in New York\u0027s T. rex exhibit, and accompanies a University of Kansas paleontology team as they dig for Tyrannosaurus Rex bones in Jordan, Mont.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/meet-a-jurassic-world-live-dinosaur\/" target="_blank">Meet a "Jurassic World Live" dinosaur<\/a><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/hugh-murphys-humorous-t-rex\/" target="_blank">Hugh Murphy\u0027s humorous T-Rex<\/a><br\/>What if a Tyrannosaurus Rex could be brought to life today? Cartoonist Hugh Murphy (who is also a practicing dentist in Raleigh, N.C.) has published three books exploring how confounding life might be for a creature with such short arms. Martha Teichner reports.<\/p><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="4ff1dcfd-b061-4fe0-8fed-de116f292e23" data-slug="why-its-tough-to-be-a-dinosaur-hugh-murphy-t-rex-trying" data-link-text="Why it\u0027s tough to be a dinosaur" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/why-its-tough-to-be-a-dinosaur-hugh-murphy-t-rex-trying\/" data-edition="us">Why it\u0027s tough to be a dinosaur<\/span><br\/>Cartoonist Hugh Murphy\u0027s series of books details the tribulations modern life poses for a Tyrannosaurus Rex with very short arms.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.amnh.org\/exhibitions\/t-rex-the-ultimate-predator" target="_blank">T. Rex: The Ultimate Predator<\/a>, at the American Museum of Natural History, New York City (through August 9, 2020)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/geo.ku.edu\/paleontology" target="_blank">Paleontological Institute, University of Kansas<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/biodiversity.ku.edu\/vertebrate-paleontology" target="_blank">University of Kansas Biodiversity Institute, Division of Vertebrate Paleontology<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jurassicworldlivetour.com\/" target="_blank">"Jurassic World Live Tour"<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/624127\/t-rex-tries-again-by-hugh-murphy\/" target="_blank">"T-Rex Tries Again: Return of the King"<\/a>\u00a0by Hugh Murphy (Plume), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/T-Rex-Tries-Again-Return-King\/dp\/0593188551\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.paleosoc.org\/" target="_blank">Paleontological Society<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a494cce8-127d-44e9-bae4-92cef75dbeca" data-slug="almanac-captain-james-cook" data-link-text="Captain Cook" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-captain-james-cook\/" data-edition="us">Captain Cook<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-captain-cook\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On October 27, 1728, the British naval officer and explorer was born in northern England. Jane Pauley reports.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="eb15e387-08bd-4188-b742-d5c43f35ea9b" data-slug="gargoyles-and-grotesques-get-their-closeup" data-link-text="Gargoyles and grotesques get their closeup" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/gargoyles-and-grotesques-get-their-closeup\/" data-edition="us">Gargoyles and grotesques get their closeup<\/span> |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-art-of-gargoyles\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Grimacing, gaping, grinning, mischievous creatures perched close to Heaven, they invite us, dare us, to raise our gaze. Faith Salie gets an up-close look at the gargoyles and grotesques that decorate the upper reaches of the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., from the menacing (Medusa, Darth Vader) to the cheeky (a crooked politician \u00e2\u0080\u0093 perfect for the nation\u0027s capital!). Salie also talks with the Cathedral\u0027s head mason, Joe Alonso; with stone carver Walter S. Arnold and sculptor Jay Hall Carpenter; and with gargoyle expert Janetta Rebold Benton about the history of these church denizens.<\/p><p><strong>See also:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="633f9467-3e6c-42b5-b5fb-35650ff3b804" data-slug="stone-masons-work-slowly-but-proudly-on-national-cathedral" data-link-text="Stone masons work slowly, but proudly on National Cathedral" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/stone-masons-work-slowly-but-proudly-on-national-cathedral\/" data-edition="us">Stone masons work slowly, but proudly on National Cathedral<\/span>\u00a0("CBS Evening News," 7\/08\/14)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/cathedral.org\/" target="_blank">National Cathedral<\/a>, Washington, D.C.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/cathedral.org\/events\/category\/tours\/gargoyle\/" target="_blank">Gargoyle Tours at the National Cathedral<\/a>\u00a0(May through September)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.pace.edu\/dyson\/sections\/meet-the-faculty\/faculty-profile\/jbenton" target="_blank">Janetta Rebold Benton, Pace University<\/a>, New York City<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.abbeville.com\/books\/holy-terrors-by-janetta-rebold-benton-219-b" target="_blank">"Holy Terrors: Gargoyles on Medieval Buildings"<\/a>\u00a0by Janetta Rebold Benton (Abbeville Press), in Hardcover format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Holy-Terrors-Gargoyles-Medieval-Buildings\/dp\/0789201828\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.stonecarver.com\/" target="_blank">Walter S. Arnold, sculptor\/stone carver<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/jayhallcarpenter.com\/" target="_blank">Jay Hall Carpenter, sculptor<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2e542601-ff5e-411b-a6e1-5cce7424c3cc" data-slug="the-life-of-prince-revealed-in-the-beautiful-ones" data-link-text="The life of Prince, revealed in "The Beautiful Ones"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-life-of-prince-revealed-in-the-beautiful-ones\/" data-edition="us">The life of Prince, revealed in "The Beautiful Ones"<\/span> |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/pages-from-princes-life\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Begun just months before his death, in 2016, a memoir by the legendary singer-songwriter Prince is now being published. Jamie Yuccas reports on how the manuscript by Prince Rogers Nelson came to light, and talks with editor Dan Piepenbring, who helped Prince tell his story, including how the people in Prince\u0027s life made him the artist he was. Yuccas also talks with representatives of Prince\u0027s estate about the vault of previously-unreleased music that is now being made public.<\/p><p><strong><em>You can stream the Prince album "Originals" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="codesnippet" data-code="PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9hbGJ1bS8xWDFTbzVvWDRUQ0ZHZEs2Qk45VVhzIiB3aWR0aD0iMzAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjM4MCIgZnJhbWVib3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93dHJhbnNwYXJlbmN5PSJ0cnVlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4=" data-encoding="base64"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/546812\/the-beautiful-ones-by-prince\/" target="_blank">"The Beautiful Ones"<\/a>\u00a0by Prince (Spiegel & Grau), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Beautiful-Ones-Prince\/dp\/0399589651\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.prince.com\/" target="_blank">prince.com<\/a><\/li><li>"Originals" by Prince (NPG\/Warner Bros.), in CD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Originals-Prince\/dp\/B07R37Y7JD\/ref=tmm_acd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/originals-prince\/33846366" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Vinyl (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Originals-2LP-Prince\/dp\/B07R11NT83\/ref=tmm_vnl_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/originals-prince\/33846366?ean=0603497851928" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Digital Download (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Originals-Prince\/dp\/B07QY4ML4F\/ref=tmm_msc_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/music\/album\/Originals?id=Boo2czcqgpw7ute6oqh77pcpo44&hl=en_US" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/music.apple.com\/us\/album\/originals\/1460319631" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>) and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/album\/1X1So5oX4TCFGdK6BN9UXs" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>) Formats<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>POSTCARD FROM JAPAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b726692c-d9ad-4885-a200-a3c58126cf63" data-slug="one-shrinking-japanese-towns-plan-give-away-houses-for-free" data-link-text="One shrinking Japanese town\u0027s plan: Give away houses for free" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/one-shrinking-japanese-towns-plan-give-away-houses-for-free\/" data-edition="us">One shrinking Japanese town\u0027s plan: Give away houses for free<\/span> |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/repopulating-a-japanese-town\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>As the Japanese populace shrinks and ages, and young people leave the suburbs and rural areas for cities, more and more communities are becoming "ghost towns," with abandoned houses and declining populations. The municipality of Okutama, on the outskirts of Tokyo, has come up with a novel solution: Give away houses to young families for free. Ben Tracy talks with the man in charge of giving away homes, who isn\u0027t averse to playing Cupid to get people to move into his shrinking town.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-friend-in-need\/" target="_blank">A friend in need (Video)<\/a><br\/>Life has its ups and downs, but rarely do you see a swing as dramatically as what 66-year-old Coy Fetherson just went through. Recently homeless in Austin Texas, a photo in a local newspaper alerted old friends he hadn\u0027t seen in years. Steve Hartman reports.<\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ff674b6a-07e7-4329-91a8-e42eda402840" data-slug="how-scary-music-makes-movies-scarier" data-link-text=" How scary music makes movies scarier" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/how-scary-music-makes-movies-scarier\/" data-edition="us"> How scary music makes movies scarier<\/span> |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/scary-music-for-movies-why-it-haunts-us\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Why does certain music make scary movies even scarier? David Pogue talks with horror movie composers Michael Abels ("Get Out," "Us") and Michelle DiBucci ("Wendigo"), and with neuroscientist Anthony Lacagnina, who studies the effect of music on the brain, to find out how the scores of such classics as "Psycho" and "The Shining" work their magic.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/michaelabels.com\/" target="_blank">michaelabels.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.juilliard.edu\/music\/faculty\/dibucci-michelle" target="_blank">Michelle DiBucci, Juilliard School<\/a>, New York City<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/labs.neuroscience.mssm.edu\/project\/clem-lab\/" target="_blank">Anthony Lacagnina, Friedman Brain Institute, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai<\/a>, New York City<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-nikon-small-world-photo-winners\/" target="_blank">Nikon Small World photo winners (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>This week the winning pictures in the annual Nikon Small World photomicrography competition were announced.<\/p><p><strong>HALLOWEEN:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3d3d64fb-37a1-439f-a47e-823972b53fad" data-slug="taking-the-wraps-off-candy" data-link-text=" Taking the wraps off candy" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/taking-the-wraps-off-candy\/" data-edition="us"> Taking the wraps off candy<\/span> | Watch Video<br\/>For the past century, the Mars Wrigley company, one of the largest privately-held companies in the world, has been making candy treats that have filled kids\u0027 Halloween stashes. Luke Burbank visited the company\u0027s Oak Park, Ill., factory where millions of fun-sized candy bars are made each day.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mars.com\/made-by-mars\/mars-wrigley" target="_blank">Mars Wrigley Candy<\/a>, Oak Park, Ill.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>HISTORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="48caec09-2fee-400f-98cc-46e7668af7d9" data-slug="doris-kearns-goodwin-david-mccullough-and-david-rubenstein-on-presidential-leadership" data-link-text="Time will tell: Historians on judging presidential leadership" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/doris-kearns-goodwin-david-mccullough-and-david-rubenstein-on-presidential-leadership\/" data-edition="us">Time will tell: Historians on judging presidential leadership<\/span> | Watch Video<br\/>Mo Rocca talks with historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and David McCullough, and with David Rubenstein, author of "The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians," about judgments made of presidents of the past (and the present).<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/historian-doris-kearns-goodwin-on-cutting-the-past-some-slack\/" target="_blank">Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin on "cutting the past some slack"<\/a><br\/>In this web exclusive Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, the author of several books on presidents (including Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin Delano Roosevelt and Lyndon Baines Johnson), talks with correspondent Mo Rocca about living with dead presidents, and how we should judge the leaders of the past by their imperfections as well as their accomplishments.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/The-American-Story\/David-M-Rubenstein\/9781982120252" target="_blank">"The American Story: Conversations with Master Historians"<\/a>\u00a0by David Rubenstein (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/American-Story-Conversations-Master-Historians\/dp\/1982120258\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.davidrubenstein.com\/" target="_blank">davidrubenstein.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/doriskearnsgoodwin.com" target="_blank">doriskearnsgoodwin.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.simonandschusterpublishing.com\/davidmccullough\/" target="_blank">David McCullough<\/a>\u00a0(Simon & Schuster)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.archives.gov\/dc" target="_blank">National Archives<\/a>, Washington, D.C.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-spider-webs\/" target="_blank">Spider webs (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>For Halloween, "Sunday Morning" takes us to Big Cypress National Preserve in Florida, where spiders are weaving their webs. Videographer: Charles Schultz.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ab9d39f2-46be-495a-8a33-6f9132f8b10e" data-slug="calendar-week-of-october-28-2019" data-link-text="Week of October 28" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-october-28-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of October 28<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-october-28-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>TAKE FIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7c80b7fa-f753-489a-b64f-b581385015d9" data-slug="take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-october-25-2019" data-link-text="Arts &amp; events around the U.S. (October 25)" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/take-five-arts-events-around-the-u-s-october-25-2019\/" data-edition="us">Arts & events around the U.S. (October 25)<\/span><br\/>Check out the "Sunday Morning" listings of arts openings and events this week.<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="13f7ac75-a645-11e2-a3f0-029118418759" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>The Swedish vampire film "Let the Right One In."<\/p>" data-image-credit="Magnet" data-image-alt-text="lettherightonein.jpg" data-image-filename="lettherightonein.jpg" data-image-date-created="2012\/10\/17" data-image-width="1280" data-image-height="960" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="78e49702-b791-422e-992e-504b46d4f110" data-slug="50-essential-horror-films-for-halloween-2019" data-link-text="50 essential horror films for Halloween" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/50-essential-horror-films-for-halloween-2019\/" data-edition="us">50 essential horror films for Halloween<\/span><br\/>Check our guide to the most unforgettable cinematic shockers.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: OCTOBER 20<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-10-20-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL OCTOBER 20 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4fe53cfa-9608-4996-8bbe-aed61c1f9fbd" data-slug="the-herbert-hoover-you-did-not-know" data-link-text="The Herbert Hoover you didn\u0027t know" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-herbert-hoover-you-did-not-know\/" data-edition="us">The Herbert Hoover you didn\u0027t know<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-real-herbert-hoover\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Herbert Hoover had been president for less than a year when the Crash of 1929 initiated the Great Depression, an epochal event in American history that would place his name near the bottom of presidential rankings. But the engineer and business magnate, who made several fortunes in his 20s, is also remembered as a great humanitarian for feeding several million starving Belgians during World War I, and for introducing a variety of innovations in American life, from standardized traffic lights to milk bottles. Mo Rocca examines Hoover\u0027s remarkable rise (from humble beginnings to the White House) and his remarkable fall.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.hooverminthorn.org\/" target="_blank">Hoover-Minthorn House Museum<\/a>, Newberg, Ore.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/hoover.archives.gov\/" target="_blank">Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum<\/a>, West Branch, Iowa<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.pbs.org\/wnet\/firing-line\/" target="_blank">"Firing Line with Margaret Hoover"<\/a>\u00a0(PBS)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/210289\/hoover-by-kenneth-whyte\/" target="_blank">"Hoover: An Extraordinary Life in Extraordinary Times"<\/a>\u00a0by Kenneth Whyte (Knopf), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Hoover-Extraordinary-Life-Times\/dp\/0307597962\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="92df357d-b133-4b1d-b4af-5dddcd625a2c" data-slug="almanac-margaret-dumont" data-link-text="Margaret Dumont" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-margaret-dumont\/" data-edition="us">Margaret Dumont<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-margaret-dumont\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On October 20, 1882, the film and stage actress, the favorite comic foil of the Marx Brothers, was born. Jane Pauley reports.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/mentalfloss.com\/article\/61383\/fifth-marx-brother" target="_blank">Margaret Dumont, the fifth Marx Brother<\/a>\u00a0(Mental Floss)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.marx-brothers.org\/" target="_blank">marx-brothers.org<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b759bcd2-94ce-4801-be7c-8dcadc499d3e" data-slug="helen-frankenthaler-an-artist-lost-in-the-moment" data-link-text=" Helen Frankenthaler: An artist lost in the moment" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/helen-frankenthaler-an-artist-lost-in-the-moment\/" data-edition="us"> Helen Frankenthaler: An artist lost in the moment<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/portrait-of-the-artist-helen-frankenthaler\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The beauty of Provincetown, Massachusetts inspired many works by one of the most renowned American artists of the 20th century: Helen Frankenthaler. A series of works that the abstract expressionist painter created on Cape Cod is on view in an exhibit called "Abstract Climates," at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill,<strong>\u00a0<\/strong>Long Island. Correspondent Rita Braver talked with co-curator Elizabeth Smith, and with the artist\u0027s step-daughter, Lise Motherwell, about Frankenthaler\u0027s unique style.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/parrishart.org\/exhibitions\/abstract-climates\/" target="_blank">Abstract Climates: Helen Frankenthaler in Provincetown<\/a>, at the Parrish Art Museum, Water Mill, N.Y. (through October 27)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/artmuseum.princeton.edu\/art\/exhibitions\/3580" target="_blank">Helen Frankenthaler Prints: Seven Types of Ambiguity<\/a>, at the Princeton University Art Museum, Princeton, N.J. (through October 20)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.palazzogrimani.org\/senza-categoria-es\/pittura-panorama-2\/?lang=en" target="_blank">Pittura\/Panorama: Paintings by Helen Frankenthaler, 1952-1992<\/a>, at the Museo di Palazzo Grimani, Venice, Italy (through November 17)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.frankenthalerfoundation.org\/" target="_blank">Helen Frankenthaler Foundation<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/gagosian.com\/artists\/helen-frankenthaler\/" target="_blank">Gagosian Gallery: Helen Frankenthaler<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/perrymilleradato.com\/films\/frankenthaler-toward-a-new-climate-2\/" target="_blank">"Frankenthaler: Toward a New Climate,"<\/a>\u00a0a film by Perry Miller Adato (WNET)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-1984-abstract-expressionist-helen-frankenthaler\/" target="_blank">From 1984: Abstract expressionist Helen Frankenthaler (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>In this report originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" September 16, 1984, correspondent Eugenia Zuckerman met with one of the most important of American post-war painters, Helen Frankenthaler (1928-2011), as she prepared for an exhibition of her abstract expressionist work at the Andr\u00c3\u00a9 Emmerich Gallery in New York City, and talked about her artistic process, which she described as "a kind of magic."<\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="266f8519-72a8-4738-a481-e802972fa79d" data-slug="how-janis-joplin-became-americas-first-female-rock-star" data-link-text=" How Janis Joplin became America\u0027s first female rock star" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/how-janis-joplin-became-americas-first-female-rock-star\/" data-edition="us"> How Janis Joplin became America\u0027s first female rock star<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-life-and-music-of-janis-joplin\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>A new book about the rock and blues singer presents a portrait of a gifted, complex and challenging artist who became an iconic trailblazer during her 27 years. Anthony Mason talks with music journalist Holly George-Warren about her biography, "Janis: Her Life and Music."<\/p><p><strong>READ A BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9d967624-cabd-4878-9a19-cc31e6b07224" data-slug="book-excerpt-janis-her-life-and-music-by-holly-george-warren" data-link-text=""Janis: Her Life and Music"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-janis-her-life-and-music-by-holly-george-warren\/" data-edition="us">"Janis: Her Life and Music"<\/span><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="12c792ac-a692-445a-9f07-f0905c1b71ca" data-slug="listen-to-12-essential-janis-joplin-tracks-by-holly-george-warren" data-link-text="Listen to 12 essential Janis Joplin tracks" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/listen-to-12-essential-janis-joplin-tracks-by-holly-george-warren\/" data-edition="us">Listen to 12 essential Janis Joplin tracks<\/span><br\/>Music journalist Holly George-Warren offers "Sunday Morning" a roster of Joplin hits \u00e2\u0080\u0093 well-known and rare \u00e2\u0080\u0093 that capture the brilliance and power of the rock and blues singer.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Janis\/Holly-George-Warren\/9781476793108" target="_blank">"Janis: Her Life and Music"<\/a>\u00a0by Holly George-Warren (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Janis-Life-Music-Holly-George-Warren\/dp\/1476793107\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/janisjoplin.com\/" target="_blank">janisjoplin.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.hollygeorgewarren.com\/" target="_blank">hollygeorgewarren.com<\/a><\/li><li>The Broadway musical\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cinelifeentertainment.com\/event\/a-night-with-janis-joplin\/" target="_blank">"A Night With Janis Joplin,"<\/a>\u00a0presented in movie theatres nationwide November 5-11<\/li><li>Janis Joplin on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/music.apple.com\/us\/artist\/janis-joplin\/365673" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/artist\/4NgfOZCL9Ml67xzM0xzIvC" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a><\/li><li>Thanks to\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/publicrecords.nyc\/" target="_blank">Public Records<\/a>, Brooklyn, N.Y.<\/li><li>Footage from\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.historicfilms.com\/tapes\/1361" target="_blank">Historic Films<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/reelinintheyears.com\/" target="_blank">Reelin\u0027 in the Years<\/a><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4cda0320-a333-472f-9d13-b8dab6aeb475" data-slug="passage-bill-macy-and-elijah-cummings" data-link-text="Bill Macy and Elijah Cummings" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/passage-bill-macy-and-elijah-cummings\/" data-edition="us">Bill Macy and Elijah Cummings<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-bill-macy-and-elijah-cummings\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" remembers an actor famed for playing the long-suffering TV husband of Bea Arthur in the \u002770s sitcom "Maude," and a fiery orator of the House and untiring champion of civil rights. Jane Pauley also remembers two veterans of CBS News: Chris Myers, our Los Angeles deputy bureau chief, and Chris Raine, a video editor in our London bureau.<\/p><p><strong><br\/>GAMES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2ff94963-6f3d-4222-bde2-cb09b404f4bf" data-slug="escapism-the-immersive-adventure-of-escape-rooms" data-link-text=" Escapism: The immersive adventure of escape rooms" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/escapism-the-immersive-adventure-of-escape-rooms\/" data-edition="us"> Escapism: The immersive adventure of escape rooms<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/playing-an-escape-room\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Correspondents David Pogue, Martha Teichner and Nancy Giles, along with "Sunday Morning" intern Cory Peeler, face a difficult challenge: Find their way out of a room before a bomb goes off! It\u0027s just one of many examples of the big business in escape rooms \u00e2\u0080\u0093 immersive adventures in which people are entertained by being trapped.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/cluechase.com\/" target="_blank">Clue Chase<\/a>, New York City<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/13thgateescape.com\/" target="_blank">13th Gate Escape<\/a>, Baton Rouge, Louisiana<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/roomescapeartist.com\/" target="_blank">roomescapeartist.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.traptct.com\/" target="_blank">Trap\u0027t Escape Room Adventures<\/a>, Stamford, Conn.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cluecarre.com\/" target="_blank">Clue Carr\u00c3\u00a9<\/a>, New Orleans<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.escaperoom.movie\/" target="_blank">"Escape Room"<\/a>\u00a0(Columbia Pictures)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/whats-in-a-name-1\/" target="_blank">What\u0027s in a name? (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>At a small university near Birmingham, Alabama, Steve Hartman found a big guy: 6\u00278", 310-pound senior offensive lineman George Grimwade, a dominating force on the Samford Bulldog football team, who used his time on the playing field to send a very special message to his stepdad. \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6a8bc269-e81b-44b8-949b-f9de3465ef1a" data-slug="martin-scorsese-al-pacino-and-robert-de-niro-on-the-irishman" data-link-text=" Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on "The Irishman"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/martin-scorsese-al-pacino-and-robert-de-niro-on-the-irishman\/" data-edition="us"> Martin Scorsese, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro on "The Irishman"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-irishman-scorsese-pacino-and-de-niro-together-finally\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Director Martin Scorsese and actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro talked with correspondent Lee Cowan about their first-ever collaboration, "The Irishman," the true story of Frank Sheeran, a hit man for a Philadelphia crime family. The mob epic, which spans decades, was created using cutting-edge technology to "de-age" its cast, as it traces a story of loyalty and corruption, and explores the fate of Teamsters Union president Jimmy Hoffa.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"The Irishman" opens in select theatres on November 1, before streaming on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.netflix.com\/title\/80175798" target="_blank">Netflix<\/a>\u00a0beginning November 27.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "The Irishman" click on the video player below:<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Netflix","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/NewOnNetflix","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/1Expe7hf6MU?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/1Expe7hf6MU\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Irishman | Official Teaser","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/1Expe7hf6MU" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="832c4289-af14-405d-975a-ae5e688a9064" data-slug="skateboarding-why-should-youth-be-wasted-on-the-young-luke-burbank" data-link-text=" Skateboarding: Why should youth be wasted on the young?" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/skateboarding-why-should-youth-be-wasted-on-the-young-luke-burbank\/" data-edition="us"> Skateboarding: Why should youth be wasted on the young?<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/skateboarding-at-40\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Contributor Luke Burbank recently took up a new hobby \u00e2\u0080\u0093 skateboarding \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and while inside he felt like a kid again, outside he remained very much a middle-aged man, with a sense of balance that could only be described as intermittent.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/skateboarding.transworld.net\/" target="_blank">Skateboarding Magazine<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.worldskate.org\/skateboarding.html" target="_blank">World Skate<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.tonyhawk.com\/" target="_blank">tonyhawk.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/lukeburbank" target="_blank">@lukeburbank on Twitter<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HISTORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4142ea06-3d27-4ede-8c29-a10975ebf9a2" data-slug="tracing-the-remarkable-lifes-path-of-harriet-tubman" data-link-text="Tracing the remarkable life\u0027s path of Harriet Tubman" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/tracing-the-remarkable-lifes-path-of-harriet-tubman\/" data-edition="us">Tracing the remarkable life\u0027s path of Harriet Tubman<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/harriet-tubmans-road-to-freedom\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Harriet Tubman, a tiny woman who could neither read nor write, pulled off superheroine-like exploits in the years before the Civil War. With the help of the Underground Railroad, she not only escaped from a Maryland plantation to freedom in the North, she went back, 13 times over 10 years, to guide more than 70 enslaved people to freedom. And during the war, she became the first American woman to lead troops into battle, near Beaufort, S.C. Martha Teichner visits historic sites that were part of Tubman\u0027s remarkable life story, and with actress Cynthia Erivo, who plays the iconic figure in a new biopic, "Harriet."<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/british-actress-cynthia-erivo-on-playing-american-icon-harriet-tubman\/" target="_blank">British actress Cynthia Erivo on playing American icon Harriet Tubman<\/a><br\/>The Tony Award-winning British actress Cynthia Erivo, who portrays abolitionist Harriet Tubman in the new movie "Harriet," talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about criticism she has faced as a non-American being cast as a legendary American woman.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.harriet-tubman.org\/" target="_blank">Harriet Tubman Historical Society<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nps.gov\/hatu\/index.htm" target="_blank">Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center<\/a>, Church Creek, Md.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/visitdorchester.org\/bucktown-village-store\/" target="_blank">Bucktown Village Store<\/a>, Cambridge, Md. (Bucktown Village Foundation)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.fws.gov\/refuge\/Blackwater\/about\/harriettubman.html" target="_blank">Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge<\/a>, Dorchester County, Md.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/harriettubmanbyway.org\/jacob-and-hannah-leverton-home\/" target="_blank">Underground Railroad: Jacob and Hannah Leverton Home<\/a>, Preston, Md.<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.carolinehistory.org\/" target="_blank">Caroline County (Md.) Historical Society<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.visitmaryland.org\/" target="_blank">Maryland Office of Tourism<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nps.gov\/hart\/index.htm" target="_blank">Harriet Tubman National Historical Park<\/a>, Auburn, N.Y. (National Park Service)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.harriet-tubman.org\/house\/" target="_blank">Harriet Tubman House<\/a>, Auburn, N.Y.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.harriettubmanhome.com\/ame-zion-church" target="_blank">The AME Zion Church<\/a>, Auburn, N.Y.<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.sewardhouse.org\/" target="_blank">Seward House Museum<\/a>, Auburn, N.Y.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.focusfeatures.com\/harriet" target="_blank">"Harriet"<\/a>\u00a0opens in theatres on November 1 (Focus Features)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "Harriet" click on the video player below.<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Focus Features","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/FocusFeatures","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/GqoEs4cG6Uw?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/GqoEs4cG6Uw\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"HARRIET | Official Trailer | In Theaters November 1st","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/GqoEs4cG6Uw" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a36b7234-1149-4d4c-b1f7-a8219735559d" data-slug="calendar-week-of-october-21-2019" data-link-text="Week of October 21" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-october-21-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of October 21<\/span>\u00a0| <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-october-21-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-butterflies\/" target="_blank">Butterflies (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to a gathering of cabbage butterflies near Bridgeton, New Jersey. Videographer: Jeff Reisly.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="649d0fef-7731-4420-b7c8-250303978e38" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>"When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be (Self-imagined atlas)" (2018), left, and "Handsome" (2019), by Amy Sherald.<\/p>" data-image-credit="Â© Amy Sherald. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth" data-image-alt-text="when-i-let-go-of-what-i-am-i-become-what-i-might-be-and-handsome-amy-sherald-620-tall.jpg" data-image-filename="when-i-let-go-of-what-i-am-i-become-what-i-might-be-and-handsome-amy-sherald-620-tall.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-10-14 18:31:01.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="400" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>SUNSPOTS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="dd33b26e-4744-4c08-9f68-aa7764f4a190" data-slug="amy-sherald-portraits-of-everyday-people" data-link-text="Amy Sherald\u0027s "everyday people"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/amy-sherald-portraits-of-everyday-people\/" data-edition="us">Amy Sherald\u0027s "everyday people"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/amy-sherald-on-painting-everyday-people\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>An exhibition in New York City by the artist whose painting of Michelle Obama became a sensation features portraits of everyday models, and captures the private, inner lives of African Americans. "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel reports.<\/p><p><strong>NATIONAL PASTA DAY (10\/17):<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/amp\/video\/geometry-and-pasta\/" target="_blank">Geometry and pasta (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>People may think more about the taste of pasta than its shape. Architects and chefs, however, find much beauty in the design of different pastas. Faith Salie talks with George Legendra, author of "Pasta by Design," and London chef Jacob Kennedy, co-author of "The Geometry of Pasta." Originally broadcast November 18, 2012.<\/p><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f685a056-102c-4569-a3ae-a8b4f0b806ea" data-slug="nature-up-close-the-pros-and-cons-of-introducing-non-native-fish-species" data-link-text="The pros and cons of introducing non-native fish species" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-the-pros-and-cons-of-introducing-non-native-fish-species\/" data-edition="us">The pros and cons of introducing non-native fish species<\/span><br\/>Anglers may welcome fighters like trout, but stocking lakes and streams with non-native fish can have disastrous impacts on other organisms.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: OCTOBER 13<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-10-13-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL OCTOBER 13 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8e9b6a6f-785c-4fbf-98ba-543c8a69c226" data-slug="transgender-youth-navigating-gender-identity-in-adolescence" data-link-text="Transgender youth: Navigating gender identity in adolescence" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/transgender-youth-navigating-gender-identity-in-adolescence\/" data-edition="us">Transgender youth: Navigating gender identity in adolescence<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/growing-up-trans\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In 2014 Rita Braver met with children grappling with a very grown-up issue: gender identity. Five years later she met up again with them to see how their lives have progressed.<\/p><ul><li><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0ec43c5f-ddff-4129-aa31-ffa062abf19b" data-slug="born-this-way-stories-of-young-transgender-children" data-link-text="Born this way: Stories of young transgender children" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/born-this-way-stories-of-young-transgender-children\/" data-edition="us">Born this way: Stories of young transgender children<\/span>\u00a0("Sunday Morning, 6\/08\/14)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.glsen.org\/" target="_blank">Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network (GLSEN)<\/a><\/li><li>Follow GLSEN on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/GLSEN" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/GLSEN" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/glsen.tumblr.com\/" target="_blank">Tumblr<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.youtube.com\/glsen" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d2a7716b-09bb-481e-9b2a-3bd35061b76f" data-slug="almanac-first-aerial-photograph-in-america-by-james-wallace-black" data-link-text="America\u0027s first aerial photograph" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-first-aerial-photograph-in-america-by-james-wallace-black\/" data-edition="us">America\u0027s first aerial photograph<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-americas-first-aerial-photograph\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On October 13, 1860, James Wallace Black took a picture of Boston from a balloon 1,200 feet in the air. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.vincentlaforet.com\/" target="_blank">vincentlaforet.com<\/a><\/li><li><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="76f6a921-d6fb-46ef-8358-f4311453cc5e" data-slug="stunning-aerial-photos-of-vincent-laforet" data-link-text="Gallery: Stunning aerial photos of Vincent Laforet" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/stunning-aerial-photos-of-vincent-laforet\/" data-edition="us">Gallery: Stunning aerial photos of Vincent Laforet<\/span><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>PUBLIC SPACES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b567e1d9-91cc-45e9-8e5a-43cb632d017b" data-slug="the-idle-an-oasis-in-the-midst-of-traffic-in-indianapolis" data-link-text="The Idle: An oasis in the midst of traffic" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-idle-an-oasis-in-the-midst-of-traffic-in-indianapolis\/" data-edition="us">The Idle: An oasis in the midst of traffic<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/indianapolis-idle-an-oasis-on-the-interstate\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Tom Battista is the kind of guy who tends to veer off the beaten path \u00e2\u0080\u0093 specifically, a small triangle of land wedged between traffic-choked freeways in Indianapolis. There, Battista has created a quiet oasis, a park for people to sit and gaze at drivers stuck in traffic. Luke Burbank reports on the inspiration behind the tiny park known as the Idle.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.idleindy.com\/" target="_blank">idleindy.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/indywithkids.com\/" target="_blank">indywithkids.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.kankancinema.com\/" target="_blank">Kan Kan Cinema<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>SUNDAY MORNING INDEX:<\/strong>\u00a0Pets<br\/>Researchers say people who own dogs have a 24 percent lower risk of early death than people who don\u0027t own dogs. [Source:\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.ahajournals.org\/doi\/10.1161\/CIRCOUTCOMES.119.005554" target="_blank">Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes<\/a>.]<\/p><p><strong>TELEVISION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="222f691c-5fe6-43ee-b146-909c9c52a9f6" data-slug="mariska-hargitay-the-avenging-angel-of-law-and-order-special-victims-unit" data-link-text="Mariska Hargitay, the avenging angel of "Law &amp; Order: Special Victims Unit"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mariska-hargitay-the-avenging-angel-of-law-and-order-special-victims-unit\/" data-edition="us">Mariska Hargitay, the avenging angel of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/law-order-svu-star-mariska-hargitay\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Michelle Miller sits down the actress, star of TV\u0027s long-running "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," whose off-screen work is to promote victim\u0027s rights.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nbc.com\/law-and-order-special-victims-unit" target="_blank">"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"<\/a>\u00a0(NBC)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>BROADCASTING:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2860e3de-ec24-4161-a3f9-5d480354c7dc" data-slug="sports-announcer-jason-benetti-on-being-a-voice-for-those-with-cerebral-palsy" data-link-text="Sports announcer Jason Benetti on being a voice for those with cerebral palsy" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sports-announcer-jason-benetti-on-being-a-voice-for-those-with-cerebral-palsy\/" data-edition="us">Sports announcer Jason Benetti on being a voice for those with cerebral palsy<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/play-by-play-with-jason-benetti\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Beginning this year radio and television sports broadcaster Jason Benetti became the fulltime play-by-play announcer for the Chicago White Sox. Benetti, who has cerebral palsy, spoke with Scott Simon, of National Public Radio, about his remarkable career.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jason-benetti-everyone-has-an-ability-to-be-life-changing-to-others\/" target="_blank">Jason Benetti: Everyone has an ability to be life-changing to others<\/a><br\/>Chicago radio and TV sports broadcaster Jason Benetti talks with NPR\u0027s Scott Simon about how, growing up, he was "oblivious" in some ways to his cerebral palsy, and about the reactions of other people to his CP.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/jasonbenetti" target="_blank">@jasonbenetti on Twitter<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.yourcpf.org\/awkward-moments-jason-benetti\/" target="_blank">"Awkward Moments" with Jason Benetti<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.yourcpf.org\/" target="_blank">Cerebral Palsy Foundation<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mlb.com\/whitesox" target="_blank">Chicago White Sox<\/a>\u00a0(MLB)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/ending-retirement-with-cupcakes\/" target="_blank">Ending retirement with cupcakes (Video)<\/a><br\/>Once Ray Boutwell worked in a bakery. But retirement wasn\u0027t sitting well with him, so at age 93 he started again from scratch, opening up his own business for the first time: Ray\u0027s Boozy Cupcakes, in Voorhees Township, New Jersey. (Yes, some cupcakes are actually infused with alcohol.) And now his big gamble is paying off, as Steve Hartman discovered.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/Rays-Boozy-Cupcakes-Etc-101073731271761\/" target="_blank">Ray\u0027s Boozy Cupcakes Etc.<\/a>, Voorhees, N.J. (Facebook)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4eb8313a-a7da-43ff-9ce4-e0084ee6808d" data-slug="elton-john-addiction-nearly-destroyed-my-soul" data-link-text=" Elton John: Addiction "nearly destroyed my soul"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/elton-john-addiction-nearly-destroyed-my-soul\/" data-edition="us"> Elton John: Addiction "nearly destroyed my soul"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/elton-john-on-his-autobiography-me\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The singer who is on a farewell world tour has just released his first official autobiography, "Me: Elton John." Tracy Smith reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/us.macmillan.com\/books\/9781250147615" target="_blank">"Me: Elton John"<\/a>\u00a0(Henry Holt and Co.), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Me-Elton-John\/dp\/1250147603\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.eltonjohn.com\/" target="_blank">eltonjohn.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.eltonjohn.com\/tours?period=2019" target="_blank">"Farewell Yellow Brick Road" Tour Info<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/eltonofficial" target="_blank">@officialelton on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/EltonJohn" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/eltonjohn\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/eltonjohn" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/ejaf.org\/" target="_blank">Elton John AIDS Foundation<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>MILEPOST:\u00a0<\/strong>Marathon<br\/>A Kenyan runner\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="234bbd13-54dd-44c0-b1f3-a58667efc304" data-slug="eliud-kipchoge-kenya-becomes-first-person-to-run-a-marathon-in-less-than-two-hours-today-2019-10-12" data-link-text="broke the two-hour barrier for running a marathon yesterday" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/eliud-kipchoge-kenya-becomes-first-person-to-run-a-marathon-in-less-than-two-hours-today-2019-10-12\/" data-edition="us">broke the two-hour barrier for running a marathon yesterday<\/span>. Three-time Olympic medalist Eliud Kipchoge ran it in 1 hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b8549fae-d64d-4d26-9466-d71892f13f1e" data-slug="jim-gaffigan-on-his-in-laws" data-link-text="Jim Gaffigan on his in-laws" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jim-gaffigan-on-his-in-laws\/" data-edition="us">Jim Gaffigan on his in-laws<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jim-gaffigan-on-his-in-laws\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The comedian considers his other "family," assigned to him legally.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.jimgaffigan.com\/" target="_blank">jimgaffigan.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/JimGaffigan" target="_blank">@JimGaffigan<\/a>\u00a0on Twitter<\/li><li>Jim Gaffigan\u0027s special,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Jim-Gaffigan-Quality-Official-Trailer\/dp\/B07VFS1R2N\/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=Jim+Gaffigan&qid=1565445140&s=instant-video&sr=1-2" target="_blank">"Quality Time,"<\/a>\u00a0is available on Amazon Prime<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>POLITICS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="55e87708-9ed5-48d8-8f78-6eff9b326e6b" data-slug="andrew-yang-on-creating-a-trickle-up-economy" data-link-text=" Andrew Yang on creating a "trickle-up" economy" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/andrew-yang-on-creating-a-trickle-up-economy\/" data-edition="us"> Andrew Yang on creating a "trickle-up" economy<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/andrew-yang-on-jobs-income-and-his-unlikely-campaign\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will be among the 12 contenders on stage at the Democratic Party debate in Westerville, Ohio, on October 15. Nicholas Thompson, the editor-in-chief of Wired, sits down with the entrepreneur to talk about his campaign.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.yang2020.com\/" target="_blank">Andrew Yang for President<\/a>\u00a0(Campaign website)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.chicagobooth.edu\/faculty\/directory\/g\/austan-d-goolsbee" target="_blank">Austan Goolsbee, Booth School of Business, University of Chicago<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="de18dc5f-1520-43b3-a601-e2c7f6327b97" data-slug="calendar-week-of-october-14-2019" data-link-text="Week of October 14" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-october-14-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of October 14<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-october-14-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-yellowstone-geysers\/" target="_blank">Yellowstone geysers (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to view the geysers at Yellowstone National Park. Videographer: David Bhagat.\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b7616313-ed94-4c41-a4a2-7ad9c8b023f8" data-slug="nature-up-close-the-massive-decline-of-bird-populations" data-link-text="The massive decline of bird populations" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-the-massive-decline-of-bird-populations\/" data-edition="us">The massive decline of bird populations<\/span><br\/>The U.S. and Canada have lost 29% of their birds over the past 50 years, as species are subjected to habitat loss, pesticides, predation, and climate change.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: OCTOBER 6<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-10-6-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL OCTOBER 6 EPISODE!<\/a><br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f5d9de90-18f9-4f39-9810-9ff5b86dad63" data-slug="pete-hamill-on-jimmy-breslin-and-the-heralded-world-of-beat-reporters" data-link-text="Pete Hamill on Jimmy Breslin and the heralded world of beat reporters" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/pete-hamill-on-jimmy-breslin-and-the-heralded-world-of-beat-reporters\/" data-edition="us">Pete Hamill on Jimmy Breslin and the heralded world of beat reporters<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/stop-the-presses-the-heralded-lives-of-newspapermen\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Since 2004, some 1,800 metropolitan and community newspapers have gone out of business or merged \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a challenging environment for journalists whose job is to report the life\u0027s blood of a city. Two "princes of print" who\u0027d gotten their starts in the heyday of New York City metropolitan newspapers were Jimmy Breslin (who died in 2017) and Pete Hamill, both of whom are the subject of a new HBO documentary, "Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists." Hamill talked with Tony Dokoupil about working the city beat, and offered advice for journalists of today.<\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-2008-newspaper-man-jimmy-breslin\/" target="_blank">Newspaper man Jimmy Breslin (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>Used to be every big city newspaper had a guy who knew what was what, to whom both cops and crooks wanted to tell their stories. A guy like Jimmy Breslin, as New York as the A train. Harry Smith walks through some of the veteran newspaper reporter and author\u0027s biggest stories from the underworld, and visits what was John Gotti\u0027s favorite Queens social club, now a grooming salon for dogs, in this profile originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" on March 9, 2008.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hbo.com\/documentaries\/breslin-and-hamill-deadline-artists" target="_blank">"Breslin and Hamill: Deadline Artists"<\/a>\u00a0(HBO)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.petehamill.com\/" target="_blank">petehamill.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nydailynews.com\/tags\/jimmy-breslin\/" target="_blank">Jimmy Breslin at the New York Daily News<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d43f173b-6c53-41e4-9189-a3b5f0d60297" data-slug="almanac-fallout-shelters" data-link-text="Fallout shelters" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-fallout-shelters\/" data-edition="us">Fallout shelters<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-bomb-shelters\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On October 6, 1961, President Kennedy wrote to Civil Defense officials urging construction of fallout shelters to protect against radiation from a nuclear attack. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a20166cc-fe24-4cbd-8aa2-0f3a0f09d336" data-slug="moma-new-york-city-museum-of-modern-art-gets-a-makeover" data-link-text=" NYC\u0027s Museum of Modern Art gets a makeover" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/moma-new-york-city-museum-of-modern-art-gets-a-makeover\/" data-edition="us"> NYC\u0027s Museum of Modern Art gets a makeover<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-museum-of-modern-art-gets-a-makeover\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Serena Altschul takes a tour of New York City\u0027s Museum of Modern Art, which is soon to reopen following a major $450 million renovation, with more than 40,000 square feet of new gallery and performance space, and about a thousand additional pieces of art on display. Altschul talks with museum director Glenn Lowry, curator Sarah Suzuki, and architect Liz Diller, of Diller Scofidio + Renfro, about the museum\u0027s expansion.<\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-2004-the-museum-of-modern-arts-expansion\/" target="_blank">Morley Safer on the Museum of Modern Art\u0027s expansion (Video)<\/a><br\/>In 2004 the Museum of Modern Art in New York City underwent a meticulous expansion and facelift. CBS News\u0027 Morley Safer talked with MoMA\u0027s director Glenn Lowry, chief curator of painting and sculpture John Elderfield, and architect Yoshio Taniguchi about the museum\u0027s transformation \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a perfect marriage of architecture and art, in a report originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" November 14, 2004.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.moma.org\/" target="_blank">Museum of Modern Art<\/a>, New York<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.moma.org\/calendar\/groups\/45" target="_blank">Exhibitions opening at MoMA, Fall 2019<\/a><\/li><li><p><a href="https:\/\/dsrny.com\/project\/moma-expansion" target="_blank">Diller Scofidio + Renfro<\/a><\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-diahann-carroll-and-jessye-norman\/" target="_blank">Diahann Carroll and Jessye Norman (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" remembers two notable artists who left us this week: Tony-winning and Oscar-nominated actress Diahann Carroll, and international opera star Jessye Norman.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>BUSINESS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="14ba3059-4185-4664-bdaa-57fc63bb35e2" data-slug="corporations-and-guns-how-companies-are-reshaping-the-gun-control-debate" data-link-text="Corporations and guns: How companies are reshaping the gun control debate" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/corporations-and-guns-how-companies-are-reshaping-the-gun-control-debate\/" data-edition="us">Corporations and guns: How companies are reshaping the gun control debate<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/how-corporations-are-addressing-guns\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>While Congress and the White House have resisted laws to increase restrictions on gun purchases, companies like Walmart and Dick\u0027s Sporting Goods are now taking the lead in curtailing sales of firearms or ammunition. Lee Cowan reports.<\/p><p><strong>POSTCARD FROM DENMARK:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="97112f84-a9c2-4cae-ac7c-07cc51dc9153" data-slug="camp-adventure-in-denmark-a-spiraling-walk-above-the-trees" data-link-text="A spiraling walk above the trees" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/camp-adventure-in-denmark-a-spiraling-walk-above-the-trees\/" data-edition="us">A spiraling walk above the trees<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/view-from-the-top\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>An hour from the Danish capital city of Copenhagen, visitors at an unusual spiraling walkway, meant to both stand out and blend in with surrounding the forest, can soar 14 stories high, above the canopy of trees, to experience a rare view of nature. Seth Doane talked with Jesper Mathiesen, a former Danish Navy SEAL behind the project, called Camp Adventure, and with architect Tue Foged whose team designed the unique observation tower.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.campadventure.dk\/en\/" target="_blank">Camp Adventure<\/a>, Ronnede, Denmark<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.effekt.dk\/office" target="_blank">Effekt Architects<\/a>, Copenhagen, Denmark<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-surprising-funeral-announcement\/" target="_blank">A surprising funeral announcement (Video)<\/a><br\/>To most people, Dennis Valstad of Ripon, Wis., who passed away a few months ago, seemed to be a man of modest means. But he\u0027d actually amassed a small fortune. And his will contained a surprising provision that no one who attended his funeral could have seen coming. Steve Hartman reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>MILEPOST:<\/strong>\u00a0The hard hat<\/p><p><strong>SUNDAY PROFILE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="84b03815-c71d-48b4-8f2e-3920551943da" data-slug="presenting-mitzi-gaynor" data-link-text="Presenting Mitzi Gaynor" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/presenting-mitzi-gaynor\/" data-edition="us">Presenting Mitzi Gaynor<\/span>\u00a0| Watch Video<br\/>Mitzi Gaynor has been playing with audiences for over 70 years now, in movies, then on TV and in Vegas. The singer, dancer and actress talks with Mo Rocca about being wooed by Howard Hughes, starring in the film version of "South Pacific," and sharing the "Ed Sullivan Show" stage with The Beatles.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/missmitzigaynor.com\/" target="_blank">missmitzigaynor.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/pasadenasymphony-pops.org\/plan-your-visit\/la-county-arboretum\/" target="_blank">Pasadena Pops Concerts<\/a>, Los Angeles County Arboretum, Arcadia, Calif.<\/li><li>"South Pacific" on Blu-ray\/Multi-format, via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/South-Pacific-Blu-ray-DVD-DHD\/dp\/B00MHIKPUS\/ref=tmm_mfc_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1570114538&sr=1-5" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="cce7b8af-40bd-4b38-872a-b6509061c4c4" data-slug="the-new-yorker-humorist-andy-borowitz-how-to-be-a-successful-failure" data-link-text="Andy Borowitz: How to be a successful failure" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-new-yorker-humorist-andy-borowitz-how-to-be-a-successful-failure\/" data-edition="us">Andy Borowitz: How to be a successful failure<\/span>\u00a0| Watch Video<br\/>The New Yorker humorist behind "The Borowitz Report" offers his take on how you, too, can be great at something, by not being great at something.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.newyorker.com\/contributors\/andy-borowitz" target="_blank">"The Borowitz Report"<\/a>\u00a0(The New Yorker)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b2be91d3-5601-4270-b6d7-9dcb60df25cf" data-slug="lizzo-i-feel-like-a-master" data-link-text=" Lizzo: "I feel like a master"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/lizzo-i-feel-like-a-master\/" data-edition="us"> Lizzo: "I feel like a master"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/for-the-record-lizzo\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>She\u0027s been compared to some of the greatest singers of our time. Her real name is Melissa Jefferson, but she\u0027s known by her childhood nickname, Lizzo, and you might say this has been her year. Last month alone she had the number one song, "Truth Hurts"; appeared on the cover of Elle magazine; and stole the show on MTV\u0027s biggest night. She also costars in the hit Jennifer Lopez film, "Hustlers." Yet, the 31-year-old described her career as "the slowest build of all time." Lizzo sat down with Tracy Smith to discuss overcoming bouts of poverty, homelessness, and crippling self-doubt, and how her high school band teacher gave her the focus she needed to make her mark.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/extended-video-lizzo\/" target="_blank">Watch an extended version of Tracy Smith\u0027s profile of Lizzo<\/a><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXCLUSIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ebaaf97b-8282-4bd3-9fb0-32a96d73d890" data-slug="extended-interview-lizzo-on-her-flute-and-being-a-band-geek" data-link-text="Read a transcript of an extended conversation with Lizzo" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/extended-interview-lizzo-on-her-flute-and-being-a-band-geek\/" data-edition="us">Read a transcript of an extended conversation with Lizzo<\/span>, or\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/web-exclusive-extended-conversation-with-lizzo\/" target="_blank">watch the special video<\/a><\/p><p><strong><em>You can stream Lizzo\u0027s album "Cuz I Love You" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="codesnippet" data-code="PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9hbGJ1bS82ZEZGY1lROFZoaWZnZEtnWVk1TFlMIiB3aWR0aD0iMzAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjMzMCIgZnJhbWVib3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93dHJhbnNwYXJlbmN5PSJ0cnVlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4=" data-encoding="base64"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.lizzomusic.com\/" target="_blank">lizzomusic.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/lizzo" target="_blank">@Lizzo on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/LizzoMusic\/" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/lizzobeeating\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a166a982-5e6e-4a02-bccd-8064642595bf" data-slug="calendar-week-of-october-7-2019" data-link-text="Week of October 7" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-october-7-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of October 7<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-october-7\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-hawaiis-akaka-falls\/" target="_blank">Hawaii\u0027s Akaka Falls (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to Akaka Falls State Park on the Big Island of Hawaii. Videographer: Jamie McDonald.\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="8b2b64ed-4582-4218-a4b6-04d1691375f5" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>The sandhill crane, ready to pounce on the black bear.<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="black-bear-vs-sandhill-crane-verne-lehmberg-620.jpg" data-image-filename="black-bear-vs-sandhill-crane-verne-lehmberg-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-09-29 17:12:13.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1ef58618-7c56-4b8d-a93e-82dd4df0368f" data-slug="nature-up-close-sandhill-cranes-vs-a-black-bear" data-link-text="Sandhill cranes vs. a black bear" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-sandhill-cranes-vs-a-black-bear\/" data-edition="us">Sandhill cranes vs. a black bear<\/span><br\/>An encounter in Yellowstone National Park results in an unexpected outcome.\u00a0<\/p><h2>RECAP: SEPTEMBER 29<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-9-29-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL SEPTEMBER 29 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8c9b7bb3-d4ee-4fb9-8b36-02d2cfdcd129" data-slug="the-great-electric-scooter-backlash" data-link-text="The great electric scooter backlash" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-great-electric-scooter-backlash\/" data-edition="us">The great electric scooter backlash<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/freewheeling-the-clash-over-scooters\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The electric scooters have become a familiar sight around the country \u00e2\u0080\u0093 simple to operate, they give users the freedom of a car and the fresh air of a bicycle, for the price of taking the bus. So, why have so many cities\u00a0<em>banned<\/em>\u00a0them? David Pogue reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.li.me\/en-us\/home" target="_blank">Lime Micromobility (li.me)<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mcgeelerer.com\/attorney-profiles\/catherine-lerer\/" target="_blank">Catherine Lerer, McGee Lerer & Associates<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.beverlyhills.org\/citymanager\/mayorandcouncilmembers\/mayorjohnamirisch\/?NFR=1" target="_blank">Mayor John Mirisch<\/a>, Beverly Hills, California<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>THE NEW SEASON:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="dc4104a1-901d-4a9f-9ef6-d8866583f93a" data-slug="the-new-season-films-music-and-art-to-watch-for" data-link-text="Movies" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-new-season-films-music-and-art-to-watch-for\/" data-edition="us">Movies<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-new-season-movies-and-art-shows-to-watch-for\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a>\u00a0<br\/>From Variety: Five highly-anticipated films of the fall season.<\/p><p><strong>HISTORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c57ed66f-74f3-47eb-8e81-a1cf2600c137" data-slug="the-smithsonians-lonnie-bunch-a-passion-for-history" data-link-text="The Smithsonian\u0027s Lonnie Bunch: A passion for history" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-smithsonians-lonnie-bunch-a-passion-for-history\/" data-edition="us">The Smithsonian\u0027s Lonnie Bunch: A passion for history<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-smithsonians-lonnie-bunch-learning-from-history\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Lonnie Bunch is enamored of American history. Last June Bunch was named Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, which he calls "part of the glue that holds the country together." Bunch is in charge of 19 museums, 21 libraries, the National Zoo, 7,000 employees, and a budget of $1.5 billion \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and is on a mission that he believes is nothing short of monumental. Bunch, who oversaw the creation of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture, talked with CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid about the personal connections he has to some of most precious objects in the Smithsonian\u0027s collections.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXCLUSIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="75cac703-36db-4e42-961b-a32888133691" data-slug="five-objects-lonnie-bunch-and-his-personal-attachments-to-artifacts-in-the-smithsonian-institution-collection" data-link-text="Five objects: Extended commentary by the Smithsonian\u0027s Lonnie Bunch about his personal attachments to artifacts in the collection" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/five-objects-lonnie-bunch-and-his-personal-attachments-to-artifacts-in-the-smithsonian-institution-collection\/" data-edition="us">Five objects: Extended commentary by the Smithsonian\u0027s Lonnie Bunch about his personal attachments to artifacts in the collection<\/span><\/p><p><strong>BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="97dadf6c-f980-47c5-990e-9a549b7cc239" data-slug="book-excerpt-lonnie-g-bunch-iii-a-fools-errand" data-link-text=""A Fool\u0027s Errand" by Lonnie G. Bunch III" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-lonnie-g-bunch-iii-a-fools-errand\/" data-edition="us">"A Fool\u0027s Errand" by Lonnie G. Bunch III<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.si.edu\/" target="_blank">Smithsonian Institution<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/608994\/a-fools-errand-by-lonnie-g-bunch-iii\/" target="_blank">"A Fool\u0027s Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History and Culture in the Age of Bush, Obama, and Trump"<\/a>\u00a0by Lonnie G. Bunch III (Smithsonian Books), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Fools-Errand-Creating-National-American\/dp\/1588346684\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20\/" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/nmaahc.si.edu\/nmaahcbooktour" target="_blank">Book tour info<\/a>\u00a0\u00e2\u0080\u0093 New York City (Oct. 1); Philadelphia (Oct. 15); Cambridge, Mass. (Oct. 23); New Haven, Conn. (Oct. 24); and Los Angeles (Nov. 16)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>LIFE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3c6fee79-0a00-4f05-a998-5c3cd683420b" data-slug="when-life-gives-you-pears-jim-gaffigan-and-jeannie-gaffigan-on-her-brain-tumor" data-link-text="Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan on making sense of life" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/when-life-gives-you-pears-jim-gaffigan-and-jeannie-gaffigan-on-her-brain-tumor\/" data-edition="us">Jim Gaffigan and Jeannie Gaffigan on making sense of life<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jim-and-jeannie-gaffigan-finding-humor-in-a-brain-tumor-diagnosis\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The comedian and his better half (also his co-writer and the co-creator of their five children) talk about how their lives changed in the face of a frightening medical emergency, and how humor helped get them through it.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.grandcentralpublishing.com\/titles\/jeannie-gaffigan\/when-life-gives-you-pears\/9781538751046\/" target="_blank">"When Life Gives You Pears: The Healing Power of Family, Faith, and Funny People"<\/a>\u00a0by Jeannie Gaffigan (Grand Central Publishing), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/When-Life-Gives-You-Pears\/dp\/1538751046\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jeanniegaffigan.com\/" target="_blank">jeanniegaffigan.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/jeanniegaffigan" target="_blank">@jeanniegaffigan on Twitter<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/jeanniegaffigan\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><\/li><li><p><a href="http:\/\/alismith.com" target="_blank">Ali Smith Photography<\/a>, New York City<\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-ventriloquist-jimmy-nelson\/" target="_blank">Ventriloquist Jimmie Nelson (Video)<\/a><br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/glass-art-cast-in-sand\/" target="_blank">Glass cast in sand (Video)<\/a><br\/>Marlene Rose\u0027s glass art is seductive and ethereal. But to get the unique shapes of her works, she uses an ancient yet rare technique called sand casting. She demonstrated her art to correspondent Lee Cowan, and created her own glistening version of the "Sunday Morning" sun.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/marlenerose.com\/" target="_blank">Glass artist Marlene Rose<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.fwmoa.org\/" target="_blank">Fort Wayne Museum of Art<\/a>, Fort Wayne, Ind.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jessupcommunications.com\/" target="_blank">Jessup Communications<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/on-her-toes\/" target="_blank">On her toes (Video)<\/a><br\/>Young children\u0027s passion for ballet often burns out, and even professional ballerinas are often done by 30. But Steve Hartman found a remarkable exception, in Dallas, Texas, where 79-year-old Suzelle Poole is still at the barre, teaching at the Royale Ballet Dance Academy.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.royaleballet.com\/" target="_blank">Royale Ballet Dance Academy<\/a>, Dallas<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>SUNDAY PROFILE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4f729716-8bf3-431b-8560-7dd1891e64b5" data-slug="olivia-newton-john-on-finding-joy-in-a-life-with-cancer" data-link-text="Olivia Newton-John on finding joy in a life with cancer" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/olivia-newton-john-on-finding-joy-in-a-life-with-cancer\/" data-edition="us">Olivia Newton-John on finding joy in a life with cancer<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-profile-olivia-newton-john\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Actress, author and singer Olivia Newton-John, 71, is battling breast cancer for the third time. "I\u0027m happy. I\u0027m lucky. I\u0027m grateful. I have much to live for. And I intend to keep on living it," she tells "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in an emotional interview at her Los Angeles home. Newton-John talks about her diagnosis two years ago and how, while the pain can be unbearable, her spirit remains unshakable.<\/p><p><strong>READ A BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8733b76d-f144-41f9-a845-07fc4c865feb" data-slug="book-excerpt-olivia-newton-john-dont-stop-believin-a-memoir" data-link-text=""Don\u0027t Stop Believin\u0027: A Memoir" by Olivia Newton-John" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-olivia-newton-john-dont-stop-believin-a-memoir\/" data-edition="us">"Don\u0027t Stop Believin\u0027: A Memoir" by Olivia Newton-John<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Dont-Stop-Believin\/Olivia-Newton-John\/9781982122249" target="_blank">"Don\u0027t Stop Believin\u0027: A Memoir"<\/a>\u00a0by Olivia Newton-John (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Dont-Stop-Believin-Olivia-Newton-John\/dp\/1982122242\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.onjcancercentre.org\/" target="_blank">Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre<\/a>, Melbourne, Australia<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/juliensauctions.com\/about-auction?id=294" target="_blank">Property From the Collection of Olivia Newton-John<\/a>, November 2, at Julien\u0027s Auctions, Beverly Hills, Calif.\u00a0<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/classic.juliensauctions.com\/shop\/index.php?l=product_detail&p=211" target="_blank">Auction catalogue<\/a>\u00a0<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>THE NEW SEASON:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="dc4104a1-901d-4a9f-9ef6-d8866583f93a" data-slug="the-new-season-films-music-and-art-to-watch-for" data-link-text="Art" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-new-season-films-music-and-art-to-watch-for\/" data-edition="us">Art<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-new-season-movies-and-art-shows-to-watch-for\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>From The Art Newspaper: Five highly-anticipated exhibitions at museums around the U.S. this fall season. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>Q&A:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7bf05db7-2cdb-4687-b1db-923faaf6024e" data-slug="hillary-rodham-clinton-chelsea-clinton-on-the-book-of-gutsy-women-president-trump-and-impeachment" data-link-text="Hillary Rodham Clinton &amp; Chelsea Clinton on "Gutsy Women" and Trump" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/hillary-rodham-clinton-chelsea-clinton-on-the-book-of-gutsy-women-president-trump-and-impeachment\/" data-edition="us">Hillary Rodham Clinton & Chelsea Clinton on "Gutsy Women" and Trump<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/hillary-and-chelsea-clinton-on-gutsy-women\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a>\u00a0<br\/>A new book, "The Book of Gutsy Women" (published by CBS\u0027 Simon and Schuster), tells the stories of 103 inspirational women, from Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman and Eleanor Roosevelt, to Billie Jean King, Aly Raisman and Jackie Joyner-Kersee. The book was co-authored by a mother and daughter, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, who talk with Jane Pauley about who has inspired them. The former Secretary of State also talks with Pauley about President Trump, whom she calls "a clear and present danger" to the rule of law, and says that she supports an impeachment inquiry.<\/p><p><strong>READ AN EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bb7470a4-a7c2-4b19-8056-21cb1724287e" data-slug="excerpt-the-book-of-gutsy-women-by-hillary-rodham-clinton-and-chelsea-clinton" data-link-text=""The Book of Gutsy Women"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/excerpt-the-book-of-gutsy-women-by-hillary-rodham-clinton-and-chelsea-clinton\/" data-edition="us">"The Book of Gutsy Women"<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/The-Book-of-Gutsy-Women\/Hillary-Rodham-Clinton\/9781501178412" target="_blank">"The Book of Gutsy Women: Favorite Stories of Courage and Resilience"<\/a>\u00a0by Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/gp\/product\/1501178415\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li>Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton: The Gutsy Women Tour includes stops in\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.kingstheatre.com\/calendar\/hillary-and-chelsea-clinton-the-gutsy-women-tour\/" target="_blank">Brooklyn<\/a>\u00a0(Oct. 1),\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.stubhub.com\/hillary-clinton-tickets-hillary-clinton-chicago-harris-theater-10-14-2019\/event\/104322934\/" target="_blank">Chicago<\/a>\u00a0(Oct 14),\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.stubhub.com\/hillary-clinton-tickets-hillary-clinton-san-francisco-congregation-emanu-el-san-francisco-10-20-2019\/event\/104349625\/" target="_blank">San Francisco<\/a>\u00a0(Oct. 20),\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.eventbrite.com\/e\/rakestraw-books-presents-hillary-clinton-chelsea-clinton-in-conversation-tickets-71431957909" target="_blank">Danville, Calif.<\/a>\u00a0(Oct. 20),\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.eventbrite.com\/e\/secretary-hillary-rodham-clinton-and-chelsea-clinton-the-gutsy-women-tour-tickets-72979346189" target="_blank">Minneapolis<\/a>\u00a0(Oct. 24),\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/ev3.evenue.net\/cgi-bin\/ncommerce3\/SEGetEventList?groupCode=CLINTON&linkID=houston&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=" target="_blank">Houston<\/a>\u00a0(Oct. 25), and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.eventbrite.com\/e\/an-evening-with-hillary-clinton-and-chelsea-clinton-book-talk-signing-tickets-72308593951" target="_blank">Denver<\/a>\u00a0(Nov. 4)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nyhistory.org\/" target="_blank">New York Historical Society Museum & Library<\/a>, New York City<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nyhistory.org\/womens-history" target="_blank">Center for Women\u0027s History at New York Historical Society Museum & Library<\/a><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-trout-1\/" target="_blank">Trout (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to the John Muir Wilderness in California\u0027s Sierra Nevada Mountains, awash with trout. Videographer: Scot Miller.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong><br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5b7a19b7-0414-4429-b618-063878333d68" data-slug="calendar-week-of-september-30-2019" data-link-text="Week of September 30" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-september-30-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of September 30<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-september-30-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1ef58618-7c56-4b8d-a93e-82dd4df0368f" data-slug="nature-up-close-sandhill-cranes-vs-a-black-bear" data-link-text="Sandhill cranes vs. a black bear" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-sandhill-cranes-vs-a-black-bear\/" data-edition="us">Sandhill cranes vs. a black bear<\/span><br\/>An encounter in Yellowstone National Park results in an unexpected outcome.\u00a0<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: SEPTEMBER 22<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-9-22-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL SEPTEMBER 22 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="265d835a-f7c9-4a0d-937c-ed5777d76b4a" data-slug="the-mysteries-of-god-friended-me-brandon-micheal-hall" data-link-text="The mysteries of "God Friended Me"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-mysteries-of-god-friended-me-brandon-micheal-hall\/" data-edition="us">The mysteries of "God Friended Me"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/just-divine-the-hit-series-god-friended-me\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The hit TV show about a "God" account on Facebook pointing to people who need help has spoken to the spiritual journeys of its cast in surprising and challenging ways. Correspondent Michelle Miller talks with stars Brandon Micheal Hall, Joe Morton, Javicia Leslie, Violett Beane and Suraj Sharma about the show\u0027s stories of faith, trust and love that have caused them to examine their own beliefs.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbs.com\/shows\/god-friended-me\/" target="_blank">"God Friended Me"<\/a>\u00a0(CBS)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="98e37cc5-a264-4f08-b855-a415e1e5e32f" data-slug="almanac-the-los-angeles-freeways-stack" data-link-text="The L.A. freeways "Stack"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-the-los-angeles-freeways-stack\/" data-edition="us">The L.A. freeways "Stack"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-l-a-s-freeway-stack\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On September 22, 1953, the Four-Level Interchange design opened, allowing drivers in 32 lanes to switch from one freeway to another without ever having to cross another lane of traffic. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>POSTCARD FROM PATAGONIA:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c94405c4-a4b1-4249-ae31-bf3579b9a51b" data-slug="creating-patagonia-national-park-in-chile" data-link-text="Creating Patagonia National Park" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/creating-patagonia-national-park-in-chile\/" data-edition="us">Creating Patagonia National Park<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/postcard-from-patagonia-creating-a-national-park\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Located in the southern tip of Chile, Patagonia National Park is more than half-a-million acres of mountains and valleys, glaciers and grasslands, winding rivers and wild guanacos \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and it is part of the largest private land donation in history. Conor Knighton trekked the wilds of the park with Kristine Tompkins, former CEO of the clothing company Patagonia, whose non-profit, Tompkins Conservation, handed over this park to the Chilean government to preserve its wild-ness for generations to come. It\u0027s a dream that has been two-and-a-half decades in the making, and the culmination of a remarkable love story.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.patagoniapark.org\/parque_patagonia.htm" target="_blank">patagoniapark.org<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.tompkinsconservation.org\/home.htm" target="_blank">Tompkins Conservation<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="cd625d92-8034-4d0b-a82b-18d6efb22008" data-slug="john-williams-and-anne-sophie-mutter-on-across-the-stars" data-link-text="John Williams on reworking the classics â€“ his own" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/john-williams-and-anne-sophie-mutter-on-across-the-stars\/" data-edition="us">John Williams on reworking the classics \u00e2\u0080\u0093 his own<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/composer-john-williams\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The composer-conductor is one of America\u0027s most celebrated musical talents \u00e2\u0080\u0093 the best-known creator of music for films. He has written the scores for such revered classics as "Jaws," "Star Wars," "Superman," and "Schindler\u0027s List," and is returning to the "Star Wars" universe with the upcoming "Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with John Williams, and with violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter, who collaborated with the composer on a new album of pieces for violin and orchestra adapted from his film scores.<\/p><p><strong>EXTENDED TRANSCRIPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d6d2958a-7eb6-4f8a-97bc-67d4bce7903d" data-slug="extended-transcript-john-williams-on-steven-spielberg-star-wars-and-the-power-of-music" data-link-text="John Williams on Spielberg, "Star Wars," and the power of music" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/extended-transcript-john-williams-on-steven-spielberg-star-wars-and-the-power-of-music\/" data-edition="us">John Williams on Spielberg, "Star Wars," and the power of music<\/span><\/p><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="1ac1fabd-601c-4235-8d61-37e1cf24346b" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>GALLERY WITH AUDIO:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="55284e96-8af0-11e2-9400-029118418759" data-slug="john-williams-classic-movie-scores" data-link-text="The classic film scores of John Williams" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/john-williams-classic-movie-scores\/" data-edition="us">The classic film scores of John Williams<\/span><br\/>Listen to audio samples of some of the composer\u0027s best scores!<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"Anne-Sophie Mutter and John Williams: Across the Stars" (Deutsche Grammophon), available on CD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Across-Stars-Anne-Sophie-Mutter-Williams\/dp\/B07SVKRGBM\/ref=tmm_acd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1568900104&sr=1-1" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/across-the-stars-anne-sophie-mutter\/34016674?ean=0028947975533" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Vinyl (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/b\/ref=OTC19_GW_dp_ILM2_deals_multilanguage?node=16966578011&pd_rd_w=mH1d4&pf_rd_p=3e28e10c-1594-4eb7-b683-13fc1e5462a0&pf_rd_r=4A0VM8SF9VVSD98MEW0R&pd_rd_r=8f951d39-3441-4b24-8bf9-52ec8c00539b&pd_rd_wg=fOUL0" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/across-the-stars-anne-sophie-mutter\/34016674?ean=0028948370689" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Digital Download (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Anne-Sophie-Recording-Orchestra-Angeles-Williams\/dp\/B07SM9GCH6\/ref=tmm_msc_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1568900104&sr=1-1" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/music\/album\/Anne_Sophie_Mutter_John_Williams_Across_The_Stars?id=Bu3t5ptjytxk4y7u7rlbkq732je" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/music.apple.com\/us\/album\/across-the-stars\/1466777023" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>) and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/album\/6UY5OurZWrE8FVVBFMvn7K" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>)<\/li><li>John Williams\u0027 music on CD and downloads:<br\/>-\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/artist\/john-williams\/id63748" target="_blank">John Williams on iTunes<\/a><br\/>-\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/store.intrada.com\/s.nl?sc=1&category=&search=John%20Williams" target="_blank">Intrada Records<\/a><br\/>-\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.varesesarabande.com\/search?q=John+Williams" target="_blank">Varese Sarabande Records<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.tli.org\/" target="_blank">Tanglewood Learning Institute<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="732003f6-09c4-4709-bc7e-620c99657159" data-slug="passage-journalist-cokie-roberts-and-the-cars-ric-ocasek" data-link-text="The Cars\u0027 Ric Ocasek and journalist Cokie Roberts" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/passage-journalist-cokie-roberts-and-the-cars-ric-ocasek\/" data-edition="us">The Cars\u0027 Ric Ocasek and journalist Cokie Roberts<\/span>\u00a0| <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-singer-ric-ocasek-and-journalist-cokie-roberts\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" remembers the rock guitarist and lead vocalist for the 1970s-\u002780s rock band, and the pioneering broadcast journalist for NPR and ABC. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4f307d5a-dc8f-46fd-9fc5-bed8e0756453" data-slug="return-to-downton-abbey" data-link-text="Return to "Downton Abbey"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/return-to-downton-abbey\/" data-edition="us">Return to "Downton Abbey"<\/span>\u00a0| <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/by-popular-demand-downton-abbey-is-back\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Elizabeth Palmer visits the castle famous as the location of Downton Abbey, and talks to some of the actors in the new movie inspired by the hit TV show.<\/p><p><strong>PREVIEW VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/julian-fellowes-on-the-downton-abbey-movie-a-logistical-nightmare\/" target="_blank">Julian Fellowes on the "Downton Abbey" movie: "A logistical nightmare"<\/a><br\/>The creator of "Downton Abbey," Julian Fellowes, talks with correspondent Elizabeth Palmer about bringing the cast back together for a new theatrical feature.<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "Downton Abbey" click on the video player below:<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Focus Features","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/FocusFeatures","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/tu3mP0c51hE?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/tu3mP0c51hE\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"DOWNTON ABBEY - Official Trailer [HD] - In Theaters September 20","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/tu3mP0c51hE" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.focusfeatures.com\/downton-abbey\/" target="_blank">"Downton Abbey"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/going-the-distance-1\/" target="_blank">Going the distance (Video)<\/a><br\/>A lot of police officers go above and beyond the call of duty. But few officers have gone further out of their way than Sgt. Jeff Turney of the Glendale, Arizona Police Department, who responded to a call about a 94-year-old preparing to drive to an assisted living facility all the way in Florida in a most remarkable fashion. Steve Hartman reports.<\/p><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a4f0dcd9-44ea-4de7-b71f-80b9ca522a6a" data-slug="renee-zellweger-on-playing-judy-garland" data-link-text="RenÃ©e Zellweger on playing Judy Garland" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/renee-zellweger-on-playing-judy-garland\/" data-edition="us">Ren\u00c3\u00a9e Zellweger on playing Judy Garland<\/span>\u00a0| <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/renee-zellweger-on-playing-judy-garland\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Lee Cowan interviews the Oscar-winning actress, who stars as Judy Garland struggling to make a career comeback in London after years of battling addiction in the new biopic "Judy."<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "Judy" click on the video player below:<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"LD Entertainment","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/channel\\\/UC8hPb9AK5e8fDg2YRTQrp3g","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/ZL3YtqElfs0?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/ZL3YtqElfs0\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"JUDY | Official Teaser Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/ZL3YtqElfs0" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/ldentertainment.com\/" target="_blank">"Judy"<\/a>\u00a0(Official suite)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="45303a26-54a0-4977-bbd7-df7d26233cde" data-slug="mark-knopfler-music-is-a-bit-of-an-obsession" data-link-text="Mark Knopfler: Music is "a bit of an obsession"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mark-knopfler-music-is-a-bit-of-an-obsession\/" data-edition="us">Mark Knopfler: Music is "a bit of an obsession"<\/span>\u00a0| <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/for-the-record-mark-knopfler\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Mark Knopfler says he can\u0027t think of anything good about fame, which is one reason he dissolved his hit band, Dire Straits, when they were at the peak of their success. But he continues to make music, and as he wraps a tour of America, Knopfler sat down with Anthony Mason to talk about the music he has written, for himself and others, and why he calls it his obsession.<\/p><p><strong><em>You can stream Mark Knopfler\u0027s album "Down the Road Wherever" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="codesnippet" data-code="PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9hbGJ1bS81MEdDSUR4bVJoZ3JpRHB5em1WN3FBIiB3aWR0aD0iMzAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjMzMCIgZnJhbWVib3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93dHJhbnNwYXJlbmN5PSJ0cnVlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4=" data-encoding="base64"\/><p><strong>For more info:<br\/><\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.markknopfler.com\/" target="_blank">markknopfler.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/tour.markknopfler.com\/" target="_blank">Tour Info and Tickets<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="789df8e7-cdc2-4011-bce2-e86672837388" data-slug="calendar-week-of-september-23-2019" data-link-text="Week of September 23" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-september-23-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of September 23<\/span>\u00a0| <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-september-23-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-florida\/" target="_blank">Florida (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to Myakaa River State Park in Sarasota, Florida. Videographer: Doug Jensen.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="ca597650-2d53-433f-95f4-fef3ca244788" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>World War II veteran Clarence Smoyer is awarded the Bronze Star, Sept. 18, 2019.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="clarence-smoyer-medal-ceremony.jpg" data-image-filename="clarence-smoyer-medal-ceremony.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/09\/21" data-image-width="1604" data-image-height="892" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>UPDATE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/wwii-vet-clarence-smoyer-awarded-bronze-star\/" target="_blank">WWII vet Clarence Smoyer awarded Bronze Star (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>On March 6, 1945 Clarence Smoyer, a Pershing tank gunner with the U.S. Army\u0027s 3rd Armored Division, helped to capture Cologne, Germany\u0027s third-largest city. His bravery under fire was chronicled in a recent book, "Spearhead," and he\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9f708218-7c31-4ddc-8c45-e8d9e079ea12" data-slug="world-war-ii-veteran-clarence-smoyer-memories-of-a-shot-fired-spearhead" data-link-text="was interviewed by Seth Doane for "Sunday Morning" in November 2018" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/world-war-ii-veteran-clarence-smoyer-memories-of-a-shot-fired-spearhead\/" data-edition="us">was interviewed by Seth Doane for "Sunday Morning" in November 2018<\/span>. On September 18, 2019, Smoyer, now 96, was belatedly awarded the Bronze Star in a ceremony at the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.<\/p><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-life-in-the-humboldt-penguin-national-reserve\/" target="_blank">Life in the Humboldt Penguin National Reserve<\/a><br\/>A wide range of organisms, from previously-unknown fish to plants that aren\u0027t true plants, can be found in the marine reserve off the Chilean coast.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: SEPTEMBER 15<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-9-15-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL SEPTEMBER 15 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e6671be5-7dce-4d1f-8963-1e064b56259a" data-slug="how-we-have-failed-our-teachers" data-link-text="How we have failed our teachers" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/how-we-have-failed-our-teachers\/" data-edition="us">How we have failed our teachers<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-real-education-the-plight-of-teachers\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Since 1996 inflation-adjusted pay for a public school teacher has actually fallen, and nationwide about one in five teachers has a second job to make ends meet. Fury over those flat and falling wages helped spark a movement over the past 18 months in which tens of thousands of teachers, in conservative red states and liberal blue cities, walked off the job. But while hundreds of teachers have brought their fight for better working conditions to the political world by running for public office, others have been forced to give up the profession they love. "CBS This Morning" co-host Tony Dokoupil reports.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nytimes.com\/by\/dana-goldstein" target="_blank">Dana Goldstein, The New York Times<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/222572\/the-teacher-wars-by-dana-goldstein\/9780345803627\/" target="_blank">"The Teacher Wars: A History of America\u0027s Most Embattled Profession"<\/a>\u00a0by Dana Goldstein (Anchor Press), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Teacher-Wars-Americas-Embattled-Profession\/dp\/0345803620\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.oksenate.gov\/Senators\/biographies\/hicks_bio.aspx" target="_blank">State Senator Carri Hicks, District 40, Oklahoma<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0b4a2f0a-723a-48fc-9106-5656dec797c8" data-slug="almanac-marilyn-monroe-dress-the-seven-year-itch" data-link-text="Marilyn Monroe\u0027s billowing dress" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-marilyn-monroe-dress-the-seven-year-itch\/" data-edition="us">Marilyn Monroe\u0027s billowing dress<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-marilyn-monroes-dress\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On September 15, 1954, the actress\u0027 wardrobe malfunction over a New York City subway grate was filmed for a celebrated scene in "The Seven Year Itch" - footage that would be deemed unusable. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"The Seven Year Itch" (20th Century Fox), available on Blu-ray\/DVD, and via Streaming on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Seven-Year-Itch-Evelyn-Keyes\/dp\/B000UL26QK" target="_blank">Amazon Prime<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/movie\/the-seven-year-itch\/id271066629" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.vudu.com\/content\/movies\/details\/The-Seven-Year-Itch\/7801" target="_blank">Vudu<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=xBXpKnkBDrE" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/marilynmonroe.com\/" target="_blank">marilynmonroe.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ANTIQUES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9a9fbbb0-8e67-4179-9571-e6d9202544dc" data-slug="upholstery-csi-preserving-antique-furniture-at-colonial-williamsburg" data-link-text="Colonial Williamsburg furniture conservator Leroy Graves" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/upholstery-csi-preserving-antique-furniture-at-colonial-williamsburg\/" data-edition="us">Colonial Williamsburg furniture conservator Leroy Graves<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sitting-pretty-colonial-williamsburg-furniture-restoration\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>At Colonial Williamsburg, getting the period details just right is a mission for furniture conservator Leroy Graves. Over the past three decades he has revolutionized how museums preserve and protect upholstered antiques, despite this son of sharecroppers having had virtually no formal education. A detective of sorts when it comes to repairing and refitting antiques, Graves\u0027 work is featured in an ongoing exhibition called "Upholstery CSI." Martha Teichner reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.colonialwilliamsburg.com\/" target="_blank">Colonial Williamsburg<\/a>, Williamsburg, Va.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/shop.colonialwilliamsburg.com\/Early-Upholstery-Seating\/" target="_blank">"Early Seating Upholstery: Reading the Evidence"<\/a>\u00a0by Leroy Graves (Colonial Williamsburg Foundation), in hardcover format<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ac69fd62-2608-41f2-936b-e9481b4697a2" data-slug="the-backstreet-boys-dna-nick-carter-howie-dorough-brian-littrell-aj-mclean-kevin-richardson" data-link-text="The Backstreet Boys: "We will never turn our backs on each other"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-backstreet-boys-dna-nick-carter-howie-dorough-brian-littrell-aj-mclean-kevin-richardson\/" data-edition="us">The Backstreet Boys: "We will never turn our backs on each other"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/backstreet-boys-mania\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>If you were alive in the \u002790s, you probably know the phenomenon called the Backstreet Boys \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a frenzy some compared to Beatlemania. With more than 130 million records sold worldwide, they remain the bestselling boy band of all time. And the boys \u00e2\u0080\u0093 now men \u00e2\u0080\u0093 are back with their biggest world tour in 18 years, and a new album, "DNA." Tracy Smith talked with Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, who have never turned their backs on each other.<\/p><p><strong><em>You can stream the Backstreet Boys album "DNA" by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="codesnippet" data-code="PGlmcmFtZSBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vb3Blbi5zcG90aWZ5LmNvbS9lbWJlZC9hbGJ1bS8wMkZYNGFMSEROYWNmVjRiTW5POUt2IiB3aWR0aD0iMzAwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjMzMCIgZnJhbWVib3JkZXI9IjAiIGFsbG93dHJhbnNwYXJlbmN5PSJ0cnVlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4=" data-encoding="base64"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.backstreetboys.com\/" target="_blank">backstreetboys.com<\/a><\/li><li>"DNA" by Backstreet Boys (RCA Records), available in CD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/DNA-Backstreet-Boys\/dp\/B07G1YKQ5Q\/ref=tmm_acd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/dna-backstreet-boys\/33345516" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Vinyl (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/DNA-Backstreet-Boys\/dp\/B07KBRZ7F1\/ref=tmm_vnl_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/dna-backstreet-boys\/33345516?ean=0190759238615" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Digital Download (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/DNA-Backstreet-Boys\/dp\/B07K4WDYDP\/ref=tmm_msc_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/music\/preview\/By6yk2l3rfkpl4w7wtfc6aa4ltu?PAffiliateID=10lyb3" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/music.apple.com\/us\/album\/dna\/1441172028?app=itunes" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>) and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/album\/02FX4aLHDNacfV4bMnO9Kv" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>) formats<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.backstreetboys.com\/events" target="_blank">Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour<\/a>\u00a0(Dates and Tickets)<\/li><li><p>"Backstreet Boys: Show \u0027Em What You\u0027re Made Of" (Gravitas Ventures), available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Backstreet-Boys-Show-What-Youre\/dp\/B00SLYGII0" target="_blank">Amazon Prime<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/movie\/backstreet-boys-show-em-what-youre-made-of\/id951144991" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a><\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>PUBLISHING:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a18acc67-3922-4714-97ec-c22b360fef94" data-slug="inside-the-pages-and-websites-of-new-york-magazine" data-link-text="Inside the pages, and websites, of New York Magazine" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/inside-the-pages-and-websites-of-new-york-magazine\/" data-edition="us">Inside the pages, and websites, of New York Magazine<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/inside-the-pages-and-websites-of-new-york-magazine\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In 1968 editor Clay Felker, a Midwesterner whose nose was pressed against the windows of the rich and famous in New York City, and Milton Glaser, a Jewish, Bronx-born art director, launched New York, a national magazine with the sensibility of its namesake city \u00e2\u0080\u0093 energetic, and full of ambition and attitude. The winner of 48 National Magazine Awards, it\u0027s outlasted dozens of rival publications, in part through its successful spinoff websites, including Intelligencer, Grub Street and Vulture. "Sunday Morning" contributor (and New York online writer) David Pogue talks with Glaser, former editor-in-chief Adam Moss, and new editor-in-chief David Haskell about New York\u0027s special brand of journalism.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/nymag.com\/" target="_blank">New York Magazine<\/a><\/li><li><p><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Highbrow-Lowbrow-Brilliant-Despicable\/The-Editors-of-New-York-Magazine\/9781501166846" target="_blank">"Highbrow, Lowbrow, Brilliant, Despicable: Fifty Years of New York Magazine"<\/a>\u00a0by the Editors of New York Magazine (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Highbrow-Lowbrow-Brilliant-Despicable-Magazine\/dp\/1501166840\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><em>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/em><\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-little-patriot\/" target="_blank">The little patriot (Video)<\/a><br\/>Six-year-old Finn Daly, of West Hartford, Connecticut, who has Down syndrome and is also autistic, finds comfort and contentment in a sight most of us take for granted: a fluttering flag. Steve Hartman reports on how one neighbor\u0027s small gesture helped transfix a little boy.\u00a0<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>SUNDAY PROFILE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d7290037-b870-496d-b50a-eb7698fbe5ac" data-slug="angie-dickinson-on-frank-sinatra-police-woman-and-metoo" data-link-text="Angie Dickinson on Frank Sinatra, "Police Woman" and #MeToo" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/angie-dickinson-on-frank-sinatra-police-woman-and-metoo\/" data-edition="us">Angie Dickinson on Frank Sinatra, "Police Woman" and #MeToo<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/angie-dickinson-on-the-rat-pack-police-woman-and-metoo\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Angie Dickinson\u0027s film and TV career has been a half-century-long master class in the art of seduction. Mo Rocca talked with the star of the \u002770s hit "Police Woman," and such classic films as "Rio Bravo" and "Dressed to Kill" about becoming an inspiration for aspiring policewomen, her relationships with such stars as Frank Sinatra and Burt Bacharach, and the #MeToo movement.\u00a0<em>Originally broadcast on February 24, 2019.<\/em><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/angie-dickinson-on-blowing-off-this-is-your-life\/" target="_blank">Angie Dickinson on blowing off "This Is Your Life"<\/a><br\/>Mo Rocca learns the secret why the film and TV star refused to participate in a taping of the TV show "This Is Your Life" with such guests as Bob Hope and Burt Reynolds, and why she decided against writing an autobiography.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="edcef155-533a-4c4a-8882-a8fba5f4f7f4" data-slug="passage-robert-frank-and-eddie-money" data-link-text="Passage: Photographer Robert Frank and singer Eddie Money" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/passage-robert-frank-and-eddie-money\/" data-edition="us">Passage: Photographer Robert Frank and singer Eddie Money<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-photographer-robert-frank-and-singer-eddie-money\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning\u0027 remembers a celebrated photographer who documented hardship and isolation in post-war America, and a Grammy-nominated singer known for pop hits of the 1970s and \u002780s. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-1987-robert-franks-americans\/" target="_blank">Robert Frank\u0027s "Americans" (Video)<\/a><br\/>On September 9, 2019, celebrated Swiss-born photographer Robert Frank died at the age of 94. In this "Sunday Morning" interview broadcast on October 4, 1987, Frank talked about the inspirations behind his classic collection of photographs, "The Americans," taken during a two-year trip across the U.S., which was then being exhibited in a cross-country tour as part of a celebration of his life\u0027s work. Charles Kuralt also spoke with curator Anne Tucker, of the Houston Museum of Fine Arts, and Evan Turner, director of the Cleveland Museum of Art.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bc9de052-8c9a-4b7f-a4be-419836e12f9d" data-slug="jim-gaffigan-on-parents-going-back-to-school" data-link-text="Jim Gaffigan on parents going "back to school"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jim-gaffigan-on-parents-going-back-to-school\/" data-edition="us">Jim Gaffigan on parents going "back to school"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jim-gaffigan-goes-back-to-school\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s that time of year when children\u0027s vacations end, as do their moms\u0027 and dads\u0027 vacations from parent coffees, school supply shopping sprees, and curriculum nights.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.jimgaffigan.com\/" target="_blank">jimgaffigan.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/JimGaffigan" target="_blank">@JimGaffigan<\/a>\u00a0on Twitter<\/li><li>Jim Gaffigan\u0027s special,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Jim-Gaffigan-Quality-Official-Trailer\/dp\/B07VFS1R2N\/ref=sr_1_2?keywords=Jim+Gaffigan&qid=1565445140&s=instant-video&sr=1-2" target="_blank">"Quality Time,"<\/a>\u00a0is available on Amazon Prime<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d873ce8b-8287-4e07-b3c1-d296539adca3" data-slug="irwin-winkler-on-a-life-in-movies" data-link-text="Irwin Winkler on a life in movies" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/irwin-winkler-on-a-life-in-movies\/" data-edition="us">Irwin Winkler on a life in movies<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/producer-irwin-winkler-on-scorsese-stallone\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>As a producer, Irwin Winkler has shown "The Right Stuff," made a star of Sylvester Stallone with "Rocky," and had Martin Scorsese\u0027s back in the production of two undisputed classics: "Raging Bull" and "Goodfellas." Now, nearly 30 years after "Goodfellas," Winkler, Scorsese, and Robert De Niro are reuniting for "The Irishman," a film about Jimmy Hoffa, which also stars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Ben Mankiewicz, the host of Turner Classic Movies, talks with the 88-year-old Winkler about his gangbusters Hollywood career.<\/p><p><strong>BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="58303305-366e-445f-ac38-bcb11061d85d" data-slug="book-excerpt-irwin-winkler-a-life-in-movies-raging-bull-martin-scorsese-and-robert-de-niro" data-link-text=""A Life in Movies" by Irwin Winkler" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-irwin-winkler-a-life-in-movies-raging-bull-martin-scorsese-and-robert-de-niro\/" data-edition="us">"A Life in Movies" by Irwin Winkler<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.netflix.com\/title\/80175798" target="_blank">"The Irishman"<\/a>\u00a0(Netflix) opens in theatres November 1<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.abramsbooks.com\/product\/life-in-movies_9781419734526\/" target="_blank">"A Life in Movies: Stories From 50 Years in Hollywood"<\/a>\u00a0by Irwin Winkler (Abrams), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Life-Movies-Stories-years-Hollywood\/dp\/1419734520\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-chilean-marine-reserve\/" target="_blank">Chilean marine reserve (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us among sea lions and jellyfish near Cha\u00c3\u00b1aral Island, part of the Humboldt Penguin National Reserve off the coast of Chile. Videographer: Mauricio Handler.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f93280f0-66b6-42a4-89a6-01a4d9d99375" data-slug="calendar-week-of-september-16-2016" data-link-text="Week of September 16" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-september-16-2016\/" data-edition="us">Week of September 16<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-september-16-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>From honors for climate activist Greta Thunberg to the re-opening of the Washington Monument, "Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports. \u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="ff67f9c1-cde5-43fb-8e10-f5ae6e27013e" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>"Trolley - New Orleans" (1955) by Robert Frank.<\/p>" data-image-credit="Â© Robert Frank, from "The Americans"; courtesy Pace\/MacGill Gallery" data-image-alt-text="robert-frank-the-americans-trolley-new-orleans-1955-nga-promo-660.jpg" data-image-filename="robert-frank-the-americans-trolley-new-orleans-1955-nga-promo-660.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-09-10 16:27:21.000000" data-image-width="660" data-image-height="480" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="b9f03e76-c707-40af-8454-7941fd8d2041" data-slug="photographer-robert-frank-1924-2019-the-americans" data-link-text="Photographer Robert Frank 1924-2019" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/photographer-robert-frank-1924-2019-the-americans\/" data-edition="us">Photographer Robert Frank 1924-2019<\/span><br\/>A look back at the work of one of the most influential of photographers who created intimate, moody portraits of an America struggling to define itself in a post-war world.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.pacemacgill.com\/selected_works\/artist_page.php?artist=Robert%20Frank" target="_blank">Robert Frank at Pace\/MacGill Gallery<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nga.gov\/features\/robert-frank.html" target="_blank">The Robert Frank Collection, National Gallery of Art<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/steidl.de\/Artists\/Robert-Frank-1013194243.html" target="_blank">Steidl Books<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="da4076dd-99d2-4433-a9a1-fa76fdd72e05" data-slug="nature-up-close-how-an-insect-is-key-to-grizzly-bears-survival" data-link-text="How an insect is key to grizzly bears\u0027 survival" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-how-an-insect-is-key-to-grizzly-bears-survival\/" data-edition="us">How an insect is key to grizzly bears\u0027 survival<\/span><br\/>The loss of a key food source \u00e2\u0080\u0093 whitebark pine trees \u00e2\u0080\u0093 to bark beetles can have a devastating effect on bears\u0027 ability to hibernate.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: SEPTEMBER 8<\/h2><p><strong><a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-9-8-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL SEPTEMBER 8 EPISODE!<\/a><br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8cf96e71-6c1c-4887-9884-df22e4d3288f" data-slug="milk-and-the-rise-of-oatly-and-other-plant-based-milk-alternatives" data-link-text="Food fight: Milk and their plant-based alternatives" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/milk-and-the-rise-of-oatly-and-other-plant-based-milk-alternatives\/" data-edition="us">Food fight: Milk and their plant-based alternatives<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-rise-of-plant-based-milk\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Americans today are drinking 37% less milk than they did 50 years ago, while the market for plant-based milk has skyrocketed in recent years. But is the beverage derived from plants like almonds and oats "milk," or is it "juice"? As the FDA takes a closer look at just what makes milk "milk," Serena Altschul talks with representatives of plant-based agriculture, and with an organic dairy farmer who is feeling the pinch of a declining market for cow\u0027s milk.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/us.oatly.com\/" target="_blank">Oatly<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/plantbasedfoods.org\/" target="_blank">Plant-Based Foods Association<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.expowest.com\/en\/home.html" target="_blank">Natural Products Expo West<\/a>, Anaheim, Calif.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/dyson.cornell.edu\/faculty-research\/faculty\/amn3\/" target="_blank">Andrew Novakovic, Professor of Agricultural Economics, Cornell University<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/pages\/Demeree-Farms\/1646834562245059" target="_blank">Demeree Farms<\/a>, Little Falls, N.Y. (Facebook)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="fb027ac9-dac4-45f8-9914-5b48637d44a3" data-slug="almanac-blondie" data-link-text="Blondie" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-blondie\/" data-edition="us">Blondie<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-blondie\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Chic Young\u0027s comic strip, featuring a blonde flapper and her husband. Dagwood, made its debut on September 8, 1930. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.comicskingdom.com\/blondie\/" target="_blank">Comics Kingdom: Blondie<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Blondie-Complete-Bumstead-Family-History\/dp\/140160322X\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">"Blondie: The Complete Bumstead Family History"<\/a>\u00a0by Dean Young (Thomas Nelson), in eBook format, available via Amazon<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ac572589-e83a-4f0d-9757-f1dc2071b71b" data-slug="the-handmaids-tale-author-margaret-atwood-on-the-testaments" data-link-text=""The Handmaid\u0027s Tale" author Margaret Atwood: "I have never believed it can\u0027t happen here"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-handmaids-tale-author-margaret-atwood-on-the-testaments\/" data-edition="us">"The Handmaid\u0027s Tale" author Margaret Atwood: "I have never believed it can\u0027t happen here"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/margaret-atwood-on-the-testaments\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Canadian author Margaret Atwood\u0027s 1985 dystopian novel, "The Handmaid\u0027s Tale," about a United States taken over by Christian zealots who force women to serve as sex slaves and child bearers for a powerful elite, became a bestseller and an Emmy-winning TV series. It has also introduced the iconography of Gilead into today\u0027s political discussions. Now, Atwood has penned a sequel, "The Testaments," which has been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. She tells correspondent Martha Teichner that while she wrote the books as a warning, she does not see herself as a prophet.<\/p><p><strong>READ AN EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2bed5914-2dff-41e6-9106-70b8e4d54df9" data-slug="excerpt-the-testaments-by-margaret-atwood-sequel-to-the-handmaids-tale" data-link-text=""The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/excerpt-the-testaments-by-margaret-atwood-sequel-to-the-handmaids-tale\/" data-edition="us">"The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood<\/span><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/margaret-atwoods-advice-to-voters\/" target="_blank">Margaret Atwood\u0027s advice to voters<\/a><br\/>Margaret Atwood\u0027s dystopian novel "The Handmaid\u0027s Tale" contains powerful warnings about the misuse of political power. She tells correspondent Martha Teichner that voters should realize, in politics, "We live in the world of least worst," and that abstaining from the ballot box must not be an option.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/why-the-marthas-in-handmaids-tale\/" target="_blank">Why the "Marthas" in "Handmaid\u0027s Tale"?<\/a><br\/>Martha Teichner has a question for author Margaret Atwood, whose classic novel "The Handmaid\u0027s Tale" features characters named Martha comprising a lower social class in the Republic of Gilead.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/margaret-atwood-on-the-tv-version-of-the-handmaids-tale\/" target="_blank">Margaret Atwood on the TV version of "The Handmaid\u0027s Tale"<\/a><br\/>Margaret Atwood\u0027s classic dystopian novel "The Handmaid\u0027s Tale" has been adapted into an award-winning TV series, now in its third season. She has also written a sequel, "The Testaments." She talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about how the TV series has colored her work.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/566433\/the-testaments-by-margaret-atwood\/9780385543781\/" target="_blank">"The Testaments"<\/a>\u00a0by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese\/Doubleday), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Testaments-Novel-Margaret-Atwood\/dp\/0385543786\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/557793\/the-handmaids-tale-movie-tie-in-by-margaret-atwood\/" target="_blank">"The Handmaid\u0027s Tale"<\/a>\u00a0by Margaret Atwood (Anchor), in Hardcover, Paperback, and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/600455\/the-handmaids-tale-graphic-novel-by-margaret-atwood\/" target="_blank">Graphic Novel<\/a>\u00a0formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Handmaids-Tale-Margaret-Atwood\/dp\/038549081X\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hulu.com\/series\/the-handmaids-tale-565d8976-9d26-4e63-866c-40f8a137ce5f?&cmp=7054&utm_source=google&utm_medium=SEM&utm_campaign=TheHandmaidsTale_Launch_1-wk_Q2_2017&utm_term=+the%20+handmaid%27s%20+tale%20+tv&ds_rl=1251123&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI4MWgyv655AIVhZ-zCh01_wY1EAAYASAAEgItyvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds" target="_blank">"The Handmaid\u0027s Tale"<\/a>\u00a0TV series on Hulu (Official site)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/margaretatwood.ca\/" target="_blank">margaretatwood.ca<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-handyman\/" target="_blank">The handyman (Video)<\/a><br\/>There is a superhero in Pittsburgh: 29-year-old Jon Potter, a handyman by trade, who helps out anyone who asks for help no matter what they needed. So far, he has done about a thousand good deeds, but who\u0027s counting? Steve Hartman reports on what may be Potter\u0027s best gift ever.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HEADLINES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="51dfc695-849d-4792-8ae8-863b8bd00a67" data-slug="how-metoo-came-to-light-jodi-kantor-and-meghan-twohey-she-said" data-link-text="How #MeToo came to light" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/how-metoo-came-to-light-jodi-kantor-and-meghan-twohey-she-said\/" data-edition="us">How #MeToo came to light<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/how-the-metoo-story-broke\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Erin Moriarty talks with journalists Meghan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who helped break the story of allegations of harassment and abuse by film producer Harvey Weinstein. Their 2017 New York Times report, which earned them a Pulitzer Prize, helped launch a campaign to combat sexism, discrimination and abuse in the workplace. They discuss where the #MeToo movement has gone in the past two years.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/586563\/she-said-by-jodi-kantor-and-megan-twohey\/9780525560340\/" target="_blank">"She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement"<\/a>\u00a0by Jodi Kantor & Megan Twohey (Random House) in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/She-Said-Breaking-Harassment-Movement\/dp\/0525560343\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.littlepark.com\/" target="_blank">Little Park<\/a>, New York City<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0Odessa shooting survivor: Congress, do something\u00a0|\u00a0Watch Video<br\/>Shauna Saxton, a grandmother who looked the gunman in the eyes and escaped the gunfire, says doing nothing in the wake of tragic mass shooting events will mean more innocent lives lost.<\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="670eac9b-f163-4546-b86b-75982442ba9b" data-slug="donny-and-marie-osmond-going-solo" data-link-text=" Donny and Marie Osmond, going solo" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/donny-and-marie-osmond-going-solo\/" data-edition="us"> Donny and Marie Osmond, going solo<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/donny-and-marie-osmonds-next-act\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The two have been in show business almost as long as they\u0027ve been brother and sister, as solo performers and as headliners of the popular "Donnie & Marie" TV show in the 1970s. For the past 11 years they have been a top draw in Las Vegas. But after almost 1,700 performances, they\u0027ve decided to bring the curtain down on themselves this November. Lee Cowan talks with them about their new challenges ahead, from Marie taking a seat at "The Talk," to Donny\u0027s new solo album.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/donny.com\/" target="_blank">donny.com<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.marieosmond.com\/" target="_blank">marieosmond.com<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbs.com\/shows\/the_talk\/" target="_blank">"The Talk"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ticketmaster.com\/donny-and-marie-osmond-las-vegas-tickets\/artist\/1748816" target="_blank">Donny & Marie at the Flamingo, Las Vegas<\/a>\u00a0(through November 16)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>SUNDAY JOURNAL:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2d7a3c3c-c793-4116-b115-35d0cb4c8f0b" data-slug="sunday-journal-hong-kong-pro-democracy-protests" data-link-text="Hong Kong\u0027s pro-democracy protests" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sunday-journal-hong-kong-pro-democracy-protests\/" data-edition="us">Hong Kong\u0027s pro-democracy protests<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-journal-the-origin-of-hong-kong-protests\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For months protesters in Hong Kong have demonstrated against new bills being debated that would curtail democratic principles, prompting clashes with police and calls for the resignation of the Chief Executive of this Special Administrative Region of the People\u0027s Republic of China. Ramy Inocencio reports on where the divisions between Hong Kong citizens and their government now stands.<\/p><p><strong>FOOTBALL:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="888b4714-d2ce-4532-a0fa-5e627d75958f" data-slug="seattle-seahawks-qb-russell-wilson-why-not-you" data-link-text=" Russell Wilson asks the important question: Why not you?" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/seattle-seahawks-qb-russell-wilson-why-not-you\/" data-edition="us"> Russell Wilson asks the important question: Why not you?<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/russell-wilson-beyond-the-gridiron\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The Seattle Seahawks quarterback, who has led his team to six playoffs, two Super Bowls and one championship victory, is the highest-paid player in the National Football League. But the impact he wants to have goes way beyond money and football. "NFL Today" host and CBS News special correspondent James Brown talks with the 30-year-old Wilson about his role as a mentor to students, and the Why Not You Foundation, which he founded to help empower today\u0027s youth.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/whynotyoufdn.org\/" target="_blank">Why Not You Foundation<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="02a724d1-d710-4633-b270-499b77b912a1" data-slug="calendar-week-of-september-9-2019" data-link-text="Week of September 9" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-september-9-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of September 9<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-september-9-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-canyonlands-national-park-1\/" target="_blank">Canyonlands National Park (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to Utah\u0027s Canyonlands National Park. Videographer: Judith Lehmberg.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ee7da17a-3be2-41c0-885b-e5ee6cb07966" data-slug="nature-up-close-beavers-the-master-engineers" data-link-text="Beavers, the master engineers" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-beavers-the-master-engineers\/" data-edition="us">Beavers, the master engineers<\/span><\/p><p>A keystone species for animals and plants, beavers are crafty builders who continually reshape parts of Wyoming\u0027s Snake River.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: SEPTEMBER 1<\/h2><p><strong>GUEST HOST: Lee Cowan<\/strong><\/p><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-9-1-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL SEPTEMBER 1 EPISODE!<\/a><br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>HEADLINES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/deadly-mass-shooting-in-texas\/" target="_blank">Deadly mass shooting in Texas (Video)<\/a><br\/>A terrifying chain of events was triggered by a traffic stop Saturday in the heart of Texas\u0027 oil country. A man pulled over by state troopers opened fire and fled, and later hijacked a U.S. Postal Service truck, embarking on a shooting spree. There were at least six fatalities among the 24 people shot. David Begnaud reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>HEADLINES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/dorian-becomes-a-category-5-hurricane\/" target="_blank">Dorian becomes a category 5 hurricane (Video)<\/a><br\/>The storm bearing down on the U.S. coastline has strengthened further. Meteorologist Jeff Berardelli has an update, and the threat ahead.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6fbb759f-4337-4b7d-a598-10063d62a7aa" data-slug="made-in-usa-american-giant-bringing-manufacturing-jobs-back-to-the-homeland" data-link-text="Made in U.S.A.: Bringing manufacturing jobs back to the homeland" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/made-in-usa-american-giant-bringing-manufacturing-jobs-back-to-the-homeland\/" data-edition="us">Made in U.S.A.: Bringing manufacturing jobs back to the homeland<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/made-in-the-u-s-a\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In 1980 almost 80% of clothing bought in America was made in this country. Today, it\u0027s around 3%. But Bayard Winthrop, founder and CEO of the sportswear company American Giant, is trying to turn that around, helping to rebuild an infrastructure and workforce to manufacture clothing that proudly bears the label "Made in USA." He took correspondent John Blackstone on a tour of the production cycle, from cotton farm to finished hoodie.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.american-giant.com\/" target="_blank">American Giant<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/bayardwinthrop" target="_blank">@bayardwinthrop on Twitter<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.paramountbooks.com\/i-f-king-love-company-bayard-win?keyword=Bayard%20Winthrop&description=1" target="_blank">"I F**king Love That Company: How a New Generation of Brand Builders Is Defining the Post-Amazon World"<\/a>\u00a0by Bayard Winthrop & Randy Komisar (Paramount), in Trade paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/KING-LOVE-THAT-COMPANY-Post-Amazon-ebook\/dp\/B00OQTE53E\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.parkdalemills.com\/" target="_blank">Parkdale Mills<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.carolinacotton.com\/" target="_blank">Carolina Cotton Works<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="21f4dab5-9cce-452e-8e85-1bed43d624b8" data-slug="almanac-air-bags" data-link-text="Air bags" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-air-bags\/" data-edition="us">Air bags<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-air-bags\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On September 1, 1998, the safety device became mandatory in all new cars and light trucks in the U.S., subsequently saving tens of thousands of lives. Lee Cowan reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nhtsa.gov\/equipment\/air-bags" target="_blank">Air Bag FAQs<\/a>\u00a0(NHTSA)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>WORKERS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1357a6ac-c5c8-433f-ba1a-2dbda2f7e839" data-slug="sara-nelson-the-new-face-of-labor-unions-association-of-flight-attendants-cwa" data-link-text="Sara Nelson, the new face of labor unions" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sara-nelson-the-new-face-of-labor-unions-association-of-flight-attendants-cwa\/" data-edition="us">Sara Nelson, the new face of labor unions<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-new-face-of-labor\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Meet the woman who\u0027s been called "the most powerful labor leader in the country": Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants, a working mother who has led her organization representing nearly 50,000 flight attendants at 20 airlines through turbulent times for the aviation industry. She talks with Lesley Stahl about her call to arms in the face of a government shutdown earlier this year; about demands for safety in the air; and the prospects of America\u0027s labor movement in a climate where the rules often cater to the front office and Wall Street.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.afacwa.org\/" target="_blank">Association of Flight Attendants-CWA<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/gufaculty360.georgetown.edu\/s\/contact\/00336000014RcUHAA0\/joseph-mccartin" target="_blank">Professor Joseph McCartin, Georgetown University<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK AT SUMMER 2019:<\/strong>\u00a0\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3f4edda2-e57e-44d2-856b-da798f49a002" data-slug="a-look-back-summer-2019-biggest-movies-and-books" data-link-text="Top Grossing Movies" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-look-back-summer-2019-biggest-movies-and-books\/" data-edition="us">Top Grossing Movies<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/summer-2019s-biggest-movies-books\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><\/p><p><strong>MILITARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a68f150f-1d62-4c0b-8128-6682e982a00f" data-slug="gen-jim-mattis-on-war-and-trump" data-link-text="Gen. Jim Mattis on war and Trump" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/gen-jim-mattis-on-war-and-trump\/" data-edition="us">Gen. Jim Mattis on war and Trump<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/gen-jim-mattis-on-war-and-trump\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>James Mattis served more than 40 years in the Marines, much of it commanding troops in battle. But he almost didn\u0027t make it to boot camp. In this extensive two-part interview, he talks with David Martin about his years in Afghanistan and Iraq, following orders from the Bush administration that he characterized as incoherent, and serving as Secretary of Defense under President Trump. He also talks about his distaste for his colorful nickname, "Mad Dog," and shows off his library of 7,000 books, to which he\u0027s added another \u00e2\u0080\u0093 his own, titled "Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead."\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9678483a-1115-4692-b0b6-f5d2fffbeaff" data-slug="book-excerpt-call-sign-chaos-by-jim-mattis-and-bing-west" data-link-text=""Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-call-sign-chaos-by-jim-mattis-and-bing-west\/" data-edition="us">"Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West<\/span><br\/>The Marine Corps general and former Secretary of Defense writes of his leadership style, noting that "No one needs a tyrant."<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/240358\/call-sign-chaos-by-jim-mattis-and-bing-west\/" target="_blank">"Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead"<\/a>\u00a0by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Call-Sign-Chaos-Learning-Lead\/dp\/0812996836\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK AT SUMMER 2019:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3f4edda2-e57e-44d2-856b-da798f49a002" data-slug="a-look-back-summer-2019-biggest-movies-and-books" data-link-text="New York Times Non-Fiction Bestsellers" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-look-back-summer-2019-biggest-movies-and-books\/" data-edition="us">New York Times Non-Fiction Bestsellers<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/summer-2019s-biggest-movies-books\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a>\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="087c3478-1716-483d-b78b-aecde1469c24" data-slug="remembering-valerie-harper" data-link-text="Valerie Harper" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/remembering-valerie-harper\/" data-edition="us">Valerie Harper<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-valerie-harper\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life and career of actress Valerie Harper, who earned four Emmys as Rhoda Morgenstern in the sitcoms "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "Rhoda." Harper died Friday at the age of 80. Lee Cowan reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="aef12c32-a3cd-465f-8e04-73321bb36b5d" data-slug="dolly-parton-making-the-most-of-everything" data-link-text="Dolly Parton: Making the most of everything" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/dolly-parton-making-the-most-of-everything\/" data-edition="us">Dolly Parton: Making the most of everything<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/dolly-parton-the-legend\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>We\u0027ve been singing along for decades with Dolly Parton, the poor girl from the Great Smoky Mountains who became the glitzy queen of country glamour. She\u0027s still at it 24\/7, still writing her legacy one song at a time, without a thought for the "R" word. Tony Dokoupil talked with the entertainer, who has sold more than 100 million albums, and who is this year\u0027s Grammys MusiCares Person of the Year for her charity work.\u00a0<em>Originally broadcast on February 10, 2019.<\/em><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/dollyparton.com\/" target="_blank">dollyparton.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/DollyParton" target="_blank">@DollyParton on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/DollyParton\/" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/dollyparton\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/user\/DollyPartonVEVO" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK AT SUMMER 2019:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3f4edda2-e57e-44d2-856b-da798f49a002" data-slug="a-look-back-summer-2019-biggest-movies-and-books" data-link-text="New York Times Fiction Bestsellers" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-look-back-summer-2019-biggest-movies-and-books\/" data-edition="us">New York Times Fiction Bestsellers<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/summer-2019s-biggest-movies-books\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a> \u00a0<strong>\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c8ae4492-9e4e-416b-82e8-ca6fd18a19cd" data-slug="eric-liu-on-what-makes-a-true-patriot" data-link-text="Eric Liu on what makes a true patriot" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/eric-liu-on-what-makes-a-true-patriot\/" data-edition="us">Eric Liu on what makes a true patriot<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/eric-liu-on-the-meaning-of-patriotism\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The former White House speechwriter on what it takes to be called a good citizen - something we all have to earn.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.sasquatchbooks.com\/book\/?isbn=9781632172570&become-america-by-eric-liu" target="_blank">"Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility, and Democracy"<\/a>\u00a0by Eric Liu (Sasquatch Books), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Become-America-Sermons-Responsibility-Democracy\/dp\/1632172577\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-beavers-1\/" target="_blank">Beavers (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>On this Sunday before Labor Day we take you to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where beavers are as busy as, well, beavers. Videographer: Judith Lehmberg.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><p>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><strong>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1d13d4de-1b13-4814-94a5-6cab7a923d59" data-slug="calendar-week-of-september-2-2019" data-link-text="Week of September 2" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-september-2-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of September 2<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-september-2\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports. \u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="fb3e0f0d-1326-42c6-9cd8-2a9d13dae09d" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Artist Alicja Kwade\u0027s nine massive carved and polished stone spheres, representing the planets, appear to float among intersecting steel frames amid the skyline of Manhattan, at the Metropolitan Museum\u0027s of Art\u0027s Roof Garden.<\/p>" data-image-credit="The Metropolitan Museum of Art\/photo by Hyla Skopitz" data-image-alt-text="parapivot-alicja-kwade-the-metropolitan-museum-of-art-photo-hyla-skopitz-promo.jpg" data-image-filename="parapivot-alicja-kwade-the-metropolitan-museum-of-art-photo-hyla-skopitz-promo.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-08-15 18:07:42.000000" data-image-width="660" data-image-height="480" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>ART UNDER THE SUN:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ba8d9cd6-19a7-427c-898f-54a9f4bd47b2" data-slug="parapivot-alicja-kwade-the-metropolitan-museum-of-art-roof-garden-hosts-the-planets" data-link-text="ParaPivot: The Met\u0027s Roof Garden hosts the planets" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/parapivot-alicja-kwade-the-metropolitan-museum-of-art-roof-garden-hosts-the-planets\/" data-edition="us">ParaPivot: The Met\u0027s Roof Garden hosts the planets<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/art-under-the-sun-planets-on-the-roof-of-the-met\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Artist Alicja Kwade\u0027s nine massive carved and polished stone spheres, representing the planets, appear to float among intersecting steel frames amid the skyline of Manhattan. "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel visits her installation, "ParaPivot," at the Roof Garden of New York City\u0027s Metropolitan Museum of Art.<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="b35961a1-5278-455b-b5ce-27c3c44bfeac" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>The street artist known as HotTea changed his medium of choice from spray paint to yarn. His latest installation hangs in the Casino on Asbury Park, N.J.\u0027s Boardwalk.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="hottea-yarn-art-asbury-park-installation-620.jpg" data-image-filename="hottea-yarn-art-asbury-park-installation-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-08-28 19:41:14.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>ART UNDER THE SUN:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a92f9f8a-07bf-4881-86b4-b80c44a15833" data-slug="yarn-art-hottea-on-the-asbury-park-boardwalk" data-link-text="A good yarn - Colorful art on the Asbury Park Boardwalk" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/yarn-art-hottea-on-the-asbury-park-boardwalk\/" data-edition="us">A good yarn - Colorful art on the Asbury Park Boardwalk<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/art-under-the-sun-hotteas-yarn-art\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>After one too many run-ins with the cops, street artist Eric Regier, also known as HotTea, traded in his spray paint for yarn, and now creates installations with a fabric that is colorful and enveloping. "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel checked out his latest immersive artwork on the Boardwalk of Asbury Park, N.J.<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="eabae306-ab1b-4e5d-8234-024925d9f814" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>IvÃ¡n Navarro\u0027s neon-decorated sculptures, titled "This Land Is Your Land," speak of a society chasing dreams of economic advancement, social mobility, and home.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="ivan-navarro-water-towers-in-chicago-620.jpg" data-image-filename="ivan-navarro-water-towers-in-chicago-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-08-26 16:25:07.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>ART UNDER THE SUN:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5a666144-96cf-4828-930d-077aafd8a79a" data-slug="ivan-navarro-this-land-is-your-land-iconic-urban-fixtures-decorate-a-chicago-park" data-link-text="Water towers as art - Iconic urban fixtures decorate a Chicago park" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/ivan-navarro-this-land-is-your-land-iconic-urban-fixtures-decorate-a-chicago-park\/" data-edition="us">Water towers as art - Iconic urban fixtures decorate a Chicago park<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/art-under-the-sun-ivan-navarros-water-towers\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Artist Iv\u00c3\u00a1n Navarro\u0027s neon-decorated sculptures, fashioned after the water towers that dot urban landscapes, speak of a society chasing dreams of economic advancement, social mobility, and home. Titled "This Land Is Your Land," after the Woody Guthrie song, they are currently on display at the Navy Pier in Chicago. "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel reports.<\/p><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e4234435-ebe9-4317-abc7-23e045a0cb67" data-slug="nature-up-close-arctic-terns-masters-of-long-distance-flight" data-link-text="Masters of long-distance flight" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-arctic-terns-masters-of-long-distance-flight\/" data-edition="us">Masters of long-distance flight<\/span><br\/>Arctic terns fly further than any other animal on Earth, and during the course of their lives may travel 1.5 million miles.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: AUGUST 25<\/h2><p><strong>GUEST HOST: Tracy Smith<\/strong><\/p><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-8-25-2019\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL AUGUST 25 BROADCAST!<\/a>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="24b4b3fa-a6c8-4cf3-b353-3b8d7dccf242" data-slug="cracking-the-code-of-dyslexia" data-link-text="Cracking the code of dyslexia" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/cracking-the-code-of-dyslexia\/" data-edition="us">Cracking the code of dyslexia<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/dyslexia-cracking-the-code\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Growing up, Cathy Drennan, who described herself as a "nerdy little kid," landed in the highest reading group at school, only to realize she could not learn to read. Her mother found a specialist and got the diagnosis: Severe dyslexia, an unexpected difficulty in reading in an individual who has the intelligence to read at a much higher level. Yale researchers who have studied hundreds of kindergartners for nearly 40 years say one in five was dyslexic. But perhaps their most important finding: There is no link at all between dyslexia and intelligence. Susan Spencer reports on efforts to help those with dyslexia "crack the code."<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/drennan.mit.edu\/" target="_blank">Drennan Research and Education Laboratories, Massachusetts Institute of Technology<\/a>, Cambridge<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/dyslexia.yale.edu\/" target="_blank">The Yale Center for Dyslexia & Creativity, Yale University<\/a>, New Haven, Conn.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/165314\/overcoming-dyslexia-by-sally-shaywitz-md-with-jonathan-shaywitz-md\/9780679781592\/" target="_blank">"Overcoming Dyslexia"<\/a> by Sally Shaywitz, M.D. (Vintage), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio versions, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Overcoming-Dyslexia-Complete-Science-Based-Problems\/dp\/0679781595\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.lakeyacademy.com\/" target="_blank">Louisiana Key Academy<\/a>, Baton Rouge, La.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mayoclinic.org\/diseases-conditions\/dyslexia\/symptoms-causes\/syc-20353552" target="_blank">Dyslexia: Symptoms & Causes<\/a>\u00a0(Mayo Cinic)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ninds.nih.gov\/Disorders\/All-Disorders\/Dyslexia-Information-Page" target="_blank">Dyslexia<\/a>\u00a0(National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="baf1c1c2-5471-4072-8e2d-b7b6feded7d2" data-slug="almanac-monty-hall-lets-make-a-deal" data-link-text="Monty Hall" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-monty-hall-lets-make-a-deal\/" data-edition="us">Monty Hall<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-lets-make-a-deal-host-monty-hall\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On August 25, 1921, the host of the game show "Let\u0027s Make a Deal" was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Tracy Smith reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbs.com\/shows\/lets_make_a_deal\/" target="_blank">"Let\u0027s Make a Deal"<\/a>\u00a0(CBS)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.letsmakeadeal.com\/" target="_blank">letsmakeadeal.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>PHOTOGRAPHY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ca898106-f8d9-46fd-beba-7a073f8e77fe" data-slug="cowgirl-photographer-barbara-van-cleve" data-link-text="Cowgirl photographer Barbara Van Cleve" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/cowgirl-photographer-barbara-van-cleve\/" data-edition="us">Cowgirl photographer Barbara Van Cleve<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/cowgirl-photographer-barbara-van-cleve\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Barbara Van Cleve is 84, born and bred in Montana, and she still runs cattle with the best. She is also a photographer with a passion to chronicle the ranching life she learned as a child, especially the lives of ranch women. Barry Petersen reports. Eddie Huang talks with Mo Rocca about family, the myth of the "model minority," and pork buns. And no visit is complete without a trip to La Boca, a colorful neighborhood that in the late 19th and early 20th centuries experienced a massive wave of Italian immigration. Today an estimated 62% of Argentinians claim some Italian heritage. Correspondent Conor Knighton gets a taste of Buenos Aires' best pizza, gelato and Italian liqueurs, and surveys the imprint that Italian immigrants had on Argentina's art and culture. As a precaution, he isn't allowed outside his Weymouth, Massachusetts house, and no one is allowed inside to visit. But that hasn't stopped the world from beating a path to his window. Steve Hartman reports. Smith also sat down with Swift at the piano to discuss her songwriting process, growing up in the business, and how the 29-year-old plans to reclaim ownership of a music catalog that has made her one of the most successful artists today. As she tells Tracy Smith, her family agreed to pull up stakes and move from Pennsylvania to Nashville for the sake of her career. Now, "Sunday Morning" is following up with some news from the beer world. Senior contributor Ted Koppel looks at the human toll tennis takes on those competing on the professional circuit. He sits down with Noah Rubin (whose highest ranking was 125th in the world), who opens up about the grind of life on the road, and about the success of his Instagram page, Behind the Racquet, which tells the stories of those who have made tennis their careers. Tracy Smith reports. Videographer: Carl Mrozek. (This show was originally broadcast May 19, 2019.) Jane Pauley reflects on the quintessence of Renaissance art. Jane Pauley reports. Seth Doane checks out the process of creating a simply delicious cheese. Created in 1881 by journalist-author Carlo Lorenzini (who took the town's name as his pen name), the wooden puppet who became a real boy was the star of a coming-of-age story much darker than the familiar Disney film. Lee Cowan reports. Containing perhaps the greatest collection of artwork in the world, including masterpieces by Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael and Botticelli, the Florentine museum holds treasures at every turn. Jane Pauley reports. Martha Teichner reports. Jane Pauley reports. She transformed it into one of the most famous villas in Tuscany, attracting a constant stream of tourists, thanks to her bestselling memoir about restoring the house, called "Under the Tuscan Sun." The book spent more than two-and-a-half years on the bestseller list, and later became a popular film. Mayes talks with correspondent Rita Braver about her unexpected success, her adopted village of Cortona, and her latest book, "See You in the Piazza." Rose water? It was invented here, as were other medicinal and aromatic innovations, as reported by Jane Pauley. His company, which makes some of the finest and priciest clothing in the world, has raised the fortunes of Solomeo, restored the town\u0027s ancient buildings, and upheld the dignity of local workers by forging what has been called a "humanistic enterprise in the world of industry." Tracy Smith reports. Seth Doane visited the Langhe region of Piedmont, Italy, where the rolling hills are covered with hazelnut trees, and with confectioners and pastry makers who bask in the delights of the hazelnut.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/noccioleelite.it\/" target="_blank">Nocciole d\u0027Elite<\/a>, Cravanzana, Italy<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nutella.com\/en\/us" target="_blank">Nutella<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.lacortedicanobbio.com\/en\/la-pasticceria\/" target="_blank">La Corte di Canobbio<\/a>, Cortemilia, Italy<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="99bd571d-5721-4077-bd37-2078eef599c4" data-slug="sting-trudie-styler-villa-il-palagio" data-link-text="Sting, Trudie Styler, and their summer home in Italy" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sting-trudie-styler-villa-il-palagio\/" data-edition="us">Sting, Trudie Styler, and their summer home in Italy<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sting-trudie-styler-and-a-villa-in-italy\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Il Palagio, a 400-year-old villa in Tuscany, is a summer house that the singer-musician Sting, and his wife, Trudie Styler, bought for a song or two. They\u0027ve fixed it up, and brought the olive groves, vineyards and vegetable gardens back to life. Sting and Trudie talk with correspondent Alina Cho about music, raising a family, and revitalizing a cherished homestead. Jane Pauley reports. Seth Doane explores the Neapolitan love of coffee with tour guide Marcello Uzzi, and attends lessons at the Italian coffee powerhouse Illy's own University of Coffee in Trieste, where the highly-calibrated method of preparing the perfect cup of espresso is taught. Videographer: Mike Hernandez. Mola Lenghi reports. David Pogue checks out the latest advances in hearing aid technology that have reduced size and added unique features, and finds out what changes consumers can anticipate after Congress passed a bill allowing hearing aids to be sold over-the-counter.\u00a0<em>(Originally broadcast September 30, 2018.)<\/em><\/p><p><strong>EXTRA:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="24632bbc-ac4d-4303-b9cc-5d57cc013c96" data-slug="guide-to-hearing-aids" data-link-text="Guide to hearing aids" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/guide-to-hearing-aids\/" data-edition="us">Guide to hearing aids<\/span><br\/>Information on improving your hearing is just a click away.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jhsph.edu\/faculty\/directory\/profile\/2634\/frank-r-lin#link={%22role%22:%22standard%22,%22href%22:%22https:\/\/www.jhsph.edu\/faculty\/directory\/profile\/2634\/frank-r-lin%22,%22target%22:%22_blank%22,%22absolute%22:%22%22,%22linkText%22:%22Frank%20Lin,%20director,%20Cochlear%20Center%20for%20Hearing%20and%20Public">Frank Lin, director, Cochlear Center for Hearing and Public Health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.starkey.com\/#link={%22role%22:%22standard%22,%22href%22:%22https:\/\/www.starkey.com\/%22,%22target%22:%22_blank%22,%22absolute%22:%22%22,%22linkText%22:%22Starkey%20Hearing%20Technologies%22}">Starkey Hearing Technologies<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hopkinsmedicine.org\/profiles\/results\/directory\/profile\/10003622\/nicholas-reed#link={%22role%22:%22standard%22,%22href%22:%22https:\/\/www.hopkinsmedicine.org\/profiles\/results\/directory\/profile\/10003622\/nicholas-reed%22,%22target%22:%22_blank%22,%22absolute%22:%22%22,%22linkText%22:%22Nicholas%20Reed,%20Johns%20Hopkins%20School%20of%2">Nicholas Reed, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.sonictechnologyproducts.com\/personalsoundamplifier#link={%22role%22:%22standard%22,%22href%22:%22https:\/\/www.sonictechnologyproducts.com\/personalsoundamplifier%22,%22target%22:%22_blank%22,%22absolute%22:%22%22,%22linkText%22:%22SuperEar%20(Sonic%20Technology%20Products)%22}">SuperEar (Sonic Technology Products)<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.bose.com\/en_us\/products\/wellness\/conversation_enhancing_headphones\/hearphones.html#link={%22role%22:%22standard%22,%22href%22:%22https:\/\/www.bose.com\/en_us\/products\/wellness\/conversation_enhancing_headphones\/hearphones.html%22,%22target%22:%22_blank%22,%22absolute%22:%22%22,%22linkText%22:%22Bose%20Hearphones%22}">Bose Hearphones<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="20ed262f-54fc-4cde-851b-afe9fe21d904" data-slug="almanac-instant-coffee" data-link-text="Instant coffee" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-instant-coffee\/" data-edition="us">Instant coffee<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-instant-coffee\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On August 11, 1903, Japanese-American chemist Satori Kato received a U.S. patent for his method of making instant coffee in tablet form. Jane Pauley reports. Correspondent Alina Cho meets the nail artists who have the world at their fingertips.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/cnd.com\/" target="_blank">Creative Nail Design, Inc. (CND)<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mad-nails.com\/" target="_blank">M.A.D. Nails<\/a>, New Orleans<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.tntdrama.com\/shows\/claws" target="_blank">"Claws"<\/a>\u00a0(TNT), Season 3 finale to be broadcast Sunday, August 11 at 9 p.m. ET<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.vanityprojectsnyc.com\/nyc" target="_blank">Vanity Projects NYC<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/marina1854\/?hl=en" target="_blank">Nail Artist Marina Iwakoshi<\/a>\u00a0(Instagram)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/ilovelibertine.com\/" target="_blank">Libertine<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/theblonds.nyc\/" target="_blank">The Blonds<\/a>, New York City<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>CULTURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="85d72e07-3207-47cf-a291-e90dd8874057" data-slug="a-tale-of-mermaids" data-link-text="A tale of mermaids" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-tale-of-mermaids\/" data-edition="us">A tale of mermaids<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mermaids-the-myth-comes-to-life\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Our fascination with mermaids is as deep as the sea, going back centuries to the myth of a Syrian goddess who was transformed into a half-fish. Faith Salie reports on how the folklore of mermaids got its legs as a feature of modern stories, movies, Coney Island, and Weeki Wachee Springs State Park in Florida.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.coneyisland.com\/programs\/mermaid-parade" target="_blank">The 37th annual Coney Island Mermaid Parade<\/a>, New York City<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/redwheelweiser.com\/detail.html?id=9781578635450" target="_blank">"Among the Mermaids: Facts, Myths, and Enchantments from the Sirens of the Sea"<\/a>\u00a0by Varla Ventura (Weiser Books), in Trade paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Among-Mermaids-Facts-Enchantments-Sirens\/dp\/1578635454\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/movies.disney.com\/the-little-mermaid" target="_blank">"The Little Mermaid"<\/a>\u00a0(Walt Disney Pictures)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/weekiwachee.com\/" target="_blank">Weeki Wachee Springs State Park<\/a>, Spring Hill, Florida<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/weekiwachee.com\/camps\/junior-mermaid-camp\/" target="_blank">Junior Mermaid Camp at Weeki Wachee<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="89242b09-df02-4b6d-9ad9-d6370d9581b9" data-slug="common-let-love" data-link-text="Common: Love is "the best thing we got on this planet"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/common-let-love\/" data-edition="us">Common: Love is "the best thing we got on this planet"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/common-making-a-difference\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>This year has been particularly remarkable for the 47-year-old rapper and actor known as Common, with a recent bestselling book, an upcoming album, a new film, and an arts-based charter school opening just blocks from where he grew up on the south side of Chicago. Common talked with correspondent Michelle Miller about his self-improvement as a parent, as a sexual abuse survivor, and the ways in which he is trying to make a difference. Pennebaker" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/passage-remembering-toni-morrison-and-d-a-pennebaker\/" data-edition="us">Toni Morrison and D.A. Pennebaker<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-toni-morrison-and-d-a-pennebaker\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" looks back at the careers of two creative giants: Nobel Laureate in Literature Toni Morrison ("Beloved"), and documentary filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker ("Don\u0027t Look Back"). Jane Pauley reports. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-doctor-is-in\/" target="_blank">The doctor is in (Video)<\/a><br\/>For 15 years, Carl Allamby was a master mechanic at a car garage in Ohio. But while studying to earn a business degree, his childhood dream to be a physician took over, and in short order the car doctor became a real doctor. Steve Hartman reports on one mechanic's remarkable second career. Rita Braver looks back at the legacy of Ailey, including his school for aspiring dancers, and talks with those who succeeded him as the company\u0027s artistic director, Judith Jamison and Robert Battle.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/rising-alvin-ailey-star-jacqueline-green\/" target="_blank">Rising Alvin Ailey star Jacqueline Green<\/a><br\/>Dancer Jacqueline Green started at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater\u0027s school at age 17, and today is one of the rising stars of the venerable dance company. She told correspondent Rita Braver she credits her success to the company's founder. Videographer: Derek Reich. The suspect is in custody. Correspondent Janet Shamlian has the latest.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY<\/strong>:\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="693c4532-16fc-495e-b6e8-4d77b378d4cb" data-slug="guns-and-public-health-applying-preventive-medicine-to-a-national-epidemic" data-link-text="Guns and public health" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/guns-and-public-health-applying-preventive-medicine-to-a-national-epidemic\/" data-edition="us">Guns and public health<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/guns-and-public-health\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>This past winter more than 40 medical organizations joined forces to confront the 40,000 firearm-related deaths that occur each year \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a public health epidemic, they say, that can be addressed. Dr. Jon LaPook reports. Jane Pauley reports. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joined Dykstra as they went swimming with whales in the waters off Sri Lanka.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.naturalworldsafaris.com\/patrick-dykstra" target="_blank">Patrick Dykstra, Natural World Safaris<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>TELEVISION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0bb0d151-c8fd-4c44-9133-32de61a60e46" data-slug="the-artistry-of-angela-bassett" data-link-text="The artistry of Angela Bassett" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-artistry-of-angela-bassett\/" data-edition="us">The artistry of Angela Bassett<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/angela-bassett-on-otherhood\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Actress Angela Bassett, who has played roles that are fierce, sultry and iconic, had an upbringing molded by two strong women. She talks with correspondent Michelle Miller about how her mother and her aunt helped shape her pursuit of an acting career. The busy mother of two also talks about her new Netflix film, "Otherhood," in which she plays one of a trio of mothers trying to reconnect with their adult children. But don\u0027t anyone expect all their advice to be good. (Dear Abby, they are not.) Steve Hartman talked with the Old Coots about their pearls of wisdom mixed in with the jokes. Four hundred thousand people showed up at what would become a monumental human event. Jim Axelrod talks to a few of those who were there, from musicians John Fogerty and Graham Nash, to a young couple, Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, who returned for the first time in 50 years to the site of the festival, where in 1969 a photograph of them captured a unique moment in music history. Those tenets that were established then are still relevant to me today." Graham Nash performs his song "Teach Your Children." Entertainment Inc.<\/li><li>"Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music" (1970), directed by Michael Wadleigh, released by Warner Brothers, available on Blu-ray\/DVD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Woodstock-Peace-Music-Anniversary-Blu-ray\/dp\/B002CSC5EC" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>) and via Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Woodstock-Days-Peace-Music-Directors\/dp\/B002DEZXOE" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/movies\/details\/Woodstock_3_Days_of_Peace_and_Music_Director_s_Cut?id=IjX060wApQE&hl=en_US" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/movie\/woodstock-3-days-of-peace-and-music-directors-cut\/id302697887" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.vudu.com\/content\/movies\/details\/Woodstock\/343292" target="_blank">Vudu<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=IjX060wApQE" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a>)<\/li><li>Images \u00c2\u00a9 Barry Z Levine, courtesy of the photographer (<a href="https:\/\/woodstockwitness.com\/" target="_blank">woodstockwitness.com<\/a>), and \u00c2\u00a9 Burk Uzzle<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/johnfogerty.com\/" target="_blank">John Fogerty<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.grahamnash.com\/" target="_blank">Graham Nash<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>BY THE NUMBERS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c70b4aaf-dd03-4b4b-b46b-13c630187f4d" data-slug="by-the-numbers-woodstock" data-link-text="The Woodstock festival" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/by-the-numbers-woodstock\/" data-edition="us">The Woodstock festival<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/by-the-numbers-woodstock-1969\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>COMICS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c7d8d9f1-25b1-4d8b-a7d4-f3d1ded05e5a" data-slug="peanuts-woodstock-snoopy-charles-schulz" data-link-text="How the Peanuts character Woodstock got his name" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/peanuts-woodstock-snoopy-charles-schulz\/" data-edition="us">How the Peanuts character Woodstock got his name<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/woodstock-snoopys-devoted-bird-friend\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The Charles M. Luke Burbank talks with the comic strip artist's widow, Jean Schulz, exhibition curator Benjamin Clark, and cartoonist Paige Braddock, about the important role Woodstock played in the Peanuts universe. Cartoonist Paige Braddock gave correspondent Luke Burbank some pointers. (through March 8, 2020)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.peanuts.com\/" target="_blank">peanuts.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/paigebraddockcomics.wordpress.com\/" target="_blank">Paige Braddock<\/a>\u00a0(Wordpress)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0c181f59-a11c-424e-b6b2-15532578e3f0" data-slug="shibori-the-japanese-art-of-tie-dyeing-in-arimatsu-japan" data-link-text="The Japanese art of tie dyeing" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/shibori-the-japanese-art-of-tie-dyeing-in-arimatsu-japan\/" data-edition="us">The Japanese art of tie dyeing<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-art-of-japanese-tie-dyeing\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The art of applying resist-dyeing techniques to fabrics, also known as tie dying, has been practiced in Japan for hundreds of years. Correspondent Lucy Craft reports from the town of Arimatsu, where merchant houses specializing in producing exquisite "shibori" dyed fabrics have stood for centuries. Jane Pauley reports. "Sunday Morning" producer Sara Kugel talked with music producer Andy Zax and audio engineer Brian Kehew about canvassing the contents of the Warner Music Vault in Los Angeles to create a magnum opus chronicling an unparalleled event in music history.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.rhino.com\/woodstock50" target="_blank">"Woodstock 50: Back to the Garden \u00e2\u0080\u0093 The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive"<\/a>\u00a0(Rhino Records), published as a 38-disc set (which include a Blu-ray of the film "Woodstock"), as well as a 10-CD or 3-CD set, and a 5-LP vinyl collection; Available from\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Woodstock-Back-Garden-Anniversary-Experience\/dp\/B07RKFHYVR" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/woodstock-back-to-the-garden\/33913228?ean=0603497851706" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="7cc35d81-03d0-47d3-9869-b7a76e6acf1e" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>A reproduction of the VW "Light Bus," which was immortalized by a photographer at the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair.<\/p>" data-image-credit="VW" data-image-alt-text="vw-light-bus-resurrection-a-620.jpg" data-image-filename="vw-light-bus-resurrection-a-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-08-02 19:18:37.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>RESTORATION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="374fb350-ede6-4aaa-80fa-7af401b0886b" data-slug="the-volkswagen-light-bus-recreating-a-woodstock-icon" data-link-text="A Woodstock icon recreated: The VW "Light Bus"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-volkswagen-light-bus-recreating-a-woodstock-icon\/" data-edition="us">A Woodstock icon recreated: The VW "Light Bus"<\/span><br\/>A new documentary chronicles efforts to locate a long-lost totem of the \u002760s counterculture and bring it back to life.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.c21media.net\/screenings\/autentic\/the-woodstock-bus-finding-the-light\/14036\/" target="_blank">"The Woodstock Bus,"<\/a>\u00a0an original documentary produced by Arcadia Content, debuts on the on-demand streaming service\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/curiositystream.com\/video\/3196" target="_blank">CuriosityStream<\/a>\u00a0August 12.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.woodstockvwbus.com\/" target="_blank">woodstockvwbus.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/lightvwbus.com\/" target="_blank">lightvwbus.com<\/a>\u00a0\u00e2\u0080\u0093 Decoding the symbols of\u00a0 the Light Bus<\/li><\/ul><hr\/><h2>RECAP: JULY 28<\/h2><p><em>Our annual special broadcast that looks into the many ways we earn, spend, invest, waste, lose, and go without money, featuring guest host Martha Teichner, originally broadcast on May 5, 2019.<\/em><\/p><p><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-728\/" target="_blank"><strong>WATCH THE FULL JULY 28 EPISODE!<\/strong><\/a><\/p><p><strong>OVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="00872c31-b6cf-4444-9ea0-57250083e132" data-slug="calling-it-quits-workers-who-make-the-radical-move-of-kissing-their-jobs-goodbye" data-link-text="Calling it quits: When leaving your job is the right thing to do" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calling-it-quits-workers-who-make-the-radical-move-of-kissing-their-jobs-goodbye\/" data-edition="us">Calling it quits: When leaving your job is the right thing to do<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calling-it-quits-when-leaving-your-job-is-the-right-thing-to-do\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Many Americans with full-time jobs say they daydream about leaving those jobs far behind. But giving up an unsatisfying career (and the paycheck with it) is not just a fantasy, say those who have experienced the joy of quitting. Tony Dokoupil reports. Magazine<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.bookculture.com\/" target="_blank">Book Culture<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.susanemmerson.com\/" target="_blank">susanemmerson.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.michellesingletary.com\/home.html" target="_blank">michellesingletary.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.zondervan.com\/9780310338338\/the-21-day-financial-fast\/" target="_blank">"The 21-Day Financial Fast: Your Path to Financial Peace and Freedom"<\/a>\u00a0by Michelle Singletary (Zondervan), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/21-Day-Financial-Fast-Peace-Freedom\/dp\/0310338336\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CURRENCY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7772da38-381a-4dd9-b8e0-b63276870879" data-slug="sweden-is-going-cashless" data-link-text="Sweden is going cashless" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sweden-is-going-cashless\/" data-edition="us">Sweden is going cashless<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sweden-is-going-cashless\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The Swedish band ABBA has been singing about "Money, Money, Money" for years. Mark Phillips looks at how Sweden is becoming a cashless society, where transactions are all done with smartphones and devices, and where last year only 13% of Swedes could remember using coins or bills for a recent purchase. LOCATION!:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b6f7e78c-db1e-4e23-b827-0772df0d8191" data-slug="tulsa-remote-oklahoma-city-wants-telecommuters" data-link-text="Work remotely? Tulsa, Oklahoma wants you (and your laptop) to move" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/tulsa-remote-oklahoma-city-wants-telecommuters\/" data-edition="us">Work remotely? Tulsa, Oklahoma wants you (and your laptop) to move<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/want-10k-move-your-home-office-to-tulsa-oklahoma\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>With countless people working remotely from their homes, does it really matter\u00a0<em>where\u00a0<\/em>they live? According to Tulsa, Oklahoma, no! The city of 400,000 that has plenty of hip coffee shops, bustling bars, and a thriving arts district also wants more telecommuters, and is willing to pay you $10,000 to relocate there. Conor Knighton talks with people who have picked up and moved to the Sooner State after signing up for the Tulsa Remote program. And all the stuff that stores cannot easily resell will wind up in the secondary market, where one company\u0027s trash can become other people\u0027s treasure. Rita Braver visits liquidators who process and resell goods that are just as good as new, or even newer.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/when-customers-return-high-end-fashions\/" target="_blank">When customers return high-end fashions<\/a><br\/>Roughly a third of apparel purchases may end up as returns, and high-end stores may not be the final resting place for high-end fashions. In this web exclusive, correspondent Rita Braver talks with supply chain logistics expert Dale Rogers about what happens when customers bring stuff back. Luke Burbank talks with aspiring pizzeria owners, and those who have pursued their dreams and are now rolling in dough. Lee Cowan reports. Now, meet the woman who literally gave birth to the most influential family of celebrities on the planet, as Tracy Smith sits down with Kris Jenner.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/KrisJenner" target="_blank">@KrisJenner on Twitter<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/krisjenner" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.eonline.com\/shows\/kardashians" target="_blank">"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"<\/a>\u00a0(E!)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>SAFE KEEPING:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/safecracking-the-right-combination-1\/" target="_blank">Safecracking: The right combination (Video)<\/a><br\/>Safecrackers have been around as long as safes have. And while safecracking in real life may not be as dramatic as it appears in the movies, for the pros an uncracked safe is a challenge to be savored. David Pogue talked to some experts on manipulating open safes for whatever possible treasures await inside. With magnifications of up to 10,000 percent, Dickerman's portraits reveal the nicks and scrapes on faces that have weathered years of transactions. John Blackstone reports. Full list at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itep.org\/notadime\/" target="_blank">The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy<\/a>.<\/p><p><strong><br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-california-condors\/" target="_blank">California condors (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes you to Pinnacles National Park, soaring with the California Condor. Nearly extinct in the 1980s, last week conservationists announced the birth of the 1,000th chick. Videographer: Lance Milbrand. So far, it\u0027s blamed for at least six deaths. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti joined Dykstra as they went swimming with whales in the waters off Sri Lanka. Lee Cowan reports. Department of Parks & Recreation)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>BEVERAGES:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bb85f557-0b6a-454a-b479-6c824aaf95fb" data-slug="sparkling-water-seltzer-is-making-a-splash-2019" data-link-text="Sparkling water is making a splash" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sparkling-water-seltzer-is-making-a-splash-2019\/" data-edition="us">Sparkling water is making a splash<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sparkling-water-is-making-a-splash\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Welcome to the "Age of Effervescence," when sales of seltzer and sparkling water are positively bubbling over. Serena Altachul talks with seltzer expert Barry Joseph, author of "Seltzertopia," and with Alex Gomberg, the owner of Brooklyn Seltzer Boys, where carbonated water has been produced for generations. Originally broadcast on November 18, 2018. Jim Axlerod talks with guitarist Billy Gibbons, bassist Dusty Hill, and drummer Frank Beard (the one without a beard) who are still working hard to make their pedal-to-the-metal, bluesy country rock seem so easy. Perry Dotson is 50 years late for the funeral of Army Private First Class Leonard Nitzsche, who was in Dotson\u0027s platoon in Vietnam when, in April 1970, he was killed. Dotson felt he never had the chance to properly grieve the loss of the young man \u00e2\u0080\u0093 nor, it turns out, did other members of his platoon, prompting an unforgettable reunion. But new regulatory changes to the Act are being finalized by the Trump administration, which may weaken its ability to protect wildlife and habitat, and — say wildlife advocates — speed extinctions. But new regulatory changes to the Act are being finalized by the Trump administration, which may weaken its ability to protect wildlife and habitat, and \u00e2\u0080\u0093 say wildlife advocates \u00e2\u0080\u0093 speed extinctions. Conor Knighton reports. He\u0027s focused on humans becoming a "multi-planet species," and on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, he speaks with Jeffrey Kluger (editor-at-large at Time magazine, and the co-author of "Apollo 13") about his vision for the future.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3e4eed37-f791-4d15-91af-8e27013b1841" data-slug="extended-transcript-spacex-ceo-elon-musk-on-putting-boots-on-the-moon-and-mars" data-link-text="Read an extended interview with Elon Musk" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/extended-transcript-spacex-ceo-elon-musk-on-putting-boots-on-the-moon-and-mars\/" data-edition="us">Read an extended interview with Elon Musk<\/span><\/p><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="55249beb-8af0-11e2-9400-029118418759" data-slug="the-spacex-falcon-9-rocket-blasts-off" data-link-text="The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/the-spacex-falcon-9-rocket-blasts-off\/" data-edition="us">The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.spacex.com\/" target="_blank">SpaceX<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d5369535-a445-42b4-b522-187c797fbfb9" data-slug="he-said-ze-said-faith-salie-on-preferred-gender-pronouns-pgps" data-link-text="He said, ze said: Faith Salie on preferred gender pronouns" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/he-said-ze-said-faith-salie-on-preferred-gender-pronouns-pgps\/" data-edition="us">He said, ze said: Faith Salie on preferred gender pronouns<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/cbsnews.com\/video\/faith-salie-on-preferred-gender-pronouns\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The grammar geek talks about the practice of choosing or requesting non-binary pronouns.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/faithsalie.com\/" target="_blank">faithsalie.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d7e2fc43-6014-401a-a218-18aa61056811" data-slug="calendar-week-of-july-22-2019" data-link-text="Week of July 22" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-july-22-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of July 22<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-july-22-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports. Omar Villafranca, in Mandeville on Lake Ponchartrain, reports.<\/p><p><strong>HEADLINES:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/blackout-dims-new-yorks-bright-lights\/" target="_blank">Blackout dims New York\u0027s bright lights (Video)<\/a><br\/>The power is back in New York City after an apparent transformer fire Saturday evening caused a widespread blackout, darkening many Broadway shows but not the spirit of New Yorkers. Laura Podesta reports. She also talks with Yale University's Paul Freedman about the history of breakfasts; Dana McNabb, of General Mills, who is bowled over by new varieties of cereal; and registered dietitian Wendy Lopez, who reveals her secret to breakfast smoothies. Originally broadcast on November 18, 2018. Jane Pauley reports. Nancy Giles talks with curator Denise Murrell about how the Harlem Renaissance influenced painters such as Henri Matisse, and with Brooklyn artist Mickalene Thomas about black figures in art at a time of social and political transformation. He talks with Lee Cowan about his latest novel, "The Nickel Boys," a fictional tale of cruelty and trauma based on the notorious Alfred G. He talks with Lee Cowan about his latest novel, "The Nickel Boys," a fictional tale of cruelty and trauma based on the notorious Alfred G. But he's also willing to board your plant while you're on vacation. And yes, there are people who will pay to put up their beloved flowering plants, to make sure they're kept in clover. Steve Hartman reports. A chronicle of mankind\u0027s greatest adventure<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/to-the-moon-apollo-11s-great-adventure\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Jeffrey Kluger, editor-at-large at Time magazine, recounts the human landmark of landing men on the lunar surface. Kluger talks with Apollo 11 command module pilot Michael Collins and astronaut Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin and, in archive footage, hears from mission commander Neil Armstrong about the achievement of the first Moon landing, and of the "magnificent desolation" they found there. Tracy Smith talked with some of the seamstresses who fashioned protective wear that would mean life or death for men in space, and with Apollo 17 astronaut Harrison "Jack" Schmitt who was the last man to walk, and jump, on the lunar surface. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-full-moon\/" target="_blank">Full moon (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" checks out a full moon setting over Walden Pond in Concord, Massachusetts. Videographer: Scot Miller. Hamburger patties made from plants" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/cms.cbsnews.com\/content\/article\/13c41bf4-fd93-4d82-aa4f-1c0556b5bbee\/version\/us" data-edition="us">Where\u0027s the beef? Hamburger patties made from plants<\/span>\u00a0<strong>|<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/wheres-the-beef-hamburger-patties-made-from-plants\/" target="_blank">Watch Video\u00a0<\/a><br\/>Allison Aubrey reports on hamburgers that are made from plants instead of beef, but still taste like the real thing.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong>\u00a0<\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/impossiblefoods.com\/" target="_blank">Impossible Foods<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ju.st\/en-us" target="_blank">Just, Inc.<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mlb.com\/athletics" target="_blank">Oakland Athletics team page\u00a0<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>TRAVEL:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b3222dbc-ca89-4425-86e5-cfb3770e4e11" data-slug="a-trip-down-the-mighty-mississippi-2019-07-07" data-link-text="A trip down the mighty Mississippi" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/cms.cbsnews.com\/content\/article\/b3222dbc-ca89-4425-86e5-cfb3770e4e11\/version\/us" data-edition="us">A trip down the mighty Mississippi<\/span>\u00a0<strong>|<\/strong>\u00a0\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-trip-down-the-mighty-mississippi\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>From the gentle rising headwaters in Northern Minnesota, to the Gulf of Mexico over 2,300 miles downstream, Mo Rocca takes a trip on the Mississippi River.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong>\u00a0<\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/us.macmillan.com\/books\/9780805059038" target="_blank">Mississippi Solo by Eddy Harris<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.rivertotheheart.com\/the-film\/" target="_blank">River to the Heart documentary<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/us.macmillan.com\/search?keyword=Paul+schneider&bisac_heading=combined&order=relevance" target="_blank">Paul Schneider\u0027s works<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.flatboatpatience.com\/" target="_blank">Rinker Buck\u0027s Flatboat Patience travel journal<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.weather.gov\/organization\/graziano-thomas" target="_blank">Dr. Thomas Graziano (National Weather Service)<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.dnr.state.mn.us\/state_parks\/Itasca\/headwaters.html" target="_blank">Mississippi River headwaters (Minnesota Department of Natural resources)<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/lakeitascatours.com\/daily-tours\/" target="_blank">Lake Itasca Tours<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a172b1ab-91c9-4abf-a7bf-06ce17158554" data-slug="graffiti-beyond-the-streets-2019-07-07" data-link-text="Graffiti beyond the streets" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/cms.cbsnews.com\/content\/article\/a172b1ab-91c9-4abf-a7bf-06ce17158554\/version\/us" data-edition="us">Graffiti beyond the streets<\/span>\u00a0<strong>|<\/strong>\u00a0\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/graffiti-beyond-the-streets\/" target="_blank">Watch Video\u00a0<\/a><br\/>What was once a symbol of New York\u0027s \u0027bad old days\u0027 is now being celebrated. Serena Altschul reports on "Beyond the Streets," the largest exhibition of graffiti and street art ever produced. Michelle Miller reports on the Harlem designer\u0027s saga that\u0027s been three quarters of a century in the making.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong>\u00a0<\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Dapper-Dan-Made-Harlem-Memoir\/dp\/0525510516" target="_blank">Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem: A Memoir<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>SPORTS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="fad8283c-073e-48f3-8001-1401c312455d" data-slug="learning-how-to-drive-a-monster-truck-2019-07-07" data-link-text="Learning how to drive a monster truck" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/cms.cbsnews.com\/content\/article\/fad8283c-073e-48f3-8001-1401c312455d\/version\/us" data-edition="us">Learning how to drive a monster truck<\/span>\u00a0<strong>|<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/learning-how-to-drive-a-monster-truck\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Monster trucks. Those big bouncy very American contributions to motor sport, are actually extremely hard to drive. Luke Burbank found out how hard, when he attended Monster Jam University. John Blackstone reports Steve Hartman reports on the 97-year-old who loves a hard day's work. He grew up to become known as Ringo Starr, the drummer who in 1962 joined John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and George Harrison in the Beatles \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="934b55b5-8df8-41d8-b3d4-9467a96f6deb" data-slug="jim-gaffigan-says-cheeseburgers-are-in-grave-danger-2019-07-07" data-link-text="Jim Gaffigan says cheeseburgers are in "grave danger"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/cms.cbsnews.com\/content\/article\/934b55b5-8df8-41d8-b3d4-9467a96f6deb\/version\/us" data-edition="us">Jim Gaffigan says cheeseburgers are in "grave danger"<\/span>\u00a0<strong>|<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jim-gaffigan-says-cheeseburgers-are-in-grave-danger\/" target="_blank">Watch Video\u00a0<\/a><br\/>People are putting so many toppings on cheeseburgers, they\u0027re becoming harder and harder to hold. Gaffigan asks, "If you can't confidently hold a cheeseburger while you eat it, is it cheeseburger?" Videographer: Carl Mrozek. Ted Koppel reports on how he came to live in Melody Hart and Gary Benjamin\u0027s upstairs bedroom in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.<\/p><p><strong>HISTORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="94be3855-1de6-427a-9abf-fb95c9d7f27a" data-slug="inside-the-museum-of-the-american-revolution-2019-06-30" data-link-text="<strong>The Museum of the American Revolution<\/strong>" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/cms.cbsnews.com\/content\/article\/94be3855-1de6-427a-9abf-fb95c9d7f27a\/version\/us" data-edition="us"><strong>The Museum of the American Revolution<\/strong><\/span><strong>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-american-revolution\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/><\/strong>Martha Teichner reports on the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia, which features exhibits like George Washington\u0027s tent, a piece of the original North Bridge from Concord, Massachusetts, and a look at how the war changed life for African Americans and Native Americans.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.amrevmuseum.org\/" target="_blank">Museum of the American Revolution<\/a>, Philadelphia<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b543df87-d41a-4bce-a618-c649467711aa" data-slug="surrealist-art-and-war-monsters-and-myths-exhibition" data-link-text="<strong>Surrealism and war<\/strong>" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/cms.cbsnews.com\/content\/article\/b543df87-d41a-4bce-a618-c649467711aa\/version\/us" data-edition="us"><strong>Surrealism and war<\/strong><\/span><strong>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/war-and-the-art-of-surrealism\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/><\/strong>The traveling exhibition "Monsters & Myths: Surrealism and War in the 1930s and 1940s," now at the Frist Art Museum in Nashville, explores how the real-life monstrosities of war in the mid-20th century bred metaphorical monsters in paintings and sculptures, by such artists as Salvador Dal\u00c3\u00ad, Max Ernst, Andr\u00c3\u00a9 Masson and Joan Mir\u00c3\u00b3. Serena Altschul reports. Locals Bud Selig and Bob Ueker tell Rocca about their love for the cold treat that shouldn't be confused with ice cream. They opted for the closer public school and the students have embraced their new classmate by learning sign language.<\/p><p><strong>THEATER:<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="94423a6a-4b96-4fb0-a72b-0b9650198578" data-slug="stephen-lang-tells-stories-of-medal-of-honor-recipients-in-beyond-glory-2019-06-30" data-link-text="&nbsp;<strong>Beyond Glory<\/strong>" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/cms.cbsnews.com\/content\/article\/94423a6a-4b96-4fb0-a72b-0b9650198578\/version\/us" data-edition="us">\u00a0<strong>Beyond Glory<\/strong><\/span><strong>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/stephen-lang-beyond-glory\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/><\/strong>Stephen Lang portrays eight Medal of Honor recipients, showing what drove them, in his one-man play "Beyond Glory." David Martin reports (This story was originally broadcast October 14, 2018.)<\/p><p><strong>BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="11c14b24-c18d-405d-bddf-96b643c75a5c" data-slug="book-excerpt-tine-turner-my-love-story" data-link-text="Hear Tina Turner read the prologue from "My Love Story"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-tine-turner-my-love-story\/" data-edition="us">Hear Tina Turner read the prologue from "My Love Story"<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/My-Love-Story\/Tina-Turner\/9781501198243" target="_blank">"My Love Story"<\/a>\u00a0by Tina Turner (Atria Books), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, Audio Book and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/My-Love-Story-Tina-Turner\/dp\/1501198246\/ref=sr_1_1?s=books&ie=UTF8&qid=1539281399&sr=1-1&keywords=Tina+Turner\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.tinaturnerofficial.com\/" target="_blank">tinaturnerofficial.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/LoveTinaTurner" target="_blank">@LoveTinaTurner on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/TinaTurner\/" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/tinaturner\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/user\/TinaTurnerOfficial" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e505a5be-0099-40d2-9d6f-58896ed0221d" data-slug="tim-cook-on-the-work-still-needed-for-lgbtq-equality-2019-06-30" data-link-text="<strong>Tim Cook on the work still needed for LGBTQ equality<\/strong>" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/cms.cbsnews.com\/content\/article\/e505a5be-0099-40d2-9d6f-58896ed0221d\/version\/us" data-edition="us"><strong>Tim Cook on the work still needed for LGBTQ equality<\/strong><\/span><strong>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/tim-cook-on-the-work-still-needed-for-lgbtq-equality\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><\/strong><br\/>With Pride Parades happening across the country, Cook comments on how far gay rights have come in the 50 years since the Stonewall Riots and the road ahead \u00a0<strong>\u00a0\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<strong>Week of June 30\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-june-30\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><\/strong><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.<\/p><p><strong>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-yosemite-national-park-1\/" target="_blank"><strong>Yosemite National Park<\/strong><\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" visits Yosemite National Park in California. Videographer: Scot Miller. NASA is completing construction of its new Mars rover, in readiness for its launch in July 2020, while SpaceX is firing prototypes of its Mars rocket engines, getting ready for short test flights in late 2020. David Pogue reports on the prognosis for manned exploration of the Red Planet. Jane Pauley reports. Kinsey (1953, Indiana University Press), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Sexual-Behavior-Female-Alfred-Kinsey\/dp\/025333411X\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/kinseyinstitute.org\/" target="_blank">Kinsey Institute<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>FASHION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3ba0816e-d862-45fa-9e97-8a020e486f90" data-slug="streetwear-the-latest-fashion-trend-heron-preston" data-link-text="Streetwear, the latest fashion trend" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/streetwear-the-latest-fashion-trend-heron-preston\/" data-edition="us">Streetwear, the latest fashion trend<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/streetwear-the-latest-trend-in-street-fashion\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Contributor Kelefa Sanneh, of The New Yorker magazine, reports on clothes that are a mashup of hiphop leisurewear and high fashion. He walks with designers Carine Roitfeld and Heron Preston, and Vogue Magazine's Lynn Yaeger about the bursting popularity of streetwear. Mo Rocca reports. Luke Burbank met an Ohio couple who sprang the big news to their guests at a party that suddenly turned matrimonial.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.jovemeyerevents.com\/" target="_blank">Jove Meyer Events<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.eventistrybydiana.com\/" target="_blank">Diana Warner, Wedding Planner<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/in-a-class-by-herself\/" target="_blank">In a class by herself (Video)<\/a><br\/>On tiny Cuttyhunk Island in Massachusetts, 13-year-old Gwen Lynch is the only student in a one-room schoolhouse, built in 1873 to teach the children of fishermen. And this year, with Lynch leaving the island for high school, friends and family flocked to witness Cuttyhunk Elementary\u0027s last graduation ceremony ever. Steve Hartman reports. "Mrs. Everything" by Jennifer Weiner<br\/>4.\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="03f17c25-2ef9-4a1a-b40f-606b99c122c0" data-slug="city-of-girls-eat-pray-love-author-elizabeth-gilbert-talks-new-novel" data-link-text=""City of Girls"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/city-of-girls-eat-pray-love-author-elizabeth-gilbert-talks-new-novel\/" data-edition="us">"City of Girls"<\/span>\u00a0by Elizabeth Gilbert<br\/>5. "Tom Clancy: Enemy Contact" by Mike Maden<\/p><p><em>Fiction Hardcover Bestsellers:<\/em><\/p><p>1. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin<br\/>2. "Songs of America" by Jon Meacham and Tim McGraw<br\/>3. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough<br\/>4.\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3b2ed9e6-8fb6-4ff8-8d43-9af610a16107" data-slug="howard-stern-comes-again-book-excerpt-howard-stern-on-therapy" data-link-text=""Howard Stern Comes Again"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/howard-stern-comes-again-book-excerpt-howard-stern-on-therapy\/" data-edition="us">"Howard Stern Comes Again"<\/span>\u00a0by Howard Stern<br\/>5.\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1f727fc2-93da-479c-b65b-01454a2d4469" data-slug="tara-westover-educated-author-memoir" data-link-text=""Educated"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/tara-westover-educated-author-memoir\/" data-edition="us">"Educated"<\/span>\u00a0by Tara Westover<\/p><p><strong>COMICS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="da284eb4-7fbf-4bec-8345-56f6089e569c" data-slug="doonesbury-creator-garry-trudeau-talks-with-jane-pauley-about-50-years-of-his-pulitzer-prize-winning-comic-strip" data-link-text="The chronicles of "Doonesbury" creator Garry Trudeau" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/doonesbury-creator-garry-trudeau-talks-with-jane-pauley-about-50-years-of-his-pulitzer-prize-winning-comic-strip\/" data-edition="us">The chronicles of "Doonesbury" creator Garry Trudeau<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-chronicles-of-doonesbury-creator-garry-trudeau\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley interviews her husband, cartoonist Garry Trudeau, whose \u002760s comic strip at Yale, "Bull Tales," evolved into one of the most influential and enduring chronicles of the generational counter-culture. Now 70, Trudeau talks about his Pulitzer Prize-winning strip, and the effect his memorable characters' journey has had on him. (Originally broadcast on December 2, 2018.) As correspondent Michelle Miller discovered, Jazzercise founder Judi Sheppard Missett, at 75, and her multi-million-dollar company are both in great shape. Jane Pauley reports. Videographer: Tom Cosgrove But many first responders diagnosed with cancer are being denied workers\u0027 comp benefits. But many first responders diagnosed with cancer are being denied workers' comp benefits. Since its debut in 2009, the world-building game Minecraft has sold more than 176 million copies; more than 91 million people play it every month. But it\u0027s more than a Lego-like universe where players create or destroy things; teachers are seeing the benefits of playing Minecraft in their classrooms. David Pogue reports. Steve Hartman reports. To help mark the project\u0027s 150th anniversary, Union Pacific engine #4014, built in the 1940s, has been restored, producing 7,000 horsepower as it brings the great Age of Steam back to life. John Blackstone takes a ride, and talks with descendants of Chinese immigrants who were key to completing the 1,776-mile-long railroad.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.up.com\/heritage\/steam\/4014\/" target="_blank">"Big Boy" No. 4014<\/a>\u00a0(Union Pacific)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nps.gov\/gosp\/index.htm" target="_blank">Golden Spike National Historical Park<\/a>, Box Elder County, Utah<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/history.stanford.edu\/people\/gordon-h-chang" target="_blank">Gordon H. Chang, Stanford University But it's those early years that offer a glimpse of the future that we celebrate so fondly today: An essay by Lee Cowan. Correspondent Nicholas Thompson reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/gemini.com\/" target="_blank">Gemini.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/gemini?lang=en" target="_blank">@Gemini on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/gemini\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and, yes,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/GeminiTrust\/" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/us.macmillan.com\/books\/9781250217745" target="_blank">"Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption"<\/a>\u00a0by Ben Mezrich (Flatiron Books), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Bitcoin-Billionaires-Genius-Betrayal-Redemption\/dp\/1250217741\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>FATHER\u0027S DAY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e3c5dae6-3d64-4fb6-af80-dfe741abf6dc" data-slug="worlds-best-dads-fathers-day" data-link-text=" World\u0027s best dads" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/worlds-best-dads-fathers-day\/" data-edition="us"> World\u0027s best dads<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/celebrating-dad\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>How did Father\u0027s Day come about? It was thanks to a woman, Sonora Smart Dodd, who in 1909 proposed a day to celebrate fathers, like the widowed Civil War veteran who\u0027d raised Dodd and her five brothers. But unlike Mother\u0027s Day, the idea was slow to catch on, and it would take decades for dads to get their due. Correspondent Nikki Batiste talks with retired NFL star Tony Gonzalez, a 2019 Father of the Year Award recipient, and with photographer Dave Engledow, the self-proclaimed "World's Best Father" (and he has the pictures to prove it). Lee Cowan reports. Videographer: Derek Reich. Photos by CBS News\u0027 Jake Barlow, Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton. \u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: JUNE 9<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>GUEST HOST: Mo Rocca<\/strong><\/p><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-69\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL JUNE 9 EPISODE!<\/a><br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="08d82669-73a1-49e8-a0de-33856ed233c2" data-slug="the-lavender-scare-how-the-federal-government-purged-gay-employees" data-link-text="The lavender scare: How the federal government purged gay employees" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-lavender-scare-how-the-federal-government-purged-gay-employees\/" data-edition="us">The lavender scare: How the federal government purged gay employees<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-lavender-scare\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In the 1950s the U.S. government deemed federal workers who were homosexual to be security risks and began purging them from the workforce. A new documentary looks at how the policy played out over more than four decades. A new documentary looks at how the policy played out over more than four decades. Mo Rocca reports. Johnson (University of Chicago Press), in trade paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/gp\/product\/0226401901\/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2c03e460-bcd1-4f9d-b87e-6b3ecd589692" data-slug="passage-remembering-dr-john" data-link-text="Remembering Dr. John" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/passage-remembering-dr-john\/" data-edition="us">Remembering Dr. John<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-dr-john\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Malcolm John Rebennack Jr was a true son of New Orleans, mixing blues, jazz, rock, and faux voodoo in a musical gumbo all his own. Mo Rocca reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-2006-dr-john-of-new-orleans" target="_blank">Dr. John, of New Orleans (Video)<\/a><br\/>Grammy-winning musician-composer-producer Malcolm John Rebennack Jr, better known as Dr. John, mixed blues, jazz, rock, and faux voodoo into a rich musical gumbo, until his passing on June 6, 2019 at age 77. In this "Sunday Morning" profile originally broadcast August 20, 2006, correspondent Russ Mitchell rode with Dr. John through New Orleans history \u00e2\u0080\u0093 both musical and disaster-related \u00e2\u0080\u0093 stopping to chat with one of the godfathers of the city\u0027s music scene, Allen Toussaint, and Cosimo Matassa, owner of the legendary New Orleans recording studio where Dr. John started playing as a teenager.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.nitetripper.com\/" target="_blank">Dr. John\u0027s official site (nitetripper.com)<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ON BROADWAY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d5558e89-0c9f-4287-9597-4abb4a61108d" data-slug="broadway-actor-andrew-rannells-too-much-is-not-enough-the-book-of-mormon" data-link-text="Broadway\u0027s Andrew Rannells: "Too Much Is Not Enough"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/broadway-actor-andrew-rannells-too-much-is-not-enough-the-book-of-mormon\/" data-edition="us">Broadway\u0027s Andrew Rannells: "Too Much Is Not Enough"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/broadway-star-andrew-rannells\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s been seven years since Andrew Rannells starred in the hit Broadway show, "The Book of Mormon," earning him his first Tony Award nomination.\u00a0 He has since starred in several TV series, and authored a memoir, "Too Much Is Not Enough: A Memoir of Fumbling Toward Adulthood." Faith Salie talked with Rannells about how he found the spotlight. Anthony Mason reports. Dwight D. Eisenhower visited the American Cemetery in Normandy, France, 20 years after D-Day.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="walter-cronkite-and-gen-dwight-eisenhower-at-american-cemetery-in-normandy-620.jpg" data-image-filename="walter-cronkite-and-gen-dwight-eisenhower-at-american-cemetery-in-normandy-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/06\/06" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>D-DAY AT 75:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="251046f5-8fed-477c-b6de-430e98e30717" data-slug="general-dwight-david-eisenhower-and-d-day" data-link-text="His grandfather\u0027s war: David Eisenhower on the general and D-Day" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/general-dwight-david-eisenhower-and-d-day\/" data-edition="us">His grandfather\u0027s war: David Eisenhower on the general and D-Day<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/gen-eisenhower-and-the-d-day-invasion\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>David Eisenhower, grandson of the general who commanded the greatest military operation of history\u0027s most terrible war, talks with David Martin about the legacy of D-Day, and of the decisions made and responsibilities borne by Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, Supreme Allied Commander, who led nearly 160,000 Allied troops into Normandy 75 years ago.<\/p><p><strong>ARCHIVE VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/cbs-reports-1964-d-day-plus-20-years-eisenhower-returns-to-normandy\/" target="_blank">CBS Reports (1964): "D-Day Plus 20 Years - Eisenhower Returns to Normandy"<\/a><br\/>The Allied invasion of Nazi-controlled France on June 6, 1944 was the largest military invasion in history, involving nearly 160,000 service members arriving by ship and air at Normandy. Its success turned the tide of World War II. Two decades after D-Day, former Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, who was Supreme Commander in charge of the operation, returned to Normandy. Eisenhower talked with CBS News\u0027 Walter Cronkite about his experiences in June 1944, the tactical decisions behind Operation Overlord, and how British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was talked out of joining the invading forces. Eisenhower and Cronkite visited the Allies\u0027 war room on England\u0027s southern coast; the coast of France, including Pointe du Hoc and Omaha Beach; and the American military cemetery at St. Laurent-on-the-Sea. This special broadcast of "CBS Reports," featuring newsreel footage of the invasion, originally aired in 19 countries around the world on June 5, 1964.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"Eisenhower at War: 1943-1945" by David Eisenhower (Amazon), in eBook format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Eisenhower-at-War-1943-1945-David\/dp\/0394412370\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nationalww2museum.org\/war\/topics\/75th-anniversary-d-day" target="_blank">The 75th Anniversary of D-Day<\/a>\u00a0(National World War II Museum, New Orleans)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.dday.org\/" target="_blank">National D-Day Memorial<\/a>, Bedford, Va.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.archives.gov\/historical-docs\/todays-doc\/?dod-date=606" target="_blank">Gen. Eisenhower\u0027s D-day statement to soldiers, sailor, and airmen of the Allied Expeditionary Force, 6\/44<\/a>\u00a0(National Archives)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/eisenhower.archives.gov\/research\/online_documents\/d_day.html" target="_blank">World War II: D-Day, The Invasion of Normandy<\/a>\u00a0(Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-wow-concert\/" target="_blank">The "Wow!" concert (Video)<\/a><br\/>It was an unusual outburst for a classical music concert: an audience member shouted out "Wow!" at the very end of Mozart\u0027s "Masonic Funeral Music," performed by the Handel and Haydn Society in Boston. The group\u0027s president and CEO, David Snead, was determined to find out who had broken audience protocol in such a forthright way. The answer to his query proved very surprising, as Steve Hartman discovered.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>THE TONY NOMINEES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="efbd95ee-8370-4b86-8c71-ca0df27d06d6" data-slug="annette-bening-on-all-my-sons" data-link-text="Annette Bening on "All My Sons"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/annette-bening-on-all-my-sons\/" data-edition="us">Annette Bening on "All My Sons"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/on-broadway-annette-bening\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Arthur Miller\u0027s\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roundabouttheatre.org\/get-tickets\/2018-2019-season\/arthur-millers-all-my-sons\/" target="_blank">"All My Sons"<\/a>\u00a0at the American Airlines Theatre (through June 30) |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roundabouttheatre.org\/get-tickets\/2018-2019-season\/arthur-millers-all-my-sons\/performances" target="_blank">Ticket Info<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>TELEVISION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9d6101ee-0f03-446a-b8ff-02cb95eda302" data-slug="kevin-bacon-city-on-a-hill" data-link-text=" Kevin Bacon on career longevity, and the links that connect us all" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/kevin-bacon-city-on-a-hill\/" data-edition="us"> Kevin Bacon on career longevity, and the links that connect us all<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-profile-kevin-bacon\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The actor talks about his new Showtime series, "City on a Hill," in which he plays a corrupt federal agent in Boston. Lee Cowan reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.sho.com\/city-on-a-hill" target="_blank">"City on a Hill"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site), premiering June 16 on Showtime<\/li><li><p><a href="https:\/\/www.sixdegrees.org\/" target="_blank">SixDegrees.org<\/a>\u00a0(Kevin Bacon\u0027s charity)<\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b97dd30f-9298-4955-a958-0a1f93378a0d" data-slug="almanac-cole-porter" data-link-text="Cole Porter" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-cole-porter\/" data-edition="us">Cole Porter<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-cole-porter\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><\/p><p><em>Good authors, too, who once knew better words<br\/>Now only use four-letter words<br\/>Writing prose<br\/>Anything goes!<\/em><\/p><p>The composer of such Broadway classics as "Anything Goes" and "Kiss Me, Kate" was born on June 19, 1891. Mo Rocca reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.coleporter.org\/" target="_blank">coleporter.org<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.roundabouttheatre.org\/get-tickets\/2018-2019-season\/kiss-me-kate\/" target="_blank">"Kiss Me, Kate"<\/a>\u00a0 at Studio 54, New York City (through June 30) |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.roundabouttheatre.org\/get-tickets\/2018-2019-season\/kiss-me-kate\/performances" target="_blank">Ticket information<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>JOURNALISM:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c79d9ed2-3e2a-46b7-9869-e0ac94775d44" data-slug="cnns-jim-acosta-on-the-press-role-in-the-trump-era" data-link-text="CNN\u0027s Jim Acosta on the press\u0027 role in the Trump era" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/cnns-jim-acosta-on-the-press-role-in-the-trump-era\/" data-edition="us">CNN\u0027s Jim Acosta on the press\u0027 role in the Trump era<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/cnns-jim-acosta-on-covering-the-trump-white-house\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Candidate and then President Trump has repeatedly attacked the news media, called stories he dislikes "fake news," and has lied to the public more than 10,000 times since taking office. At the same time, access to press briefings in the White House has dwindled. CNN\u0027s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who has been called the "enemy of the people" by the president, says the press corps\u0027 responsibility these days is not just to call balls and strikes, but also fouls. He talks with his colleague, CBS News\u0027 White House correspondent Chip Reid, about the role of the press corps today, and about his new book, "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America."<\/p><p><strong>READ A BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="cb79fa0b-2481-4def-8df0-70143bbe5cdb" data-slug="book-excerpt-jim-acostas-the-enemy-of-the-people" data-link-text="Jim Acosta\u0027s "The Enemy of the People"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-jim-acostas-the-enemy-of-the-people\/" data-edition="us">Jim Acosta\u0027s "The Enemy of the People"<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.harpercollins.com\/9780062916129\/the-enemy-of-the-people\/" target="_blank">"The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America"<\/a>\u00a0by Jim Acosta (HarperCollins), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Enemy-People-Dangerous-Truth-America\/dp\/0062916122\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cnn.com\/profiles\/jim-acosta-profile" target="_blank">Jim Acosta on CNN.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>THE TONY NOMINEES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="32cf59ef-c73b-41a0-8a71-0dbbf9ad9bdf" data-slug="mad-as-hell-how-network-foretold-todays-tv-news" data-link-text="Bryan Cranston on "Network"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mad-as-hell-how-network-foretold-todays-tv-news\/" data-edition="us">Bryan Cranston on "Network"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/network-and-the-changing-state-of-tv-news\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/networkbroadway.com\/" target="_blank">"Network"<\/a>\u00a0at the Belasco Theatre, New York City |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/networkbroadway.com\/tickets\/" target="_blank">Ticket info<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-elk\/" target="_blank">Elk (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to Point Reyes National Seashore in California, a safe home for Tule Elk, hunted nearly to extinction in the 1800s. Videographer: Lee McEachern.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a1805588-44b7-47d9-adf2-7b5bcf713051" data-slug="calendar-week-of-june-10-2019" data-link-text="Week of June 10" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-june-10-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of June 10<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-june-10-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f767d069-6c79-4a1c-9fbb-9962c0e3511d" data-slug="nature-up-close-grizzlies-and-black-bears" data-link-text="Grizzlies and black bears" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-grizzlies-and-black-bears\/" data-edition="us">Grizzlies and black bears<\/span><br\/>Judy Lehmberg on the bears of Yellowstone National Park.<\/p><p><strong>TONY AWARDS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ba096bef-dfd4-4f51-b27c-42c5191a9bc1" data-slug="2019-tony-awards-stream-songs-from-tony-nominated-musicals" data-link-text="Stream songs from this year\u0027s nominated musicals, revivals" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/2019-tony-awards-stream-songs-from-tony-nominated-musicals\/" data-edition="us">Stream songs from this year\u0027s nominated musicals, revivals<\/span><br\/>Fans of musical theater can listen to songs and excerpts from this year\u0027s nominated productions, including streams of cast albums and behind-the-scenes video.<\/p><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="51a972b0-65b2-408b-bb4c-7f36bc5a5142" data-slug="summer-music-2019" data-link-text="Summer music 2019" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/summer-music-2019\/" data-edition="us">Summer music 2019<\/span><br\/>It\u0027s summertime - time for music at festivals and venues across the country. Photos by CBS News\u0027 Jake Barlow, Ed Spinelli and Kirstine Walton. \u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: JUNE 2<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-62\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL JUNE 2 EPISODE!<\/a><br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7e97bc87-9ad2-4658-b4c8-a73950f9a7ac" data-slug="d-day-75th-anniversary-miss-montana-flight-to-normandy" data-link-text="D-Day veterans of the air" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/d-day-75th-anniversary-miss-montana-flight-to-normandy\/" data-edition="us">D-Day veterans of the air<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-wwii-era-veteran-returns-to-the-air\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>A World War II-era Douglas C-47 military transport plane dubbed "Miss Montana" had been parked in a museum for nearly two decades after a career transporting firefighters in Montana. Now, with its engines rebuilt and the fuselage restored to its early glory, it is joining other veteran airplanes that saw service on D-Day 75 years ago for a trip across the Atlantic, for an anniversary flight over the beaches of Normandy. Richard Schlesinger talks with those who got Miss Montana back in the air. Faith Salie talks with Esterly, whose craft has placed him among the greatest wood workers, and who is now facing the symptoms of ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Luke Burbank sits down with Kaling and finds, as talented and funny as she is, she's less adept at making pizza rolls. Novak, who played her boyfriend on the hit comedy series "The Office."<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.latenight.movie\/" target="_blank">"Late Night"<\/a>\u00a0(Official Site)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/theconcernsofmindykaling.com\/" target="_blank">theconcernsofmindykaling.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>JUSTICE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="fda0391c-767e-422f-8f06-06755a7f2ed2" data-slug="re-making-bail" data-link-text="Re-making bail" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/re-making-bail\/" data-edition="us">Re-making bail<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-bondage-of-bail\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s estimated that at least 60% of Americans in jail today \u00e2\u0080\u0093 nearly a half-million \u00e2\u0080\u0093 haven\u0027t been convicted of anything but are merely being held in pre-trial detention because they can\u0027t afford to make bail. What\u0027s worse, even people who are acquitted of charges may face years paying back their bail bond fees. Now, some states, like California, are moving to end their cash bail systems. Lee Cowan looks at the $2 billion-a-year private bail bond industry, and talks with the founder of the Bail Project, a non-profit that gives those in need bail without added fees, as well as the executive director of Equal Justice Under Law, dedicated to scrapping the cash bail system entirely. But the brothers \u00e2\u0080\u0093 Nick, Kevin and Joe \u00e2\u0080\u0093 have traveled long paths, both together and solo, since coming onto the scene as teens nearly 15 years ago. Tracy Smith talks with the Jonas Brothers, each now married, about family ties and their decision to regroup, produce a new album, and head out on tour. Calling conservatism in the Age of Trump "a persuasion without a party," he has left the Republican Party whose titular head he rejects (but not his court picks). Special correspondent Ted Koppel talks with Will about the state of politics, as well as one of the more hot-button topics of the day: baseball.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.washingtonpost.com\/people\/george-f-will\/?utm_term=.d25bc269fb7f" target="_blank">George F. Will at The Washington Post<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hachettebooks.com\/titles\/george-f-will\/the-conservative-sensibility\/9780316480932\/" target="_blank">"The Conservative Sensibility"<\/a>\u00a0by George F. Will (Hachette), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon Elizabeth Palmer reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong><br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9e7c0096-38cb-470a-8286-300191da5cc0" data-slug="calendar-week-of-june-3-2019" data-link-text="Week of June 3" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-june-3-2019\/" data-edition="us">Week of June 3<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-june-3-2019\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-black-bears-in-yellowstone\/" target="_blank">Black bears (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" visits Yellowstone National Park, a playground for a mother black bear and her frolicking cubs. Videographer: Judith Lehmberg. \u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVE:<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="b28065f7-3bac-4530-9e37-966f627494ba" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>AndrÃ© De Shields, Amber Gray and the cast of "Hadestown," which leads this year\u0027s Tony Awards with 14 nominations.<\/p>" data-image-credit=""Hadestown"\/Matthew Murphy" data-image-alt-text="hadestown-andre-de-shields-matthew-murphy-620.jpg" data-image-filename="hadestown-andre-de-shields-matthew-murphy-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-05-30 20:44:50.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>TONY AWARDS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ba096bef-dfd4-4f51-b27c-42c5191a9bc1" data-slug="2019-tony-awards-stream-songs-from-tony-nominated-musicals" data-link-text="Stream songs from this year\u0027s nominated musicals, revivals" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/2019-tony-awards-stream-songs-from-tony-nominated-musicals\/" data-edition="us">Stream songs from this year\u0027s nominated musicals, revivals<\/span><br\/>Fans of musical theater can listen to songs and excerpts from this year\u0027s nominated productions, including streams of cast albums and behind-the-scenes video.<\/p><h2>RECAP: MAY 26<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-526\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL MAY 26 EPISODE!<\/a>\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a99348f0-cb6d-40ff-900a-3ff57158d212" data-slug="van-life-making-ones-home-on-the-open-road" data-link-text=" Van life: Making one\u0027s home on the open road" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/van-life-making-ones-home-on-the-open-road\/" data-edition="us"> Van life: Making one\u0027s home on the open road<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/freewheeling-the-van-life\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>From baby boomers to millennials, some people have found a roadmap to happiness by living their lives on the open road, in RVs or converted vans. Tony Dokoupil meets a family of six who live in a converted school bus, and with Bob Wells, an oracle of online information about living on the road.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/contentednomads.com\/" target="_blank">Robin and Rob Schannep (contentednomads.com)<\/a><\/li><li>Follow the travels of the Schannep family on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/contentednomads\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cheaprvliving.com\/" target="_blank">Bob Wells (cheaprvliving.com)<\/a><\/li><li>Follow Bob Wells on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/Bob.Wells.CheapRVLiving" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.instagram.com\/cheaprvliving" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/channel\/UCAj7O3LCDbkIR54hAn6Zz7A" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/books.wwnorton.com\/books\/978-0-393-24931-6\/" target="_blank">"Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century"<\/a>\u00a0by Jessica Bruder (W.W. Norton), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Nomadland-Surviving-America-Twenty-First-Century\/dp\/039324931X\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jessicabruder.com\/" target="_blank">jessicabruder.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.thevanlifeapp.com\/" target="_blank">thevanlifeapp.com<\/a>\u00a0(for iOS and Android)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/vanclan.co\/" target="_blank">Van Clan<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/van-life.net\/" target="_blank">van-life.net<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/vanlifecustoms.com\/vans" target="_blank">VanLifeCustoms.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/kombilife.com\/" target="_blank">KombiLife.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.parkedinparadise.com\/" target="_blank">parkedinparadise.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/divineontheroad.com\/" target="_blank">divineontheroad.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p>Images featured in the story were generously provided by the following folks:<\/p><ul><li>Alex Hayden Seidenberg (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/poseidenberg\/" target="_blank">@poseidenberg<\/a>)<\/li><li>Crystal and Ben (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/earthisourfavoriteplanet\/" target="_blank">@earthisourfavoriteplanet<\/a>)<\/li><li>Janine, David, Luna (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/_onthehorizon" target="_blank">@_onthehorizon<\/a>)<\/li><li>Savannah Simmons-Grover (@ssimmonsgrover)<\/li><li>Cole Zuver (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/colezuver" target="_blank">@colezuver<\/a>)<\/li><li>The folks from\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/alwaystheroad" target="_blank">Always the Road<\/a><\/li><li>Ruby Van Zandt (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/rubyvanzandt" target="_blank">@rubyvanzandt<\/a>)<\/li><li>Elise Taylor (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/elisehalina" target="_blank">@elisehalina<\/a>)<\/li><li>Tommy Erst (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/longroadtonowhere" target="_blank">@longroadtonowhere<\/a>)<\/li><li>Jay and Brylee\u0027s Vanlife (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/sliceofheavan" target="_blank">@sliceofheavan<\/a>)<\/li><li>The Schannep Family (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/" target="_blank">@contentednomads<\/a>)<\/li><li>Mike Shisler (<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/van.there" target="_blank">@van.there<\/a>)<\/li><li>John and Jayme from\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/gnomadhome.com\/" target="_blank">gnomadhome.com<\/a><\/li><li>The folks from\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/vanlifediaries" target="_blank">@vanlifediaries<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1c1c9328-6ddb-4820-9dcb-4a518c1023f7" data-slug="almanac-the-rise-of-dracula-bram-stoker" data-link-text="The rise of Dracula" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-the-rise-of-dracula-bram-stoker\/" data-edition="us">The rise of Dracula<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-the-birth-of-dracula\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The immortal vampire first saw the light of day when Bram Stoker\u0027s horror novel was published on May 26, 1897. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gutenberg.org\/ebooks\/345" target="_blank">"Dracula" by Bram Stoker (Project Gutenberg)<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/romaniatourism.com\/dracula-legend.html" target="_blank">Dracula Legend (Romania Tourism)<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0d3fc754-badb-40b7-9665-6f4968f389c4" data-slug="monumental-women-breaking-the-bronze-ceiling" data-link-text="Monumental women: Breaking the bronze ceiling" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/monumental-women-breaking-the-bronze-ceiling\/" data-edition="us">Monumental women: Breaking the bronze ceiling<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/putting-women-on-a-pedestal\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>New York City\u0027s Central Park is filled with statues honoring noted historical figures, even a famous dog \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and all of them are male. Nationwide, there are more than 5,000 outdoor statues of people of all sorts, but less than 8% of them are of women. \u00a0Faith Salie reports on the Monumental Women Campaign, and Equal Visibility Everywhere, two groups that say it\u0027s time to put more and more women up on a pedestal.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/monumentalwomen.org\/" target="_blank">Monumental Women Campaign<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/equalvisibilityeverywhere.org\/" target="_blank">Equal Visibility Everywhere<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/meredithbergmann.com\/" target="_blank">Sculptor Meredith Bergmann<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.aoc.gov\/capitol-buildings\/national-statuary-hall" target="_blank">National Statuary Hall, U.S. Capitol<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.lundeensculpture.com\/" target="_blank">George and Mark Lundeen (lundeensculpture.com)<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/mldwrites.com\/" target="_blank">Michelle Duster<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/ibwfoundation.org\/" target="_blank">Ida B. Wells Memorial Foundation<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.richardhunt.us\/" target="_blank">Richard Hunt<\/a> (Sculptor of Ida B. Wells Monument)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1b0de0a5-a77b-4626-b35c-f4cc4a97f49e" data-slug="teddy-abrams-conductor-of-the-louisville-orchestra" data-link-text="Teddy Abrams, the Louisville Orchestra\u0027s rock star" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/teddy-abrams-conductor-of-the-louisville-orchestra\/" data-edition="us">Teddy Abrams, the Louisville Orchestra\u0027s rock star<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/maestro-teddy-abrams-the-louisville-orchestras-rock-star\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>At 32, Teddy Abrams is the youngest conductor of a major orchestra in the United States, and he\u0027s done what most orchestras are desperate to do: increased the audience, young and old. Martha Teichner reports. Lee Cowan reports. Behind every name is a story, a memory, and good reason to offer our thanks and best wishes.<strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-school-bus-drivers-special-delivery\/" target="_blank">A school bus driver\u0027s special delivery (Video)<\/a><br\/>School bus driver Curtis Jenkins loves delivering his young passengers to Lake Highlands Elementary in Dallas, Texas, and has inspired them by paying attention, motivating them, and handing out presents he carefully selects for each child. Serena Altschul talks with the actress, now a Tony nominee for her performance in the Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's "All My Sons." Conor Knighton reports. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-bears-ears-national-monument\/" target="_blank">Bears Ears National Monument (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah, named for a pair of buttes resembling, well, bears\u0027 ears! Videographer: Scot Miller.\u00a0<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVE:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5eda7c1f-94b1-4bf2-827f-e6c79e9637c6" data-slug="nature-up-close-our-javelina-scare-judy-lehmberg" data-link-text="Our javelina scare" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-our-javelina-scare-judy-lehmberg\/" data-edition="us">Our javelina scare<\/span><br\/>A trip through the Amazon brought "Sunday Morning" videographer Judy Lehmberg up-close-and-personal with a herd of peccaries.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: MAY 19 - "A Sunday Morning in Florence"<\/h2><p><em>Jane Pauley hosts a special broadcast of "Sunday Morning" from Tuscany, sharing stories on all things Italian \u00e2\u0080\u0093 art and design, traditions and culture, fashion, food, music, entertainment and history.<\/em><\/p><ul><li>Thank you to\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.ecoframes.net\/" target="_blank">Ecoframes Film & TV<\/a>, Florence<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.castellosonnino.it\/" target="_blank">Castello Sonnino<\/a>, Montespertoli<br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.caterinaderenzis.com\/" target="_blank">Caterina de Renzis Sonnino<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/operaduomo.firenze.it\/" target="_blank">Opera di Santa Maria del Fiore<\/a>, Florence<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-sunday-morning-in-florence-519\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL 5\/19 BROADCAST!<\/a><\/strong>\u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="251cf334-335b-4ffb-a417-a9388d52e700" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>OPENING:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-theme-in-italy\/" target="_blank">"Ablassen" (Video)<\/a><br\/>The "Sunday Morning" theme is performed by cellist Christian Grosselfinger on the streets of Florence.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/chriskomposer.wixsite.com\/grosselfinger" target="_blank">Christian Grosselfinger<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6c9394c4-48c7-47c6-8c3b-4d3f7eae684f" data-slug="returning-to-the-old-country-emigration-full-circle" data-link-text=" Emigration, full circle: Returning to the old country" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/returning-to-the-old-country-emigration-full-circle\/" data-edition="us"> Emigration, full circle: Returning to the old country<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-new-life-back-in-the-old-country\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Mark Phillips meets with Americans whose Italian ancestors emigrated to the New World, who have themselves emigrated back to the Old World.\u00a0 And thanks to Italian citizenship laws, the Italian blood that has flowed in their family\u0027s veins through generations has opened up doors to their becoming Italian citizens.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/digginguprootsintheboot.com\/" target="_blank">Genealogist Laura Lee Watson (digginguprootsintheboot.com)<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.relaisortaglia.com\/en\/" target="_blank">The Relais Ortaglia B&B<\/a>, Montepulciano, Italy<\/li><li><p><a href="http:\/\/www.capecchilegal.com\/" target="_blank">Attorney Michele Capecchi<\/a><\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="968ef4b6-c17d-4125-9f00-0bdb6b3e899a" data-slug="michelangelo-david-the-quintessence-of-renaissance-art" data-link-text="Michelangelo\u0027s David" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/michelangelo-david-the-quintessence-of-renaissance-art\/" data-edition="us">Michelangelo\u0027s David<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/michelangelos-david\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Michelangelo\u0027s masterpiece, the 17-foot-tall statue of David, stands front-and-center at the Galleria dell\u0027Accademia in Florence. Jane Pauley reflects on the quintessence of Renaissance art. Jane Pauley reports. Seth Doane checks out the process of creating a simply delicious cheese. Created in 1881 by journalist-author Carlo Lorenzini (who took the town's name as his pen name), the wooden puppet who became a real boy was the star of a coming-of-age story much darker than the familiar Disney film. Lee Cowan reports. Jane Pauley reports. Martha Teichner reports. She talked with Jane Pauley about the rich history of one of Italy's richest families, the restoration of a great house and winery that had been left to decay for a century, and the treasures that sit behind the villa's walls. She transformed it into one of the most famous villas in Tuscany, attracting a constant stream of tourists, thanks to her bestselling memoir about restoring the house, called "Under the Tuscan Sun." The book spent more than two-and-a-half years on the bestseller list, and later became a popular film. Mayes talks with correspondent Rita Braver about her unexpected success, her adopted village of Cortona, and her latest book, "See You in the Piazza." Rose water? It was invented here, as were other medicinal and aromatic innovations, as reported by Jane Pauley. His company, which makes some of the finest and priciest clothing in the world, has raised the fortunes of Solomeo, restored the town\u0027s ancient buildings, and upheld the dignity of local workers by forging what has been called a "humanistic enterprise in the world of industry." Tracy Smith reports. Seth Doane visited the Langhe region of Piedmont, Italy, where the rolling hills are covered with hazelnut trees, and with confectioners and pastry makers who bask in the delights of the hazelnut. They\u0027ve fixed it up, and brought the olive groves, vineyards and vegetable gardens back to life. Sting and Trudie talk with correspondent Alina Cho about music, raising a family, and revitalizing a cherished homestead. Jane Pauley reports. Seth Doane explores the Neapolitan love of coffee with tour guide Marcello Uzzi, and attends lessons at the Italian coffee powerhouse Illy's own University of Coffee in Trieste, where the highly-calibrated method of preparing the perfect cup of espresso is taught. Videographer: Mike Hernandez. Mo Rocca has suggestions on how to get away from it all, none very practical.<\/p><p><strong>TECHNOLOGY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="911e3851-acf7-4dde-b475-1ca945e5ff93" data-slug="virgin-hyperloop-one-21st-century-solution-to-gridlock" data-link-text="Gridlock - Seeking 21st century solutions to an age-old problem" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/virgin-hyperloop-one-21st-century-solution-to-gridlock\/" data-edition="us">Gridlock - Seeking 21st century solutions to an age-old problem<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/gridlock-seeking-new-solutions-to-an-age-old-problem\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>As Americans spend an estimated 97 hours a year stuck in traffic, costing tens of billions in lost productivity, answers to our traffic nightmares are being explored, both high-tech and old-school, from a Hyperloop magnetic transportation system reaching speeds of hundreds of miles per hour, to gondola rides above congested city streets. Lee Cowan reports. Well, the future of self-driving vehicles is closer than you think, as David Pogue finds out when he surveys a landscape in which the drivers are not people.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/lyft-co-founder-on-why-your-car-is-expendable\/" target="_blank">Lyft co-founder on why your car is expendable<\/a><br\/>Self-driving cars may reshape more than our streets. In this web exclusive, correspondent David Pogue talks to David Zimmer, co-founder and president of the Lyft ride-sharing service, about the future of transportation, and what will change as new technologies make us less and less dependent on owning a car. So, is it any surprise that some commuters have turned to more imaginative methods of transportation to work, like a unicycle, or a self-built, foldable boat? Susan Spencer reports. Nancy Giles talks with a familiar radio voice, "Cousin Brucie," and historian Donna Halper about the evolution of entertainment on the road. Special correspondent Ted Koppel joins Leno as he slowly makes his way through the nation's capital, while offering a discourse on America's transportation history. The Japanese have turned black metal manhole covers into well-rounded works of design. Nearly every city and town now has its very own manhole covers, usually based on a local claim to fame, drawing fans (called "manholers") in search of photos or copies of these unique pieces of public art. Richard Schlesinger looks at what may soon be taking off on the highway, which look more like helicopters than what "The Jetsons" promised. Richard Schlesinger looks at what may soon be taking off on the highway, which look more like helicopters than what "The Jetsons" promised.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.pal-v.com\/en\/" target="_blank">PAL-V<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.bellflight.com\/company\/innovation\/air-taxi" target="_blank">Nexus: Bell Air Taxi<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.autogyrousa.com\/" target="_blank">AutoGyro<\/a>\u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.boeing.com\/features\/2019\/01\/pav-first-flight-01-19.page" target="_blank">Boeing\u0027s autonomous passenger air vehicle (PAV) prototype<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.airbus.com\/newsroom\/stories\/urban-air-mobility-the-sky-is-yours.html" target="_blank">Airbus: Urban Air Mobility<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/terrafugia.com\/" target="_blank">Terrafugia<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.paramountmiami.com\/" target="_blank">Paramount Miami Worldcenter Skyport<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>TRAVEL:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7fde37f2-9c61-4e56-bf40-23dfd9a6172a" data-slug="traveling-americas-scenic-byways" data-link-text=" Traveling America\u0027s scenic byways" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/traveling-americas-scenic-byways\/" data-edition="us"> Traveling America\u0027s scenic byways<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/americas-scenic-drives\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s easy to get caught up in getting to where you want to go, while missing all the beauty and intrigue you pass along the journey. Conor Knighton explores America's national scenic byways. Now, with more than 700 confirmed cases of measles in 23 states, public health officials are scrambling to put a stop to it. Dr. Jon LaPook reports on using science as an antidote to misinformation about vaccines.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.boostoregon.org\/" target="_blank">Boost Oregon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.hms.harvard.edu\/dms\/neuroscience\/fac\/nelson.php" target="_blank">Charles Nelson, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, Boston Children\u0027s Hospital<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.drjoelsclinic.com\/" target="_blank">Dr. Joel Amundson<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HOLIDAYS:<\/strong>\u00a0Mothers Day<\/p><p><strong>LANDMARKS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8c0a704a-06cb-4820-af9e-301cb1f63227" data-slug="statue-of-liberty-museum-opens-on-liberty-island-new-york-harbor" data-link-text="A new museum for Lady Liberty" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/statue-of-liberty-museum-opens-on-liberty-island-new-york-harbor\/" data-edition="us">A new museum for Lady Liberty<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-tribute-to-lady-liberty\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>This week the $100 million Statue of Liberty Museum opens on Liberty Island in New York Harbor. It tells the story of the creation of Fr\u00c3\u00a9d\u00c3\u00a9ric Auguste Bartholdi\u0027s statue back in the 1800s \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a gift of France \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and also the story of how it became a symbol of America, of inclusion, of liberty. Martha Teichner reports. But Stern, who made a name for himself as a potty-mouthed shock jock, has evolved \u00e2\u0080\u0093 as a celebrity interviewer and as a person. He talks with his colleague, CBS News' White House correspondent Chip Reid, about the role of the press corps today, and about his new book, "The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America." Kennedy International Airport in New York, one of the most distinctive buildings in the world. Rescued from the bulldozer by building preservationists, the magnetic terminal that once drew air travelers has now been transformed into the nostalgic TWA Hotel. Kris Van Cleave checks in.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.twahotel.com\/" target="_blank">TWA Hotel at JFK<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.nknet.com\/twa\/" target="_blank">TWAlive<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/web.archive.org\/web\/20010407233345\/http:\/\/twacargo.com\/about\/history.html" target="_blank">TWA History<\/a>\u00a0(Wayback Machine)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/gallatin.nyu.edu\/people\/faculty\/ljh250.html" target="_blank">Louise Harpman, New York University<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>JUSTICE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ba507d4d-2168-49a2-8010-f72126f2c28a" data-slug="the-central-park-five-netflix-miniseries-when-they-see-us" data-link-text="The Central Park Five speak" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-central-park-five-netflix-miniseries-when-they-see-us\/" data-edition="us">The Central Park Five speak<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-central-park-five-a-cautionary-tale-of-injustice\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>With a new Netflix series about their case premiering, the men who came to be known as the Central Park Five share with correspondent Maurice DuBois the many costs of a false conviction.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "When They See Us," directed by Ana DuVernay, click on the video player below:<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Netflix","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/NewOnNetflix","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/u3F9n_smGWY?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/u3F9n_smGWY\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"When They See Us | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/u3F9n_smGWY" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.netflix.com\/title\/80200549" target="_blank">"When They See Us,"<\/a>\u00a0a four-part series debuting on Netflix May 31<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.innocenceproject.org\/" target="_blank">Innocence Project<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/yusefspeaks.com\/" target="_blank">Yusef Salaam<\/a>\u00a0(yusefspeaks.com)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>SUNDAY PROFILE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3a0282ee-d621-4732-bebd-824f7548cda4" data-slug="jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-on-his-cancer-diagnosis" data-link-text=""Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek on his cancer diagnosis" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-on-his-cancer-diagnosis\/" data-edition="us">"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek on his cancer diagnosis<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jeopardy-host-alex-trebek-on-his-cancer-diagnosis\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For 35 years Alex Trebek has hosted nearly 8,000 episodes of the game show "Jeopardy!" and won six Emmy Awards. And while contestant James Holzhauer's record-setting streak has been making headlines of late, the biggest news from the show has been Trebek's fight against pancreatic cancer. He talked with Jane Pauley about his chemotherapy, the crippling pain, and his determination not to miss a day of work. McRaven<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/lessons-from-admiral-william-h-mcraven\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Admiral William McRaven, now retired, thought commanding the raid on Osama bin Laden\u0027s compound would be the crowning achievement of his 37 years as a Navy SEAL, until he gave a 2014 commencement speech at the University of Texas at Austin that went viral \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a lesson in personal responsibility that spoke to millions across the globe and became a bestseller, "Make Your Bed." David Martin talks with Admiral McRaven about the long, long road from making your bed to missions in Iraq and Afghanistan.<\/p><p><strong>READ AN EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b558beb7-c4ad-4f55-b8af-e6852a55319d" data-slug="book-excerpt-sea-stories-my-life-in-special-operations-by-admiral-william-h-mcraven" data-link-text=""Sea Stories" by Admiral William H. McRaven" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-sea-stories-my-life-in-special-operations-by-admiral-william-h-mcraven\/" data-edition="us">"Sea Stories" by Admiral William H. McRaven<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.grandcentralpublishing.com\/titles\/william-h-mcraven\/sea-stories\/9781538729748\/" target="_blank">"Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations"<\/a>\u00a0by Admiral William H. McRaven (Grand Central), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio Formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Sea-Stories-Life-Special-Operations\/dp\/1538729741\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-mares-and-their-foals\/" target="_blank">Mares and their foals (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>For Mother\u0027s Day, "Sunday Morning" takes us near Corolla, North Carolina. Videographer: Carl Mrozek. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="6cbaa46f-750b-43aa-b6f5-8fff9da91b07" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-2003-extreme-ironing\/" target="_blank">Extreme ironing (Video)<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s not an Olympic sport (yet), but as correspondent Bill Geist discovered, adherents of extreme ironing go to herculean extremes as they wield their irons in ever-more challenging situations, pressing on in their quest to remove wrinkles. Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" November 7, 2003.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5eeb7d95-26b6-42a2-b56c-1f30ae5908d7" data-slug="calendar-week-of-may-13-webby-awards-national-bike-to-work-day-preakness-stakes" data-link-text="Week of May 13" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-may-13-webby-awards-national-bike-to-work-day-preakness-stakes\/" data-edition="us">Week of May 13<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-may-13\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>From the Webby Awards to the 144th Preakness Stakes, "Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="09ed7e5d-8848-47c7-b461-7fcde9930450" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-1986-immigrants-on-the-statue-of-liberty\/" target="_blank">Immigrants on the Statue of Liberty (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>Lady Liberty has come to represent the idea of America, freedom and opportunity to generations. "Sunday Morning" host Charles Kuralt presents the story of the Statue of Liberty as told by the experiences of immigrants arriving at New York Harbor, as well as by photographer Peter B. Kaplan, who documented the statue in amazing closeups; Richard Adler, who composed a suite in her honor; Elmo Leonardelli, a scaffolder who worked on its 1986 restoration; and Lee Iacocca, chairman of the Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation. Originally broadcast on January 5, 1986.<\/p><hr\/><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="d53adab6-6c4f-46e8-91a7-40ded9a9f797" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Correspondents Lee Cowan and Mo Rocca accept the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning Program for "CBS Sunday Morning," May 5, 2019, at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="sunday-morning-daytime-emmy-lee-cowan-mo-rocca-620.jpg" data-image-filename="sunday-morning-daytime-emmy-lee-cowan-mo-rocca-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/05\/06" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><em>On Sunday, May 5, "Sunday Morning" won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning Program. Thank you to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and thank you to our viewers, who make it all worthwhile!<\/em><\/p><h2>RECAP: MAY 5 - The Money Issue<\/h2><p><em>Our annual special broadcast that looks into the many ways we earn, spend, invest, waste, lose, and go without money, featuring guest host Martha Teichner.<\/em><\/p><hr\/><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-55\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL 5\/5 EPISODE!<\/a>\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b61a7e7b-d653-47c7-9131-aa7814fa4d63" data-slug="calling-it-quits-when-leaving-your-job-is-the-right-thing-to-do" data-link-text="Calling it quits: When leaving your job is the right thing to do" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calling-it-quits-when-leaving-your-job-is-the-right-thing-to-do\/" data-edition="us">Calling it quits: When leaving your job is the right thing to do<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/i-quit-the-joys-of-leaving-your-job-for-good\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Many Americans with full-time jobs say they daydream about leaving those jobs far behind. But giving up an unsatisfying career (and the paycheck with it) is not just a fantasy, say those who have experienced the joy of quitting. Tony Dokoupil reports. Magazine<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.bookculture.com\/" target="_blank">Book Culture<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.susanemmerson.com\/" target="_blank">susanemmerson.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.michellesingletary.com\/home.html" target="_blank">michellesingletary.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.zondervan.com\/9780310338338\/the-21-day-financial-fast\/" target="_blank">"The 21-Day Financial Fast: Your Path to Financial Peace and Freedom"<\/a>\u00a0by Michelle Singletary (Zondervan), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/21-Day-Financial-Fast-Peace-Freedom\/dp\/0310338336\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CURRENCY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7772da38-381a-4dd9-b8e0-b63276870879" data-slug="sweden-is-going-cashless" data-link-text="Sweden is going cashless" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sweden-is-going-cashless\/" data-edition="us">Sweden is going cashless<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/cashless-economy-change-comes-to-sweden\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The Swedish band ABBA has been singing about "Money, Money, Money" for years. But if you try to buy a ticket to the pop group's museum exhibition in Stockholm with cash, you're out of luck; it's one of the increasing number of establishments that has stopped accepting cash. Mark Phillips looks at how Sweden is becoming a cashless society, where transactions are all done with smartphones and devices, and where last year only 13% of Swedes could remember using coins or bills for a recent purchase. LOCATION!:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b6f7e78c-db1e-4e23-b827-0772df0d8191" data-slug="tulsa-remote-oklahoma-city-wants-telecommuters" data-link-text="Work remotely? Tulsa, Oklahoma wants you (and your laptop) to move" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/tulsa-remote-oklahoma-city-wants-telecommuters\/" data-edition="us">Work remotely? Tulsa, Oklahoma wants you (and your laptop) to move<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/work-remotely-then-bring-your-home-office-to-tulsa-oklahoma\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>With countless people working remotely from their homes, does it really matter\u00a0<em>where\u00a0<\/em>they live? According to Tulsa, Oklahoma, no! The city of 400,000 that has plenty of hip coffee shops, bustling bars, and a thriving arts district also wants more telecommuters, and is willing to pay you $10,000 to relocate there. Conor Knighton talks with people who have picked up and moved to the Sooner State after signing up for the Tulsa Remote program. And all the stuff that stores cannot easily resell will wind up in the secondary market, where one company\u0027s trash can become other people\u0027s treasure. Rita Braver visits liquidators who process and resell goods that are just as good as new, or even newer.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/when-customers-return-high-end-fashions\/" target="_blank">When customers return high-end fashions<\/a><br\/>Roughly a third of apparel purchases may end up as returns, and high-end stores may not be the final resting place for high-end fashions. In this web exclusive, correspondent Rita Braver talks with supply chain logistics expert Dale Rogers about what happens when customers bring stuff back. Luke Burbank talks with aspiring pizzeria owners, and those who have pursued their dreams and are now rolling in dough. Lee Cowan reports. Now, meet the woman who literally gave birth to the most influential family of celebrities on the planet, as Tracy Smith sits down with Kris Jenner. David Pogue talked to some experts on manipulating open safes for whatever possible treasures await inside. Videographer: Carl Mrozek. And it\u0027s not just for horses: A veritable Noah\u0027s Ark of animals shares the grounds. Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" March 27, 1994.<\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-1990-rescuing-horses-for-adoption\/" target="_blank">Rescuing horses for adoption (Video)<\/a><br\/>Many thoroughbreds may face an unsettling future once their racing days are over. Which is why Judy Parker started an adopt-a-horse program in Florida, rescuing and caring for former race horses until they could find new homes. Correspondent Bill Geist reports. Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" June 10, 1990. Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" May 3, 1992. Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b7a4ba7f-4b1d-4f1a-9c4e-572db476da72" data-slug="postsecret-private-secrets-anonymously-shared-with-the-world" data-link-text="PostSecret: Private secrets anonymously shared with the world" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/postsecret-private-secrets-anonymously-shared-with-the-world\/" data-edition="us">PostSecret: Private secrets anonymously shared with the world<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/tell-me-a-secret-how-postsecret-shares-anonymous-messages-with-the-world\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Beginning in 2004, Frank Warren has invited total strangers to send him their secrets \u00e2\u0080\u0093 humorous or painful, romantic or traumatic \u00e2\u0080\u0093 which he then posts on the massively popular website PostSecret.com. The postcards that arrive in his mail each week have even been displayed in museums, where viewers may find secrets that hit close to home. Lee Cowan reports. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="43fcbe6e-f812-44ed-8478-cab450fddcba" data-slug="frida-kahlo-appearances-can-be-deceiving" data-link-text=" Frida Kahlo: The unapologetic artist" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/frida-kahlo-appearances-can-be-deceiving\/" data-edition="us"> Frida Kahlo: The unapologetic artist<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/frida-kahlo-the-art-and-the-artist\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>There is so much more to Frida Kahlo than meets the eye, as viewed in a new exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum that blurs the line between artist and art. Faith Salie explores the career of an unapologetic woman who carefully crafted a portrait of her life while living through polio, and her husband Diego Rivera's infidelity, to become one of the most famous women in art history. (through May 12)<\/li><li>Exhibition catalogue:\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/shop.brooklynmuseum.org\/collections\/freida-khalo\/products\/frida-kahlo-making-her-self-up" target="_blank">"Frida Kahlo: Making Her Self Up"<\/a>\u00a0by Claire Wilcox and Circe Henestrosa (Victoria & Albert Museum), in Hardcover format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Frida-Kahlo-Making-Her-Self\/dp\/1851779604\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/fridakahlofoundation.com\/" target="_blank">Frida Kahlo Foundation for Culture and the Arts<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.fridakahlo.org\/" target="_blank">fridakahlo.org<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/fridakahlocorporation.com\/" target="_blank">Frida Kahlo Corporation: Branding and Licensing<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>JOURNALISM:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="32cf59ef-c73b-41a0-8a71-0dbbf9ad9bdf" data-slug="mad-as-hell-how-network-foretold-todays-tv-news" data-link-text=""Mad as hell": How "Network" foretold today\u0027s TV news" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mad-as-hell-how-network-foretold-todays-tv-news\/" data-edition="us">"Mad as hell": How "Network" foretold today\u0027s TV news<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/network-and-the-changing-state-of-tv-news\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In the years since the premiere of Paddy Chayefsky\u0027s Oscar-winning satire "Network," in which TV news anchor Howard Beale became a "mad prophet of the airwaves," 24-hour cable news operations have taken to heart the movie\u0027s lesson: Success lies in the incitement of anger. "Sunday Morning" special correspondent Ted Koppel talks with Bryan Cranston, starring as Howard Beale in a new Broadway version of "Network"; former TV news executive Dick Wald; cable news veteran Greta Van Susteren; and Carlos Maza, host of the Vox series "Strikethrough," about the state of TV news today.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-role-of-news-media-in-the-age-of-trump\/" target="_blank">The role of news media in the age of Trump<\/a><br\/>President Donald Trump\u0027s understanding of the power of social media to spread his message has contributed to dramatic changes in how journalism functions today. In this web extra, "Sunday Morning" Special Correspondent Ted Koppel hears from online journalist Carlos Maza and cable TV news veteran Greta Van Susteren about gatekeepers, facts and the spread of propaganda. Though never found guilty, the reverend did collect life insurance policies on several family members who\u0027d mysteriously died, until he himself was murdered by a vigilante. Rita Braver reports on Lee's fascination with the case, and talks with Casey Cep, author of the book "Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee." Mo Rocca talks with Collins about her film and TV career, her five husbands, and her catfights with "Dynasty" co-star Linda Evans. John Blackstone sits down with Mac, a playwright and performance artist best known for his 24-hour-long epic, "A 24-Decade History of Popular Music." Jane Pauley reports. More than 200 people have been killed. Elizabeth Palmer reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c8de5329-8b98-4b7c-83d9-88c4655dce18" data-slug="a-resurrection-in-faith-based-films-breakthrough" data-link-text="A resurrection in faith-based films" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-resurrection-in-faith-based-films-breakthrough\/" data-edition="us">A resurrection in faith-based films<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/films-with-a-message-of-faith\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>With the end of big-budget Biblical epics, faith-based movies have long been out of favor in Hollywood. But in the years since Mel Gibson\u0027s "The Passion of the Christ" became a box office phenomenon, filmmakers telling stories with a Christian perspective may finally be getting an answer to their prayers, with larger budgets and big-name talent. Correspondent John Blackstone talks with Chrissy Metz, start of the film "Breakthrough"; Bishop T.D. Jakes, a pastor who has also produced several hit Christian films, including "Miracles From Heaven"; and students learning the craft of filmmaking at Liberty University, one of the largest Christian universities in the world.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/chrissy-metz-on-prayer-and-acting-in-faith-based-films\/" target="_blank">Chrissy Metz on prayer and acting in faith-based films<\/a><br\/>The new movie "Breakthrough" is based on the true story of a 14-year-old boy who was pronounced dead and then came back to life after his mother prayed. Chrissy Metz talked with correspondent John Blackstone about prayer and her standards for accepting roles in projects. Jakes, a pastor who has produced several films revolving around issues of faith, such as "Miracles From Heaven" starring Jennifer Garner, talked with John Blackstone about Hollywood\u0027s acceptance of faith-based narratives and what it means for a filmmaker to "preach to the choir."<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/breakthroughmovie.com\/" target="_blank">"Breakthrough"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Passion-Christ-Blu-ray-Mel-Gibson\/dp\/B01NBHW8BP\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">"The Passion of the Christ"<\/a>\u00a0(available on Blu-ray\/DVD)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.tdjakes.org\/" target="_blank">T.D. Jakes Ministries<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.liberty.edu\/academics\/art\/cinematicarts\/" target="_blank">School of Visual and Performing Arts, Liberty University<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.apu.edu\/honors\/faculty\/bharrington\/" target="_blank">Dr. Barbara Nicolosi Harrington, Azusa Pacific University<\/a><\/li><li><p><a href="https:\/\/pureflix.com\/" target="_blank">Pureflix<\/a><\/p><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="gallery" data-uuid="578b24b0-a737-11e2-a3f0-029118418759" data-float="left" data-size="xlarge"\/><p><strong>OUR MAN IN PARIS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4617089e-b8cd-4a1e-b660-270543231439" data-slug="notre-dame-cathedral-the-worlds-church" data-link-text="Notre Dame is the world\u0027s church" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/notre-dame-cathedral-the-worlds-church\/" data-edition="us">Notre Dame is the world\u0027s church<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/notre-dame-cathedral-an-appreciation\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It had withstood a war, a revolution and neglect, as well as the impact of 30,000-40,000 tourists a day. But there was so much more than stone to Notre Dame Cathedral. David Turecamo reports on the heritage of the Paris landmark that was damaged by fire this week. But nearly every member has endured the anguish of a missing loved one \u00e2\u0080\u0093 children mostly. Lee Cowan attended a concert at St. Martin in the Fields in London, and talked to members about the healing, and hope, their music has brought. Seth Doane interviews the group's members – seven young men between the ages of 21 and 26 who consider themselves family, who've trained, composed music and grown up together, and all live in the same house – and goes behind the scenes with BTS in a secret Seoul rehearsal studio. Halsey\u0027 Official MV","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/XsX3ATc3FbA" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Follow BTS on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/BTS_twt" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/bts.bighitofficial\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/bts.ibighit.com\/" target="_blank">"Map of the Soul: Persona"<\/a>\u00a0by BTS (Bighit), available on CD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Map-Soul-PERSONA-BTS\/dp\/B07PB2W4ND" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/map-of-the-soul-persona-bts\/33703045" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Digital Download (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/MAP-SOUL-PERSONA-BTS\/dp\/B07QHXX52W\/ref=tmm_msc_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/music\/album\/MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_PERSONA?id=Bd4bqpiepn3em6pp257kehgpjki&hl=en_US" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/album\/map-of-the-soul-persona\/1458938366" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>) and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/album\/1AvXa8xFEXtR3hb4bgihIK" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>SUNDAY JOURNAL:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a5227e19-7d72-4468-9ecd-a5447c8b472f" data-slug="the-mueller-report-road-map-to-where" data-link-text="The Mueller Report - Road map to where?" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-mueller-report-road-map-to-where\/" data-edition="us">The Mueller Report - Road map to where?<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-mueller-report-road-map-to-where\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>A redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller\u0027s investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election, and President Trump\u0027s efforts to obstruct the FBI\u0027s and Mueller\u0027s investigations, has been released, prompting dismissals and arguments over findings of fact, questions about prosecutorial judgment and Congressional prerogative, and subpoenas. What's next? Weijia Jiang reports. Tracy Smith talks with the show's star Jeff Daniels and playwright Aaron Sorkin on translating Lee's characters to the stage, and with students who talk about "Mockingbird"'s relevance to today's audience. The Afghanistan War veteran, Rhodes scholar and trained pianist talks with CBS News' John Dickerson about the importance of narratives, coming out, what youth brings to public office, and reanimating his party's values for a new era, including a connection with faith. Anthony Mason talks with the 32-year-old about her music. Lee Cowan reports. Videographer: Lance Milbrand. Lee Cowan reports. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award is presented annually to elected public officials who have made courageous decisions despite political and personal risks. This week on "Sunday Morning," Martha Teichner offers a 30-year-retrospective of the award, speaking to Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and her son, Jack Schlossberg, and to past recipients of the award, and reveals this year\u0027s winner: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jfklibrary.org\/events-and-awards\/profile-in-courage-award" target="_blank">Profile in Courage Award<\/a>, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/profileincourageaward.org\/submit-a-nomination\/" target="_blank">Submit a nomination for a Profile in Courage Award<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jfklibrary.org\/about-us\/jfk-library-foundation\/board-of-directors\/caroline-kennedy-honorary-president" target="_blank">Caroline Kennedy<\/a>, John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-walter-winchell\/" target="_blank">Walter Winchell (Video)<\/a><br\/>On April 7, 1897, tabloid columnist-turned-broadcaster Walter Winchell was born in New York City. Jane Pauley reports. Chip Reid reports on an exhibition of Traylor's work, and life, at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. (through April 7)<\/li><li>Exhibition Catalogue:\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/americanart.si.edu\/books\/traylor" target="_blank">"Between Worlds: The Art of Bill Traylor"<\/a>\u00a0by Leslie Umberger (Princeton University Press), in Hardcover format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Between-Worlds-Art-Bill-Traylor\/dp\/0691182671\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.artnet.com\/artists\/bill-traylor\/" target="_blank">Bill Traylor<\/a>\u00a0(artnet.com)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MOVIES:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3d8dcaee-3bf9-405d-90d0-116f88c7ceb8" data-slug="sam-rockwell-in-fosse-verdon" data-link-text="Sam Rockwell dances into his latest role in "Fosse\/Verdon"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sam-rockwell-in-fosse-verdon\/" data-edition="us">Sam Rockwell dances into his latest role in "Fosse\/Verdon"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sam-rockwell-on-playing-bob-fosse\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Tony Dokoupil profiles the Oscar-winning star of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "Vice," who now plays director-choreographer Bob Fosse in the TV series "Fosse\/Verdon."<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.fxnetworks.com\/shows\/fosse-verdon" target="_blank">"Fosse\/Verdon"<\/a>\u00a0(FX)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-the-creator-of-paint-by-numbers-sets\/" target="_blank">The creator of paint-by-numbers sets (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" remembers artist Dan Robbins, who in the 1950s created one of America\u0027s most popular fads: paint-by-number sets, allowing hobbyists to paint their own masterpieces for display. Jane Pauley reports. Originally broadcast on April 27, 2001.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>BUSINESS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ca120a0a-01e5-44bf-b955-a2f171f9a667" data-slug="holding-court-with-steve-ballmer" data-link-text="Holding court with Steve Ballmer" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/holding-court-with-steve-ballmer\/" data-edition="us">Holding court with Steve Ballmer<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-enthusiastic-steve-ballmer\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In 2014 Steve Ballmer, who ranks as one of the wealthiest people in the world, bought the Los Angeles Clippers, and is today their most enthusiastic fan. It\u0027s just one of the areas the former Microsoft CEO is devoting his micro-managed time, another being the creation of USA Facts, a free, non-partisan website that provides one-stop access to all government data. Rita Braver reports. Big groups of older kids might spell trouble for Bruynell, who is on the autism spectrum, but what Mabes and his friends did initiated a most unexpected friendship. Steve Hartman reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>TELEVISION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9e34007c-be4e-46b5-8ceb-fb86739b6b8b" data-slug="emilia-clarke-on-game-of-thrones-and-her-near-death-experience" data-link-text=" Emilia Clarke on "Game of Thrones" and her near-death experience" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/emilia-clarke-on-game-of-thrones-and-her-near-death-experience\/" data-edition="us"> Emilia Clarke on "Game of Thrones" and her near-death experience<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/emilia-clarke-on-games-of-thrones\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>As Danerys Taergaryn on "Game of Thrones," Emilia Clarke plays a character who can walk through fire. And the actress has found that, in some ways, she can, too. She tells correspondent Tracy Smith that portraying a strong woman on TV helped her to be one in life, when she suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, twice, and nearly died. Having completed ten years on the hit HBO series, Clarke has started a charity, SameYou, for brain injury survivors.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hbo.com\/game-of-thrones" target="_blank">"Game of Thrones"<\/a>\u00a0(HBO site)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.sameyou.org\/" target="_blank">SameYou<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HISTORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="736d2950-9dd5-45b3-98d1-11b3753e7018" data-slug="reconstruction-one-of-the-most-misunderstood-chapters-in-american-history" data-link-text="Reconstruction, one of the most misunderstood chapters in American history" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/reconstruction-one-of-the-most-misunderstood-chapters-in-american-history\/" data-edition="us">Reconstruction, one of the most misunderstood chapters in American history<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-story-of-reconstruction\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In the years following the Civil War known as Reconstruction, newly-freed African American men could finally vote, and would be elected to represent Southerners in Congress. But it was a period that would be transformed into an era of segregation and Jim Crow laws, and be taught to succeeding generations as a failed political experiment. Yet, Reconstruction is now being given its due in school curriculums, and in a new PBS documentary by Harvard professor Henry Louis Gates. Mo Rocca talks with Gates, as well as with historian Eric Foner and author Lawrence Otis Graham, about some of the most noted African American figures in the post-Civil War era. Norton), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-rain-forest\/" target="_blank">Rain forest (Extended Video)<\/a><\/p><p>"Sunday Morning" takes us this morning to the very damp Quinault Rain Forest in Olympic National Park in Washington State. Videographer: Nedra Gurry.\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="341e0085-4b0e-4454-b2ff-61166cf5f705" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>A field of bluebonnets, the state flower of Texas, surrounded by Indian paintbrush at sunset.&nbsp;<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="field-of-bluebonnets-surrounded-by-indian-paintbrush-at-sunset-jeff-parker-620.jpg" data-image-filename="field-of-bluebonnets-surrounded-by-indian-paintbrush-at-sunset-jeff-parker-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/03\/30" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="174dbdd8-fb20-4c14-b129-0bfbe2326c77" data-slug="nature-up-close-super-blooms" data-link-text="Super blooms" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-super-blooms\/" data-edition="us">Super blooms<\/span><br\/>California isn\u0027t the only state where the desert can burst into color.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: MARCH 31<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-331\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL MARCH 31 EPISODE!<\/a>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1bc526b9-fd96-4cda-9236-9940e4b72e1f" data-slug="how-chef-dan-giusti-and-brigaid-are-remaking-school-lunches" data-link-text="Let\u0027s re-do lunch" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/how-chef-dan-giusti-and-brigaid-are-remaking-school-lunches\/" data-edition="us">Let\u0027s re-do lunch<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/whats-for-lunch-a-surprising-school-cafeteria-menu\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Dan Giusti previously worked at what has been called the best restaurant in the world, Noma, in Copenhagen. So, what is he doing at a lunch line at a New London, Conn., elementary school? Just revolutionizing the American school cafeteria menu. Giusti, the founder of the company Brigaid, hires trained chefs to make high-quality school lunches from scratch, and recently hosted a competition featuring award-winning chefs from across the country to see what meal they could create for $1.25 per student. He talks with Nancy Giles about improving classroom cuisine.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.chefsbrigaid.com\/" target="_blank">Brigaid<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/TheDanielGiusti" target="_blank">@TheDanielGiusti on Twitter<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.winthropelementary.org\/" target="_blank">Winthrop STEM Elementary Magnet School<\/a>, New London, Conn.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.madfeed.co\/video\/feeding-a-million-dan-giusti\/" target="_blank">Feeding a Million by Dan Giusti<\/a>\u00a0(MAD)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/noma.dk\/" target="_blank">Noma<\/a>, Copenhagen<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5219e386-fd49-40e4-9413-a32e3185659f" data-slug="almanac-the-us-virgin-islands" data-link-text="The U.S. Virgin Islands" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-the-us-virgin-islands\/" data-edition="us">The U.S. Virgin Islands<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-the-u-s-virgin-islands\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On March 31, 1917 the U.S. took possession of St. Thomas, St. John, St. Croix and about 50 other smaller Caribbean islands, which they purchased from Denmark for $25 million. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.visitusvi.com\/" target="_blank">Visit the U.S. Virgin Islands<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nps.gov\/viis\/index.htm" target="_blank">Virgin Islands National Park, U.S. Virgin Islands<\/a>\u00a0(NPS)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="afbe45f3-6d62-499f-8406-8cae6fee2c98" data-slug="play-it-loud-rock-and-roll-relics-at-metropolitan-museum-of-art-in-new-york-city" data-link-text="Rock relics at the Metropolitan Museum of Art" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/play-it-loud-rock-and-roll-relics-at-metropolitan-museum-of-art-in-new-york-city\/" data-edition="us">Rock relics at the Metropolitan Museum of Art<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/rock-stars-at-the-metropolitan-museum-of-art\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>They\u0027re some of the most iconic instruments from the rock \u0027n\u0027 roll era, played by some of the most artful and timeless musicians, and now they\u0027re being given a stage all their own. Opening this week at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is a new exhibition, "Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll," featuring such rock relics as the guitars of Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly, Jimi Hendrix and Bruce Springsteen; Jerry Lee Lewis\u0027 baby grand piano; and drum sets for The Beatles and The Who. Anthony Mason walks us through a treasure trove of musical history. Inciardi (Met Museum) Maybe some tips on the hottest new clubs.)<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hbo.com\/barry" target="_blank">"Barry"<\/a>\u00a0(HBO)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>SCIENCE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="fa1957d7-80be-480e-8232-a9fc87ec8447" data-slug="biomimicry-turning-to-nature-for-technological-solutions" data-link-text="Biomimicry: Turning to nature for technological solutions" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/biomimicry-turning-to-nature-for-technological-solutions\/" data-edition="us">Biomimicry: Turning to nature for technological solutions<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-fascinating-world-of-biomimicry\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Welcome to the world of biomimicry, where scientists look to nature for innovations. Faith Salie examines how humpback whales inspired aerodynamic windmill turbines, porcupine quills inspired medical products, and how a frog\u0027s saliva could lead to the development of stronger adhesives.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/biomimicry.org\/" target="_blank">The Biomimicry Institute<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.harpercollins.com\/9780060533229\/biomimicry\/" target="_blank">"Biomimicry: Innovation Inspired by Nature"<\/a>\u00a0by Janine M. Benyus (HarperCollins), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via Amazon Now, with nothing but prison time on his resume, he thought perhaps he could sell his life\u0027s work - hundreds and hundreds of watercolors he painted while in prison. Steve Hartman reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.detroitnews.com\/story\/news\/local\/detroit-city\/2019\/01\/19\/cleared-ex-convict-says-hes-forced-sell-paintings-he-did-prison\/2580359002\/" target="_blank">Exhibition of Richard Phillips\u0027 works at the Community Art Gallery<\/a>\u00a0in Ferndale, Michigan (now closed)<\/li><li>For information on purchasing Phillips\u0027 artwork visit\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.richardphillipsartgallery.com" target="_blank">www.richardphillipsartgallery.com<\/a>\u00a0\u00a0<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0In memoriam (Video)<br\/>"Sunday Morning" remembers some notables who left us this past week, including CBS News\u0027 award-winning foreign editor Ana Real.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>TELEVISION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="33254f34-2be1-4304-8ba2-2b7ead9e8a26" data-slug="the-twilight-zone-rod-serling-jordan-peele" data-link-text="Return to "The Twilight Zone"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-twilight-zone-rod-serling-jordan-peele\/" data-edition="us">Return to "The Twilight Zone"<\/span>\u00a0| Watch Video<br\/>In 1959 Rod Serling\u0027s TV series, "The Twilight Zone," made its debut on CBS. Though not a major success at the time, the show that served up horror and science fiction stories as winking tales of contemporary society, has taken on legendary status, and has influenced films and TV ever since. David Pogue looks at how Serling crafted a TV classic with New York Times television critic James Poniewozik, and talks with the writer\u0027s daughter, Jodi Serling, about the influence that his hometown, Binghamton, N.Y., had on Serling\u0027s allegorical tales. Pogue also talks with Jordan Peele, the writer-comedian behind the Oscar-winning "Get Out" and "Us," who this week introduces a new iteration of "The Twilight Zone," debuting on CBS All Access.<\/p><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="aa4f7dd7-a4fc-4029-a754-0c16da71aaf6" data-slug="the-10-greatest-twilight-zone-episodes" data-link-text="The 10 greatest "Twilight Zone" episodes" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/the-10-greatest-twilight-zone-episodes\/" data-edition="us">The 10 greatest "Twilight Zone" episodes<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbs.com\/shows\/the-twilight-zone\/" target="_blank">"The Twilight Zone,"<\/a>\u00a0hosted by Jordan Peele, premieres on CBS All Access April 1<\/li><li>Watch the classic "The Twilight Zone" on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbs.com\/shows\/the-twilight-zone-classic\/" target="_blank">CBS.com<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.hulu.com\/twilight-zone" target="_blank">Hulu<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.netflix.com\/WiMovie\/70172488?sod=search-autocomplete" target="_blank">Netflix<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.silmanjamespress.com\/shop\/tv\/the-twilight-zone-companion-3rd-edition\/" target="_blank">"The Twilight Zone Companion" (Third Edition)<\/a>\u00a0by Marc Scott Zicree (Silman James Press)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gauntletpress.com\/product\/the-best-of-rod-serlings-twilight-zone-scripts\/" target="_blank">"The Best of Rod Serling\u0027s Twilight Zone Scripts"<\/a>\u00a0- Edited by Tony Albarella (Gauntlet Press)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nytimes.com\/by\/james-poniewozik" target="_blank">James Poniewozik, The New York Times<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.bundymuseum.org\/exhibits\/rod-serling-archive" target="_blank">The Rod Serling Archive, The Bundy Museum of History & Art<\/a>, Binghamton, N.Y.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9d657562-38eb-45f9-80f3-ac8a06cbe968" data-slug="a-gentleman-in-moscow-amor-towles-metropol-hotel" data-link-text="A visit to the Metropol, star of "A Gentleman in Moscow"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-gentleman-in-moscow-amor-towles-metropol-hotel\/" data-edition="us">A visit to the Metropol, star of "A Gentleman in Moscow"<\/span>\u00a0| Watch Video<br\/>The art nouveau Metropol Hotel in Moscow, which just celebrated its 110th anniversary, has welcomed countless famed guests in its day, but one of its most famous is fictional. Amor Towles\u0027 novel "A Gentleman in Moscow," the story of a Russian aristocrat condemned in 1922 to spend the rest of his life inside the hotel, has been on The New York Times bestseller list for weeks, sold more than a million copies, and been translated into 30 languages. Elizabeth Palmer joined Towles on a visit to the famed hotel, which has borne witness to seismic political events over the decades, and which is now welcoming fans of the novel seeking a glimpse of the hotel's fabled past. So, what\u0027s next?" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/douglas-brinkley-american-moonshot\/" data-edition="us">"They can put a man on the moon..." So, what\u0027s next?<\/span>\u00a0| Watch Video<br\/>Historian Douglas Brinkley on President John F. Kennedy\u0027s famous call to send a man to the moon \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and what a patriotic "moonshot" directive might mean for our country today.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.harpercollins.com\/9780062655066\/american-moonshot\/" target="_blank">"American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race" by Douglas Brinkley (HarperCollins), in Hardcover, eBook, Large Print and Audio formats, available via Amazon Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0Macaques (Extended Video)<br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to a nature reserve on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, a safe home for monkeys known as Crested Black Macaques. Videographer: Mauricio Handler.\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6c5770cd-e605-48a8-a977-45099594db30" data-slug="marsai-martin-the-black-ish-star-on-genius-productions-and-her-new-film-little" data-link-text="Teen mogul Marsai Martin on "Little"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/marsai-martin-the-black-ish-star-on-genius-productions-and-her-new-film-little\/" data-edition="us">Teen mogul Marsai Martin on "Little"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mogul-in-the-making\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Fourteen-year-old actress Marsai Martin, the star of the TV series "Black-ish," is also one of the youngest executive producers in motion picture history. Her company, Genius Productions, is behind the new comedy "Little," a sort of reversal of the Tom Hanks classic "Big," in which an overbearing professional woman is transformed into an adolescent \u00e2\u0080\u0093 an example of Martin proving that you can do anything at any age. Nancy Giles chatted with the young mogul, whose parents are trying to make sure she doesn\u0027t grow up too quickly. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "Little" click on the video player below.<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Universal Pictures","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/UniversalPictures","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/Qz65no3WnJk?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/Qz65no3WnJk\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Little - Official Trailer (HD)","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/Qz65no3WnJk" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.littlethemovie.com\/" target="_blank">"Little"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.geniusent.net\/" target="_blank">Genius Productions<\/a><\/li><\/ul><hr\/><h2>RECAP: MARCH 24<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-324\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL 3\/24 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0The Mueller Report<br\/>After nearly two years, Special Counsel Robert Mueller\u0027s investigation into Russia\u0027s interference in the 2016 presidential election, and of obstruction of justice in the determination of collusion in the operation, has been wrapped, with a report delivered to the Attorney General. What will this development mean for the continuing criminal, counterintelligence and Congressional investigations into the Trump administration, and further indictments from federal and state prosecutors?\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>THE MUELLER REPORT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d2ad4d89-efca-40cc-a5b2-2817256942ab" data-slug="the-mueller-report-what-its-findings-may-mean-for-democracy" data-link-text="What its findings may mean for democracy" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-mueller-report-what-its-findings-may-mean-for-democracy\/" data-edition="us">What its findings may mean for democracy<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-mueller-report-what-its-findings-may-mean-for-democracy\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Through the indictments, convictions and guilty pleas already filed through Robert Mueller\u0027s investigation, Russian interference in our elections has been proven. Now, what are we expected to do with the special counsel\u0027s investigative findings? Martha Teichner talks with investigative journalist Michael Isikoff and Washington Post opinion editor Michael Duffy about the big picture.<strong>\u00a0\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.washingtonpost.com\/" target="_blank">Michael Duffy, The Washington Post<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.twelvebooks.com\/titles\/michael-isikoff\/russian-roulette\/9781538728758\/" target="_blank">"Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin\u0027s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump"<\/a>\u00a0by Michael Isikoff and David Corn (Twelve Books), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Russian-Roulette-Inside-America-Election\/dp\/1478996234\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/Isikoff" target="_blank">@Isikoff on Twitter<\/a><strong>\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>THE MUELLER REPORT:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-mueller-report-ball-now-in-attorney-generals-court\/" target="_blank">Ball now in Attorney General\u0027s court (Video)<\/a><br\/>After receiving the findings from Special Counsel Robert Mueller\u0027s investigation into Russia\u0027s connections with the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr spent most of the weekend at the Justice Department with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and a small group of advisers pouring over the final report, making historic decisions about how much of it the public will see. Paula Reid reports.<\/p><p><strong>THE MUELLER REPORT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="af1f6e35-9530-416a-bb7d-fe8391c7cd2a" data-slug="after-the-mueller-report-the-beginning-of-more-legal-trouble-for-trump" data-link-text="More legal trouble for Trump" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/after-the-mueller-report-the-beginning-of-more-legal-trouble-for-trump\/" data-edition="us">More legal trouble for Trump<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-mueller-report-more-legal-trouble-for-trump\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Now that Special Counsel Robert Mueller\u0027s probe has ended, congressional and state investigations into President Trump\u0027s administration and business interests are expected to ramp up. Correspondent Ed O\u0027Keefe talks with law professor Jonathan Turkey and Democratic Senator Christopher Coons about a new phase in the president\u0027s legal jeopardy.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.law.gwu.edu\/jonathan-turley" target="_blank">Jonathan Turley, George Washington University Law School<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.coons.senate.gov\/" target="_blank">Senator Christopher Coons<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="af31058d-abc4-4683-9fa8-209f0d9bceab" data-slug="almanac-building-the-new-york-city-subway" data-link-text="Building the New York City subway" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-building-the-new-york-city-subway\/" data-edition="us">Building the New York City subway<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-tunneling-the-new-york-city-subway\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On March 24, 1900 Mayor Robert Van Wyck ceremoniously launched construction of the city\u0027s first subway line, commemorated as "Tunnel Day."<\/p><div data-shortcode="gallery" data-uuid="552ab619-8af0-11e2-9400-029118418759" data-float="left" data-size="xlarge"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/web.mta.info\/maps\/submap.html" target="_blank">New York City Subway Map<\/a>\u00a0(MTA)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nycsubway.org\/wiki\/Main_Page" target="_blank">nycsubway.org<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nycsubway.org\/wiki\/History_of_the_Independent_Subway" target="_blank">History of the Independent Subway<\/a>\u00a0(nycsubway.org)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/ny.curbed.com\/2017\/9\/20\/16305388\/nyc-subway-history-mta-train-cars" target="_blank">History of NYC subway cars<\/a>\u00a0(curbed.com)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COLLEGE BASKETBALL:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="dc8a6ed4-195a-4feb-a53e-fc23080438dd" data-slug="bracketology-the-origin-of-march-madness-brackets-ncaa" data-link-text="The origin of brackets" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/bracketology-the-origin-of-march-madness-brackets-ncaa\/" data-edition="us">The origin of brackets<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/how-march-madness-brackets-began\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The NCAA Bracket is a March Madness tradition nearly as popular as the college basketball tournament itself. This year, some 70 million bracket-makers are competing for cash prizes and office bragging rights. And it all started at an unassuming bar in Staten Island, New York, where correspondent Brook Silva-Braga learned of the first Final Four bracket, back in 1977, that would spread to become a national sensation.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbssports.com\/college-basketball\/ncaa-tournament\/" target="_blank">NCAA Tournament: March Madness<\/a>\u00a0(CBSSports.com)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbssports.com\/college-basketball\/ncaa-tournament\/brackets\/games\/" target="_blank">NCAA March Madness Bracket Games<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.jodysclubforest.com\/" target="_blank">Jody\u0027s Club Forest<\/a>, Staten Island, N.Y.<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.espn.com\/mens-college-basketball\/bracketology" target="_blank">Bracketology with Joe Lunardi<\/a>\u00a0(ESPN)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.berkshirehathaway.com\/" target="_blank">Berkshire Hathaway<\/a><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="94eca18c-ab97-48fe-9de4-55f0b77e2ece" data-slug="brandi-carlile-by-the-way-i-forgive-you" data-link-text="Brandi Carlile, the "underdog," surrounded by love" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/brandi-carlile-by-the-way-i-forgive-you\/" data-edition="us">Brandi Carlile, the "underdog," surrounded by love<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/take-note-brandi-carlile\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Long a best-kept secret, the favorite musician of the "cool kids" has been preparing for her time in the spotlight her whole life. Sam Smith (Official Video) For more info:
"By the Way, I Forgive You" by Brandi Carlile (Elektra Records), available in CD (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Vinyl (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Digital Download (Amazon, Google Play, iTunes) and Streaming Formats (Spotify) Jane Pauley looks back.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mothering-a-duck\/" target="_blank">Mothering a duck (Video)<\/a><br\/>Steve Hartman catches up with Kylie Brown, of Freeport, Maine, whom he first visited a few years ago to find out why the little girl was so attached to a duck that refused to leave her side. \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="7e2d47df-0b14-4c42-9c8e-8148a671de08" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Comedian Kathy Griffin with correspondent Luke Burbank.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="kathy-griffin-luke-burbank-620.jpg" data-image-filename="kathy-griffin-luke-burbank-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/03\/21" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>COMEDY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="98c7f1b1-0755-4f8b-897f-20c8d2a22813" data-slug="kathy-griffin-on-death-threats-cancellations-investigations-over-trump-severed-head-photo" data-link-text="Death threats, cancellations, investigations: Kathy Griffin says she would do it all again" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/kathy-griffin-on-death-threats-cancellations-investigations-over-trump-severed-head-photo\/" data-edition="us">Death threats, cancellations, investigations: Kathy Griffin says she would do it all again<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/kathy-griffin-on-the-photo-shoot-heard-round-the-world\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In May 2017 Kathy Griffin\u0027s life turned upside-down after the release of a photo of her holding what appeared to be the severed head of President Donald Trump \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a joke that became anything but. Her career took a hit, she received death threats, and she found herself under investigation for conspiracy to assassinate the president. But while many people might have taken the opportunity to go into early retirement, Griffin did not. She talks with Luke Burbank about the personal and professional consequences she faced, and why she would do it over again.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/kathy-griffin-on-receiving-death-threats\/" target="_blank">Kathy Griffin on receiving death threats<\/a><br\/>After comedian Kathy Griffin posed for a photo with a mask representing the severed, bloody head of President Donald Trump, she became the subject of death threats. In this web exclusive, she discusses with correspondent Luke Burbank how the FBI informed her that she was under "imminent threat" after her name was shared by "MAGA bomber" Cesar Sayoc with "like-minded people," and how she performed while under threat. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.kathygriffin.net\/" target="_blank">kathygriffin.net<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/kathygriffin" target="_blank">@kathygriffin on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/kathygriffin" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/kathygriffin\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/user\/officialkathygriffin" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="gallery" data-uuid="a65ad412-9f44-4a35-a297-e5aab456958a" data-float="left" data-size="xlarge"\/><p><strong>POSTCARD FROM LONDON:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="93fff7eb-9e6f-4fad-8315-eebb6d610bd4" data-slug="brexit-the-comical-political-crisis-that-is-no-laughing-matter" data-link-text="Brexit: The comical political crisis that is no laughing matter" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/brexit-the-comical-political-crisis-that-is-no-laughing-matter\/" data-edition="us">Brexit: The comical political crisis that is no laughing matter<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/brexit-a-comedy-of-errors\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>There\u0027s a time-honored tradition in Britain: When things are looking really bad, take refuge in humor. They do a satirical, radio comedy show at the BBC, "The Now Show," and, lately, they\u0027re finding it\u0027s hard to be funnier than the real thing. Mark Phillips reports on how "Brexit" \u00e2\u0080\u0093 Great Britain\u0027s anticipated-but-not-quite-thought-out exit from the European Union \u00e2\u0080\u0093 is screwing up the country.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.bbc.co.uk\/programmes\/b006qgt7\/episodes\/player" target="_blank">"The Now Show"<\/a>\u00a0(BBC Radio)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/feature\/brexit-britain-breaks-with-the-eu\/" target="_blank">Complete CBSNews.com coverage: Brexit<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="47590c0c-aa70-4533-821e-903e8d7c5b22" data-slug="james-fallows-what-history-teaches-us-about-uncovering-coverups-mueller-report" data-link-text="James Fallows: What history teaches us about uncovering coverups" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/james-fallows-what-history-teaches-us-about-uncovering-coverups-mueller-report\/" data-edition="us">James Fallows: What history teaches us about uncovering coverups<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/james-fallows-what-history-teaches-us-about-uncovering-coverups\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>With the impending release of some, or all, or none of the information uncovered by Robert Mueller in the Special Counsel investigation of Russia and Donald Trump\u0027s campaign, The Atlantic writer James Fallows says that courtroom drama-style revelations are not how reality usually works \u00e2\u0080\u0093 nor is hiding information in a democracy.<\/p><p><strong>or more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><br\/><\/ul><p>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="4d204a16-1e3b-4e80-8d49-447ca1df9efd" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Pinyon pines and juniper woodland in Grand Canyon.<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="grand-canyon-pinyon-pines-and-juniper-woodland-marcy-starnes-620.jpg" data-image-filename="grand-canyon-pinyon-pines-and-juniper-woodland-marcy-starnes-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-03-22 13:12:59.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0f18a2c3-80a3-457a-9952-d1c50335f8a7" data-slug="nature-up-close-grand-canyon-ecosystems" data-link-text="Grand Canyon ecosystems" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-grand-canyon-ecosystems\/" data-edition="us">Grand Canyon ecosystems<\/span><br\/>A walk through the national park is a trek through several different ecosystems, each with distinct flora and fauna.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: MARCH 17<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-317\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL MARCH 17 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1e84478e-4695-4589-98fd-0e435155b8a1" data-slug="a-lost-girls-diary-alexandra-valoras" data-link-text="A lost girl\u0027s diary: The hidden anguish of Alexandra Valoras" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-lost-girls-diary-alexandra-valoras\/" data-edition="us">A lost girl\u0027s diary: The hidden anguish of Alexandra Valoras<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/one-teenagers-tragic-hidden-secret\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Teen suicide is now at a 40-year high for young women, and is the second-leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds of both sexes. High school junior Alexandra Valoras, a straight-A student, class officer and robotics whiz, nonetheless felt she wasn\u0027t ever good enough; hiding her despair behind a sunny disposition to the outside world, she ended her life before her 18th birthday. Jim Axelrod talks with the young woman\u0027s parents, friends and teachers about the signs that were missed; the private journals in which the girl wrote down strikingly uncharacteristic words of pain; and how Alexandra\u0027s mom and dad are bringing a message of awareness to other students.\u00a0<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>If you are in crisis:<\/strong>\u00a0Please call the\u00a0<strong><a href="http:\/\/suicidepreventionlifeline.org" target="_blank">National Suicide Prevention Lifeline<\/a><\/strong>\u00a0at\u00a0<a href="tel:+1-800-273-8255">1-800-273-TALK (8255)<\/a>, or contact the\u00a0<strong><a href="http:\/\/www.crisistextline.org" target="_blank">Crisis Text Line<\/a><\/strong>\u00a0by texting TALK to\u00a0<a href="sms:741741&body=TALK">741741<\/a>.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e4a51ce0-160c-4812-869b-107e45496c60" data-slug="almanac-nat-king-cole" data-link-text="Nat King Cole" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-nat-king-cole\/" data-edition="us">Nat King Cole<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-nat-king-cole\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On March 17, 1919, the singer with an "unforgettable" voice was born. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"Ultimate Nat King Cole" (Universal), available in CD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Ultimate-Nat-King-Cole\/dp\/B07MCW57PM?tag=ilovethatsong-20&ie=UTF8&linkCode=as2&ascsubtag=dad987de7f073058ff2f2985398018e4" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/ultimate-nat-king-cole\/33552883?ean=0602577153532" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Vinyl (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Ultimate-Nat-King-Cole-LP\/dp\/631769866X\/ref=tmm_vnl_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/ultimate-nat-king-cole\/33552883?ean=0602577335556" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Digital Download (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Ultimate-Nat-King-Cole\/dp\/B07MT4RZPD\/ref=tmm_msc_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/music\/preview\/Byjyxwx6cnbj3o3ivbtncrs56n4?PAffiliateID=110l4Mt" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/album\/ultimate-nat-king-cole\/1449319968?uo=4&&app=music&at=1000lKmx&ct=LFV_dad987de7f073058ff2f2985398018e4" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>) and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/album\/2IFGaozoXFA3m9IUH2Hcc4" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>DESIGN:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f54cff5d-ee6f-400d-bc35-ed9dab09f2a1" data-slug="thomas-heatherwick-vessel-hudson-yards" data-link-text="Hudson Yards\u0027 Vessel: Like a park, but vertical" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/thomas-heatherwick-vessel-hudson-yards\/" data-edition="us">Hudson Yards\u0027 Vessel: Like a park, but vertical<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-vessel-thomas-heatherwicks-oversized-public-art-structure\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s the centerpiece of the largest and most expensive private real estate development in American history: "Vessel," the sculpture in the middle of Hudson Yards, a new 16-building complex on the West Side of Manhattan. The honeycombed flight of fancy, made of 154 flights of stairs, was conceived by 49-year-old British designer Thomas Heatherwick, who has put his stamp on some of the most provocative buildings and public projects around the world. Anthony Mason reports.<\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c1bd30da-4808-4410-87a9-c4d10a8295c5" data-slug="british-designer-thomas-heatherwicks-brand-of-provocation" data-link-text="Thomas Heatherwick\u0027s brand of provocation" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/british-designer-thomas-heatherwicks-brand-of-provocation\/" data-edition="us">Thomas Heatherwick\u0027s brand of provocation<\/span>\u00a0(5\/22\/16)<\/p><div data-shortcode="gallery" data-uuid="ccad0883-75a9-440f-b3aa-b44d86753773" data-float="left" data-size="xlarge"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.heatherwick.com\/" target="_blank">Heatherwick Studio<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hudsonyardsnewyork.com\/discover\/vessel" target="_blank">Vessel<\/a>\u00a0(Hudson Yards) |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/tickets.hudsonyardsnewyork.com\/webstore\/shop\/viewitems.aspx?cg=VesselTix&C=VesselAdm" target="_blank">Timed-entry ticket info<\/a><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/danny-boy-by-the-choral-scholars-of-university-college-dublin\/" target="_blank">Choral performance: "Danny Boy" (Video)<\/a><br\/>For St. Patrick\u0027s Day we are graced in the studio with a performance by the Choral Scholars of University College, Dublin.\u00a0<\/p><p>And an encore: The group performs the folk song "B\u00c3\u00b3 na Leathadhairce."<\/p><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="735f7d97-d176-417b-978c-15f9f55d83c4" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ucdchoralscholars.ie\/" target="_blank">The Choral Scholars of University College, Dublin<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>MUSEUM:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3cd893c0-b4dd-4078-a335-e826445a5d34" data-slug="bayernhof-an-eccentric-millionaires-mansion-filled-with-antique-music-making-machines" data-link-text="An eccentric millionaire\u0027s home that plays its own tune " data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/bayernhof-an-eccentric-millionaires-mansion-filled-with-antique-music-making-machines\/" data-edition="us">An eccentric millionaire\u0027s home that plays its own tune <\/span>|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/bayernhof-an-eccentric-millionaires-home-turned-museum\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Charles Brown III left behind a mansion that was museum-worthy, from its secret passages to the more than 140 antique music-making machines that turn the 19,000-sq.-ft. Pennsylvania home into a veritable orchestra. Conor Knighton reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.bayernhofmuseum.com\/" target="_blank">Bayernhof Museum<\/a>, Pittsburgh<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>FOOD:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="68ee1429-926a-45a9-801f-0e8f74cf8134" data-slug="behind-the-scenes-at-americas-test-kitchen" data-link-text="Behind the scenes at America\u0027s Test Kitchen" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/behind-the-scenes-at-americas-test-kitchen\/" data-edition="us">Behind the scenes at America\u0027s Test Kitchen<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/inside-americas-test-kitchen\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>It\u0027s an empire built on testing new dishes and putting kitchen gadgets through their paces, using both staff chefs and food stylists, as well as 17,000 volunteer cooks from around the country to test recipes. America\u0027s Test Kitchen, based in Boston, is featured in two TV shows, magazines and books, and has built its success one meal at a time. It\u0027s paid a visit by Martha Teichner who, like their ravenous viewers, truly eats up their advice.<\/p><p><strong>RECIPE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="516364f5-7fc5-4b95-942b-2df74534f84a" data-slug="recipe-roasted-carrots-and-shallots-with-chermoula-from-americas-test-kitchen" data-link-text="Roasted Carrots and Shallots with Chermoula, from America\u0027s Test Kitchen" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/recipe-roasted-carrots-and-shallots-with-chermoula-from-americas-test-kitchen\/" data-edition="us">Roasted Carrots and Shallots with Chermoula, from America\u0027s Test Kitchen<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.americastestkitchen.com\/" target="_blank">americastestkitchen.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.americastestkitchen.com\/recipes" target="_blank">Recipes from America\u0027s Test Kitchen<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/w1.buysub.com\/pubs\/BP\/CID\/ATK_Book_Plus_14dayFT_2018.jsp?cds_page_id=234454&cds_mag_code=CID&id=1552586006175&lsid=90731253261049302&vid=1&cds_tracking_code=MAAB2CS00D&cds_response_key=CAAB2TVB0D" target="_blank">"The Complete America\u0027s Test Kitchen Cookbook"<\/a>\u00a0in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Complete-Americas-Test-Kitchen-Cookbook\/dp\/1945256540\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/wwii-vet-runs-across-america-again\/" target="_blank">WWII vet runs across America, again (Video)<\/a><br\/>Ernie Andrus, who served in the Navy in World War II, was celebrated back in 2016 when, at the age of 93, he became the oldest person ever to run across America, making the trip from San Diego, California all the way to St. Simons Island, Georgia. But he recently got so bored, he decided to do something even more remarkable: make the same trip again, in the other direction. Steve Hartman reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>TELEVISION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="53c177e3-b7ab-472b-9f66-a10586d043dc" data-slug="veep-hbo-final-season-julia-louis-dreyfus" data-link-text=" Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her final term in HBO\u0027s "Veep"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/veep-hbo-final-season-julia-louis-dreyfus\/" data-edition="us"> Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her final term in HBO\u0027s "Veep"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/veep-returns\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The HBO comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the one-time Veep and accidental president enters its seventh and final season, and if there is one lesson to take from the hit show, it\u0027s that in comedy, as in life, nothing good ever comes easy. Tracy Smith talks with Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Timothy Simons, Anna Chlumsky, and show runner David Mandel about going the extra mile for laughs, even in the midst of the star\u0027s successful battle with breast cancer.<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for the final season of "Veep" click on the video player below.\u00a0<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"HBO","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/HBO","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/EadSyNe1sEo?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/EadSyNe1sEo\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Veep (2019) Final Season | Official Trailer | HBO","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/EadSyNe1sEo" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hbo.com\/veep" target="_blank">"Veep"<\/a>\u00a0(HBO) returns March 31<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HEADLINES:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/new-zealand-terror-attack-the-carpet-has-been-pulled-out-from-under-us\/" target="_blank">New Zealand mass shooting (Video)<\/a><br\/>Ben Tracy has the latest on Friday\u0027s attack on two mosques in Christchurch, in which a gunman espousing white nationalist rhetoric shot dozens of Muslim men, women and children, killing at least 50 and wounding dozens more.<\/p><p><strong>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e6a64a39-4bbb-4f1d-8a91-6b4e9377001d" data-slug="delia-owens-on-where-the-crawdads-sing" data-link-text="Delia Owens on "Where the Crawdads Sing"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/delia-owens-on-where-the-crawdads-sing\/" data-edition="us">Delia Owens on "Where the Crawdads Sing"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/where-the-crawdads-sing-author-delia-owens\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For the last six months "Where the Crawdads Sing" has been a fixture on The New York Times\u0027 Bestsellers List. The novel by Delia Owens is a love story, murder mystery, courtroom drama, and ode to the outdoors all in one. Lee Cowan paid a visit to Owens at her home in Idaho, and in the wilderness she loves.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/delia-owens-on-the-inspiration-for-where-the-crawdads-sing\/" target="_blank">Delia Owens on the inspiration for "Where the Crawdads Sing"<\/a><br\/>Novelist and animal behaviorist Delia Owens explains to correspondent Lee Owens how the inspiration for her book came from the savannas of Africa.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.penguinrandomhouse.com\/books\/567281\/where-the-crawdads-sing-by-delia-owens\/9780735219090\/" target="_blank">"Where the Crawdads Sing"<\/a>\u00a0by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam's Sons), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook, and Audio formats, available via Amazon Videographer: Brad Markel.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><div data-shortcode="gallery" data-uuid="670cac2c-f2d4-4eba-81fe-02040c9d8835" data-float="left" data-size="xlarge"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c88a1101-68b6-46ca-b7e4-a16d1fd9ed37" data-slug="nature-up-close-a-grand-canyon-geology-lesson" data-link-text="A Grand Canyon geology lesson" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-a-grand-canyon-geology-lesson\/" data-edition="us">A Grand Canyon geology lesson<\/span><br\/>Trekking through the natural wonder is a walk through two billion years of geological history.<\/p><div data-shortcode="gallery" data-uuid="6fad5c3e-9405-4e30-a7df-bfcfdb830efb" data-float="left" data-size="xlarge"\/><hr\/><hr\/><h2>RECAP: MARCH 10<\/h2><p><strong>GUEST HOST: Mo Rocca<\/strong><\/p><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-310\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL MARCH 10 EPISODE!<\/a><br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HEADLINES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/no-survivors-in-ethiopian-airlines-plane-crash\/" target="_blank">No survivors in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-8 Max jetliner crashed after take-off from the country\u0027s capital Sunday morning, with 157 people on board, including eight Americans. Deborah Patta reports that no one survived.<strong>\u00a0\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="df7f894b-c281-4a6a-bba0-47b3ae3b9b8d" data-slug="critical-condition-the-crisis-of-rural-medical-care" data-link-text="The crisis of rural medical care" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/critical-condition-the-crisis-of-rural-medical-care\/" data-edition="us">The crisis of rural medical care<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/rural-medical-care-in-crisis\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Since 2010, 99 rural hospitals in the United States have closed, leaving residents in isolated communities without access to proper medical or emergency room care. The effects can be deadly, as Lee Cowan discovered meeting with residents in Nevada and Oklahoma who have witnessed their towns\u0027 only hospital close. He also visited a hospital in Kansas that took an unusual approach to profitability, and a charity whose international outreach to provide medical care in remote locations has taken a domestic turn.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.kearnycountyhospital.com\/" target="_blank">Kearny County Hospital<\/a>, Lakin, Kansas<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.pvgh.net\/" target="_blank">Pauls Valley General Hospital<\/a>, Pauls Valley, Okla.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/sph.unc.edu\/adv_profile\/mark-holmes-phd\/" target="_blank">Mark Holmes, University of North Carolina<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ramusa.org\/" target="_blank">Remote Area Medical<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ramusa.org\/clinic-schedule\/" target="_blank">Remote Area Medical\u0027s Clinic Schedule<\/a>\u00a0(March-June)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.shepscenter.unc.edu\/programs-projects\/rural-health\/rural-hospital-closures\/" target="_blank">Cecil G. Sheps Center for Health Services Research, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/rhrc.umn.edu\/" target="_blank">University of Minnesota Rural Health Research Center<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gofundme.com\/leynaswarriors" target="_blank">Leyna\u0027s Warriors<\/a>\u00a0(GoFundMe)<\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/leynaswarriors\/" target="_blank">Leyna\u0027s Warriors on Instagram<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="416eaa59-b5de-46e9-94be-0548ff7bcd54" data-slug="almanac-the-dot-com-bubble" data-link-text="The dot-com bubble" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-the-dot-com-bubble\/" data-edition="us">The dot-com bubble<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-the-dot-com-bubble\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On March 10, 2000, newly-formed online companies reached stratospheric heights on the stock market, setting the stage for an Icarus-like fall. Mo Rocca reports.<\/p><p><strong>DESIGN:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ec11ea72-d8f1-4c17-8745-f071281058e8" data-slug="gavin-munro-full-grown-shaping-nature-into-furniture" data-link-text="Harvesting chairs: How an English craftsman shapes furniture from the ground up" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/gavin-munro-full-grown-shaping-nature-into-furniture\/" data-edition="us">Harvesting chairs: How an English craftsman shapes furniture from the ground up<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/bending-trees-into-chairs\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Furniture maker Gavin Munro gently and lovingly bends Mother Nature into shape \u00e2\u0080\u0093 growing, grafting and pruning trees into chairs and other decorative pieces. Elizabeth Palmer reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/fullgrown.co.uk\/" target="_blank">Full Grown<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/messumswiltshire.com\/" target="_blank">Messums Wiltshire Gallery<\/a>, Salisbury, Wiltshire<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>MILEPOST:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5f639367-fd1f-49e7-94d6-a0f4bd49ba70" data-slug="milepost-the-paul-manafort-sentence-justice-served" data-link-text="The Paul Manafort sentence" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/milepost-the-paul-manafort-sentence-justice-served\/" data-edition="us">The Paul Manafort sentence<\/span><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>"MOBITUARIES":<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bafe92c4-58a3-4f70-a9cc-5a86aff841dd" data-slug="mobituaries-mo-rocca-the-auburn-university-tree-killer-speaks" data-link-text="The Auburn University tree killer speaks" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-mo-rocca-the-auburn-university-tree-killer-speaks\/" data-edition="us">The Auburn University tree killer speaks<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mobituaries-death-of-a-tree-roots-of-a-rivalry\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In Mo Rocca\u0027s latest podcast, Harvey Updyke, Jr., a die-hard Crimson Tide fan, opens up about why he poisoned the beloved 80-year-old Toomer\u0027s oak trees on the campus of his school\u0027s rival<\/p><p><strong>You can download the episode on\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca\/id1449045549?mt=2#episodeGuid=0f3d01d4-24c4-11e9-beab-d7bf13ea6e7a" target="_blank"><strong>Apple Podcasts<\/strong><\/a><strong>,\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/music\/listen?u=0#\/ps\/Ih3hcma5agvqohhngwfmo7jhmry" target="_blank"><strong>Google Play<\/strong><\/a><strong>,\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/cms.megaphone.fm\/channel\/mobituaries?selected=DGT9015883567" target="_blank"><strong>Megaphone<\/strong><\/a><strong>,\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.stitcher.com\/podcast\/cadence13\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca" target="_blank"><strong>Stitcher<\/strong><\/a><strong>, or\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/show\/0FNP1P6wmw6jr5gGiA4QOE" target="_blank"><strong>Spotify<\/strong><\/a><strong>.\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong><strong>For more info:<\/strong><br\/><\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mobituaries.com\/" target="_blank">"Mobituaries"<\/a>\u00a0(Simon & Schuster)<br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/MoRocca" target="_blank">@MoRocca on Twitter<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>FOOD:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bf51e525-c205-419e-ad4d-29c79b3b0a3a" data-slug="the-pioneer-woman-ree-drummond-on-food-fame-and-family" data-link-text="The Pioneer Woman: Ree Drummond on food, fame and family" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-pioneer-woman-ree-drummond-on-food-fame-and-family\/" data-edition="us">The Pioneer Woman: Ree Drummond on food, fame and family<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-pioneer-woman-ree-drummond\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>One of the most popular figures on the Food Network is Ree Drummond, who loves butter, basset hounds and Ethel Merman. The bestselling cookbook author and the figure behind the top-rated cooking show, not to mention "Pioneer Woman" magazine, tells Alina Cho, "I\u0027m not a trained \u00a0chef \u00e2\u0080\u00a6 I am not a famous actress. I\u0027m not the famous type. I really am a mom who cooks for her family." We also meet Ree\u0027s cattle-herding husband, Ladd Drummond, with whom she transformed the small town of Pawhuska, Okla., into a tourist destination.<\/p><p><strong>RECIPE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f86215f6-8fc6-4daf-83dd-5ffac27b0e0d" data-slug="recipe-perfect-pot-roast-ree-drummond-the-pioneer-woman" data-link-text="Ree Drummond\u0027s Perfect Pot Roast" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/recipe-perfect-pot-roast-ree-drummond-the-pioneer-woman\/" data-edition="us">Ree Drummond\u0027s Perfect Pot Roast<\/span><\/p><p><strong>RECIPE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a17a8ed9-84ab-41f2-b128-8d3bb043695e" data-slug="recipe-knock-you-naked-brownies-ree-drummond-the-pioneer-woman" data-link-text="Knock-You-Naked Brownies" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/recipe-knock-you-naked-brownies-ree-drummond-the-pioneer-woman\/" data-edition="us">Knock-You-Naked Brownies<\/span><\/p><p><strong>RECIPE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="05cb5c23-8bdb-4719-aa38-b79420980f1d" data-slug="recipe-baked-ziti-ree-drummond-the-pioneer-woman" data-link-text="Ree Drummond\u0027s Baked Ziti" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/recipe-baked-ziti-ree-drummond-the-pioneer-woman\/" data-edition="us">Ree Drummond\u0027s Baked Ziti<\/span><\/p><p><strong>RECIPE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a58c7816-7a62-4d44-8887-a18f939dc18d" data-slug="recipe-cajun-chicken-pasta-ree-drummond-the-pioneer-woman" data-link-text="Cajun Chicken Pasta" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/recipe-cajun-chicken-pasta-ree-drummond-the-pioneer-woman\/" data-edition="us">Cajun Chicken Pasta<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/thepioneerwoman.com\/" target="_blank">thepioneerwoman.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.foodnetwork.com\/shows\/the-pioneer-woman" target="_blank">"The Pioneer Woman"<\/a>\u00a0on The Food Network<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.foodnetwork.com\/profiles\/talent\/ree-drummond\/recipes" target="_blank">Ree Drummond Recipes<\/a>\u00a0(The Food Network)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.themercantile.com\/" target="_blank">The Pioneer Woman Mercantile Restaurant<\/a>, Pawhuska, Okla.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-luke-perry-and-carmine-persico\/" target="_blank">Luke Perry and Carmine Persico (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" notes the deaths of two figures this past week: actor Luke Perry, star of the fondly remembered teen TV series, "Beverly Hills, 90210"; and mob boss Carmine "The Snake" Persico, of the infamous Colombo crime family.\u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>POSTCARD FROM ITALY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c67aa697-db97-40ae-b9f8-749600419056" data-slug="pathogen-destroying-olive-trees-in-italy-xylella-fastidiosa" data-link-text="A pathogen is destroying Italy\u0027s olive trees" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/pathogen-destroying-olive-trees-in-italy-xylella-fastidiosa\/" data-edition="us">A pathogen is destroying Italy\u0027s olive trees<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/italys-olive-trees-are-dying\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For thousands of years olive trees have sustained the Puglia region of Italy, producing 40 percent of the nation\u0027s olive oil. But now a pathogen from the New World is threatening to destroy this plant and the livelihoods of olive farmers. Seth Doane reports on efforts to halt the spread of\u00a0<em>xylella fastidiosa<\/em>, which is killing olive trees by the millions.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/villacappelli.com\/" target="_blank">Villa Cappelli<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.ipsp.cnr.it\/researchers\/la-notte-pierfederico\/?lang=en" target="_blank">Pierfederico La Notte, Instituite for Sustainable Plant Protection<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ponteproject.eu\/people\/maria-saponari\/" target="_blank">Maria Saponari, PONTE Project<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ponteproject.eu\/" target="_blank">PONTE (Pest OrgaNisms Threatening Europe) Project<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/accidental-encounter\/" target="_blank">Accidental encounter (Video)<\/a><br\/>In Buffalo, New York, college senior Andrew Sipowicz discovered his Ford Mustang has been damaged by a hit-and-run. But then he found a note from an 11-year-old witness who decided to make a difference. Steve Hartman reports on how a child standing up to injustice was no accident.<\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="762b63da-7a9c-4463-a880-d7bcfde650bb" data-slug="aint-too-proud-the-temptations-story-comes-to-broadway" data-link-text=""Ain\u0027t Too Proud": Bringing The Temptations\u0027 sounds to Broadway" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/aint-too-proud-the-temptations-story-comes-to-broadway\/" data-edition="us">"Ain\u0027t Too Proud": Bringing The Temptations\u0027 sounds to Broadway<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/aint-too-proud-bringing-the-temptations-sounds-to-broadway\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Tracy Smith visits the cast and creators behind the new musical "Ain\u0027t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations," which recreates the music of the legendary Motown group, and talks with Otis Williams, one of the founding members of The Temptations.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="519e7998-8cd3-4af5-90ef-d8c0b202e4fb" data-slug="aint-too-proud-the-life-and-times-of-the-temptations-gallery-cast-members-jenny-anderson" data-link-text="Fabulous portraits of the cast of "Ain\u0027t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/aint-too-proud-the-life-and-times-of-the-temptations-gallery-cast-members-jenny-anderson\/" data-edition="us">Fabulous portraits of the cast of "Ain\u0027t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations"<\/span><br\/>A new jukebox musical debuts on Broadway, recreating the era of the legendary Motown group. Featuring photographs by Jenny Anderson.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.temptationsofficial.com\/" target="_blank">The Temptations<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><li>"All the Time" by The Temptations (Universal Music), available on CD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/All-Time-Temptations\/dp\/B079P9BWGQ" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/all-the-time-the-temptations\/32625055" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Vinyl (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/All-Time-LP-Temptations\/dp\/B079PGX6M3\/ref=tmm_vnl_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/all-the-time-the-temptations\/32625055?ean=0602567338963" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Digital Download (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/All-Time-Temptations\/dp\/B07B9QNFGM\/ref=tmm_msc_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/album\/all-the-time\/1356862104" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>) and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/album\/2Rv5fjjTGUaika6wtcJGL5" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ainttooproudmusical.com\/" target="_blank">"Ain\u0027t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,"<\/a>\u00a0at the Imperial Theatre, New York City |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.ainttooproudmusical.com\/#tix" target="_blank">Ticket info<\/a><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="2dd4d1f2-b350-44a4-9017-cc68f3937728" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>WEB EXCLUSIVE VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/my-girl-a-capalla-from-aint-too-proud\/" target="_blank">"My Girl," a capalla, from "Ain\u0027t Too Proud"<\/a><br\/>"Ain\u0027t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations" is a new musical bringing the story of the Motown group to Broadway. In this exclusive video ahead of the wide release of the show\u0027s cast album on April 19, Jeremy Pope, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Derrick Baskin and Ephraim Sykes perform a smooth a capella version of the Temptations classic, "My Girl."\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9fab8bcb-beed-44a5-8ade-1a5a7ac019b7" data-slug="jim-gaffigan-confessions-of-a-news-junkie" data-link-text="Confessions of a news junkie" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jim-gaffigan-confessions-of-a-news-junkie\/" data-edition="us">Confessions of a news junkie<\/span>\u00a0| <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jim-gaffigan-i-am-addicted-to-news\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Comedian Jim Gaffigan admits he is addicted to the news. But how could anyone deny the all-consuming nature of the drama, the mystery, the indictments?<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.jimgaffigan.com\/" target="_blank">jimgaffigan.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/JimGaffigan" target="_blank">@JimGaffigan<\/a>\u00a0on Twitter<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7462e6e2-37c4-4721-9c68-80904c07f517" data-slug="handcrafting-books-larkspur-press-american-academy-of-bookbinding" data-link-text="Handcrafting books: Labors of love" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/handcrafting-books-larkspur-press-american-academy-of-bookbinding\/" data-edition="us">Handcrafting books: Labors of love<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/books-produced-by-hand\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In an age of mass-produced titles, the care with which artisans create beautiful books by hand speaks volumes. Barry Petersen reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.larkspurpress.com\/" target="_blank">Larkspur Press<\/a><br\/>340 Sawdridge Creek West<br\/>Monterey, Ky. 40359<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/capitalgallerycontemporaryart\/" target="_blank">Capital Gallery of Contemporary Art<\/a>, Frankfurt, Ky. (Facebook)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.ellenglasgow.com\/index.html" target="_blank">ellenglasgow.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.bookbindingacademy.org\/" target="_blank">American Academy of Bookbinding<\/a>, Telluride, Colo.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="159ad82f-34f8-4643-b298-981140ac6124" data-slug="calendar-week-of-march-11-national-wildlife-week-pi-day-ides-of-march" data-link-text="Week of March 11" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-march-11-national-wildlife-week-pi-day-ides-of-march\/" data-edition="us">Week of March 11<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-march-11\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Mo Rocca reports.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a8da08ef-b33f-417a-a66a-e81d9584ffa9" data-slug="pie-recipes-for-pi-day" data-link-text="Pie recipes for Ï€ Day!" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/pie-recipes-for-pi-day\/" data-edition="us">Pie recipes for \u00cf\u0080 Day!<\/span><br\/>No one is diametrically opposed to a delicious slice of pie, especially on March 14, the day celebrating pi.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-frozen-niagara-falls\/" target="_blank">Frozen Niagara Falls (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to an icy Niagara Falls.\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><div data-shortcode="gallery" data-uuid="6fad5c3e-9405-4e30-a7df-bfcfdb830efb" data-float="left" data-size="xlarge"\/><hr\/><hr\/><h2>RECAP: MARCH 3<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-33\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL MARCH 3 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7794be56-4fa6-401d-bf94-2947ee69250b" data-slug="the-golden-age-of-documentary-filmmaking" data-link-text="The Golden Age of documentary filmmaking" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-golden-age-of-documentary-filmmaking\/" data-edition="us">The Golden Age of documentary filmmaking<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/documentaries-golden-age\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Documentary films were once treated as celluloid spinach \u00e2\u0080\u0093 films that were good for you, but not considered "entertaining." But documentary filmmakers have transformed the genre with great storytelling and cinematic techniques; more documentaries are playing in mainstream theaters than ever before, and are gaining wider audiences thanks to cable and streaming services, like Netflix. Correspondent David Pogue talks with filmmakers Dan Cogan and Joe Berlinger, film programmer Thom Powers, and professor Jacqueline Reich about how recent films like "Finding Neverland" and "Won\u0027t You Be My Neighbor?" show the documentary is coming of age.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.impactpartnersfilm.com\/" target="_blank">Impact Partners<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.joeberlingerfilms.com\/" target="_blank">Joe Berlinger Films<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.purenonfiction.net\/" target="_blank">"Pure Nonfiction with Thom Powers"<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.tiff.net\/" target="_blank">Toronto International Film Festival<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.docnyc.net\/" target="_blank">DOC NYC Film Festival<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.fordham.edu\/info\/20771\/cms_faculty_and_staff\/4653\/jacqueline_reich\/1" target="_blank">Jacqueline Reich, Fordham University<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="051cf45c-79e3-4186-b82c-f5c4691d7f2a" data-slug="almanac-schemer-charles-ponzi" data-link-text="Schemer Charles Ponzi" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-schemer-charles-ponzi\/" data-edition="us">Schemer Charles Ponzi<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-charles-ponzi-and-his-ponzi-scheme\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The founding father of financial hijinks, who trapped his investors in a "musical chairs" of fraud, was born on March 3, 1882.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>MILEPOST:<\/strong>\u00a0\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="81487bf3-988c-474a-989d-25d4af0d4847" data-slug="scientists-prove-bees-can-do-math" data-link-text="Scientists prove bees can do math" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/scientists-prove-bees-can-do-math\/" data-edition="us">Scientists prove bees can do math<\/span><br\/>A new study finds that bees can do basic arithmetic. So can monkeys, parrots and spiders.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/advances.sciencemag.org\/content\/5\/2\/eaav0961" target="_blank">Numerical cognition in honeybees enables addition and subtraction<\/a>, Science Advances<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>FOOD:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8a125613-a5be-4c43-9f20-163c291978b4" data-slug="the-big-cheeses-come-out-at-the-world-championship-cheese-contest" data-link-text="The big cheeses come out at the World Championship Cheese Contest" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-big-cheeses-come-out-at-the-world-championship-cheese-contest\/" data-edition="us">The big cheeses come out at the World Championship Cheese Contest<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/say-cheese-wisconsins-world-championship-cheese-contest\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Marieke and Rolf Penterman are Wisconsin dairy farmers who had a dream: produce a world-class gouda cheese. Beginning in 2006, their award-winning cheeses have brought them to the pinnacle of competition: The World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, Wis., where more than 3,400 entrants from 27 countries competed in 121 categories. Martha Teichner got a tasting.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mariekegouda.com" target="_blank">Marieke Gouda and the Penterman Farm<\/a>, Thorp, Wis.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.worldchampioncheese.org\/" target="_blank">World Championship Cheese Contest<\/a>, Madison, Wis.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.wischeesemakersassn.org\/" target="_blank">Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>LAW:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="25cb17dc-bb9d-4e58-a404-672543f8653f" data-slug="saint-judy-judy-wood-the-crusade-of-a-tireless-immigration-lawyer" data-link-text=""Saint Judy": The story of a tireless immigration lawyer\u0027s crusade for justice" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/saint-judy-judy-wood-the-crusade-of-a-tireless-immigration-lawyer\/" data-edition="us">"Saint Judy": The story of a tireless immigration lawyer\u0027s crusade for justice<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/saint-judy-crusading-immigration-lawyer-judy-wood\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Judy Wood is the crusading immigration lawyer who almost single-handedly changed U.S. law, to make it easier for women to seek asylum. And yet, she denies the saintly title \u00e2\u0080\u0093 "Saint Judy" \u00e2\u0080\u0093 that some have bestowed on her. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Wood about her more than 30 years practicing immigration law in Los Angeles, and with Golden Globe-nominated actress Michelle Monaghan, who is playing Wood in a new movie, "Saint Judy."<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.lawofficesofjudithlwood.com\/" target="_blank">Law Offices of Judith L. Wood<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.saintjudymovie.com\/" target="_blank">"Saint Judy"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c9c5ef4a-35a5-418b-98dc-af3c958f02b8" data-slug="passage-andre-previn" data-link-text="AndrÃ© Previn" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/passage-andre-previn\/" data-edition="us">Andr\u00c3\u00a9 Previn<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-andre-previn\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" looks back at the life of the Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer, soloist and conductor, whose musical career stretched from the recording stages of Hollywood to jazz clubs to concert halls across the globe.<\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-1993-andre-previn-from-classical-to-jazz\/" target="_blank">Andr\u00c3\u00a9 Previn, from classical to jazz (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>Not many musicians can make the transition from Bach to Basie gracefully. But Andr\u00c3\u00a9 Previn, a child prodigy who escaped Nazi Germany and found a home in Hollywood musicals and jazz clubs, before spending decades as an orchestra conductor and musical director, returned to playing the cool, cerebral jazz that first made him famous. In this "Sunday Morning" profile that aired on February 7, 1993, Previn talked with correspondent Terence Smith about a career of boundless, and boundary-less, music.<strong>\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>"MOBITUARIES":<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d0cad5f3-e6b2-4556-aff5-1afc1bdf2deb" data-slug="mobituaries-mo-rocca-chang-and-eng-bunker-the-original-siamese-twins" data-link-text="Chang and Eng Bunker, the original Siamese twins" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-mo-rocca-chang-and-eng-bunker-the-original-siamese-twins\/" data-edition="us">Chang and Eng Bunker, the original Siamese twins<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mobituaries-chang-and-eng-bunker-the-original-siamese-twins\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In his latest podcast Mo Rocca shares a story of grit and courage featuring the conjoined twins who became a public sensation touring America in the 19th century.<\/p><p><strong>Listen to this week\u0027s episode of "Mobituaries." You can download the episode on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca\/id1449045549?mt=2#episodeGuid=0f3d01d4-24c4-11e9-beab-d7bf13ea6e7a" target="_blank">Apple Podcasts<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/music\/listen?u=0#\/ps\/Ih3hcma5agvqohhngwfmo7jhmry" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/cms.megaphone.fm\/channel\/mobituaries?selected=DGT9015883567" target="_blank">Megaphone<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.stitcher.com\/podcast\/cadence13\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca" target="_blank">Stitcher<\/a>, or\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/show\/0FNP1P6wmw6jr5gGiA4QOE" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>. New episodes are available weekly.<\/strong><\/p><p><strong><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mobituaries.com\/" target="_blank">"Mobituaries"<\/a>\u00a0(Simon & Schuster)<\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/MoRocca" target="_blank">@MoRocca on Twitter<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.uncpress.org\/book\/9781469618319\/the-lives-of-chang-and-eng\/" target="_blank">"The Lives of Chang and Eng: Siam\u0027s Twins in Nineteenth Century America"<\/a>\u00a0by Joseph Andrew Orser (University of North Carolina press), in Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Lives-Chang-Eng-Nineteenth-Century-America\/dp\/1469618303\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/books.wwnorton.com\/books\/detail.aspx?id=4294994501&LangType=1033" target="_blank">"Inseparable: The Original Siamese Twins and Their Rendezvous with American History"<\/a>\u00a0by Yunte Huang (Liveright\/W.W. Norton), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Inseparable-Original-Siamese-Rendezvous-American-dp-1631495453\/dp\/1631495453\/\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.surryarts.org\/" target="_blank">Surry Arts Council<\/a>, Mount Airy, N.C.<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/changandeng.web.unc.edu\/category\/conjoined-twins\/" target="_blank">The Chang and Eng Bunker Project at the University of North Carolina<\/a><strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/three-wishes\/" target="_blank">Three wishes (Video)<\/a><br\/>At a nursing home in northwest Arkansas, 11-year-old Ruby Chitsey likes to go to work with her mom, a nurse who travels to several nursing homes in the area.\u00a0 And it was on one of those visits, that Ruby started going up to residents with her notepad and asking them, "If you could have any three things, what would they be?" And so started a charity called "Three Wishes for Ruby\u0027s Residents." Steve Hartman reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gofundme.com\/three-wishes-for-ruby039s-residents" target="_blank">Three Wishes for Ruby\u0027s Residents<\/a> (GoFundMe)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="858900de-d73d-480d-ac30-f9805639c086" data-slug="julianne-moore-on-gloria-bell" data-link-text=" Julianne Moore on dramatizing the immensity of a life" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/julianne-moore-on-gloria-bell\/" data-edition="us"> Julianne Moore on dramatizing the immensity of a life<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/julianne-moore-on-gloria-bell\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Jane Pauley profiles the Oscar-winning actress, now starring in the film "Gloria Bell," about a free-spirited divorc\u00c3\u00a9e who discovers romance in an L.A. dance club.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/a24films.com\/films\/gloria-bell" target="_blank">"Gloria Bell"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d17e6bc4-36dc-4947-9fb0-66adc2627d8c" data-slug="david-sedaris-taking-a-stand-on-giving-up-a-seat" data-link-text="Taking a stand on giving up a seat" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/david-sedaris-taking-a-stand-on-giving-up-a-seat\/" data-edition="us">Taking a stand on giving up a seat<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/david-sedaris-i-may-not-give-up-my-seat-for-you\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Humorist David Sedaris says his chivalrous attitude when offering his seat on a bus or subway has been tempered by age.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.davidsedarisbooks.com\/" target="_blank">davidsedarisbooks.com<\/a><\/li><li><p><a href="https:\/\/www.littlebrown.com\/titles\/david-sedaris\/calypso\/9780316392389\/" target="_blank">"Calypso"<\/a>\u00a0by David Sedaris (Little, Brown), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Calypso-David-Sedaris\/dp\/0316392383\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0New York Times Bestsellers - Fiction and Non-Fiction<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>WARFARE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="57f2c06c-ca8a-4750-85b6-20919080a367" data-slug="nuclear-explosions-lawrence-livermore-national-laboratory-film-preservation" data-link-text="Nuclear explosions: Preserving images of terrifying, swift power" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nuclear-explosions-lawrence-livermore-national-laboratory-film-preservation\/" data-edition="us">Nuclear explosions: Preserving images of terrifying, swift power<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nuclear-blasts-preserved-on-film\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Beginning in 1945, and until atmospheric nuclear testing was banned, the United States conducted 210 above-ground nuclear tests, recorded on film. Now, footage that has survived is being preserved and studied for their scientific data, correcting the record about the physics, and destructive power, of our nuclear arsenal. David Martin reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.llnl.gov\/" target="_blank">Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/playlist?list=PLvGO_dWo8VfcmG166wKRy5z-GlJ_OQND5" target="_blank">LLNL Atmospheric Nuclear Test Videos<\/a>\u00a0(YouTube)<\/li><li><p>"Trinity and Beyond: The Atomic Bomb Movie" (documentary by Peter Kuran), available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Trinity-Beyond-Atomic-Bomb-Movie\/dp\/B01C8BOH16\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/movie\/trinity-beyond-the-atomic-bomb-movie\/id523247098" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a> and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.vudu.com\/content\/movies\/details\/The-Trinity-and-Beyond-The-Atomic-Bomb-Movie\/14711" target="_blank">Vudu<\/a><\/p><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bc53ab90-6d15-4d70-b401-1e5768e5ec8f" data-slug="calendar-week-of-march-4" data-link-text="Week of March 4" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-march-4\/" data-edition="us">Week of March 4<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-march-4\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-grand-canyon-in-winter\/" target="_blank">Grand Canyon in winter (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" visits a snow-swept Grand Canyon National Park. Videographer: Phil Giriodi.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="9e3511f5-546d-4ef7-b25a-8cebd55c190d" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>A lineup of zebras drinking from a well at Etosha National Park in northern Namibia.<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="zebras-in-line-drinking-verne-lehmberg-620.jpg" data-image-filename="zebras-in-line-drinking-verne-lehmberg-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-03-01 14:47:32.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="81d58cc7-0bc5-4f4f-807b-82d3cc884e5c" data-slug="nature-up-close-why-do-zebras-have-stripes" data-link-text="Why do zebras have stripes?" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-why-do-zebras-have-stripes\/" data-edition="us">Why do zebras have stripes?<\/span><br\/>Researchers try to answer an age-old question, whose answer is not exactly black-and-white.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: FEBRUARY 24<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-224\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL FEBRUARY 24 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2875f39d-b0bb-40e7-81d4-7e1b8162f2f4" data-slug="so-you-want-to-be-a-star-casting-directors" data-link-text="You wanna be in pictures?" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/so-you-want-to-be-a-star-casting-directors\/" data-edition="us">You wanna be in pictures?<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/you-want-to-be-in-pictures\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>There\u0027s perhaps never been a better time for aspiring thespians, given the demand for actors from new streaming platforms beyond movies and broadcast TV. But what does it take to become a star? Tracy Smith talks with some of Hollywood\u0027s most successful casting directors about the "It" factor they seek, and with actor-dancer George Chakiris, whose audition landed him in the cast of the film version of "West Side Story," for which he won an Academy Award.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.dfcasting.com\/" target="_blank">Doyle\/Fiorilli Casting<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/pages\/category\/Organization\/Casting-With-Kim-114820201893157\/" target="_blank">Casting Director Kimberly Hardin<\/a>\u00a0(Facebook)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.marciliroff.com\/" target="_blank">marciliroff.com<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/Georgechakiris.com" target="_blank">Georgechakiris.com<\/a><a href="https:\/\/georgechakiris.com\/" target="_blank">georgechakiris.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/thehollywoodmuseum.com\/" target="_blank">thehollywoodmuseum.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/screen-tests-of-hollywood-legends\/" target="_blank">Screen tests of Hollywood legends (Video)<\/a><br\/>As long as there have been movies, there have been screen tests. "Sunday Morning" looks back at some early footage of actors who would go on to movie and TV immortality, from Charlie Chaplain giving actress Georgia Hale a tryout for his classic film "City Lights, to James Dean and Paul Newman, Marlene Dietrich and John Travolta, as well as Dustin Hoffman, testing in women\u0027s clothes for "Tootsie."\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ec640b99-137c-4611-969f-374792a2175a" data-slug="bohemian-rhapsody-rami-malek-sinking-ones-teeth-into-a-role" data-link-text=""Bohemian Rhapsody": Sinking your teeth into a role" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/bohemian-rhapsody-rami-malek-sinking-ones-teeth-into-a-role\/" data-edition="us">"Bohemian Rhapsody": Sinking your teeth into a role<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/bohemian-rhapsody-how-rami-malek-sunk-his-teeth-into-the-role-of-a-lifetime\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Given his extraordinary musical talent, it seems trite to focus on Freddie Mercury\u0027s teeth, but if you\u0027re going to make a movie about Queen\u0027s legendary frontman, that overbite can\u0027t be underestimated. Rami Malek\u0027s masterful performance in "Bohemian Rhapsody" got a lot of help from dental technician Chris Lyons, who\u0027s given actors like Meryl Streep and Tilda Swinton their chops. But when asked to re-create Mercury\u0027s formidable teeth, Lyons worried he may have bitten off more than he could chew. Lee Cowan talks with Lyons, and with make-up artist Jan Sewell and prosthetic designer Mark Coulier, about Malek\u0027s transformation.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.foxmovies.com\/movies\/bohemian-rhapsody" target="_blank">"Bohemian Rhapsody,"<\/a>\u00a0in theatres, and available on Blu-ray\/DVD and streaming<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.fangsfx.com\/" target="_blank">Fangs FX<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.couliercreatures.com\/" target="_blank">Coulier Creatures FX<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2288ed15-f9a8-4aca-812f-457b2197e68e" data-slug="remembering-karl-lagerfeld-peter-tork-and-stanley-donen" data-link-text="Karl Lagerfeld, Peter Tork and Stanley Donen" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/remembering-karl-lagerfeld-peter-tork-and-stanley-donen\/" data-edition="us">Karl Lagerfeld, Peter Tork and Stanley Donen<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-karl-lagerfeld-peter-tork-and-stanley-donen\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" looks back at the careers of a giant in the fashion world, a member of the \u002760s band The Monkees, and a Hollywood musical master.<\/p><p><strong>FROM THE ARCHIVES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-2005-karl-lagerfeld-on-coco-chanel\/" target="_blank">Karl Lagerfeld on Coco Chanel (Video)<\/a><br\/>In 1983 German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld (who died this past week at the age of 85) was given control of the label built by Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel. In this "Sunday Morning" report originally aired on May 8, 2005, Lagerfeld talks with Rita Braver about the history of Chanel and her designs\u0027 "opulent simplicity," and how he sought to revive the faded brand. Braver also visits an exhibit of vintage Chanel fashions at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and talks with associate curator Andrew Bolton about Coco\u0027s distinctive look.<strong>\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>HISTORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6dee1299-c2b1-46e8-8607-3ee5141802d5" data-slug="harvey-house-how-the-west-was-won-by-a-restaurant-chain" data-link-text="How the west was won â€“ by a restaurant chain" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/harvey-house-how-the-west-was-won-by-a-restaurant-chain\/" data-edition="us">How the west was won \u00e2\u0080\u0093 by a restaurant chain<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-harvey-girls-and-a-culinary-revolution\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>They were a staple alongside railroad lines across the United States, serving up meals to passengers in what became the first restaurant chain. Founded in 1876, Harvey Houses became renowned for the Harvey Girls, the waitresses who were said to have "tamed the American West," and which inspired a hit MGM musical starring Judy Garland and Angela Lansbury. Michelle Miller looks at the history of the Harvey Girls, whose impact was felt "On the Atchison, Topeka and the Santa Fe."<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2337d58a-a858-4307-bbae-3d4439dd9743" data-slug="classic-recipes-from-the-harvey-house-cookbook" data-link-text="Classic Harvey House recipes" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/classic-recipes-from-the-harvey-house-cookbook\/" data-edition="us">Classic Harvey House recipes<\/span><br\/>From "The Harvey House Cookbook" come dishes served at the legendary restaurants that dotted the Atchison, Topeka and Sante Fe rail line across the American West.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.randomhousebooks.com\/books\/56650\/" target="_blank">"Appetite for America: Fred Harvey and the Business of Civilizing the Wild West - One Meal at a Time"<\/a>\u00a0by Stephen Fried (Bantam Books), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Appetite-America-Business-Civilizing-West-One\/dp\/0553383485\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/rowman.com\/ISBN\/9781589793217\/The-Harvey-House-Cookbook-Memories-of-Dining-Along-the-Santa-Fe-Railroad" target="_blank">"The Harvey House Cookbook"<\/a>\u00a0by George H. Foster and Peter C. Weiglin (Taylor Trade Publishing), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/gp\/product\/1589793218\/\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/dev.assertionfilms.com\/portfolio\/harvey-girls\/" target="_blank">"The Harvey Girls: Opportunity Bound"<\/a>\u00a0(Documentary)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/castanedahotel.org\/" target="_blank">The Casta\u00c3\u00b1eda<\/a>, Las Vegas, N.M.<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/laposada.org\/" target="_blank">La Posada<\/a>, Winslow, Ariz. \u00a0<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.lafondasantafe.com\/" target="_blank">La Fonda<\/a>, Santa Fe<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.grandcanyonlodges.com\/lodging\/el-tovar-hotel\/" target="_blank">El Tovar<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.grandcanyonlodges.com\/lodging\/bright-angel-lodge-cabins\/" target="_blank">Bright Angel Lodge<\/a>, Grand Canyon South Rim<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/cdm262401.cdmhost.com\/cdm\/search\/searchterm\/%22Fred%20Harvey%22\/order\/nosort" target="_blank">Heard Museum Fred Harvey Digital Collection<\/a>, Phoenix<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/harvey.library.arizona.edu\/finding_aid\/welcome.html" target="_blank">Fred Harvey Company Photo Collection Online<\/a>, University of Arizona<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/archive.library.nau.edu\/cdm\/search\/collection\/ahsnd!cpa!p16748coll2!hcpo!nauarch\/searchterm\/image!image!%22fred%20harvey%22\/field\/type!type!all\/mode\/all!all!all\/conn\/and!and!and\/order\/nosort\/ad\/asc" target="_blank">NAU Cline Library Special Collections Fred Harvey Collection<\/a>, Flagstaff<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/harveygirls.tripod.com\/harvey-girls.html" target="_blank">Harvey Girl Historical Society<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/harveygirls.tripod.com\/" target="_blank">The Fred Harvey Museum<\/a>\u00a0(Orange Empire Railways Museum)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.harveyhouses.net\/" target="_blank">Harvey House Home Page<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.imdb.com\/title\/tt0038589\/" target="_blank">"The Harvey Girls" on IMDB<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-debt-to-a-service-dog\/" target="_blank">A debt to a service dog (Video)<\/a><br\/>Christy Gardner, an Army vet, lost both her legs after an attack overseas. She got Moxie, a service dog, to help with daily tasks. But more importantly, during her darkest days, Gardner says her golden retriever was the only thing that stopped her from ending her own life. She\u0027s felt indebted to her dog ever since. And to pay back the debt she feels towards Moxie, she came up with the sweetest plan: to pay it forward. Steve Hartman reports<strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>REAL ESTATE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="399a7c3b-3db8-4bff-ab01-7a4de05e70d7" data-slug="meridith-baer-home-staging-getting-houses-ready-for-their-closeup" data-link-text="Getting houses ready for their closeup" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/meridith-baer-home-staging-getting-houses-ready-for-their-closeup\/" data-edition="us">Getting houses ready for their closeup<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/dressing-homes-for-success\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Meridith Baer is a home stager, with a proven track record of taking totally empty houses on the market and dressing them up, to where they sell for far above the asking price. Alina Cho met with the home stylist whose gift is a realtor\u0027s greatest selling point.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/meridithbaer.com\/" target="_blank">Meridith Baer Home<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ACADEMY AWARDS:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="58951e92-31a2-4a71-95b3-e152aa34082e" data-slug="jim-gaffigan-on-the-oscars-without-a-host" data-link-text=" Emcee hammered: The Oscars go on without a host" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/jim-gaffigan-on-the-oscars-without-a-host\/" data-edition="us"> Emcee hammered: The Oscars go on without a host<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/jim-gaffigan-on-the-oscars-without-a-host\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Comedian Jim Gaffigan has some thoughts about this year\u0027s Oscar broadcast, which will be going forth without a famous comedian or film celeb as host.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.jimgaffigan.com\/" target="_blank">jimgaffigan.com<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/JimGaffigan" target="_blank">@JimGaffigan<\/a>\u00a0on Twitter<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>SUNDAY PROFILE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="706e7c82-f108-4856-bf38-fa372a6e7996" data-slug="frank-talk-with-angie-dickinson" data-link-text="Frank talk with Angie Dickinson" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/frank-talk-with-angie-dickinson\/" data-edition="us">Frank talk with Angie Dickinson<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-profile-angie-dickinson\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Angie Dickinson\u0027s film and TV career has been a half-century-long master class in the art of seduction. Mo Rocca talked with the star of the \u002770s hit "Police Woman," and such classic films as "Rio Bravo" and "Dressed to Kill" about becoming an inspiration for aspiring policewomen, her relationships with such stars as Frank Sinatra and Burt Bacharach, and the #MeToo movement.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/why-angie-dickinson-regrets-doing-police-woman\/" target="_blank">Why Angie Dickinson regrets doing "Police Woman"<\/a><br\/>For four seasons, Angie Dickinson starred as undercover cop Sgt. Pepper Anderson in the crime series "Police Woman," for which she won a Golden Globe, and inspired countless women to pursue careers in law enforcement. But as she tells correspondent Mo Rocca, she now says she regrets taking on the series. \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>"MOBITUARIES":<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4d11a1a5-3efb-4fd6-9b69-3ec776aba98b" data-slug="mobituaries-neanderthals-our-surprising-ancestors" data-link-text="Neanderthals, our surprising ancestors" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-neanderthals-our-surprising-ancestors\/" data-edition="us">Neanderthals, our surprising ancestors<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mobituaries-neanderthals-our-surprising-ancestors\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>New research has changed our understanding of prehistoric cavemen, who were not the brutish, howling creatures pop culture tells us they were. Preview the latest episode of Mo Rocca\u0027s podcast.<\/p><p><strong>ACADEMY AWARDS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d5e91278-cae7-476a-8555-caf06714de8a" data-slug="david-edelstein-oscar-picks-2019" data-link-text="David Edelstein\u0027s Oscar picks" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/david-edelstein-oscar-picks-2019\/" data-edition="us">David Edelstein\u0027s Oscar picks<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/oscars-2019-david-edelsteins-academy-award-predictions\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Who will take home the gold tonight at this year\u0027s Academy Awards ceremony? Our film critic David Edelstein has his picks for who should.<\/p><p><strong>ACADEMY AWARDS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="061544aa-9387-49a9-8756-a77122488570" data-slug="download-oscar-ballot-for-your-office-pool-or-party-2019" data-link-text="Download an Oscar ballot for your office pool or party" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/download-oscar-ballot-for-your-office-pool-or-party-2019\/" data-edition="us">Download an Oscar ballot for your office pool or party<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/oscars\/" target="_blank">CBSNews.com Complete Coverage: The Academy Awards<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1081dc54-1220-4564-b275-41253214536c" data-slug="calendar-week-of-february-25" data-link-text="Week of February 25" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-february-25\/" data-edition="us">Week of February 25<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-february-25\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-sea-nettles-in-monterey-bay\/" target="_blank">Sea nettles in Monterey Bay (Extended Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to Monterey Bay in California, where Pacific sea nettles are the stars. Videographer: Lance Milbrand.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVE:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="164c88c6-bfe8-49b9-8740-bbfee3b7d83c" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9f52e4bb-7aa8-4b2d-b96c-3c759b9d9986" data-slug="an-artist-with-cerebral-palsy-and-without-limitations-matheny-arts-access-program" data-link-text="An artist with cerebral palsy, and without limitations" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/an-artist-with-cerebral-palsy-and-without-limitations-matheny-arts-access-program\/" data-edition="us">An artist with cerebral palsy, and without limitations<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/an-artist-with-cerebral-palsy\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>With the help of facilitators, the Matheny Arts Access Program aids artists, like Ellen Kane, who live with neurological disorders that affect muscular dexterity, by bringing their artwork to life \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and to the walls of Sotheby\u0027s auction house. Tom Hanson reports.<\/p><p><strong>See also:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/artsaccessprogram.org\/art-shop\/" target="_blank">Matheny Arts Access Program Art Shop<\/a><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="184d8ff6-608c-4603-b21c-e0dcf2cf26e7" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Dueling fiery-throated hummingbirds.<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="dueling-fiery-throated-hummingbirds-verne-lehmberg-620.jpg" data-image-filename="dueling-fiery-throated-hummingbirds-verne-lehmberg-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-02-22 14:49:52.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8b4525a5-a860-440b-a22f-ed356ce64f09" data-slug="nature-up-close-hummingbirds-feathered-fighters" data-link-text="Hummingbirds, feathered fighters" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-hummingbirds-feathered-fighters\/" data-edition="us">Hummingbirds, feathered fighters<\/span><br\/>The tiny birds have evolved to gather nectar from specific flower species, but some have also evolved bills to better attack and joust with their rivals (<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/hummingbirds-fight-and-flight\/" target="_blank">with video<\/a>).<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: FEBRUARY 17<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-217\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL FEBRUARY 17 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="775a6ffe-7c16-4bce-8038-e7c048b4cfab" data-slug="george-washington-and-his-first-love-mary-eliza-philpse" data-link-text=" The forgotten story of George Washington\u0027s love life" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/george-washington-and-his-first-love-mary-eliza-philpse\/" data-edition="us"> The forgotten story of George Washington\u0027s love life<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/george-washington-and-his-first-love-mary-philipse\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The familiar portrait of the father of our country is of the model of virtue and resolve who could not tell a lie. But author Mary Calvi says her research uncovered details about the first love of George Washington\u0027s life, the heiress Mary Philipse, one of the wealthiest women in the colonies, and how their relationship may not have ended once each of them was married to others. Jim Axelrod reports on the story behind "Dear George, Dear Mary," about the first president\u0027s first love.<\/p><p><strong>READ A BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b544b360-24fd-4087-8c0d-2c9c45fe97bc" data-slug="book-excerpt-dear-george-dear-mary-by-mary-calvi-the-first-love-of-george-washington" data-link-text="Mary Calvi\u0027s "Dear George, Dear Mary"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/book-excerpt-dear-george-dear-mary-by-mary-calvi-the-first-love-of-george-washington\/" data-edition="us">Mary Calvi\u0027s "Dear George, Dear Mary"<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/us.macmillan.com\/books\/9781250162946" target="_blank">"Dear George, Dear Mary: A Novel of George Washington\u0027s First Love"<\/a>\u00a0by Mary Calvi (St. Martin\u0027s Press), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/dp\/1250162947\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.morrisjumel.org\/" target="_blank">Morris-Jumel Mansion<\/a>. New York City<br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.richardbrookhiser.com\/" target="_blank">richardbrookhiser.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Founding-Father\/Richard-Brookhiser\/9780684831428" target="_blank">"Founding Father"<\/a>\u00a0by Richard Brookheiser (Free Press), in Trade Paperback format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Founding-Father-Rediscovering-George-Washington\/dp\/0684831422\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0a243766-3d1e-4454-a76a-590720379dad" data-slug="almanac-the-1913-armory-show" data-link-text="The Armory Show" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-the-1913-armory-show\/" data-edition="us">The Armory Show<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-when-modern-art-shook-new-york\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On February 17, 1913, a landmark New York City exhibition presented nearly 1,400 works of avant-garde art, causing a furor among critics and the public. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.thearmoryshow.com\/" target="_blank">The Armory Show<\/a>, at Piers 92 & 94, New York City (March 7-10, 2019) |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/wl.seetickets.us\/event\/The-Armory-Show\/377234?afflky=MerchandiseMartPropertiesInc&_ga=2.39847522.1128796729.1550244432-1210248000.1550244432" target="_blank">Ticket Info<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/armory.nyhistory.org\/about\/" target="_blank">The Armory Show at 100<\/a>\u00a0(The New-York Historical Society)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/xroads.virginia.edu\/~museum\/armory\/entrance.html" target="_blank">Welcome to the 1913 Armory Show<\/a>\u00a0(University of Virginia)<\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/magazine.art21.org\/2017\/03\/08\/the-1913-armory-show-americas-first-art-war\/#.XGbbT6B7laQ" target="_blank">The 1913 Armory Show: America\u0027s First Art War<\/a>\u00a0(art21.org)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/rowman.com\/ISBN\/9781493000623\/Modern-Art-Invasion-Picasso-Duchamp-and-the-1913-Armory-Show-That-Scandalized-America" target="_blank">"Modern Art Invasion: Picasso, Duchamp, and the 1913 Armory Show That Scandalized America"<\/a>\u00a0by Elizabeth Lunday (Lyons Press\/Rowman & Littlefield), in Hardcover, Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Modern-Art-Invasion-Picasso-Scandalized-dp-0762790172\/dp\/0762790172\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="889f820a-4683-4582-95e6-f89fba6ee552" data-slug="don-winslow-on-the-border-both-literary-and-political" data-link-text="Don Winslow on "The Border," both literary and political" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/don-winslow-on-the-border-both-literary-and-political\/" data-edition="us">Don Winslow on "The Border," both literary and political<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/don-winslow-on-the-border\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>After two bestselling novels set along America\u0027s Southern border, author Don Winslow thought he\u0027d exhausted the topic of the drug trafficking trade. But there is more story to tell, inspired by President Trump\u0027s controversial plan to build a wall. Winslow talks with Jeff Glor about borders \u00e2\u0080\u0093 ethical, moral, political \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and whether, if we cross them, we can ever cross back.<\/p><p><strong>READ A BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bada9002-8398-4306-a1dc-6344f231147d" data-slug="don-winslow-the-border-book-excerpt" data-link-text="Don Winslow\u0027s "The Border"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/don-winslow-the-border-book-excerpt\/" data-edition="us">Don Winslow\u0027s "The Border"<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.harpercollins.com\/9780062664488\/the-border\/" target="_blank">"The Border"<\/a>\u00a0by Don Winslow (William Morrow), on sale February 26 in Hardcover, Large Print and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Border-Novel-Power-Dog\/dp\/0062664484\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/don-winslow.com\/" target="_blank">don-winslow.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/donwinslow" target="_blank">@donwinslow on Twitter<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>"THE ENVELOPE, PLEASE \u00e2\u0080\u00a6":<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6071e421-294a-463c-ac1b-2bcc77257060" data-slug="melissa-mccarthy-on-playing-a-literary-grifter-can-you-ever-forgive-me" data-link-text=" Melissa McCarthy on playing a literary grifter" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/melissa-mccarthy-on-playing-a-literary-grifter-can-you-ever-forgive-me\/" data-edition="us"> Melissa McCarthy on playing a literary grifter<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/melissa-mccarthy-on-can-you-ever-forgive-me\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Actress Melissa McCarthy enjoys studying people, whether it\u0027s for comedic performances, riotous impersonations, or the more dramatic role for which she\u0027s been nominated for an Academy Award, playing one of the most prolific literary forgers in history in "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Lee Cowan talked with McCarthy about her portrayal of Lee Israel, the bestselling biographer who in her later years typed her way into a life of petty crime.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.foxsearchlight.com\/canyoueverforgiveme\/" target="_blank">"Can You Ever Forgive Me?"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.iliadbooks.com\/" target="_blank">Iliad Bookshop<\/a>, North Hollywood, Calif.<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Can-You-Ever-Forgive-Me\/Lee-Israel\/9781982100339" target="_blank">"Can You Ever Forgive Me? Memoirs of a Literary Forger"<\/a>\u00a0by Lee Israel (Simon & Schuster), in Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Can-You-Ever-Forgive-Me\/dp\/141658868X\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ISLAND-HOPPING:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="aedae225-9118-48aa-a084-0bd10cad9942" data-slug="the-seychelles-islands-love-nuts-coco-de-mer-tree" data-link-text="The Seychelles Islands\u0027 unique "Love Nuts"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-seychelles-islands-love-nuts-coco-de-mer-tree\/" data-edition="us">The Seychelles Islands\u0027 unique "Love Nuts"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/island-hopping-love-nuts-from-the-seychelles\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The Seychelles Islands, nearly a thousand miles off the eastern coast of Africa, are known for being a honeymoon hotspot. Part of the allure is a product of the Coco De Mer tree. Called "love nuts," these seeds are rare, large (weighing up to 30 pounds), shaped like a derriere, and are said to have aphrodisiacal properties. Conor Knighton visited the Seychelles, where a love of the love nut permeates island culture.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.seychelles.travel\/en\/" target="_blank">Seychelles Tourism Board<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.sif.sc\/" target="_blank">Seychelles Island Foundation<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.sif.sc\/vdm" target="_blank">Vall\u00c3\u00a9e de Mai Nature Reserve, Praslin Island<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/whc.unesco.org\/en\/list\/261" target="_blank">UNESCO World Heritage Sites: Vall\u00c3\u00a9e de Mai Nature Reserve<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-sign-of-the-times-2\/" target="_blank">A sign of the times (Video)<\/a><br\/>On Islington Road in Newton, Mass., lives two-year-old Samantha Savitz, who is deaf, but boy, does she love to talk to anyone who knows sign language. And if someone doesn\u0027t, that makes Sam just a little sad. Which led her neighbors to undertake what can only be described as a most generous community project: hiring an instructor, and fully immersing themselves in an American Sign Language class. Steve Hartman reports.<\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d11b1558-b61e-4b40-a845-5fa7df50ebe4" data-slug="dionne-warwick-a-singular-voice" data-link-text="Dionne Warwick: A singular voice" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/dionne-warwick-a-singular-voice\/" data-edition="us">Dionne Warwick: A singular voice<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/dionne-warwick-for-the-record\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In a career spanning six decades Dionne Warwick has been a part of our lives. She still performs at 78, and has a new album coming out this year. Mo Rocca sits down with the singer famous for such classics as "Walk On By," "I\u0027ll Say a Little Prayer," "That\u0027s What Friends Are For," and "Do You Know the Way to San Jose," a song she tells Rocca she hates.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/dionnewarwick.us\/" target="_blank">Dionne Warwick Music<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>"MOBITUARIES":<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="20f715ef-dd26-470a-89f3-1ac281a10e22" data-slug="mobituaries-sammy-davis-jr-mo-rocca" data-link-text="The unstoppable Sammy Davis Jr." data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-sammy-davis-jr-mo-rocca\/" data-edition="us">The unstoppable Sammy Davis Jr.<\/span><br\/>Mo Rocca\u0027s podcast explores the life and career of the man many consider the greatest entertainer of the 20th century.<\/p><p><strong>You can download the episode on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca\/id1449045549?mt=2#episodeGuid=0f3d01d4-24c4-11e9-beab-d7bf13ea6e7a" target="_blank">Apple Podcasts<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/music\/listen?u=0#\/ps\/Ih3hcma5agvqohhngwfmo7jhmry" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/cms.megaphone.fm\/channel\/mobituaries?selected=DGT9015883567" target="_blank">Megaphone<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.stitcher.com\/podcast\/cadence13\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca" target="_blank">Stitcher<\/a>, or\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/show\/0FNP1P6wmw6jr5gGiA4QOE" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>\u00a0on Friday, February 15. New episodes are available every week.<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mobituaries.com\/" target="_blank">"Mobituaries"<\/a>\u00a0(Simon & Schuster)<\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/MoRocca" target="_blank">@MoRocca on Twitter<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-sunday-morning-remembers-6\/" target="_blank">"Sunday Morning" remembers (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" notes three intriguing figures who left us this past week: Socialite, style icon and sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Lee Radziwill; perennial presidential candidate Lyndon LaRouche; and the Mars Opportunity Rover.<\/p><p><strong>COLORS:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="90a0332e-b51f-446b-8c40-d1367ab71cc0" data-slug="the-colorful-history-of-pink" data-link-text="The colorful history of pink" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-colorful-history-of-pink\/" data-edition="us">The colorful history of pink<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/in-the-pink\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Love it or hate it, pink is the most divisive color in American society, associated with gender stereotypes that leave some seeing red. After gaining favor in Europe as the preferred color for the fashionable and aristocratic, pink became linked with notions of sugar and spice and everything nice \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and that\u0027s when businesses started seeing green. Faith Salie offers a history of pink, which has actually had quite a colorful life.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.fitnyc.edu\/museum\/exhibitions\/pink.php" target="_blank">Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color<\/a>, at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York City (exhibition closed)<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.thamesandhudsonusa.com\/books\/pink-the-history-of-a-punk-pretty-powerful-color-hardcover" target="_blank">"Pink: The History of a Punk, Pretty, Powerful Color,"<\/a>\u00a0edited by Valerie Steele (Thames & Hudson), in Hardcover format, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Pink-History-Pretty-Powerful-Color\/dp\/0500022267\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.stern.nyu.edu\/faculty\/bio\/adam-alter" target="_blank">Adam Alter, Stern School Of Business, New York University<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.simonandschuster.com\/books\/Eloise\/Kay-Thompson\/Eloise\/9781481457064" target="_blank">"Eloise: The Absolutely Essential 60th Anniversary Edition"<\/a>\u00a0by Kaye Thompson, illustrated by Hilary Knight (Simon & Schuster), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Eloise-Absolutely-Essential-60th-Anniversary\/dp\/1481457063\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hilaryknight.com\/" target="_blank">hilaryknight.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5ae1be58-6ff0-4352-ba06-896f09175abc" data-slug="norman-ornstein-on-trump-emergency-declaration-a-threat-to-our-fundamental-freedoms" data-link-text="Norman Ornstein on Trump\u0027s emergency declaration: A threat to our fundamental freedoms" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/norman-ornstein-on-trump-emergency-declaration-a-threat-to-our-fundamental-freedoms\/" data-edition="us">Norman Ornstein on Trump\u0027s emergency declaration: A threat to our fundamental freedoms<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/state-of-emergency-norman-ornstein-on-trumps-border-wall\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>A resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., and a contributing editor for the Atlantic, says that if the president can succeed with this voluntary state of emergency created to take funds for his border wall, he is setting the table for something much more dangerous.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/us.macmillan.com\/books\/9781250164056" target="_blank">"One Nation After Trump: A Guide for the Perplexed, the Disillusioned, the Desperate, and the Not-Yet Deported"<\/a>\u00a0by E.J. Dionne Jr., Norman J. Ornstein and Thomas E. Mann (St. Martin\u0027s Press), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/One-Nation-After-Trump-Disillusioned\/dp\/1250164052\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.aei.org\/scholar\/norman-j-ornstein\/" target="_blank">Norman Ornstein, American Enterprise Institute<\/a><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/NormOrnstein" target="_blank">@NormOrnstein on Twitter<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b2a28da5-a5c7-4b31-ba15-7f9c2d45ad5b" data-slug="calendar-week-of-february-18" data-link-text="Week of February 18" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-february-18\/" data-edition="us">Week of February 18<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-february-18\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-florida-wildlife-refuge\/" target="_blank">Florida wildlife refuge (Extended Video)<\/a><\/p><p>"Sunday Morning" leaves us "in the pink" among the spoon bills and wood storks sharing the St. Johns National Wildlife Refuge in Florida. Videographer: Doug Jensen.WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="0a69b71c-84d3-4d5d-86b7-75b1c916ff0e" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e9ae2a5a-b3f4-4c7c-9b50-784d6af711b8" data-slug="nature-up-close-how-birds-eyes-are-different-from-other-vertebrates-judy-lehmberg" data-link-text="How birds\u0027 eyes are different from other vertebrates\u0027" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-how-birds-eyes-are-different-from-other-vertebrates-judy-lehmberg\/" data-edition="us">How birds\u0027 eyes are different from other vertebrates\u0027<\/span><br\/>During millions of years of evolution, birds have developed many adaptations for flight, including in the avian eye.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: FEBRUARY 10<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-210\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL FEBRUARY 10 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7dd9d7a0-85e2-4e75-b3d7-a3565f1e8c76" data-slug="feeling-lonely-you-are-not-alone" data-link-text="Feeling lonely? You\u0027re not alone" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/feeling-lonely-you-are-not-alone\/" data-edition="us">Feeling lonely? You\u0027re not alone<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/going-it-alone\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>According to a recent study, nearly half of Americans now say they sometimes or always feel alone, and one in five says they rarely or never feel close to anyone. And researchers say that the more social media we use, the lonelier we are likely to be. Susan Spencer talks with a man who talked to no one for 17 years, and with doctors who say loneliness can lead to increased mortality equal to smoking 15 cigarettes a day.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/planetwalk.org\/" target="_blank">John Francis: Planetwalk<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.vivekmurthy.com\/" target="_blank">Former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.harperwave.com\/book\/9780062913296\/Together-Vivek-H.-Murthy-MD\/" target="_blank">"Together: Why Social Connection Holds the Key to Better Health, Higher Performance, and Greater Happiness"<\/a> by Vivek H. Murthy, MD (HarperCollins), available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Together-Connection-Performance-Greater-Happiness-ebook\/dp\/B07LFDNM9K\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.honorscollege.pitt.edu\/people\/brian-primack" target="_blank">Dr. Brian Primack<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/crmth.pitt.edu\/" target="_blank">Center for Research on Media, Technology and Health, University of Pittsburgh<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.sidewalktalksf.com\/" target="_blank">Sidewalk Talk Community Listening Project<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/traciruble.com\/" target="_blank">traciruble.com<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>LOVE STORIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="80a38875-31d6-4e57-a2e2-0efcc08234e8" data-slug="true-love-a-bicycle-built-for-two" data-link-text="A bicycle built for two" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/true-love-a-bicycle-built-for-two\/" data-edition="us">A bicycle built for two<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/love-story-bicycling-together\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Is there a secret to making a marriage go the distance? For Mel and Barbara Kornbluh, of Pittsgrove, N.J., who have been married for 47 years, there is: riding a tandem bike.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>VALENTINE\u0027S DAY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="61af2aa1-71dc-4cad-a7d7-a057abdfd2c4" data-slug="rubies-the-real-rock-stars" data-link-text="Rubies: The real rock stars" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/rubies-the-real-rock-stars\/" data-edition="us">Rubies: The real rock stars<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/going-it-alone\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Diamonds may be a girl\u0027s best friend, but blood-red gemstones are a cut above the rest. Serena Altschul examines what qualities make rubies the new gold standard for romantic gifts.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.christies.com\/departments\/Jewellery-33-1.aspx" target="_blank">Christie\u0027s Auction House<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.americangemsociety.org\/page\/brendaharwick" target="_blank">Brenda Harwick, Gemological Institute of America<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.palagems.com\/meet-our-staff\/" target="_blank">Bill Larson, Pala Gems<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/agta.org\/" target="_blank">American Gem Trade Association<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.sothebys.com\/en\/auctions\/ecatalogue\/2014\/magnificent-jewels-noble-jewels-ge1502\/lot.502.html" target="_blank">Sotheby\u0027s: World record price for a ruby<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7d2aa8c9-0f63-4f71-806d-b3ad0ccf55a7" data-slug="spike-lee-on-blackkklansman-awards-and-an-artists-validation" data-link-text="Spike Lee on "BlacKkKlansman," awards, and an artist\u0027s validation" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/spike-lee-on-blackkklansman-awards-and-an-artists-validation\/" data-edition="us">Spike Lee on "BlacKkKlansman," awards, and an artist\u0027s validation<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-spike-lee-joint\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Lesley Stahl profiles the filmmaker behind such classics as "Do the Right Thing" and "Malcolm X," whose latest film, "BlacKkKlansman," has earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Director.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.focusfeatures.com\/blackkklansman" target="_blank">"BlacKkKlansman"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<br\/><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="gallery" data-uuid="abea7a6f-a3cb-445f-948c-ae23aa299160" data-float="left" data-size="xlarge"\/><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>LOVE STORIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ef3b2426-e8c4-4f2f-9dd4-2fce450aac3c" data-slug="reagandoodle-and-little-buddy-a-boy-and-a-dog" data-link-text="A boy and a dog" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/reagandoodle-and-little-buddy-a-boy-and-a-dog\/" data-edition="us">A boy and a dog<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/love-story-reagandoodle-and-little-buddy\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>A five-year-old Oregon boy nicknamed Little Buddy and a dress-alike Australian Labradoodle named Reagan are the best of friends. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.reagandoodle.com\/" target="_blank">reagandoodle.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.harvesthousepublishers.com\/books\/reagandoodle-and-little-buddy-9780736974646" target="_blank">"Reagandoodle and Little Buddy: The True Story of a Labradoodle and His Toddler Best Friend"<\/a>\u00a0by Sandi Swiridoff with Wendy Dunham (Harvest House), available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Reagandoodle-Little-Buddy-Labradoodle-Adventures\/dp\/0736974644\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="40dd4abc-5ae8-4c67-9823-650615705998" data-slug="lets-hear-it-for-singing-telegrams" data-link-text="Singing telegrams" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/lets-hear-it-for-singing-telegrams\/" data-edition="us">Singing telegrams<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/singing-telegrams\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Singing telegrams, like from the olden days? Yes, even though the telegraph has gone the way of carbon paper, there is always a market for personal exclamations celebrating birthdays, anniversaries and congratulations, or expressing heartfelt apologies, set to music. David Pogue talks with those who deliver singing telegrams, from whom the medium is the message.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.americansingingtelegrams.com\/" target="_blank">American Singing Telegrams<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.fordham.edu\/info\/20771\/cms_faculty_and_staff\/4758\/paul_levinson\/1" target="_blank">Paul Levinson, Fordham University<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.bigapplesingingtelegrams.com\/" target="_blank">Big Apple Singing Telegrams<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/remembering-dad-by-steve-hartman\/" target="_blank">Remembering dad (Video)<\/a><br\/>Steve Hartman\u0027s father, George, has been featured in eight of his stories over the years, including some of his most popular. We\u0027re sad to report that, at age 92, George Hartman has passed away. His son has a tribute from the heart.<\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="32fc6f14-1e58-4886-a1a7-b86e93e61f0e" data-slug="dolly-parton-grammys-2019-musicares-person-of-the-year" data-link-text="Dolly Parton: Making the most of everything" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/dolly-parton-grammys-2019-musicares-person-of-the-year\/" data-edition="us">Dolly Parton: Making the most of everything<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/dolly-parton-legend\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>We\u0027ve been singing along for decades with Dolly Parton, the poor girl from the Great Smoky Mountains who became the glitzy queen of country glamour. She\u0027s still at it 24\/7, still writing her legacy one song at a time, without a thought for the "R" word. Tony Dokoupil talked with the entertainer, who has sold more than 100 million albums, and who is the Grammys\u0027 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year for her charity work.<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch Dolly Parton perform "Girl in the Movies" (from the "Dumplin\u0027" soundtrack), click on the video player below.<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"DollyPartonVEVO","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/DollyPartonVEVO","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/LdSKR8EHnXY?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/LdSKR8EHnXY\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Dolly Parton - Girl in the Movies (from the Dumplin\u0027 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/LdSKR8EHnXY" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/dollyparton.com\/" target="_blank">dollyparton.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/DollyParton" target="_blank">@DollyParton on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/DollyParton\/" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/dollyparton\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/user\/DollyPartonVEVO" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>LOVE STORIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6d12034f-27f5-4087-9a49-2304282d9e20" data-slug="same-sex-penguins-raise-a-baby-chick" data-link-text="Same-sex penguins raise a baby chick" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/same-sex-penguins-raise-a-baby-chick\/" data-edition="us">Same-sex penguins raise a baby chick<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/same-sex-penguins-raise-a-baby-chick\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>True love has found a way for two male penguins at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium in Australia. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.sydneyaquarium.com.au\/" target="_blank">Sea Life Sydney Aquarium<\/a>, Sydney, Australia<\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="ff19f0d6-99c4-4cb5-b4fc-b0179b6c7cba" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>PREVIEW:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7404e722-876d-4867-bb25-3ee273ad061b" data-slug="mobituaries-mo-rocca-on-the-enduring-popularity-of-audrey-hepburn" data-link-text=""Mobituaries": Mo Rocca on the enduring popularity of Audrey Hepburn" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-mo-rocca-on-the-enduring-popularity-of-audrey-hepburn\/" data-edition="us">"Mobituaries": Mo Rocca on the enduring popularity of Audrey Hepburn<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mobituaries-the-enduring-popularity-of-audrey-hepburn\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In her 1951 debut for American TV audiences, the actress re-enacted her wartime experience during the Nazi occupation of Holland<\/p><p><strong>You can download the episode on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca\/id1449045549?mt=2#episodeGuid=0f3d01d4-24c4-11e9-beab-d7bf13ea6e7a" target="_blank">Apple Podcasts<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/music\/listen?u=0#\/ps\/Ih3hcma5agvqohhngwfmo7jhmry" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/cms.megaphone.fm\/channel\/mobituaries?selected=DGT9015883567" target="_blank">Megaphone<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.stitcher.com\/podcast\/cadence13\/mobituaries-with-mo-rocca" target="_blank">Stitcher<\/a>, or\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/show\/0FNP1P6wmw6jr5gGiA4QOE" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>. New episodes are available every Thursday.<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mobituaries.com\/" target="_blank">"Mobituaries"<\/a>\u00a0(Simon & Schuster)<br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/MoRocca" target="_blank">@MoRocca on Twitter<\/a><br\/><\/li><li>"Audrey Hepburn: An Elegant Spirit" by Sean Hepburn Ferrer (Atria Books), available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/dp\/B00RM65H8A\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><li>"Audrey at Home: Memories of My Mother\u0027s Kitchen" by Luca Dotti (Harper), available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Audrey-Home-Memories-Mothers-Kitchen\/dp\/0062284703\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><li>"We, the People" at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.paleycenter.org\/collection\/item\/?q=Audrey+Hepburn&p=1&item=T:15098" target="_blank">The Paley Center for Media<\/a>, courtesy of Young & Rubicam<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8a95d24b-eecc-4d98-a9e6-255421367578" data-slug="electric-lady-studios-the-house-that-hendrix-built" data-link-text="Electric Lady Studios: The "House That Hendrix Built"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/electric-lady-studios-the-house-that-hendrix-built\/" data-edition="us">Electric Lady Studios: The "House That Hendrix Built"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/electric-lady-studios-the-house-that-hendrix-built\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Off 8th Street in New York\u0027s Greenwich Village, through a discreet doorway, you slip into what seems like a psychedelic space ship \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a musician\u0027s Shangri-La. Only a handful of storied recording studios are left in the world. Electric Lady is one of them. On any given day, you could catch Lucius recording a new song; The Black Keys\u0027 Dan Auerbach rehearsing with his new band, The Arcs; and Roger Waters, of Pink Floyd, putting the finishing touches on his first solo album in 25 years. Anthony Mason pays a visit.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/electricladystudios.com\/" target="_blank">Electric Lady Studios<\/a>, New York City<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/wsdg.com\/company\/people\/john-storyk\/" target="_blank">John Storyk, Walters-Storyk Design Group<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/rogerwaters.com\/" target="_blank">rogerwaters.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.pattismith.net\/intro.html" target="_blank">pattismith.net<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/questlove.com\/" target="_blank">questlove.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-john-dingell\/" target="_blank">John Dingell (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" remembers the longest-serving Member of Congress, Michigan Democrat John Dingell, who died this past week at age 92. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-winter-in-new-york\/" target="_blank">Winter in New York (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes you this winter\u0027s morning to a snow-filled landscape near Concord, New York. Videographer: Carl Mrozek.\u00a0<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVE:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b81cbdc0-6afc-4dec-87f3-e8f2fdfe1ce3" data-slug="calendar-week-of-february-11" data-link-text="Week of February 11" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-february-11\/" data-edition="us">Week of February 11<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-february-11\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>From the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show to International Childhood Cancer Day, "Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="f4432e2c-a6ff-43b0-afdf-92351262508a" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Texas Parks and Wildlife fisheries biologist Margaret Stadig holds a recaptured paddlefish that was originally stocked in Caddo Lake two or three years ago. It has been implanted with an acoustic transmitter to track its movements.&nbsp;<\/p>" data-image-credit="Joshua DeWyse\/Texas Parks and Wildlife Dept." data-image-alt-text="paddlefish-joshua-dewyse-texas-parks-and-wildlife-620.jpg" data-image-filename="paddlefish-joshua-dewyse-texas-parks-and-wildlife-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-02-04 20:19:36.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e182a1fb-e83c-48df-aad4-41331aec92ea" data-slug="nature-up-close-caddo-lake" data-link-text="Caddo Lake" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-caddo-lake\/" data-edition="us">Caddo Lake<\/span><br\/>The East Texas piney woods region is the biologically diverse home of such species as the paddlefish, the oldest animal in North America.<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: FEBRUARY 3<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-23\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL FEBRUARY 3 BROADCAST!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5c734c34-df5c-4957-af97-b18c197cbd66" data-slug="an-end-to-food-allergies" data-link-text="An end to food allergies?" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/an-end-to-food-allergies\/" data-edition="us">An end to food allergies?<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/searching-for-an-end-to-peanut-allergies\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>While you may have grown up without ever hearing of a food allergy, today an estimated 26 million people (including at least six million children) have one. But researchers now think they have the answer to possibly eliminating peanut allergies. How? By feeding kids peanuts early and often. Tony Dokoupil reports on a rare reversal of medical advice.<\/p><p><strong>For more info: \u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.niaid.nih.gov\/about\/director" target="_blank">Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nationalpeanutboard.org\/" target="_blank">National Peanut Board<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/icahn.mssm.edu\/research\/jaffe" target="_blank">Elliot and Roslyn Jaffe Food Allergy Institute, Mount Sinai Hospital<\/a>, New York City<br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c0735bca-efcc-417c-b693-85909983b499" data-slug="almanac-tail-fins" data-link-text="Tail fins" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-tail-fins\/" data-edition="us">Tail fins<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-tail-fins\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On February 3, 1948, 71 years ago today, Cadillac is said to have produced its very first car featuring the tail fin. Jane Pauley reports.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>FOOD:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="f03fbaf8-4155-4439-ac27-385e1f23acf1" data-slug="waffle-house-the-destination-for-southern-comfort" data-link-text="Waffle House, the home of Southern comfort" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/waffle-house-the-destination-for-southern-comfort\/" data-edition="us">Waffle House, the home of Southern comfort<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/welcome-to-the-waffle-house\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Founded in 1955, the first Waffle House was just a tiny rectangular box; it has since grown to a chain of 2,000 restaurants, mostly in the South, that serve up grits, hash browns and, of course, waffles. Luke Burbank checks out the chefs who man the grill, and the customers who come at all hours, to sample the Waffle House\u0027s menu that Atlanta Magazine food critic Mara Shaloup calls "meats and starch and sugar and butter and grease and everything that\u0027s comforting and wonderful."<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.wafflehouse.com\/" target="_blank">wafflehouse.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.wafflehouse.com\/waffle-house-museum\/" target="_blank">Waffle House Museum<\/a>, Avondale Estates, Ga.<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.atlantamagazine.com\/author\/marashalhoup\/" target="_blank">Mara Shalhoup, Atlanta Magazine<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="c3e060e3-ed82-468f-83e5-45aa0ac3ca0e" data-slug="factum-arte-using-high-tech-tools-to-recreate-and-preserve-ancient-treasures" data-link-text="Factum Arte, where high-tech meets timeless craft" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/factum-arte-using-high-tech-tools-to-recreate-and-preserve-ancient-treasures\/" data-edition="us">Factum Arte, where high-tech meets timeless craft<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/where-modern-technology-meets-ancient-art\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In a Madrid workshop, the staff of Factum Arte uses scans of archaeological masterpieces to create exacting facsimiles that have both the look and feel of the originals. Seth Doane talks with Adam Lowe, who sees the Factum Foundation\u0027s work as crucial to the preservation of ancient treasures, such as the tomb of the Egyptian Pharaoh Seti I.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.factum-arte.com\/" target="_blank">Factum Arte<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.factumfoundation.org\/" target="_blank">Factum Foundation<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>TELEVISION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="7f654126-f824-4759-ae02-37148b15fa77" data-slug="sunny-days-on-sesame-street" data-link-text="Sunny days on "Sesame Street"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sunny-days-on-sesame-street\/" data-edition="us">Sunny days on "Sesame Street"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sesame-street-still-young-as-it-turns-50\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The eyes and ears of millions of children are in good hands with the puppeteers of "Sesame Street," which will soon mark its 50th anniversary on TV. Serena Altschul shows us how to get to Sesame Street, and meets some of the people who are using the power of television to teach young children their ABCs and 123s, as well as the power of bring kinder.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.sesamestreet.org\/" target="_blank">sesamestreet.org<\/a><br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/sesamestreet" target="_blank">@SesameStreet on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/SesameStreet" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/sesamestreet\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/sesamestreet" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mister-mayor\/" target="_blank">Mister Mayor (Video)<\/a><br\/>By age 11, Jermaine Wilson, of Leavenworth, Kansas, was a drug user. He would later spend time in juvenile detention, and by 21 he was convicted of drug dealing. Wilson realized that his options at the maximum-security wing at Lansing Correctional were limited, and decided to turn his life around \u00e2\u0080\u0093 in a most remarkable way. After prison, he became a community activist, paving the way for a political run. Steve Hartman talked with Mayor Jermaine Wilson, of Leavenworth, Kansas.<\/p><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="6a5f1828-e909-48fa-9150-5402139263a2" data-slug="sam-elliott-a-star-is-born" data-link-text="It\u0027s Sam Elliott season" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sam-elliott-a-star-is-born\/" data-edition="us">It\u0027s Sam Elliott season<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/after-50-years-sam-elliott-has-his-moment\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Martha Teichner interviews the veteran actor, nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in "A Star Is Born."<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.astarisbornmovie.com\/" target="_blank">"A Star Is Born"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>SUPER BOWL LIII:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1c74ce57-5de1-4264-b9f1-f931e97f659d" data-slug="lets-go-to-the-instant-replay-a-quick-look-behind-the-scenes" data-link-text="Let\u0027s go to the instant replay: A quick look behind the scenes" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/lets-go-to-the-instant-replay-a-quick-look-behind-the-scenes\/" data-edition="us">Let\u0027s go to the instant replay: A quick look behind the scenes<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/super-bowl-behind-the-scenes-of-instant-replays\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The first instant replay was broadcast by CBS during the 1963 Army-Navy game. \u00a0Since then, instant replays have transformed sports on TV, ratcheting up the drama, and giving fans a much better understanding of the games they watched (as well as letting fans second-guess officials). Correspondent Brook Silva-Braga goes behind the scenes with the team that will be bringing you all of the Super Bowl\u0027s best moments, again.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>CBS NEWS POLL:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="88307f7c-b976-4bf5-9f5e-4d0a77896c5e" data-slug="cbs-news-poll-football-fans-divided-on-use-of-instant-replay-kneeling-controversy" data-link-text="Football fans divided on use of instant replay" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/cbs-news-poll-football-fans-divided-on-use-of-instant-replay-kneeling-controversy\/" data-edition="us">Football fans divided on use of instant replay<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbssports.com\/nfl\/superbowl\/" target="_blank">Super Bowl LIII<\/a>, Sunday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS<br\/><\/li><li><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a1f201f4-3219-422b-8ab5-037a30cdb68a" data-slug="super-bowl-2019-date-kickoff-time-how-to-watch-on-tv-live-stream-odds-for-patriots-vs-rams-sunday" data-link-text="Here\u0027s how to watch the 2019 Super Bowl" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/super-bowl-2019-date-kickoff-time-how-to-watch-on-tv-live-stream-odds-for-patriots-vs-rams-sunday\/" data-edition="us">Here\u0027s how to watch the 2019 Super Bowl<\/span><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/super-bowl\/" target="_blank">Complete CBSNews.com coverage: Super Bowl<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0James Ingram<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>MOBITUARIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mobituaries-forgotten-forerunners\/" target="_blank">"Forgotten Forerunners" (Video)<\/a><br\/>They made history. So, why don\u0027t we know their names? Mo Rocca shares the stories of trailblazers in this preview of his latest episode of the podcast "Mobituaries."\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="375cd520-61ad-4c11-9c28-4abbf33bd714" data-slug="linda-ronstadt-a-voice-from-the-past" data-link-text="Linda Ronstadt: A voice from the past" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/linda-ronstadt-a-voice-from-the-past\/" data-edition="us">Linda Ronstadt: A voice from the past<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/linda-ronstadt-speaks\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In a revealing interview the legendary singer-songwriter opens up to Tracy Smith about her career, the loss of her singing voice, and living with Parkinson\u0027s. Linda Ronstadt talks as we see the release of her first-ever live album, "Linda Ronstadt Live in Hollywood," which presents previously unreleased recordings from her celebrated 1980 HBO special, recorded at Television Center Studios in Hollywood.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch Linda Ronstadt perform "You\u0027re No Good," as heard in her new album, click on the video player below.\u00a0<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"RHINO","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/RhinoEntertainment","height":344,"html":"<iframe width=\\"459\\" height=\\"344\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/BoitbfaVjH0?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/BoitbfaVjH0\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Linda Ronstadt - You\u0027re No Good (Live In Hollywood 1980)","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":459}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/BoitbfaVjH0" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/preview-linda-ronstadt-on-her-legacy\/" target="_blank">Linda Ronstadt on her legacy (VIDEO)<\/a><br\/>In an interview to air on "Sunday Morning" February 3, singer Linda Ronstadt talks with Tracy Smith about her catalogue of songs, some of which she holds in less than high regard.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"Linda Ronstadt Live in Hollywood" (Rhino Records), available on CD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Live-Hollywood-Linda-Ronstadt\/dp\/B07KLNHNP8" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www2.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/live-in-hollywood-linda-ronstadt\/23786676" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Vinyl (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Live-Hollywood-LP-Linda-Ronstadt\/dp\/B07KLJDSYY\/ref=tmm_vnl_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr=" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www2.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/live-in-hollywood-linda-ronstadt\/23786676" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Digital Download (<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/music\/album\/Linda_Ronstadt_Live_In_Hollywood?id=Bqp4jfikmldbrdqjbw4xkhad6fe" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/album\/live-in-hollywood\/1446051384" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>), and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/album\/1TjeAdeKxwFfTaC0q2iNTD" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>)<br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>SUPER BOWL LIII:\u00a0<\/strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/super-bowl-liii-preview-of-the-big-game\/" target="_blank">Super Bowl preview (Video)<\/a><br\/>CBS Sports\u0027 James Brown, Bill Cowher, Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason and Nate Burleson bring you their prognostications about tonight\u0027s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots for the 2019 NFL championship. Be sure to watch Super Bowl LIII Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS!<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbssports.com\/nfl\/superbowl\/" target="_blank">Super Bowl LIII<\/a>, Sunday, February 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/super-bowl\/" target="_blank">Here\u0027s how to watch the 2019 Super Bowl<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/super-bowl\/" target="_blank">Complete CBSNews.com coverage: Super Bowl<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="1f883b6c-6cc6-4a2b-885c-d32b2cdbc76b" data-slug="calendar-week-of-february-4" data-link-text="Week of February 4" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-february-4\/" data-edition="us">Week of February 4<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-february-4\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9eacca30-2314-4f0a-9075-c86782ad5141" data-slug="moment-in-nature-okefenokee-national-wildlife-refuge-charles-schultz" data-link-text="Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/moment-in-nature-okefenokee-national-wildlife-refuge-charles-schultz\/" data-edition="us">Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-okefenokee-national-wildlife-refuge\/" target="_blank">Watch Extended Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes you to a refuge for migratory birds and breeding ground for other wildlife in Georgia, with footage by videographer Charles Schultz.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="video" data-uuid="8bfc9d61-0c50-4880-8c6c-f1c79e271aa8" data-size="large" data-float="left"\/><p><strong>FROM 2010:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/from-2010-playing-le-football-in-france\/" target="_blank">Playing "Le Football" in France (Video)<\/a><br\/>How far does the appeal of American football reach? Farther than you might think! Just ask "Our Man in Paris," David Turecamo, who introduces us to American college and NFL players and their Gallic counterparts bringing their A-Game to the gridiron on the outskirts of Paris. (Originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" February 7, 2010.)<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>FROM 2014:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/videos\/super-bowl-buffalo-birthplace-of-the-chicken-wing" target="_blank">Buffalo, birthplace of the chicken wing (Video)<\/a><br\/>You can\u0027t watch a big game without snacks, so Mo Rocca samples some chicken wings in the place that started the craze.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>FROM 2014:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/videos\/salsa-a-super-bowl-delicacy" target="_blank">Salsa: A Super Bowl delicacy (Video)<\/a><br\/>Mo Rocca continues his excursion into Super Bowl snacks with salsa, and learns the basics of preparing this favorite bar food.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="e5835de6-3cc0-4361-b55a-4bfe167db9bc" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>The unique molecular qualities of a hydrogen-oxygen bond allow for water to exist in several different states.<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="ice-and-water-sherri-obrien-620.jpg" data-image-filename="ice-and-water-sherri-obrien-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-01-25 14:24:20.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0e9ef73a-83bc-4f49-be46-e9ff64de6481" data-slug="nature-up-close-water-and-life-as-we-know-it-judy-lehmberg" data-link-text="Water, and life as we know it" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-water-and-life-as-we-know-it-judy-lehmberg\/" data-edition="us">Water, and life as we know it<\/span><br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><hr\/><h2>RECAP: JANUARY 27<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-127\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL JANUARY 27 BROADCAST!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>A LOOK BACK:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-look-back-a-history-of-sunday-morning\/" target="_blank">A history of "Sunday Morning" (Video)<\/a><br\/>Jane Pauley looks back at the very beginning of "Sunday Morning" in 1979, and how over the last four decades the broadcast has stayed true to Charles Kuralt\u0027s vision \u00e2\u0080\u0093 traveling the back roads, taking our audience places and showing them things they wouldn\u0027t see anywhere else on television, to make sure "gentler subjects" get their due.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4978da5b-264c-466a-9607-394ace18464d" data-slug="sunday-morning-at-40-the-roads-less-traveled" data-link-text="The roads less traveled" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sunday-morning-at-40-the-roads-less-traveled\/" data-edition="us">The roads less traveled<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-look-back-the-places-visited-by-sunday-morning\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For 40 years, "Sunday Morning" correspondents have meandered from exotic destinations and out-of-the-way places to our own backyards. Lee Cowan takes on a Sunday Drive through the past.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-look-back-the-musicians-of-sunday-morning\/" target="_blank">The musicians of "Sunday Morning" (Video)<\/a><br\/>We take a moment to re-visit some of the countless musical stars that "Sunday Morning" has profiled over the years.<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="7d0f4845-e8ce-4c01-8117-41d85fd5fd9e" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>In 2004 trumpeter Wynton Marsalis recorded the "Sunday Morning" theme.&nbsp;<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="wynton-marsalis-performs-abblasen-in-2004-620.jpg" data-image-filename="wynton-marsalis-performs-abblasen-in-2004-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/01\/24" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/abblasen-the-theme-of-sunday-morning\/" target="_blank">"Abblasen" (Video)<\/a><br\/>There\u0027s no mistaking our "Sunday Morning" theme music, no matter how many different ways it\u0027s been played over the years. Nancy Giles gives the story of how 18th century German composer Gottfried Reiche\u0027s Abblasen" became our theme, and talks with musician Wynton Marsalis, whose recording has been trumpeting the start of our show every week for almost 15 years.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="229aac84-0e5e-4276-b897-f3bb85523c85" data-slug="sunday-morning-at-40-the-artists-vision" data-link-text="The artist\u0027s vision" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sunday-morning-at-40-the-artists-vision\/" data-edition="us">The artist\u0027s vision<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-look-back-sunday-morning-and-the-arts\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For four decades "Sunday Morning" has been a sort of art gallery on TV. Martha Teichner checks out some of the artists whose work has graced our screens.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="594cc832-e0c0-4825-b914-c59619fc97d8" data-slug="sunday-morning-at-40-stories-with-heart" data-link-text="Stories with heart" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sunday-morning-at-40-stories-with-heart\/" data-edition="us">Stories with heart<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-look-back-stories-with-heart\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Tracy Smith explores a "Sunday Morning" specialty: stories spotlighting people great and small at their best.<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="babc081d-c6e8-46ad-8567-3aba46138ad9" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>For 20 years associate director Jessica Frank has been handpicking every shining example of sun artwork to appear on our program - about 9,000 and counting.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="sun-queen-jessica-frank-with-suns-on-computer-screen-promo.jpg" data-image-filename="sun-queen-jessica-frank-with-suns-on-computer-screen-promo.jpg" data-image-date-created="2018-09-12 14:02:02.000000" data-image-width="1280" data-image-height="960" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="485e39e5-7a2d-48cd-8de2-a34b395ffede" data-slug="meet-the-sunday-morning-sun-queen" data-link-text="The "Sun Queen"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/meet-the-sunday-morning-sun-queen\/" data-edition="us">The "Sun Queen"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/meet-the-sun-queen-of-sunday-morning\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For 20 years associate director Jessica Frank has been handpicking every shining example of sun artwork to appear on our program \u00e2\u0080\u0093 about 9,000 and counting. Serena Altschul talks to Frank about what goes into bringing sunshine into every broadcast.<\/p><div data-shortcode="gallery" data-uuid="ddfc17e7-20db-4ff0-be6f-9f3b3e6b1496" data-float="left" data-size="xlarge"\/><p><strong>A LOOK BACK:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-look-back-thats-entertainment\/" target="_blank">That\u0027s entertainment (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" looks back at some of the stars of stage and screen that have been on our program during the past four decades.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d4da1e37-87b3-4848-9f68-8b828cab0866" data-slug="sunday-morning-at-40-the-bold-faced-interviews" data-link-text="The bold-faced interviews" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sunday-morning-at-40-the-bold-faced-interviews\/" data-edition="us">The bold-faced interviews<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-look-back-the-newsmakers-on-sunday-morning\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Over the years "Sunday Morning" has brought its viewers interviews with some of the most fascinating newsmakers. Rita Braver brings us a roll call.<\/p><p><strong>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/good-neighbors-2\/" target="_blank">Good neighbors (Video)<\/a><br\/>Steve Hartman tells us about an unusual ritual in one Utah community that has bound residents together, to come to the aid every evening of a neighbor with multiple sclerosis.\u00a0<em>(Originally broadcast September 14, 2018.)<\/em><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-look-back-the-quirky-side-of-life\/" target="_blank">The quirky side of life (Video)<\/a><br\/>Mo Rocca digs into some of the quirky stories that have been a "Sunday Morning" tradition since Charles Kuralt first went "on the road." \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ODE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8ba88c96-8965-4954-9858-1d4b139d43ae" data-slug="a-poem-by-ted-koppel" data-link-text="A poem by Ted Koppel" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/a-poem-by-ted-koppel\/" data-edition="us">A poem by Ted Koppel<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-poem-by-ted-koppel-2\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" is treated to an ode by our Special Contributor.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 <br\/>MOBITUARIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mobituaries-disappearing-sitcom-characters\/" target="_blank">Disappearing sitcom characters (Video)<\/a><br\/>Mo Rocca previews the latest episode of his podcast "Mobituaries," which examines the history of TV characters who were "bumped" off their show.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mobituaries.com\/" target="_blank">"Mobituaries"<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>A LOOK BACK:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-look-back-in-memoriam\/" target="_blank">In memoriam (Video)<\/a><br\/>Jane Pauley remembers some of the members of our "Sunday Morning" family whom we have lost over the past 40 years.<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="ba0118d2-1b0f-412f-bbc8-213a58425646" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Nature videographer Derek Reich setting up his camera to document the wilds of northwest Nevada.<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="nature-videographer-derek-reich-sets-up-a-camera-in-northwest-nevada-620.jpg" data-image-filename="nature-videographer-derek-reich-sets-up-a-camera-in-northwest-nevada-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-01-24 16:05:06.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="88b624c1-4b36-4ec9-8c51-9e837ac064f0" data-slug="sunday-morning-moments-of-nature-photographers-scot-miler-derek-reich" data-link-text="Capturing the "Sunday Morning" Moments of Nature" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/sunday-morning-moments-of-nature-photographers-scot-miler-derek-reich\/" data-edition="us">Capturing the "Sunday Morning" Moments of Nature<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/capturing-the-sunday-morning-moments-of-nature\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Conor Knighton meets some of our team of videographers who bring the beauty and sounds of nature to our broadcast each week.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-caddo-lake-texas-2\/" target="_blank">Caddo Lake, Texas (Video)<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to Caddo Lake in Texas. Videographer: Scot Miller.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="c710cb1a-d1c0-4066-af42-498c8d8a3696" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>The correspondents, host and executive producer of "Sunday Morning."<\/p>" data-image-credit="Michele Crowe\/CBS" data-image-alt-text="sunday-morning-town-hall-113548-d7096.jpg" data-image-filename="sunday-morning-town-hall-113548-d7096.jpg" data-image-date-created="2018-10-04 12:26:55.000000" data-image-width="610" data-image-height="407" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>LIVE EVENT:<\/strong> <a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/cbs-sunday-morning-special-celebrates-40-years-on-the-air\/" target="_blank">An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning - Live at Town Hall (Video)<\/a><br\/>In honor of its 40-year anniversary, CBS "Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley and the show\u0027s team of correspondents recently held a special live event at New York\u0027s historic Town Hall, "An Evening with CBS Sunday Morning." Guests included Jon Bastiste, and the subjects of one of Steve Hartman\u0027s most heartwarming profiles.<\/p><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0e9ef73a-83bc-4f49-be46-e9ff64de6481" data-slug="nature-up-close-water-and-life-as-we-know-it-judy-lehmberg" data-link-text="Water, and life as we know it" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-water-and-life-as-we-know-it-judy-lehmberg\/" data-edition="us">Water, and life as we know it<\/span><br\/>The unique molecular qualities of a hydrogen-oxygen bond allow for water to exist in several different states.<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><h2>RECAP: JANUARY 20<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-120\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL 1\/20 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="87b7dd7d-7411-479b-8dc3-8684ac8dcf07" data-slug="homelessness-on-campus-the-toughest-test-faced-by-tens-of-thousands-of-college-students-in-america" data-link-text="Homelessness on campus" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/homelessness-on-campus-the-toughest-test-faced-by-tens-of-thousands-of-college-students-in-america\/" data-edition="us">Homelessness on campus<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/homeless-college-students-out-in-the-cold\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>For tens of thousands of college students in America, the toughest test they face is the lack of housing, or even food. Lee Cowan reports on the trials faced by many students \u00e2\u0080\u0093 young future lawyers, doctors and teachers \u00e2\u0080\u0093 who are trying to succeed without a proper place to sleep, and about the efforts of homeless shelters and food banks to help.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/education.temple.edu\/about\/faculty-staff\/sara-goldrick-rab-tug64840" target="_blank">Sara Goldrick-Rab, Temple University<\/a>, Philadelphia<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/hope4college.com\/" target="_blank">The Hope Center<\/a>, Philadelphia<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/us.depaulcharity.org\/depaul-home\/our-work\/programs\/dax-host-home-program-chicago" target="_blank">Dax Program, Depaul USA<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/give.depaulusa.org\/give\/186912\/#!\/donation\/checkout" target="_blank">Dax House Donation Page<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.depaul.edu\/Pages\/default.aspx" target="_blank">DePaul University<\/a>, Chicago<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.s4sla.org\/" target="_blank">Students 4 Students<\/a>, Santa Monica, Calif.<br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.smc.edu\/StudentServices\/StudentLife\/Pages\/Food-Security-Programs.aspx" target="_blank">Food Security Programs at Santa Monica College<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.smc.edu\/Pages\/Home.aspx" target="_blank">Santa Monica College<\/a>, Los Angeles<br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.mtolivelutheranchurch.org\/" target="_blank">Mt. Olive Lutheran Church of Santa Monica<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.humboldt.edu\/" target="_blank">Humboldt State University<\/a>, Arcata, Calif.<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/SHAA.CA.Here4U\/" target="_blank">Student Housing Advocate Alliance<\/a>, Eureka, Calif. (Facebook)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www2.calstate.edu\/impact-of-the-csu\/student-success\/basic-needs-initiative" target="_blank">Basic Needs Initiative at California State University<\/a><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.schoolhouseconnection.org\/" target="_blank">SchoolHouse Connection<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/care.kennesaw.edu\/" target="_blank">CARE Services, Kennesaw State University<\/a>, Georgia<\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.crowdrise.com\/o\/en\/campaign\/bruins-and-trojans-united-to-end-college-homelessness\/louistse1?modified=1" target="_blank">Crowdrise: United to End College Homelessness in Los Angeles<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="357098fc-d296-4218-ae8a-3596a8547e9a" data-slug="almanac-the-english-channel-tunnel" data-link-text="The English Channel Tunnel" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-the-english-channel-tunnel\/" data-edition="us">The English Channel Tunnel<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-the-chunnel\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On January 20, 1986, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and French President Francois Mitterand broke new ground on the long-dreamed-of "Chunnel." Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.eurotunnel.com\/uk\/home\/" target="_blank">eurotunnel.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.subbrit.org.uk\/sb-sites\/sites\/c\/channel_tunnel_1880_attempt\/index.shtml" target="_blank">1880 Channel Tunnel Attempt<\/a>\u00a0(Subterranea Britannica)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="b7e104bf-7577-45bf-b24d-750e844b91e2" data-slug="glenstone-a-maryland-museum-that-blends-modern-art-nature-and-contemplation" data-link-text="Glenstone: Blending art, nature and contemplation" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/glenstone-a-maryland-museum-that-blends-modern-art-nature-and-contemplation\/" data-edition="us">Glenstone: Blending art, nature and contemplation<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/glenstone-the-art-museum-built-in-nature\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Mitch and Emily Rales built Glenstone to share their extraordinary collection of modern and contemporary art. But they wanted to make this a different kind of museum \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a blend of art, architecture and nature. Twenty miles from Washington, in Potomac, Md., is a different kind of museum on a 230-acre estate \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a blend of art, architecture and nature. Rita Braver tours Glenstone, a quiet place of contemplation that features some 1,300 works by such legends as Louise Bourgeois, Jackson Pollock, Mark Rothko, Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.glenstone.org\/" target="_blank">Glenstone<\/a>, Potomac, Md.<br\/><\/li><\/ul><p>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><strong>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0Walter Chandoha, cat photographer (1920-2019)<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="fbe56891-353d-4824-85ab-c3dcb9c149df" data-slug="marty-stuart-and-his-collection-of-holy-relics-of-country-music" data-link-text="Marty Stuart and his collection of holy relics of country music" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/marty-stuart-and-his-collection-of-holy-relics-of-country-music\/" data-edition="us">Marty Stuart and his collection of holy relics of country music<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/marty-stuarts-collection-of-country-music-memorabilia\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On stage, Marty Stuart always sparkles, from the rhinestones of his cowboy clothes to his virtuosity on the guitar and mandolin. But the country star also has a side gig, as the keeper of Nashville\u0027s memories. Stuart has built one of the world\u0027s largest private collections of country music memorabilia \u00e2\u0080\u0093 20,000 pieces in all, relics of such artists as Hank Williams, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash. Mark Strassmann reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.martystuart.net\/" target="_blank">martystuart.net<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/congressofcountrymusic.org\/" target="_blank">Congress of Country Music<\/a>, Philadelphia, Miss. (Donation Page)<br\/><\/li><li>"Way Out West" by Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives (Superlatone Records), available on CD (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/West-Marty-Stuart-Fabulous-Superlatives\/dp\/B01MZB5QDA\/ref=sr_1_1?crid=4HBLR6YQPCCL&keywords=way+out+west+marty+stuart&qid=1547996609&sprefix=way+out+west+marty+%2Caps%2C151&sr=8-1" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/way-out-west-marty-stuart-his-fabulous-superlatives\/30790107?ean=0857223004649" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Vinyl (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/West-Marty-Stuart-Fabulous-Superlatives\/dp\/B01N23RJM5\/ref=tmm_vnl_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1547996609&sr=8-1" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.barnesandnoble.com\/w\/way-out-west-marty-stuart-his-fabulous-superlatives\/30790107" target="_blank">Barnes & Noble<\/a>), Digital Download (<a href="https:\/\/play.google.com\/store\/music\/album\/Marty_Stuart_and_His_Fabulous_Superlatives_Way_Out?id=Bdvuh7tehssdn7qmq6gg2pdlway&hl=en" target="_blank">Google Play<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/album\/way-out-west\/1194830463" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>) and Streaming (<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/West-Marty-Stuart-Fabulous-Superlatives\/dp\/B01N33EN3H\/ref=tmm_msc_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1547996609&sr=8-1" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/open.spotify.com\/album\/60pQBVeOJlYePpptEhEouB" target="_blank">Spotify<\/a>)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>AUDIO:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4799909f-f104-4ed8-9f12-d7130f4b57a4" data-slug="the-golden-age-of-podcasts" data-link-text="The Golden Age of podcasts" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-golden-age-of-podcasts\/" data-edition="us">The Golden Age of podcasts<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/the-exciting-world-of-podcasts\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>David Pogue explores the world of audio podcasts, which have exploded in popularity, running the gamut from news and true crime to comedy and knitting. Pogue talks with Alex Blumberg and Matt Lieber, cofounders of podcast production house Gimlet Media; Michael Barbaro, host of The New York Times\u0027 podcast "The Daily"; and Ken and Martha Wiseman, retired teachers who record their podcast, "The RV Navigator," in their motor home.<\/p><p><strong>CBS NEWS POLL:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0ebbf6db-b5ef-4638-a0a8-6260d010ba72" data-slug="cbs-news-poll-the-jump-in-popularity-in-podcasts" data-link-text="The jump in popularity in podcasts" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/cbs-news-poll-the-jump-in-popularity-in-podcasts\/" data-edition="us">The jump in popularity in podcasts<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.gimletmedia.com\/" target="_blank">Gimlet Media<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nytimes.com\/column\/the-daily" target="_blank">"The Daily"<\/a>\u00a0(New York Times podcast)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/rvnavigator.com\/RV_Navigator\/RV_Navigator_Home.html" target="_blank">"The RV Navigator"<\/a>\u00a0(Podcast)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.wired.com\/story\/podcasts-beginners-guide\/" target="_blank">The Beginner\u0027s Guide to Podcasts<\/a>\u00a0(Wired)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/blog.mindvalley.com\/podcasts-beginners-guide\/" target="_blank">The Podcasts Beginner\u0027s Guide<\/a>\u00a0(Mind Valley)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/cbs-sunday-morning-with-jane-pauley\/id1010738108?mt=2" target="_blank">"CBS Sunday Morning" Podcast<\/a>\u00a0(iTunes)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/podcasts\/" target="_blank">CBS News Podcasts<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="ea2135b8-4303-4cff-a2cd-464040533289" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p><\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="mo-rocca-mobituaries-promo-a.jpg" data-image-filename="mo-rocca-mobituaries-promo-a.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-01-14 23:52:52.000000" data-image-width="1280" data-image-height="960" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>AUDIO:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="be291bb1-9224-45bc-8a43-22f2f4fe8f72" data-slug="mobituaries-the-other-kennedy-vaughn-meader-mo-rocca" data-link-text=""Mobituaries": The other Kennedy" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/mobituaries-the-other-kennedy-vaughn-meader-mo-rocca\/" data-edition="us">"Mobituaries": The other Kennedy<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/mobituaries-jfk-impersonator-vaughn-meader\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Mo Rocca talks about his new podcast series of obituaries about the famous and not-so-famous, which debuted this week with the story of comedian and JFK impersonator Vaughn Meader, whose career died with the president.<\/p><p><strong><em>To listen to the first episode of "Mobituaries"\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/megaphone.link\/DGT4404855336" target="_blank">click here<\/a>.\u00a0<\/em><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.mobituaries.com\/" target="_blank">"Mobituaries" Podcast<\/a>\u00a0(Simon & Schuster)<strong>\u00a0\u00a0<br\/><\/strong><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>REMEMBRANCE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="920ab856-cf26-4254-b55b-08980c459f3f" data-slug="remembering-the-one-and-only-carol-channing" data-link-text="The one and only Carol Channing" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/remembering-the-one-and-only-carol-channing\/" data-edition="us">The one and only Carol Channing<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/remembering-carol-channing\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Martha Teichner looks back at the life of entertainer Carol Channing, the ageless and effervescent star of "Hello Dolly!," who died this past week at 97.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/good-sports\/" target="_blank">Good sports (Video)<\/a><br\/>As a state champion wrestler, Marek Bush has very few real competitors. But when he faced a junior from New York\u0027s Indian River High School named Logan Patterson, he was in for what might be the most important match of his life \u00e2\u0080\u0093 or, given the surprising outcome, the most impressive. Steve Hartman reports.\u00a0<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>BOOKS:<\/strong>\u00a0New York Times bestsellers<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="c15b001e-57fd-4a05-a425-65c308bd150e" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p><\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS News" data-image-alt-text="nyt-bestsellers-january-20-2019.jpg" data-image-filename="nyt-bestsellers-january-20-2019.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/01\/20" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="533" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="04c463e7-78a7-4b4f-845d-12ce53f803ad" data-slug="calendar-week-of-january-21" data-link-text="Week of January 21" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-january-21\/" data-edition="us">Week of January 21<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-january-21\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="54795768-38b3-4c69-8d66-154d33c3d99f" data-slug="moment-in-nature-idaho-hot-springs-jamie-mcdonald" data-link-text="Idaho hot springs" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/moment-in-nature-idaho-hot-springs-jamie-mcdonald\/" data-edition="us">Idaho hot springs<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-idaho-hot-springs\/" target="_blank">Extended Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us to a wintry scene at Kirkham Hot Springs in Lowman, Idaho. Videographer: Jamie McDonald.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVE:\u00a0<\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="e76e31bb-3460-4393-b65c-01f65784e968" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Sperm whales rest after a long day of socializing.<\/p>" data-image-alt-text="sperm-whales-socializing-handler-aquaterrafilms-620.jpg" data-image-filename="sperm-whales-socializing-handler-aquaterrafilms-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-01-19 18:08:52.000000" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="12a326e5-02d3-4c9c-a22c-6ea56239ff4b" data-slug="nature-up-close-sperm-whales-judy-lehmberg" data-link-text="Sperm whales" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-sperm-whales-judy-lehmberg\/" data-edition="us">Sperm whales<\/span><br\/>A look at the remarkable deep-diving, toothed giants.<\/p><h2>RECAP: JANUARY 13<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-113\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL JANUARY 13 EPISODE!<\/a><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="e0e06d9c-b388-40ee-83de-a5a2f41b80d0" data-slug="travels-with-the-green-book-the-history-of-the-negro-motorist-green-book" data-link-text="Travels with the "Green Book"" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/travels-with-the-green-book-the-history-of-the-negro-motorist-green-book\/" data-edition="us">Travels with the "Green Book"<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/traveling-with-the-green-book-during-the-jim-crow-era\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Racism was a chilling fact of life that, in 1936, inspired "The Negro Motorist Green Book," a guide to businesses that welcomed African American travelers who faced being turned away or threatened in the era of segregation. Martha Teichner talks with cultural historian Candacy Taylor about the importance of this guide to safe travels in the Jim Crow South.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/green-book-traveling-while-black\/" target="_blank">"Green Book": Traveling while black<\/a><br\/>Alice Clay Broadwater, who was a teacher traveling between Boston and the South with her family during the Jim Crow era, and her son, Douglas Broadwater, talk with Martha Teichner about their experiences relying on the "Green Book" guide for African American travelers, even after segregation was legally ended by the Civil Rights Act.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.taylormadeculture.com\/" target="_blank">Candacy Taylor (taylormadeculture.com)<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.taylormadeculture.com\/the-green-book" target="_blank">The Green Book Project<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.nypl.org\/blog\/2015\/03\/24\/schomburg-treasures-green-book" target="_blank">"The Green Book"<\/a>\u00a0(New York Public Library)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/madmuseum.org\/exhibition\/unpacking-green-book" target="_blank">"Unpacking the Green Book"<\/a>\u00a0(Museum of Arts and Design exhibition, now closed)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.si.edu\/museums\/african-american-museum" target="_blank">National Museum of African American History and Culture<\/a>, Washington, D.C.<br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/palisadepartners.com\/portfolio_page\/the-rossonian-hotel\/" target="_blank">Rossonian Hotel<\/a>, Denver (Palisade Partners)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/greenbookofsc.com\/" target="_blank">Green Book of South Carolina<\/a><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.nationalregister.sc.gov\/richland\/S10817740141\/index.htm" target="_blank">Harriet M. Cornwell Tourist Home<\/a>, Columbia, S.C. (South Caroline Department of Archives and History)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.yelp.com\/biz\/charlies-sandwich-shoppe-boston" target="_blank">Charlie\u0027s Sandwich Shoppe<\/a>, Boston<br\/><\/li><li>Candacy Taylor will appear in the upcoming documentary "The Green Book: Guide to Freedom" (<a href="https:\/\/www.smithsonianchannel.com\/" target="_blank">Smithsonian Channel<\/a>)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="3c258ad9-c74b-4e4e-9c40-0b99443072c3" data-slug="almanac-wyatt-earp" data-link-text="Wyatt Earp" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-wyatt-earp\/" data-edition="us">Wyatt Earp<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-wyatt-earp\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>The legend of the Wild West lawman, who died in Los Angeles at age 80, has only grown over the years. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>FOOD:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d1fc9aea-c4e3-48d8-83c2-8f5f5b85410d" data-slug="the-origins-of-key-lime-pie" data-link-text="Pie fight: Debating the origins of the Key Lime Pie" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-origins-of-key-lime-pie\/" data-edition="us">Pie fight: Debating the origins of the Key Lime Pie<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/what-is-the-birthplace-of-key-lime-pie\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Like everything in the Florida Keys, Key Lime Pie goes down easy. But there\u0027s something a little harder for locals to swallow: a new cookbook says this beloved dessert doesn\u0027t hail from Florida. Nancy Giles talks with pastry chef Stella Parks (whose book, "Bravetart," claims that the dessert originated in New York City), and with Key West locals (who offer their own tart opinions on the beloved dish\u0027s birthplace).<\/p><p><strong>RECIPE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="92ace064-3c55-4155-bd8b-11c27ed19cd4" data-slug="recipe-aunt-sallys-original-key-lime-pie-curry-mansion-key-west-florida" data-link-text="Aunt Sally\u0027s Original Key Lime Pie, from the Curry Mansion Inn" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/recipe-aunt-sallys-original-key-lime-pie-curry-mansion-key-west-florida\/" data-edition="us">Aunt Sally\u0027s Original Key Lime Pie, from the Curry Mansion Inn<\/span><\/p><p><strong>RECIPE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="bd053425-0d09-47d0-9340-7448205de3a9" data-slug="recipe-stella-parks-magic-key-lime-pie" data-link-text="Stella Parks\u0027 Magic Key Lime Pie" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/recipe-stella-parks-magic-key-lime-pie\/" data-edition="us">Stella Parks\u0027 Magic Key Lime Pie<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>"The Key West Key Lime Pie Cookbook" by David L. Sloan (CreateSpace), in Trade Paperback, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Key-West-Lime-Pie-Cookbook\/dp\/1499621868\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/books.wwnorton.com\/books\/BraveTart\/" target="_blank">"BraveTart: Iconic American Desserts"<\/a>\u00a0by Stella Parks (W.W. Norton), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/BraveTart-American-Desserts-Stella-Parks\/dp\/0393239861\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.seriouseats.com\/editors\/stella-parks" target="_blank">Stella Parks at Serious Eats<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.currymansion.com\/" target="_blank">Amsterdam\u0027s Curry Mansion Inn<\/a>, Key West, Fla.<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="8dd9d28e-e99b-4b34-b4a2-f059e15d1e4a" data-slug="damien-hirst-wants-to-make-art-you-cant-ignore" data-link-text=" Damien Hirst wants to make art you can\u0027t ignore" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/damien-hirst-wants-to-make-art-you-cant-ignore\/" data-edition="us"> Damien Hirst wants to make art you can\u0027t ignore<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/a-portrait-of-the-artist-damien-hirst\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>After three decades creating one outlandish artwork after another, Damien Hirst is no longer a young man, but the rebellious artist who once revelled in creating outrageous pieces of art has somehow found a kind of beauty in that, too. Tracy Smith reports.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.damienhirst.com\/" target="_blank">damienhirst.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ISLAND-HOPPING:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="4f3251bb-bced-4863-bb86-cb0e244ea1d2" data-slug="saint-pierre-and-miquelon-an-authentic-taste-of-france-on-the-western-shores-of-the-atlantic" data-link-text="An authentic taste of France on the western shores of the Atlantic" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/saint-pierre-and-miquelon-an-authentic-taste-of-france-on-the-western-shores-of-the-atlantic\/" data-edition="us">An authentic taste of France on the western shores of the Atlantic<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/island-hopping-a-bit-of-france-closer-to-home\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>They may appear on the map to be a part of Canada. But for more than a century, the tiny islands of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, located off Newfoundland, passed back and forth between French and British control until, finally, the islands became permanently French. Conor Knighton visits the islands that were originally made wealthy by cod fishing (and later profited off of American Prohibition), and which today are experiencing a tourism boom among Americans seeking an authentic taste of France on the western shores of the Atlantic.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.spm-tourisme.fr\/1\/" target="_blank">Saint Pierre and Miquelon Tourism<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.lonelyplanet.com\/news\/2018\/01\/17\/st-pierre-miquelon-travel\/" target="_blank">Saint Pierre and Miquelon<\/a>\u00a0(Lonely Planet)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.saint-pierre-et-miquelon.gouv.fr\/" target="_blank">Saint-Pierre et Miquelon<\/a>\u00a0(Government site)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.arche-musee-et-archives.net\/" target="_blank">L\u0027Arche Musee<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/how-a-hunch-saved-a-hikers-life\/" target="_blank">How a hunch saved a hiker\u0027s life (Video)<\/a><br\/>Nancy Abell admits her maternal instinct may be a little overactive. But when a young woman she met from Germany, Katharina Groene, told her she was hiking alone along the Pacific Crest Trail in Washington State, she had a hunch that Groene would need help, and called 911. And her hunch proved right. Steve Hartman reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>MUSIC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9726dc51-2307-45ee-9486-1fd13ed352df" data-slug="carole-king-and-her-beautiful-life-appears-on-stage-in-broadway-musical" data-link-text="Carole King and her "Beautiful" life" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/carole-king-and-her-beautiful-life-appears-on-stage-in-broadway-musical\/" data-edition="us">Carole King and her "Beautiful" life<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/carole-king-plays-herself-in-the-broadway-musical-beautiful\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical" celebrates its fifth anniversary on Broadway this week. Gayle King sits down with Carole King on the set of the hit show to discover if the legendary singer-songwriter\u0027s life is still "beautiful."<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/carole-kings-reaction-to-her-beautiful-appearance\/" target="_blank">Carole King\u0027s reaction to her "Beautiful" appearance<\/a><br\/>On Saturday, the fifth anniversary of the Broadway show "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," the singer-songwriter herself surprised the audience by stepping onto the stage towards the end of Act 2 to perform as herself. CBS News\u0027 Gayle King was backstage.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.caroleking.com\/" target="_blank">caroleking.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/carole_king" target="_blank">@Carole_King on Twitter<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/CaroleKing" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.instagram.com\/carole_king\/" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0and\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/user\/TheCaroleKing" target="_blank">YouTube<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/beautifulonbroadway.com\/" target="_blank">"Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,"<\/a>\u00a0at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, New York City |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/beautifulonbroadway.com\/tickets\/" target="_blank">Ticket info<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>OPINION:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="ee041ada-ce90-44d0-ae4e-56f995b325a1" data-slug="my-dog-rudy-luke-burbank" data-link-text="My dog Rudy" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/my-dog-rudy-luke-burbank\/" data-edition="us">My dog Rudy<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sully-meet-rudy\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>In honor of former President George H.W. Bush\u0027s service dog, Sully, who recently became a surprise social media star, "Sunday Morning" contributor Luke Burbank introduces us to another yellow Lab, five-year-old Rudy.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/lukeburbank" target="_blank">@lukeburbank on Twitter<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>MOVIES:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="81d007a6-1813-4de7-9d18-4e10ab32cc4a" data-slug="glass-director-m-night-shyamalan-comes-full-circle" data-link-text=""Glass" director M. Night Shyamalan comes full circle" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/glass-director-m-night-shyamalan-comes-full-circle\/" data-edition="us">"Glass" director M. Night Shyamalan comes full circle<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/glass-director-m-night-shyamalan-on-his-thrilling-career\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Glass," the latest psychological thriller from the director of "The Sixth Sense," features characters from his previous films "Unbreakable" and "Split," in the conclusion of an unexpected trilogy. Tony Dokoupil talks with M. Night Shyamalan, who is at peace with the plot twists of his own life.<strong><em>\u00a0<br\/><\/em><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/director-m-night-shyamalans-advice-to-his-younger-self\/" target="_blank">Director M. Night Shyamalan\u0027s advice to his younger self<\/a><br\/>The filmmaker behind such psychological thrillers as "The Sixth Sense" and "Glass" talks with correspondent Tony Dokoupil about his reputation for suspense and plot twists.<\/p><p><strong>WEB EXTRA VIDEO:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/director-m-night-shyamalan-on-getting-accepted-into-nyu-film-school\/" target="_blank">Director M. Night Shyamalan on getting accepted into NYU film school<\/a><br\/>The Oscar-nominated director M. Night Shyalaman talks with Tony Dokoupil about the reaction of his Indian immigrant parents when he decided to study filmmaking.<\/p><p><strong><em>To watch a trailer for "Glass" click on the video player below:<\/em><\/strong><\/p><div data-shortcode="youtube_video" data-size="large" data-float="none" data-oembed="{"author_name":"Universal Pictures","author_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/user\\\/UniversalPictures","height":270,"html":"<iframe width=\\"480\\" height=\\"270\\" src=\\"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/embed\\\/95ghQs5AmNk?autoplay=0&amp;loop=0&amp;fs=1&amp;start=0&amp;rel=1&amp;feature=oembed\\" frameborder=\\"0\\" allow=\\"accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture\\" allowfullscreen><\\\/iframe>","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https:\\\/\\\/www.youtube.com\\\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\\\/\\\/i.ytimg.com\\\/vi\\\/95ghQs5AmNk\\\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Glass - Official Trailer [HD]","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https:\/\/youtu.be\/95ghQs5AmNk" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true"\/><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.glassmovie.com\/" target="_blank">"Glass"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/MNightShyamalan" target="_blank">@MNightShyamalan on Twitter<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>BY THE NUMBERS:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9dfcc3b6-c417-4eb7-8797-a226c7d070dc" data-slug="by-the-numbers-the-government-shutdown" data-link-text="Government shutdown" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/by-the-numbers-the-government-shutdown\/" data-edition="us">Government shutdown<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/by-the-numbers-the-government-shutdown\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Jane Pauley looks at the costs of President Trump\u0027s ongoing partial closure of federal agencies.<\/p><p>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/><strong>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9e0a7c58-a739-4a77-89b3-fb5a66c05b2f" data-slug="calendar-week-of-january-14" data-link-text="Week of January 14" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-january-14\/" data-edition="us">Week of January 14<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-january-14\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="32f79c9c-e536-4978-83a0-673fece530ec" data-slug="moment-in-nature-colorado-rockies-scot-miller" data-link-text="Colorado Rockies" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/moment-in-nature-colorado-rockies-scot-miller\/" data-edition="us">Colorado Rockies<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-colorado-rockies-2\/" target="_blank">Watch Extended Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" checks out a winter\u0027s scene in the American West, with footage by videographer Scot Miller.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVE:<br\/><\/h2><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="4a6db066-e098-444e-a63f-a0992e37262f" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Videographer Carl Mrozek on the deer population whose rare genetic variation has created a way into human hearts and myths.<\/p>" data-image-credit="Carl Mrozek" data-image-alt-text="white-deer-stag-carl-mrozek-660.jpg" data-image-filename="white-deer-stag-carl-mrozek-660.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-01-10 20:53:41.000000" data-image-width="660" data-image-height="480" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="cfcfc941-4b77-43b8-a9c8-45403f5437c3" data-slug="nature-up-close-white-deer-carl-mrozek" data-link-text="White deer" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-white-deer-carl-mrozek\/" data-edition="us">White deer<\/span><\/p><h2><hr\/><\/h2><h2>RECAP: JANUARY 6<\/h2><p><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/sunday-morning-full-episode-16\/" target="_blank">WATCH THE FULL 1\/6 EPISODE!<\/a><br\/><\/strong><\/p><p><strong>COVER STORY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d2bf69aa-5d4e-4a91-9904-17a6fb323772" data-slug="nancy-pelosi-we-have-a-problem-if-trump-doesnt-care-about-governance" data-link-text="Nancy Pelosi: "We have a problem" if Trump doesn\u0027t care about governance" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nancy-pelosi-we-have-a-problem-if-trump-doesnt-care-about-governance\/" data-edition="us">Nancy Pelosi: "We have a problem" if Trump doesn\u0027t care about governance<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nancy-pelosi-checks-and-balances\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Jane Pauley interviews the new House Speaker, who will discuss the role she sees for a Democratically-led House in a split Congress, functioning opposite a president who has until now faced little Congressional oversight.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/pelosi.house.gov\/" target="_blank">Rep. Nancy Pelosi<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<br\/><\/li><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/nancypelosi" target="_blank">@nancypelosi on Twitter<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.speaker.gov\/" target="_blank">Speaker of the House<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>ALMANAC:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="dad54143-371f-4806-9c30-feb05a8209de" data-slug="almanac-the-nancy-kerrigan-tonya-harding-scandal" data-link-text="The Nancy Kerrigan-Tonya Harding scandal" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/almanac-the-nancy-kerrigan-tonya-harding-scandal\/" data-edition="us">The Nancy Kerrigan-Tonya Harding scandal<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/almanac-the-nancy-kerrigan-tonya-harding-scandal\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>On January 6, 1994, the Olympic hopeful was clubbed on the leg by a shadowy figure, throwing the genteel sport of figure skating into the tabloid spotlight. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li>Follow\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/nancyakerrigan" target="_blank">@NancyAKerrigan on Twitter<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.tonyaharding.com\/" target="_blank">tonyaharding.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.itonyamovie.com\/" target="_blank">"I, Tonya"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>ART:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="02c8cd75-73e6-4864-b9c7-b8a2684bbeeb" data-slug="the-treasures-of-king-tut-on-tour-for-the-last-time" data-link-text="The treasures of King Tut, on tour for the last time" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/the-treasures-of-king-tut-on-tour-for-the-last-time\/" data-edition="us">The treasures of King Tut, on tour for the last time<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/king-tuts-treasures-in-america-for-the-last-time\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>At the California Science Center in Los Angeles, young and old alike are coming to marvel at the very,\u00a0<em>very<\/em>\u00a0old: the treasures of King Tutankhamun, more than 3,000 years old, and still gleaming. John Blackstone reports on the exhibit, which features many Tut artifacts that have never previously been displayed outside of Egypt \u00e2\u0080\u0093 and which will never again be allowed outside the country.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/californiasciencecenter.org\/exhibits\/king-tut-treasures-of-the-golden-pharaoh" target="_blank">King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh<\/a>, at the California Science Center, Los Angeles (through January 13) |\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/californiasciencecenter.org\/visit\/admission\/get-tickets" target="_blank">Get tickets<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.neh.gov\/humanities\/2015\/septemberoctober\/feature\/king-tut-classic-blockbuster-museum-exhibition-began-diplom" target="_blank">King Tut: A Classic Blockbuster Museum Exhibition That Began as a Diplomatic Gesture<\/a>\u00a0(Humanities Magazine, Sept.\/Oct. 2015<br\/><\/li><\/ul><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="b9ca5e72-6c50-4a6c-83a2-6fbca09465a0" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>Willem Dafoe as the artist Vincent van Gogh in Julian Schnabel\u0027s "At Eternity\u0027s Gate."<\/p>" data-image-credit="CBS Films" data-image-alt-text="willem-dafoe-as-vincent-van-gogh-in-at-eternitys-gate-cbs-films-620.jpg" data-image-filename="willem-dafoe-as-vincent-van-gogh-in-at-eternitys-gate-cbs-films-620.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019\/01\/03" data-image-width="620" data-image-height="350" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false" data-lightbox="false"\/><p><strong>MOVIES:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="edd0d3a9-62e8-420a-be7d-ca06bdb42fa5" data-slug="at-eternitys-gate-willem-dafoe-julian-schnabel-on-vincent-van-gogh" data-link-text=""At Eternity\u0027s Gate": Recreating Van Gogh\u0027s vision on screen" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/at-eternitys-gate-willem-dafoe-julian-schnabel-on-vincent-van-gogh\/" data-edition="us">"At Eternity\u0027s Gate": Recreating Van Gogh\u0027s vision on screen<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/recreating-van-goghs-vision-in-at-eternitys-gate\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Serena Altschul talks with Golden Globe-nominated actor Willem Dafoe and director Julian Schnabel about their film, "At Eternity\u0027s Gate," which offers a new perspective on the almost-mythical artist, focusing on the strokes from his brush rather than his madness.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ateternitysgate-film.com\/" target="_blank">"At Eternity\u0027s Gate"<\/a>\u00a0(Official site)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="http:\/\/www.julianschnabel.com\/" target="_blank">julianschnabel.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.metmuseum.org\/" target="_blank">Metropolitan Museum of Art<\/a>, New York<\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>COMMENTARY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d7895e3e-daf3-46ee-9e1c-3b67b603b502" data-slug="faith-salie-on-open-office-plans" data-link-text="An open secret: Open office plans are the worst" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/faith-salie-on-open-office-plans\/" data-edition="us">An open secret: Open office plans are the worst<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/faith-salie-hates-open-office-plans\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Contributor Faith Salie has some words (and they\u0027re not good) about many companies\u0027 propensity to house all their employees in a giant room of cubicles.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/faithsalie.com\/" target="_blank">faithsalie.com<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>TRAVEL:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="63279b90-75a4-4339-b081-c6c800f80f0b" data-slug="singapore-airlines-the-longest-commercial-flight-in-the-world" data-link-text="Are you up for the longest flight in the world?" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/singapore-airlines-the-longest-commercial-flight-in-the-world\/" data-edition="us">Are you up for the longest flight in the world?<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/are-we-there-yet-the-longest-flight-in-the-world\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Using a specially-designed Airbus A350, Singapore Airlines recently launched the longest commercial flight in the world \u00e2\u0080\u0093 a 19-hour-long nonstop from New York City to Singapore that connects the two financial capitals on opposite sides of the globe. Kris Van Cleave was on board along with some hardy business travelers to experience an aviation endurance test.<\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.singaporeair.com\/en_UK\/us\/home" target="_blank">Singapore Airlines<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.airbus.com\/aircraft\/passenger-aircraft\/a350xwb-family.html" target="_blank">Airbus A350 Family<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>HARTMAN:<\/strong>\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/homeless-no-longer\/" target="_blank">Homeless no more (Video)<\/a><br\/>Elmer Alvarez was homeless in New Haven, Conn., when one day he came across a $10,000 check that had been lost. The first thing he thought of was to find the person who dropped it, and that\u0027s how he met real estate broker Roberta Hoskie. Their meeting would begin a partnership that will give hope to others \u00e2\u0080\u0093 like them \u00e2\u0080\u0093 who have experienced the difficulties of homelessness. Steve Hartman reports.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>BOOKS:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="0f15895f-e0c9-449f-8e6c-07d7472b9b9b" data-slug="michael-caine-blowing-the-bloody-doors-off" data-link-text="Michael Caine: Not the retiring type" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/michael-caine-blowing-the-bloody-doors-off\/" data-edition="us">Michael Caine: Not the retiring type<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/michael-caine-a-legendary-life\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>At 85, actor Michael Caine has had a long and charmed showbiz career, one he\u0027s recounted in his latest memoir, titled "Blowing the Bloody Doors Off, and Other Lessons in Life." Caine talks with correspondent Mark Phillips about refusing to make an acquaintance with retirement.\u00a0<\/p><p><strong>READ A BOOK EXCERPT:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9a751ef1-95af-43f3-925a-56e9bea6794c" data-slug="excerpt-michael-caines-blowing-the-bloody-doors-off" data-link-text="Michael Caine\u0027s "Blowing the Bloody Doors Off"" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/excerpt-michael-caines-blowing-the-bloody-doors-off\/" data-edition="us">Michael Caine\u0027s "Blowing the Bloody Doors Off"<\/span><br\/>In his new memoir the actor discusses life lessons, including how to "use the difficulty" when facing obstacles.<\/p><p><strong>GALLERY:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="gallery" data-uuid="55135602-8af0-11e2-9400-029118418759" data-slug="michael-caine" data-link-text="Michael Caine" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/pictures\/michael-caine\/" data-edition="us">Michael Caine<\/span><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="https:\/\/www.hachettebookgroup.com\/titles\/michael-caine\/blowing-the-bloody-doors-off\/9780316451871\/" target="_blank">"Blowing the Bloody Doors Off: And Other Lessons in Life"<\/a>\u00a0by Michael Caine (Hachette Books), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.amazon.com\/Blowing-Bloody-Doors-Off-Lessons\/dp\/0316451193\/?tag=cnet-cbsnews-20" target="_blank">Amazon<\/a><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<br\/>PASSAGE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="d0a8385f-586f-4f96-84c1-f6675572e345" data-slug="passage-remembering-daryl-dragon-captain-and-tennille-bob-einstein" data-link-text="Daryl Dragon and Bob Einstein" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/passage-remembering-daryl-dragon-captain-and-tennille-bob-einstein\/" data-edition="us">Daryl Dragon and Bob Einstein<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/passage-daryl-dragon-and-bob-einstein\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>This week saw the passing of a member of the \u002770s pop duo The Captain and Tennille, and the comic actor from "Curb Your Enthusiasm." Jane Pauley reports.<\/p><p><strong>ENDURANCE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="5e5c27b6-f23e-42fc-9a66-9fcd898f8f25" data-slug="running-blind-marathon-runner-simon-wheatcroft" data-link-text="Running blind" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/running-blind-marathon-runner-simon-wheatcroft\/" data-edition="us">Running blind<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/going-the-distance-blind-runner-simon-wheatcroft\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>Like many athletes, Simon Wheatcroft loves chasing that runner\u0027s high, training on a path near his home in the English village of Doncaster. And he never let the fact that he has a rare condition that left him completely blind by age 27 slow him down. Wheatcroft has run marathons in New York and Boston while testing new technologies that, he hopes, will one day help the quarter-billion visually-impaired people around the world to walk, hike and, yes, run without the help of a guide. Lee Cowan reports.<strong>\u00a0<\/strong><\/p><p><strong>For more info:<\/strong><\/p><ul><li><a href="http:\/\/www.andadapt.com\/" target="_blank">&Adapt<\/a>\u00a0(Simon Wheatcroft official site)<br\/><\/li><li>Follow Simon (<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/andadapt" target="_blank">@andadapt<\/a>) on Twitter<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ibm.com\/case-studies\/runkeeper" target="_blank">Runkeeper<\/a>\u00a0(IBM)<br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/aira.io\/" target="_blank">Aira<\/a><br\/><\/li><li><a href="https:\/\/www.ibm.com\/blogs\/internet-of-things\/eascot-app-guides-blind-marathon-runners\/" target="_blank">eAscot App<\/a><br\/><\/li><\/ul><p><strong>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0<br\/>NATURE:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="2001335c-b24e-468e-ae49-2a3b2fc1e20c" data-slug="moment-in-nature-sperm-whales-mauricio-handler" data-link-text="Sperm whales" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/moment-in-nature-sperm-whales-mauricio-handler\/" data-edition="us">Sperm whales<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/nature-sperm-whales\/" target="_blank">Watch Extended Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes us today to the coast of S\u00c3\u00a3o Miguel Island in the Azores, among the company of sperm whales. Videographer: Mauricio Handler.<\/p><h2>WEB EXCLUSIVES:\u00a0<\/h2><p><strong><br\/>CALENDAR:<\/strong>\u00a0<span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="959ee63a-7bef-4a2f-83e5-3917062d08fe" data-slug="calendar-week-of-january-7" data-link-text="Week of January 7" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/calendar-week-of-january-7\/" data-edition="us">Week of January 7<\/span>\u00a0|\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/video\/calendar-week-of-january-7\/" target="_blank">Watch Video<\/a><br\/>"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.\u00a0<br\/>\u00a0 \u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0<\/p><div data-shortcode="image" data-uuid="a5955b68-3da3-4794-ae4a-29f95a040a31" data-size="large" data-float="left" data-image-caption="<p>A keel-billed toucan in the Costa Rican rain forest.<\/p>" data-image-credit="Judy Lehmberg" data-image-alt-text="costa-rica-keel-billed-toucan-judy-lehmberg-660.jpg" data-image-filename="costa-rica-keel-billed-toucan-judy-lehmberg-660.jpg" data-image-date-created="2019-01-04 15:34:52.000000" data-image-width="660" data-image-height="480" data-image-do-not-crop="false" data-image-do-not-resize="false" data-image-watermark="false"\/><p><strong>NATURE UP CLOSE:\u00a0<\/strong><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="9c1378a3-9e2b-4738-abdd-881f6b0c52ea" data-slug="nature-up-close-birds-snakes-and-bats-of-costa-rica" data-link-text="Birds, snakes and bats of Costa Rica" data-target="_blank" data-href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/news\/nature-up-close-birds-snakes-and-bats-of-costa-rica\/" data-edition="us">Birds, snakes and bats of Costa Rica<\/span>\u00a0(with video)<br\/>A magnified view of the country\u0027s plentiful, colorful and creepy wildlife from videographer Judy Lehmberg.<\/p><hr\/><p><em>The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.<\/em><\/p><p><em><em><span data-shortcode="link" data-asset-type="article" data-uuid="a53c9a44-8c88-11e2-b06b-024c619f5c3d" data-slug="sunday-morning-show-times" data-link-text="DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city" data-target="_blank">DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city<\/span>\u00a0<\/em><\/em><\/p><p><em>Follow the program on\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/twitter.com\/CBSSunday" target="_blank">Twitter<\/a>\u00a0(@CBSSunday),\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/CBSSundayMorning" target="_blank">Facebook<\/a>,\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/instagram.com\/cbssundaymorning" target="_blank">Instagram<\/a>\u00a0(#CBSSundayMorning) and at\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/www.cbssundaymorning.com\/" target="_blank">cbssundaymorning.com<\/a>. "Sunday Morning" also\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/www.cbsnews.com\/live\/" target="_blank">streams on CBSN<\/a>\u00a0beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET, and is available on cbs.com, CBS All Access, and On Demand.\u00a0<\/em><\/p><p><em>Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV\/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.\u00a0<\/em><\/p><p><em>You can also download the free\u00a0<strong>"Sunday Morning" audio podcast<\/strong>\u00a0at\u00a0<a href="https:\/\/itunes.apple.com\/us\/podcast\/cbs-sunday-morning-with-jane-pauley\/id1010738108?mt=2" target="_blank">iTunes<\/a>\u00a0and at\u00a0<a href="http:\/\/bit.ly\/1FCSlZu" target="_blank">Play.it<\/a>. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!