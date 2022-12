Reunited: Two refugees, and the stranger who helped them In 1999 Ayda Zugay was an 11-year-old refugee fleeing the former Yugoslavia with her older sister when a stranger handed them an envelope on a flight to the United States. Inside they found a $100 bill. It was a gift the sisters have never forgotten. And now, after more than two decades, they found the woman who helped them, and met again in person for the first time since that flight. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports.