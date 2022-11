Adam Sandler on "Hustle" The actor who came of age playing "man-child" characters in numerous comedies is getting award buzz for his performance in the sports comedy "Hustle," about a struggling NBA scout scouring the globe for the next great player. Adam Sandler talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about what compels him to play losers; his bond with fellow "Saturday Night Live" castmate Chris Farley; and the song he sings to his wife at every show.