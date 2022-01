"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/2 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Major Garrett looks back at the January 6th insurrection and the threats posed by those who deny election results. Plus: Pauley interviews Hugh Jackman, returning to Broadway in "The Music Man"; Rita Braver talks with Rep. Jamie Raskin; Tracy Smith profiles Grammy-nominee Lil Nas X; Martha Teichner sits down with artist Judy Chicago; Mo Rocca looks back on the life of actress Betty White; and Seth Doane goes hunting for oysters on Cape Cod.