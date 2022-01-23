Robin Peguero makes his case for Democratic nomination in Florida's 27th District

The race to see who will be the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in District 27 is being closely watched. This week on Facing South Florida, former prosecutor Robin Peguero discussed why he believes he would be the best Democrat to run in November, and he took particular aim at his primary opponent, former CBS News Miami anchor Elliot Rodriguez.