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CBS News Miami is your streaming home for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports for the Miami area and beyond. Watch 24/7.
A Delta Air Lines flight headed from Atlanta to Orlando returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after takeoff Saturday after fumes were reported in the flight deck.
A 20-year-old Savannah man allegedly posed as law enforcement and stole over $22,000 from a Florida Keys resident in a fake jury duty arrest scam.
The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for potential development.
In a statement, Moody attempted to distance herself from the affair, suggesting the blame rests with the Governor and his Administration.
The race to see who will be the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in District 27 is being closely watched.
Diego Rossi scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute to help Monterrey to a 2-1 win over Inter Miami, which played without Lionel Messi, in the group stage of the Leagues Cup.
The 44-inch bronze replica of Jake Duque stood in the Miami Lakes park named after him for 6 years before it was taken on Saturday.
Jorge Messi's name was on screens at Nu Stadium for the minute-long silence. Miami players were also seen wearing black armbands in commemoration.
A 29-year-old expectant mother is in hiding, concerned that she will be deported at any moment after the Trump administration ended the Temporary Protected Status program for hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants.
CBS Miami is hosting a The Price Is Right contestant search at Toyota of Hollywood on Aug. 28.
CBS Miami’s annual contestant search for The Price Is Right returns, giving South Florida fans another chance to audition for the iconic game show.
In a statement, Moody attempted to distance herself from the affair, suggesting the blame rests with the Governor and his Administration.
The race to see who will be the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in District 27 is being closely watched.
Check out the full list of early voting locations if you plan to cast your ballot before Aug. 18.
The district stretches south from Palm Beach County into northern Broward, then runs all the way across the state to Marco Island.
Florida's 2026 election calendar includes key deadlines for voter registration, vote-by-mail requests, early voting and Election Day for the August primary.
Candidates running in Florida's Congressional District 20 Democratic and Republican primaries shared what they believe is the most pressing issue facing the district.
Early voting for Florida's Aug. 18 primary is beginning across South Florida, and here's everything voters need to know about dates, locations and deadlines.
The Florida primary is quickly approaching, and among the races to watch is the U.S. Senate. CBS News Miami’s Jim DeFede has a look at the challengers who want to face Sen. Ashley Moody this fall.
Mail ballots and early voting locations are open across 10 Florida counties as the primary gets underway.
The Next Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day across South Florida. High real temperatures will reach the low 90s. But when we add in the high humidity, we'll see triple-digit feels-like temperatures across the entire region.
There are new U.S. sanctions that are targeting five businesses and eight people in Cuba after the State Department accused them of securing weapons and equipment for the Cuban regime.
The United States has more spies in Cuba, according to a report from Politico. The outlet reports that the recent addition of intelligence assets on the island comes as Washington, D.C. continues its push for government and economic reforms.
CBS Miami, Neighbors 4 Neighbors and Global Empowerment Mission are collecting donations to help families affected by the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela.
South Florida families share their experiences one month after the twin earthquakes hit Venezuela.
The Broward County Public Schools administrator hopes the book encourages families to start conversations about self-worth early.
Ananya Patel is sharing survivors' stories to raise awareness about human trafficking and help others recognize the warning signs.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
The measure was approved in a 90 to 6 vote and now goes to the House.
A federal appeals court said the White House lacks the authority to unilaterally construct the 90,000-square-foot ballroom. President Trump said the administration will appeal to the Supreme Court.
Diego Rossi scored the go-ahead goal in the 90th minute to help Monterrey to a 2-1 win over Inter Miami, which played without Lionel Messi, in the group stage of the Leagues Cup.
Sandy Alcantara struck out eight in seven innings, becoming the Miami Marlins' career leader in innings pitched, and Xavier Edwards had three RBIs in a 7-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
Jorge Messi served as his son's agent and accompanied him to Europe when he signed with Barcelona as a teenager.
Mike Trout and Nolan Schanuel hit home runs for the Los Angeles Angels in a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
The charge was dropped after Harden completed an alternative resolution program.
Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two home runs, including one assisted by Miami's defense, and Matt Olson added a blast as the Atlanta Braves beat the Marlins 11-3 to complete a three-game sweep.
Bryce Elder pitched one-hit ball over seven innings, Drake Baldwin drove in two runs and the Atlanta Braves won their season-high seventh in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 4-1.
The Miami Dolphins and Miami Hurricanes have opened preseason training camps as they prepare for the start of the 2026 football season.
Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley hit home runs and the Atlanta Braves extended their winning streak to six games with a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.
The Next Weather Team is tracking another hot and humid day across South Florida. High real temperatures will reach the low 90s. But when we add in the high humidity, we'll see triple-digit feels-like temperatures across the entire region.
Iran has made more demands, but President Trump has vowed to apply more pressure.
The race to see who will be the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in District 27 is being closely watched. This week on Facing South Florida, former prosecutor Robin Peguero discussed why he believes he would be the best Democrat to run in November, and he took particular aim at his primary opponent, former CBS News Miami anchor Elliot Rodriguez.
In an interview on Sunday's Facing South Florida, Democratic Senate candidate Alex Vindman called on Republican Senator Ashley Moody to demand the release of the grand jury report into the Hope Florida scandal and to answer questions about what role she played when she played in it when she was the Florida Attorney General.
Rain chances are set to be lower in the coming days.
A Delta Air Lines flight headed from Atlanta to Orlando returned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport shortly after takeoff Saturday after fumes were reported in the flight deck.
A 20-year-old Savannah man allegedly posed as law enforcement and stole over $22,000 from a Florida Keys resident in a fake jury duty arrest scam.
The National Hurricane Center is watching two areas for potential development.
In a statement, Moody attempted to distance herself from the affair, suggesting the blame rests with the Governor and his Administration.
The race to see who will be the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in District 27 is being closely watched.
In courtroom testimony, Shandelle Maycock recounted the harrowing night her daughter was abandoned in the Everglades, describing the horrors they endured.
A former prison guard trainee has been sentenced to death for the 2019 execution-style killings of five women inside a Florida bank.
Florida coach Billy Napier is getting a fourth season to try to get the Gators back to their winning ways.
A Florida man has filed a federal lawsuit against Jacksonville sheriff's officers who severely beat him last year after he ran from a traffic stop.
The Marion County Sheriff's deputy told authorities that he accidentally shot and killed his girlfriend while cleaning his gun.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
The measure was approved in a 90 to 6 vote and now goes to the House.
A federal appeals court said the White House lacks the authority to unilaterally construct the 90,000-square-foot ballroom. President Trump said the administration will appeal to the Supreme Court.
The Pentagon on Friday released a new batch of documents and images related to UFOs, the fifth disclosure in recent months about the strange encounters.
President Trump announced over $180 million in grants to boost educational programs for the mining industry, part of a bid to increase critical mineral production.
The race to see who will be the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in District 27 is being closely watched.
In a statement, Moody attempted to distance herself from the affair, suggesting the blame rests with the Governor and his Administration.
Months after leaving TV news, Rodriguez is competing against former prosecutor Robin Peguero for the CD-27 nomination.
On Sunday, Collins spoke about the ruling on this week in South Florida and explained why he believes he is trailing the Republican frontrunner, Byron Donalds.
CBS Miami's Jim DeFede spoke to former Republican State Senator Jeff Brandes, president of the Florida Policy Project, who is behind one of those lawsuits.
In a wide-ranging interview with the CBS News partner BBC News, Hunter Biden grew emotional as he discussed his father's condition, describing it as very sad to watch.
Two Michigan residents who had "significant underlying health conditions" have died after contracting cyclosporiasis, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said.
Since May, more than 11,000 cases of illness caused by the parasite cyclospora have been reported in 41 states. This comes after the Trump administration drastically cut FDA and CDC staff, prompting one expert to call this summer's outbreaks "a national wake-up call."
The case accuses OpenAI of practicing medicine without a license and failing to safeguard users seeking health advice.
Taylor Farms said none of its branded salads or kits contain the iceberg lettuce associated with the outbreak.
AARP is sounding the alarm because it is so easy to fall for these schemes, but there are simple things everyone can do to protect themselves.
A lawsuit filed late last month took Chicago-based McDonald's to task over the McRib sandwich, calling its name a form of false advertising.
Florida insurance policyholders could be seeing some form of relief in their wallets thanks to market reforms made statewide, Gov. Ron DeSantis said.
The company said Tuesday that 85% of its retail products and "nearly all" of its school offerings are already made without "certified colors."
Less than two days after Delta Air Lines offered $30,000 to each passenger on board the flight that crashed and flipped in Toronto on Monday afternoon, the company is facing its first two lawsuits in the incident — and they likely won't be the last.
Ariana Grande had been due to star alongside her "Wicked" co-star Jonathan Bailey in a production of "Sunday in the Park with George" in 2027.
Vincent Pastore played Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on all six seasons of "The Sopranos," which aired from 1999 to 2007.
Four women say Hollywood star Jared Leto committed sexual crimes against them when they were teenagers, in interviews with the BBC.
Carly Simon, the singer known for 1970s hits like "You're So Vain," announced she has Parkinson's disease and also was treated for basal cell carcinoma.
Paramount Skydance on Friday said it would delay the deal until as late as June 2027.