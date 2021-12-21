CBS News Live
CBS News Miami: Local News, Weather & More
CBS News Miami is your streaming home for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports for the Miami area and beyond. Watch 24/7.
CBS News Miami is your streaming home for breaking news, weather, traffic and sports for the Miami area and beyond. Watch 24/7.
A year ago, you were paying an average of $2.861 a gallon for regular gas in Florida. On Wednesday, the current average for the same gasoline jumped to $4.645.
On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county officials held a press conference to talk about the 2022 Hurricane Season.
The game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies has been postponed due to rainy weather. It will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader.
A dry start this Wednesday, but later on showers and storms develop around midday, this afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy downpours.
June 1st kicks off Hurricane season, and this year hundreds of thousands of homeowners on South Florida will see their flood insurance rate spike
Both victims were found inside of a black BMW SUV outside of an apartment complex
Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade
Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was pronounced dead on the scene.
"We just came from a game, and we were tired," said 10th grader Carlos Dossantos. "We think we are going, you know, to our houses."
A dry start this Wednesday, but later on showers and storms develop around midday, this afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy downpours.
CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's weather outlook for South Florida.
Whether you have frisky feline, a singing canary, or a cool golden doodle, you need to prepare for hurricane season with your pet in mind.
The toughest thing to lose in a storm are the things you can't replace like photos and important documents.
When a hurricane hits, you can be on your own for 72 hours or more. Getting the necessities of life proved to be a major challenge, Here's a list of items you should have ready and stocked before a storm hits.
Now that the storm has passed, and your lights are still on — if you are among the lucky South Floridians with a generator — you're likely to be wondering, "What do I do with all of this gas?"
A judge on Saturday gave initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died.
Attorneys for the families who lost relatives in last year's collapse of a Florida condominium tower that killed 98 people reached a $1.02 billion settlement Friday, providing a speedy resolution to lawsuits that could have dragged on for years.
"This package represents the most significant reforms to Florida's homeowners insurance market in a generation."
The site of the Surfside building collapse will be sold to a billionaire for $120 million.
The game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies has been postponed due to rainy weather. It will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader.
The Boston Celtics defeated the Miami Heat 100-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals to advance to the NBA Finals.
Robert Thomas Taylor's goal helped lead Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday.
The NBA announced Saturday that it has fined the Miami Heat $25,000 for "violating league rules regarding team bench decorum."
The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals 111-103 to force a Game 7 Sunday night.
Jaylen Brown scored 25 points, Jayson Tatum added 22 and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of a berth in the NBA Finals.
Kevin Kiermaier hit Pablo López's first pitch for an inside-the-park home run and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Tuesday night.
The team that prevails Wednesday night will be one game away from the NBA Finals.
The best regular season in Florida Panthers' history came to a crushing end in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county officials held a press conference to talk about the 2022 Hurricane Season.
CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's weather outlook for South Florida.
CBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's weather outlook for South Florida.
As Hurricane Season kicks off, flood insurance rates are expected to spike for most Floridians
Deadly shooting under investigation in South Miami-Dade.
A year ago, you were paying an average of $2.861 a gallon for regular gas in Florida. On Wednesday, the current average for the same gasoline jumped to $4.645.
On Wednesday morning, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county officials held a press conference to talk about the 2022 Hurricane Season.
The game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies has been postponed due to rainy weather. It will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader.
A dry start this Wednesday, but later on showers and storms develop around midday, this afternoon and evening with the potential for some heavy downpours.
June 1st kicks off Hurricane season, and this year hundreds of thousands of homeowners on South Florida will see their flood insurance rate spike
Police in Florida say a man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators.
The $100 million program will help people such as teachers, health-care workers and police officers buy homes.
Potential juror's T-shirt ended with the dismissal of her group during the selection process for Parkland gunman Nikolas Cruz's penalty trial.
The first Brightline train has officially arrived at the station in Orlando.
Florida saw a jump in COVID-19 cases last week, while reported deaths of Florida residents during the pandemic climbed to more than 74,300.
CBS4's Joe Gorchow spoke with former State Rep. Jared Moskowitz.
The Sunshine State passed such legislation following the 2018 Parkland school shooting.
CBS4's Jim DeFede moderated the forum, which focused on some of the state's most pressing issues from the housing crisis to gun reform.
"This package represents the most significant reforms to Florida's homeowners insurance market in a generation."
Whether you are new to South Florida or a long timer, the cost of home insurance is steep and getting steeper.
Health experts say hot and humid weather conditions create the right environment for foodborne illness.
A grim update about soaring gas prices.
The strawberries were branded as FreshKampo and HEB and purchased between March 5 and April 25.
Ford is advising the owners of 39,013 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs to park their vehicles outdoors because they could spontaneously catch fire.
Three days after JetBlue went hostile in its attempt to create the world's fifth-largest airline, Spirit Airlines is urging shareholders to reject their offer.
There's a surge in COVID cases compared with a year ago and that is leading to more people being tested.
Researchers say Paxlovid users who have a COVID relapse may be able to spread the virus without even knowing it.
Mental Health America ranks Florida 49th nationally in access to mental health resources.
Americans urged not to eat array of snacks as officials probe salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 16.
JP Medina was born with renal failure and has highly specialized nutritional needs.
CBS4's Neighbors 4 Neighbors and a viewer are stepping up to help a family for the holiday after a blaze ripped through their apartment.
Time is running out for you to open your heart and help a family in need this holiday season. Only 16 families left before Monday's deadline for the Neighbors 4 Neighbors Adopt A Family for the Holidays program.
A South Florida family who lost everything when a fire destroyed their Miami home, is thankful for the generous support of the South Florida community in an effort to get them back on their feet.
Just days before Thanksgiving, Zoila Monzon and her children lost everything when a fire destroyed their Miami apartment.
Jim DeFede's guest for Sunday's show was Eric Glazer, one of the state's leading condo attorneys who has been pushing for years to make condos safer.
Crist is running to be the Democratic gubernatorial nominee and face-off with Gov. Ron DeSantis in November.
Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Ken Russell about his just announced run for U.S. Congress against Republican Maria Elvira Salazar.
Jim DeFede went one-on-one with State Sen. Lauren Book following the leak of the Supreme Court decision that shows the court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade.
CBS4's Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Grieco, who is seeking the District 36 seat held by Ileana Garcia.
Ball and Chain serving up Cuban classics for the past 80 years.
You'll see sea life like you've never seen before – giant rays, turtles, sharks and more.
As chef and owner of Broad Shoulders Sandwiches, a gourmet hot sandwich shop in Fort Lauderdale, Tom Azar had an idea one night that changed everything.
The sneaker craze began in 1984 with the GOAT himself Michael Jordan and the launch of his Nike Air Jordans and it's never stopped.
Gonzalez is only one of 30 music teachers from across the country to receive the award of Music Teacher of Excellence.