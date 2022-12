Charlie Puth on redirecting his career The musical prodigy's fame rose with his spectacularly successful 2015 collaboration with rapper Wiz Khalifa, "See You Again." But in early 2020, Charlie Puth put on the brakes. He talks with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil about falling in love with music; how a chance encounter with Elton John led to a reappraisal of his career; and about the 31-year-old's third album, "Charlie," which he says feels like his first.