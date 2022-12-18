"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/18 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan looks at America's love of pickup trucks. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with Margot Robbie, star of the new film "Babylon"; David Pogue explores film music with composer Nicholas Britell; Serena Altschul samples some traditional Hanukkah jelly doughnuts; Conor Knighton checks out New Mexico's love of red and green chile sauces, popularly known as a Christmas combo; Seth Doane visits the world capital of accordions, in Castelfidardo, Italy; and Luke Burbank cozies up with a tradition of the season: Hallmark Channel holiday movies.