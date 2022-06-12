Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 6/12

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa looks back at the Watergate scandal which began with a break-in 50 years ago. Also: John Dickerson talks with Senator and Pastor Raphael Warnock; Tracy Smith talks with MSNBC anchor Katy Tur about her new memoir, "Rough Draft"; Lee Cowan talks with "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan and star Kevin Costner; Serena Altschul meets the producing couple behind the series "Evil"; Nancy Giles interviews Ibram X. Kendi, author of "How to Raise an Antiracist"; and Rita Braver visits an exhibit of works by abstract expressionist Joan Mitchell.
