Tony Dow on a life of art post-"Leave It to Beaver" Beginning at age 12, Tony Dow played Wally Cleaver, the polite, trustworthy "All-American" big brother on the classic sitcom "Leave It to Beaver." But for years Dow lived in the shadow of his adolescent stardom, and was dogged by feelings of depression. Dow talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about looking beyond the curse of being linked forever to the character of Wally, and how, through creating art, and with the support of his wife, Lauren (also an artist), he addressed the struggles that life often presents.