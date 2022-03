Afghanistan, the Kremlin's other quagmire In 1979 the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan to install a puppet regime; ten years later, the Soviet army's last forces withdrew, defeated by Afghan rebels who'd been armed by the CIA. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin looks at how the Kremlin's failure so far in capturing the Ukrainian capital and installing a puppet government has produced a new quagmire for Russia, exposing weaknesses in its military and creating a question mark over Vladimir Putin's future.