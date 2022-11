"Squash unplugged": Vegetables get a flavor makeover With vegetables being produced to look perfect on the supermarket shelf, taste has become something of an after-thought. So, Row 7 Seed Company, a partnership between chef Dan Barber and vegetable breeder Michael Mazourek, set out to create a better-tasting squash, and is now turning out new varieties of vegetables that boost flavor. Correspondent Allison Aubrey reports.