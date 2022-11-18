Recipe: Cranberry Cannabis Compote
Cookbook author Laurie Wolf is the culinary force behind the cannabis company Laurie + MaryJane, of Portland, Ore. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Cranberry Cannabis Compote.
[You can find her instructions on making Canna-Butter here.]
She writes:
"Unlike pumpkin, cranberry is a holiday flavor that doesn't appear in every drink, ice cream, muffin and pancake starting in early October. I love pumpkin pie, a lot, but the tart tangy cranberry on the table is a breath of fresh air."
Cranberry Cannabis Compote
By Laurie Wolf
Serves 8; approximately 3 mg THC per serving
Ingredients:
12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup orange juice
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2½ teaspoons Canna-Butter (My Canna-Butter is 10 mg THC per teaspoon for a total of 25 mg THC; feel free to use any other infused butter or oil, adjusting the amount based on your desired potency)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup light brown sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup toasted pecans
Instructions:
- In a medium pan, combine the cranberries, juices, canna-butter and sugars and heat over medium heat. Allow to cook at a gentle simmer, until the cranberries have broken up, 10-12 minutes.
- Combine the cornstarch and water in a small bowl, mix well and stir into the cranberry mixture. Stir and cook an additional 2-3 minutes until the compote thickens. Remove from heat.
- Add the toasted pecans, stir and serve.
For more info:
- "Cooking with Cannabis: Delicious Recipes for Edibles and Everyday Favorites" by Laurie Wolf (Crestline Books), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Indiebound
- Laurie + MaryJane, Portland, Ore.
Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2022 Food Issue Recipe Index for more menu suggestions, from all of the chefs, cookbook authors, flood writers and restaurateurs featured on our program.
