Recipe: Cranberry Cannabis Compote

Cookbook author Laurie Wolf is the culinary force behind the cannabis company Laurie + MaryJane, of Portland, Ore. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Cranberry Cannabis Compote.

[You can find her instructions on making Canna-Butter here.]

She writes:

"Unlike pumpkin, cranberry is a holiday flavor that doesn't appear in every drink, ice cream, muffin and pancake starting in early October. I love pumpkin pie, a lot, but the tart tangy cranberry on the table is a breath of fresh air."

Cranberry Cannabis Compote. Bruce Wolf/Laurie + MaryJane

Cranberry Cannabis Compote

By Laurie Wolf

Serves 8; approximately 3 mg THC per serving

Ingredients:

12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries

1 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2½ teaspoons Canna-Butter (My Canna-Butter is 10 mg THC per teaspoon for a total of 25 mg THC; feel free to use any other infused butter or oil, adjusting the amount based on your desired potency)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup toasted pecans

Instructions:

In a medium pan, combine the cranberries, juices, canna-butter and sugars and heat over medium heat. Allow to cook at a gentle simmer, until the cranberries have broken up, 10-12 minutes. Combine the cornstarch and water in a small bowl, mix well and stir into the cranberry mixture. Stir and cook an additional 2-3 minutes until the compote thickens. Remove from heat. Add the toasted pecans, stir and serve.



For more info:

