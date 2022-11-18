Watch CBS News
Recipe: Cranberry Cannabis Compote

Cookbook author Laurie Wolf is the culinary force behind the cannabis company Laurie + MaryJane, of Portland, Ore. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her recipe for Cranberry Cannabis Compote.

[You can find her instructions on making Canna-Butter here.]  

She writes:

"Unlike pumpkin, cranberry is a holiday flavor that doesn't appear in every drink, ice cream, muffin and pancake starting in early October. I love pumpkin pie, a lot, but the tart tangy cranberry on the table is a breath of fresh air."

l-mj-cranberry-compote-1920.jpg
Cranberry Cannabis Compote. Bruce Wolf/Laurie + MaryJane

Cranberry Cannabis Compote
By Laurie Wolf

Serves 8; approximately 3 mg THC per serving

Ingredients:
12 ounces fresh or frozen cranberries
1 cup orange juice
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2½ teaspoons Canna-Butter (My Canna-Butter is 10 mg THC per teaspoon for a total of 25 mg THC; feel free to use any other infused butter or oil, adjusting the amount based on your desired potency)
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup light brown sugar
3 tablespoons cornstarch
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup toasted pecans

Instructions:

  1. In a medium pan, combine the cranberries, juices, canna-butter and sugars and heat over medium heat. Allow to cook at a gentle simmer, until the cranberries have broken up, 10-12 minutes.  
  2. Combine the cornstarch and water in a small bowl, mix well and stir into the cranberry mixture. Stir and cook an additional 2-3 minutes until the compote thickens. Remove from heat.
  3. Add the toasted pecans, stir and serve.

       
For more info: 

Check out the "Sunday Morning" 2022 Food Issue Recipe Index for more menu suggestions, from all of the chefs, cookbook authors, flood writers and restaurateurs featured on our program.

First published on November 18, 2022 / 2:00 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

