Valerie Biden Owens on "Growing Up Biden" Wherever young Joe Biden went, his little sister Valerie was sure to follow. She would eventually run her brother's campaigns for the U.S. Senate and his first two bids for the presidency. Valerie Biden Owens talks with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell about "Growing Up Biden," a memoir of her family's story of tragedy, sorrow, resilience and purpose, and why she believes President Biden is the right person at the right time for the job.