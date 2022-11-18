Recipe: Cacio e Pepe Pizza

From chef Stefano Callegari, founder of the Rome eatery Trapizzino, comes this simple take on pizza.

Cacio e Pepe Pizza

By Stefano Callegari

Ingredients:

300 grams (11 oz.) pizza dough

4 ice cubes

150 grams (6 oz.) of Pecorino Romano cheese, with black pepper mixed in

Extra virgin olive oil

Instructions:

Spread the pizza dough into a round shape, leaving a ridge on the exterior part that will stop the water from spilling out. Put the ice cubes in the middle of the pizza and cook for 12 minutes at 480 degrees F, until the ice melts. The middle of the pizza should still be wet when taken out of the oven. Place the pizza onto a plate, and sprinkle abundantly with pecorino and black pepper mixture. Sprinkle with extra virgin olive oil and serve.



Chef Stefano Callegari's Trapizzino, New York City

