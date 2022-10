Dwayne Johnson's favorite role: Dad Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson was told that he'd have to change to become a leading man; turns out Hollywood changed for him, as "The Rock" grew to become one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Now he's starring as the DC Comics anti-hero "Black Adam." Johnson talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about his humble origins, family, and what he thinks about a run for the White House.