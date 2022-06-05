Watch CBS News

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Pomp and circumstance

Colorful pageantry, boundless national spirit, and chilled family drama were on display at the festivities honoring Britain's beloved 96-year-old monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. Correspondent Mark Phillips reports.
