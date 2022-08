Riva boats: An Italian "Cadillac on the water" During Italy's post-war boom years, Riva's glamorous wooden boats were the pinnacle of "la dolce vita" – the Ferraris of motorboats, owned by movie stars, tycoons and royalty. Correspondent Seth Doane takes a spin on the water in a classic Riva; checks out a new edition of the famed Aquarama boat; and learns how the company is working to keep Riva's spirit alive.