The new comedy "POTUS": All the president's women The Broadway play "POTUS" tells the comical story of the women who surround an incompetent, lecherous president, and how they wield power. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with stars Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Julianne Hough, Julie White, Suzy Nakamura and Lilli Cooper; director Susan Stroman; and playwright Selina Fillinger, making her Broadway debut.