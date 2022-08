The art of wallpaper Heidi and Christian Batteau are the husband-and-wife duo behind Assemblage, which creates bespoke, handmade wallpaper using ancient Italian techniques. Correspondent Nancy Giles looks into the history of wallpaper, and talks with interior designer Sheila Bridges about bringing more diversity to the walls – and ceilings – of a 21st century home. (Originally broadcast May 22, 2022.)