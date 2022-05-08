"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/8 Hosted by Jane Pauley. Martha Teichner and Jim Axelrod explore aspects of the dilemmas facing women, and the Supreme Court, if justices overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting abortion rights. Plus: Phil Rosenthal, star of "Somebody Feed Phil," and buddy Ray Romano talk with Dr. Jon LaPook about travel and food; Faith Salie visits the Lincoln Memorial on its 100th anniversary; Robert Acosta sits down with Washington insider David Gergen; John Dickerson checks out the Bob Dylan Center; Rita Braver meets the cast of the new Broadway comedy "POTUS," about the women behind the president; Gwyneth Paltrow offers her views on motherhood; and Elaine Quijano samples a sweet version of the American Dream: doughnut shops.