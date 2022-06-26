SCOTUS, abortion, and rewriting Americans' rights In overturning its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade on Friday, the conservative majority on the Supreme Court has removed federal constitutional protections for women and turned the question of abortion rights over to state legislatures, precipitating bans on the procedure in many Republican-led states. CBS News correspondent Jan Crawford talks with law experts who say the conservative legal movement's decades-long battle to upend the right to privacy underpinning Roe will not stop with abortion; and with an anti-abortion rights advocate who believes banning abortion will benefit women.