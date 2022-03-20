Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 3/20

Guest host: Mo Rocca. David Martin examines why Russia's tank war has stalled, while Lee Cowan looks at the plight of millions of Ukrainian refugees. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with actress Sandra Bullock; Erin Moriarty talks with former college classmates of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson; Mo Rocca goes behind the scenes of the creation of the classic musical "Sunday in the Park with George"; David Pogue gets at the cause of rising gas prices; Susan Spencer looks into the mental health crisis caused by the COVID pandemic; and John Dickerson explores the importance of practice from acclaimed classical pianist Jeremy Denk.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.