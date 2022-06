From 2011: "Sunday Morning" set designer Victor Paganuzzi The distinctive set of "Sunday Morning" and so many other CBS programs were the work of scenic designer Victor Paganuzzi, who died on June 16, 2022 at age 90. In this July 31, 2011 report (broadcast upon his retirement after nearly 50 years at CBS), Paganuzzi explains to Charles Osgood how the inspiration for the original "Sunday Morning" set came from a baseball diamond.