Here Comes The Sun: Actor Jeff Bridges and McDonald’s ice cream machines Actor Jeff Bridges talks about his ongoing career which started when he was only a few months old. He sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to also discuss how he overcame COVID-19 and cancer. Also, the story behind McDonald’s mysterious ice cream machines. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”