"Mobituaries": John Denver – Death of the Sunshine Boy In the new season of podcasts Mo Rocca looks back at one of the most beloved entertainers of his era: singer-songwriter John Denver (who died 25 years ago this week), whose utterly sincere songs about Colorado and nature made him one of the biggest stars of the 1970s. Rocca visits Aspen, Colorado to meet John's first wife Annie Denver, and close friend Tom Crum, to learn more about the man behind the music. [For more tune in to "Mobituaries" wherever you download podcasts.]