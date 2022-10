Here Comes the Sun: NPR Correspondent Nina Totenberg and sound artist Nikki Lindt NPR Correspondent Nina Totenberg sits down with Nancy Cordes to discuss her new memoir, “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships.” Then, Serena Altschul meets sound artist Nikki Lindt, who has a unique way of capturing the world around us. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”