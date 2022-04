Michelle Pfeiffer, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson on playing first ladies A new 10-part series on Showtime, "The First Lady," explores the private lives of some of the most revered public figures in American politics. CBS News' Lesley Stahl sits down with Michelle Pfeiffer (who plays Betty Ford), Viola Davis (Michelle Obama), and Gillian Anderson (Eleanor Roosevelt) about how they approached the roles of women who used the often-hidden power of their positions to change the course of history.