Harvey Fierstein talks his memoir, "I Was Better Last Night" Tony Award-winning actor and playwright Harvey Fierstein recounts his life as a performer in his new memoir, "I Was Better Last Night." He talks with correspondent Rita Braver about coming out as gay as a teen; his roles in the Broadway shows "Torch Song Trilogy," "La Cage aux Folles," "Hairspray" and "Fiddler on the Roof"; and overcoming a serious drinking problem.