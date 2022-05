"Somebody Feed Phil": An appetite for travel On the hit Netflix series "Somebody Feed Phil," Phil Rosenthal eats his way around the world to discover what makes food, and the people who cook it, so captivating. The idea for the show came from an encounter years ago with comedian Ray Romano (star of the hit sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond," which Rosenthal created). Rosenthal and Romano talk about their bond, and the transformative power of travel, to CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook.