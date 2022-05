Here Comes The Sun: Author and screenwriter Delia Ephron and dumpster art Author and screenwriter Delia Ephron sits down with Dr. Jon LaPook to discuss love, the loss of her sister and her triumph over cancer. We also have a story about a man who stumbled across millions of dollars' worth of art. "Here Comes The Sun" is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on "CBS Sunday Morning."