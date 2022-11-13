Watch CBS News

Gerrymandering: Why it's getting worse

It's not quite one-person, one-vote, when politicians can redraw maps of the voting districts they represent, to ensure safe seats for their party. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how partisan gerrymandering can undermine true democracy.
