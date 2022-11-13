CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
2022's confounding midterms, setting the stage for 2024
Democrats retain control of Senate with Nevada victory
Why gerrymandering has gotten worse
Fighting back against ageism
Explosion erupts along popular pedestrian walkway in Istanbul
6 killed in collision between World War II airplanes at Dallas air show
U.S., Japan, South Korea vow unified response to North Korea threat
Biden accepts resignation of CBP chief Chris Magnus
What's left to count in the House? Can Democrats hold the majority?
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Gerrymandering: Why it's getting worse
It's not quite one-person, one-vote, when politicians can redraw maps of the voting districts they represent, to ensure safe seats for their party. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how partisan gerrymandering can undermine true democracy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On