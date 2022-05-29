National Parks with timed-entry permit policies

Timed-entry policies and reservations are required at several national parks.

Requires reservations for entry to any part of the park:

Arches – Timed entry system for entry during peak season (through October 3). Reservations can be booked online using Recreation.gov; by using the Recreation.gov app; or calling the reservation line at (877) 444-6777 [TDD: (877) 833-6777]. Timed entry tickets are non-transferable. Resale/auction of reservations is prohibited.

Haleakalā – For sunrise entry (3:00 – 7:00 a.m.). Reservations can be only booked online using Recreation.gov.

Muir Woods – Timed entry system year-round. Applies to cars and shuttle passengers. For reservations go to GoMuirWoods.com or call (800) 410-2419.

Rocky Mountain – Timed entry during peak season (through October 10). Two-tiered system. Can choose "Park Access + Bear Lake Road Corridor" or "Park Access, Does Not Included Bear Lake Road Corridor." Also charges for parking spots near the Laurel Falls trail. Reservations can be only booked online using Recreation.gov.

Yosemite – Timed entry during peak season (through September 30). Reservations can be booked only online using Recreation.gov.

Arches National Park. shutterstock





Reservations required for hiking trails:

Shenandoah – For Old Rag Mountain. Purchase Old Rag day-use tickets online in advance at Recreation.gov, or by calling (877) 444-6777.

Zion – Lottery for Angels Landing Trail (the park will distribute permits through online lotteries held by season or the day-before). Reservations can be only booked online using Recreation.gov.

Reservations required for vehicles on certain roads:

Acadia – Needed for cars going on to Cadillac Summit Road in peak season (through October 22). Vehicle reservations are sold online in advance at Recreation.gov. They are not available for purchase at the park.

Glacier – Need for going to the Sun Road in peak season. Also needed for Polebridge Ranger Station to visit the North Ford area. Vehicle reservations are available in advance online at Recreation.gov; via the Recreation.gov app; or the Recreation.gov Call Center at (877) 444-6777. They are not available for purchase at the park.

Non-NPS sites requiring reservations:

Antelope Canyon – Timed entry, on Navajo National Park.

Brainard Lake – NFS, timed entry.

El Yunque National Forest – NFS, timed entry.

Kasha Katuwe Tent Rocks – BLM, timed entry.

Mount Evans – NFS, timed entry.

Multnomah Falls – Timed entry, "National Scenic Area."

Red Rock Canyon Scenic Drive – Timed entry, "National Conservation Area."



For more info: