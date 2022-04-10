Beanie Feldstein on playing Fanny Brice, the original "Funny Girl" After 58 years, the very first revival of the musical "Funny Girl," about famed Ziegfeld Follies comedienne Fanny Brice, is opening on Broadway, starring "Booksmart" actress Beanie Feldstein. Correspondent Mo Rocca explores how Barbra Streisand's performance in the original stage production and 1968 movie made her a superstar; and talks with Feldstein about Brice's influence on generations of female comic actresses, and why she's been preparing to play Brice her entire life.