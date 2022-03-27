Russian oligarch blasts sanctions Targeted by the U.S. and its allies with sanctions because of their ties to the Kremlin, Russian oligarchs have found their accounts frozen and assets seized. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Mikhail Fridman, a Ukrainian-born Russian oligarch now living in London, who cannot use his ATM card and resides in a mansion he can't sell. Fridman explains why he believes sanctions are not the answer to punishing Russia's leader Vladimir Putin. Doane also talks with Tom Burgis, author of "Kleptopia: How Dirty Money Is Conquering the World."