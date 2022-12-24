Recipes: Holiday cocktails from Old Crow Medicine Show

Mike Harris and Ketch Secor, of the Nashville-based Americana string band Old Crow Medicine Show, offer "Sunday Morning" viewers some tips on yuletide libations.

Click on the players below for video demonstrations:

Sazerac Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 oz. Nelson Brothers Reserve Bourbon

1 oz. cognac

.25 oz. demerara syrup

3 dashes Peychaud's Bitters

2 dash Angostura Bitters

Absinthe rinse

Lemon peel

Instructions:

Chill a rocks glass by placing it in the freezer or filling it with crushed ice.

While the glass is chilling, add bourbon, demerara syrup, and both bitters to a mixing glass. Express the oils from a lemon peel into the mixing glass and drop peel into the glass. Add ice and stir.

Add two to three dashes of absinthe to your chilled rocks glass and turn to coat the inside of the glass. Shake out the excess absinthe and strain the cocktail into the seasoned, chilled rocks glass.

Nelson's Green Brier Holiday Nog

Courtesy of Nelson's Green Brier Distillery.

Ingredients:

1 cup Nelson's Green Brier Tennessee Whiskey

6 eggs (separate whites and yolks)

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup granulated sugar

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

4 dashes aromatic bitters

2 dashes cardamom bitters

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl beat the egg yolks until light in color and then slowly add in the 1 cup of sugar and beat until it's dissolved. Then, mix in the milk, heavy cream, Tennessee Whiskey, cinnamon, nutmeg and bitters. Chill this mix while you move to the next step.

In a separate large mixing bowl beat the egg whites until they have soft peaks. Add the 3 tablespoons of brown sugar and beat until they have hard peaks. Next, slowly fold the chilled ingredients from step one into the egg whites and place in the refrigerator to chill.

Serve the chilled eggnog in festive glassware and garnish with freshly grated cinnamon and nutmeg. If any ingredients have settled, whisk together immediately before serving.



Thanks to Nelson's Green Brier Distillery of Nashville.