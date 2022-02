Artist Joseph Yoakum Joseph Yoakum (1891-1972) didn't start creating art until he was in his 70s. Self-taught in his use of ballpoint pens, colored pencil and pastels, Yoakum (who claimed Native American ancestry, and whose mother was a formerly-enslaved African American) created magical landscapes, now currently on view at New York's Museum of Modern Art. Correspondent Rita Braver reports.