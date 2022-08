Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on "Grace and Frankie" On the Netflix series "Grace and Frankie," Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin play two feisty octogenarians who see old age not as a death sentence, but as a victory lap. The two old friends talk with correspondent Tracy Smith about aging, working together, and how Fonda, who raised millions as an exercise entrepreneur, gave most of it away. (This story was originally broadcast April 24, 2022.)