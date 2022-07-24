How public health works – and why it sometimes doesn't Workers on the frontlines of public health have a lot on their plate, from eliminating disease, reducing workplace injuries, and ensuring clean water and better sanitation, to keeping our food safe to eat. But a patchwork of reporting systems across the country isn't always effective, and public health officials – under-funded and short-staffed – face the added hazard of hate mail from the public just for doing their job. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jonathan LaPook reports on a "brain drain" that threatens our nation's health security.